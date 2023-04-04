MicroScope+ Premium Content/MicroScope
Access your Pro+ Content below.
MicroScope: The benefits of security certifications
In this month’s MicroScope ezine, we look at how industry-recognised certifications can strengthen business defences. We also see how ChatGPT offers the channel a chance to level the playing field. Read the issue now.Download
Features in this issue
-
Accreditation key to enterprise security
We look at how industry-recognised certification enables security chiefs to improve the strength of their security team
-
ChatGPT offers the channel a chance to level the playing field
There is a lot of hype around the AI content generating tool – and it could genuinely help the channel – but there are some risks involved