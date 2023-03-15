Daisy backs Girlguiding recycling efforts

The channel has been consistently willing to get involved with sustainability initiatives to address the need for action to counter climate change.

There are various specialisations and rewards on offer in partner programmes, public commitments to get to net-zero carbon emissions in the next few years, along with efforts to demonstrate a commitment to improving sustainability through the supply chain.

Daisy Corporate Services has come up with another approach that gives the channel player an opportunity to encourage the next generation to think about e-waste and the need for recycling in technology. The firm is partnering with Girlguiding, which is the largest organisation dedicated to girls in the UK, to underline the need to ensure old tech is diverted from landfill.

The channel player is sponsoring the Rainbows recycling badge, which incentivises girls aged between four and seven to help reduce waste.

Lyndsey Charlton, chief operating officer at Daisy Corporate Services, said the move was part of a larger effort to tackle climate change.

“Our partnership with Girlguiding aligns with our commitment to making a positive environmental and social impact. We know that women in STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] are always doing amazing things, and this partnership is another way we can help inspire the learning of STEM skills in the real world,” she said.

In response, Helen Parsons, head of fundraising for Girlguiding, said there was evidence of an appetite to take positive action among its membership.

“Our research shows young women and girls already feel empowered to tackle the climate crisis, and our Rainbows recycling badge provides a foundation for a lifetime of environmentally conscious behaviour. With the support of Daisy, we can help build knowledge and educate them about how they can get involved in the recycling of technology,” she said.

Daisy is also continuing with several other efforts to promote STEM and help the next generation gain skills, as well as working with Groundbreaker’s environmental and educational projects for underprivileged children worldwide.

As well as switching on the next generation to the importance of recycling, it is becoming increasingly clear that making a commitment to sustainability is a smart business move.

Research from digital identity specialist ID Crypt Global found that UK businesses that took environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) seriously were being rewarded with sales increasing at twice the rate of those that did not.

CEO and founder of ID Crypt Global, Lauren Wilson-Smith, said UK firms were ahead of their European neighbours in terms of ESG.

“ESG is about ensuring that the world’s business and corporate pursuits do not continue to cause irrevocable damage to the planet and its people,” she said.

“While it’s great to see UK businesses performing well on the world stage, further work is needed to ensure that ESG practices are more widely adopted and for the right reasons,” she added.