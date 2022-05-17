Cloud print management set to dominate over next few years

The next few years will see a shift in favour of cloud printing, as customers look to choose technology that will support a hybrid working model.

The result of that shift is the emergence of cloud print management services being developed and pitched to users.

Quocirca’s Cloud print services report 2022 looks ahead to what will happen in the market between now and 2025, with it clear that a shift to cloud is going to be one of the main developments.

Cloud services were flagged as the top investment area, and the shift to hosted comes at a time when 45% of customers have already implemented remote print job submission options to help hybrid workers.

Along with changes to working patterns, the shift to cloud print management also touched on a couple of the other main trends, with customers feeling it was often more secure than on-premise options, as well as a way of helping to reach sustainability targets.

A message for the channel also emerged from the analyst house report, with it clear that being able to support cloud was a key factor in the customer choice of managed print services partner, with 38% stating it influenced the partner they opted to work with.

The research also found that 40% of customers viewed moving to the cloud as the catalyst for starting to work with an MPS, underlining the importance of being able to support those users.