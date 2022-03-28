Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

There have been a number of board appointments as firms look to bring in expertise to shape and guide strategy, along with a couple of other moves worth capturing over the past working week. Businesses across the industry continue to be in growth mode, reaching out for fresh hires and giving them responsibility for helping to increase the size of the business.

NormCyber The managed security services provider (MSSP) has welcomed Sean Tilley to become its new sales director. With the hire, it is getting someone with a depth of experience. Tilley was formerly vice-president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Sungard Availability Services, where he began his 22-year tenure as a telemarketing executive and worked up through SME sales manager, enterprise sales director and finally, regional vice-president. “Sean has spent his entire career ensuring that mid-market and enterprise companies can continue to function in the face of ever-present threats and risks, through his ability to provide consistently pragmatic and cost-effective solutions for them,” said Pete Bowers, COO at Norm. “His passion, talent and determination will be at home with our hard-working teams, and will no doubt further advance our position as a leading provider of customer-friendly cyber security and data protection services.”

Netskope The cyber security player has been growing an advisory board to help guide and shape strategy, and has added to that with the arrival of former Bayer and Philips CIO Daniel Hartert as CXO adviser in Europe. He will be charged with making sure that users are getting the right levels of experience from the firm. “Despite the broad recognition that cyber risks are ever increasing, for many CXO executives, cyber security remains a mysterious black box. However, there is a huge opportunity to create business value, in particular in the context of digital transformation when state-of-the-art cyber security is implemented and managed well,” said Hartert. “I have spent a number of years pushing for a stronger basic understanding of both the risks and opportunities around cyber security, and am pleased that I can now do that as part of the Netskope team.”