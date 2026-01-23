Closing the gap between experimentation and transformation

As the Technology Channel reflects on the turbulence of 2025, one shift is unmistakable: the move from experimentation to execution. Many organisations discovered that simply adopting new tools wasn’t enough - customers now demand measurable outcomes, strategic clarity, and continuous value creation. Technology for technology’s sake no longer cuts it. This is why flexibility, innovation and scalability are essential, but it’s the ability to deliver tangible business results that truly matters.

However, as we step into 2026, delivering these outcomes at scale is far from simple. Running 24/7 global managed services requires deep operational maturity, consistent quality and an understanding of local nuances across regions, and an integrated technology stack capable of adapting at speed. Against this backdrop, AI continues to rise, whilst at the same time, confuse. Adoption is accelerating, but separating genuine value from hype remains a challenge. The truth is that AI is powerful, but it only becomes transformative when combined with human oversight, strategic governance, and clear business alignment.

The broader market reflects this shift toward operationalising innovation. For example, research shows that about 20% of IT budgets are now directly influenced by AI investments as organisations sharpen their focus on data-driven transformation. This underscores a clear trend: businesses are no longer asking whether to adopt AI - they’re asking how to scale it responsibly and profitably.

The demand for stronger foundations is also evident in the managed services ecosystem. With complexity rising across cloud, security, and distributed infrastructure, organisations are turning to partners for resilience and efficiency. According to global market analysis, the managed services market grew from $374.47bn in 2025 to $415.36bn in 2026, a rise fuelled by the need to align IT operations with enterprise goals and transformative technologies. This growth reflects a shift in expectations: service providers are no longer supporting transformation - they are expected to lead it.

Alongside AI’s rapid integration and the expansion of managed services, sustainability has emerged as a critical strategic lever. No longer confined to compliance or corporate reporting, ESG is increasingly tied to competitiveness and investor confidence. Market forces, rather than policy alone, are shaping the energy transition. In fact, new-energy stocks more than doubled the gains of the broader market in the second half of 2025, signalling a powerful commercial pull toward sustainable technologies and climate-aligned operations. For partners and vendors alike, sustainability is shifting from moral imperative to revenue opportunity.

Looking ahead, for me, the defining narrative of 2026 is one of acceleration. AI is moving from pilot to profit, proactive managed services are becoming the backbone of digital performance, and sustainability is evolving into a core engine of business value. The gap between experimenting and transforming is real. However, it is closing fast for organisations that combine innovation with execution.

AI, ESG, and outcome-based services aren’t trends. They are the new foundations of competitive advantage. And in an era defined by speed, the winners will be the organisations that turn innovation into measurable impact, and do so faster than anyone else.