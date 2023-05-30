Softcat trading update signals growth is on track

When the financial results for the first quarter started to come out, most of the action covered late last year or the first few weeks of 2023.

Numbers from Softcat, Computacenter and Bytes all provided comfort to those across the industry hoping the doomsayers had overhyped the negativity around the economic situation.

There were some fears, though, that as the year progressed, that picture could change. Investors also shared those concerns, and Softcat has made sure its backers are kept up to date with a Q3 trading statement that covers the three months ended 30 April.

The brief statement indicated that the firm, which always expects to deliver growth, has been able to navigate the current choppy waters.

“The company performed well during the period, delivering further year-on-year growth in gross invoiced income, gross profit and operating profit,” the update stated.

“The board is pleased with progress and anticipates the outrun for the full year will be in line with its current expectations,” it added.

When Softcat delivered its H1 numbers, the board indicated that given the strong performance in that period, it expected the momentum to continue, and it was advising shareholders that the expectation was that the outrun would be ahead of the initial expectations.