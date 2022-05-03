Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

A fresh month has started with some senior appointments, including a couple of promotions being handed out to staff who have proven their worth.

Daisy Group The firm has decided that the time is rioght for Neil Thompson to male his mark as CEO. He joined the business last year as CFO, working with founder and chairman Matthew Riley, driving the business and leading a strategic review to deliver the next phase of Daisy’s growth. “We’re delighted to appoint Neil as CEO as Daisy embarks on the next stage of its growth journey. Having worked closely with him over the last year, Neil brings a wealth of experience across both listed and private-funded businesses, driving strong growth and shareholder value. Daisy is really well-positioned to continue to grow and enable smarter IT, comms and cloud solutions for businesses across the UK,” said Riley.

CSI The managed service provider has appointed Nick Westall as CTO to drive the company’s ambitious growth plans. Nick was previously COO and CTO at Technimove and CTO at CACI. “Nick will be responsible for our strategic direction in terms of products and services, but he also brings a wealth of expertise in acquisitions and driving organic growth. It’s an exciting period for CSI as we rapidly expand our client base in the highly regulated industries we specialise in. Nick has a deep understanding of the marketplace and what is required for us to grow aggressively,” said Simon Fisk, group chief executive at CSI.

Vertiv The firm has looked to one of its own, with Vicente Chiralt becoming vice-president of marketing for EMEA. He has been promoted to the role after four years with Vertiv, previously as senior director of the field and channel marketing teams for the region. “We are at a unique moment for our industry, which plays a vital role in the digitisation process of society,” said Vicente. “I am pleased to take on this responsibility and work with my team to further boost our leadership position in this technological wave.”