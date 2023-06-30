Getty Images
Logicalis maintains Cisco relationship
Channel player renews global partner status to keep position in select bunch of channel partners
Logicalis has continued to maintain a close relationship with Cisco, after renewing its Global Gold Certified Partner status.
The channel player is one of only six partners to have achieved the status with the vendor, and has worked hard to keep among those ranks.
To be given a renewal, the firm had to meet personnel, specialisation and support requirements, and demonstrate that it’s qualified to sell, install and support Cisco solutions.
Richard Simmons, vice-president of strategic alliances at Logicalis, said the firm had worked with the vendor for 25 years, and that maintaining this level of relationship was important to the business.
“This achievement is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Cisco, spanning over two decades,” he said. “Achieving the prestigious Cisco Global Gold Integrator status worldwide underscores Logicalis’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional technology services on a global scale.
“Logicalis and Cisco have collaborated to create outcome-led solutions that empower organisations to navigate and thrive in the digital world.”
In response, Nick Holden, vice-president of global strategic partners and co-sell at Cisco, said the two firms were closely aligned in delivering services to customers. “By combining Logicalis’s value-added services with Cisco’s cross-architecture and managed solutions, we are committed to advancing innovation, enabling digital transformation and providing industry-leading customer outcomes,” he said.
Growth strategy
The Cisco relationship is a fundamental one for Logicalis, and speaking to MicroScope back in 2021, senior executives at the channel player indicated that working with the vendor was a key part of its ongoing growth strategy.
Earlier this week, Cisco announced plans to strengthen its network assurance offering with the acquisition of SamKnows. That came on the back of the recent move for high-performance specialist Accedian.
“From healthcare and business services to entertainment and government, the very foundation of our modern economy and everyday life runs on connectivity,” said Jonathan Davidson, executive vice-president and general manager of Cisco Networking.
“More and more people and things are coming online while the innovation and sophistication of today’s applications for hybrid work, 5G, IoT [internet of things] and AI [artificial intelligence] expand,” he said. “The complexity of software and the network has never been greater.
“No one is more aware of this than enterprises, communication service providers, digital service providers and webscalers. They are balancing the escalating demand for new applications and services with rising user expectations for service quality and time to resolution. Success depends on fundamentally shifting from basic network connectivity at a massive scale to a deeper focus on real-time visibility, insights and actions to delight customers and users across any application, cloud and network.”
The addition of broadband network monitoring company SamKnows will give partners the opportunity to add greater protection for customers.
“Network disruption is not just downtime,” said Davidson. “It’s a disruption of critical user experiences and loss of productivity, financial health, and brand reputation ... [with SamKnows] we’re excited to further extend our end-to-end Network Assurance and visibility capabilities to empower our customers to thrive in a connected world.”