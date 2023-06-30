Logicalis maintains Cisco relationship

Logicalis has continued to maintain a close relationship with Cisco, after renewing its Global Gold Certified Partner status.

The channel player is one of only six partners to have achieved the status with the vendor, and has worked hard to keep among those ranks.

To be given a renewal, the firm had to meet personnel, specialisation and support requirements, and demonstrate that it’s qualified to sell, install and support Cisco solutions.

Richard Simmons, vice-president of strategic alliances at Logicalis, said the firm had worked with the vendor for 25 years, and that maintaining this level of relationship was important to the business.

“This achievement is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Cisco, spanning over two decades,” he said. “Achieving the prestigious Cisco Global Gold Integrator status worldwide underscores Logicalis’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional technology services on a global scale.

“Logicalis and Cisco have collaborated to create outcome-led solutions that empower organisations to navigate and thrive in the digital world.”

In response, Nick Holden, vice-president of global strategic partners and co-sell at Cisco, said the two firms were closely aligned in delivering services to customers. “By combining Logicalis’s value-added services with Cisco’s cross-architecture and managed solutions, we are committed to advancing innovation, enabling digital transformation and providing industry-leading customer outcomes,” he said.