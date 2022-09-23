A history of MicroScope

MicroScope started life in Rathbone Place in London, launched by Sportscene Specialist Press in 1982, with the first issue published on 23 September 1982. The concept of the publication was to inform readers of new innovations within the newly emerging microcomputer industry channel, with its particular focus on reporting on news relevant to IT professionals and technology companies that were selling hardware and software.

This was a time in the British computer industry when the microcomputer revolution was starting to bubble up, and the advent of affordable home computers was having an impact on people’s lives. Stephen England, who would later become an advertisement editor of MicroScope, named the magazine entirely randomly, putting potential names in two columns on a sheet of paper – the top of the two columns were the words “Micro” and “Scope”.

After its launch, Felix Dennis became chairman of the magazine, and Peter Jackson took editorial control as its founding editor-in-chief. Its owners Sportscene Specialist Press, later known as Dennis Publishing Ltd, became one of the leading publishers of computer enthusiast magazines in the UK, with MicroScope being set up amid a wave of other computer magazine titles.

The magazine’s original tagline during its first decade was “The news weekly for the microcomputer industry”. In the early 1980s, driven by the growth in sales of IBM microcomputers and with the arrival of distribution – particularly Northamber and Westcoast – the ICT channel emerged. MicroScope, which had already been established for a professional readership, was quick to report on the inception of the ICT channel.

Alistair Ramsay, managing director of Dennis Publishing, said in MicroScope’s 15th anniversary issue: “From 1982-86, [MicroScope] was the cash-cow that propped the company up and it’s never been out of the top 10 ad-page carries in the market since its launch.”

From the first issue, the magazine featured its recognisable red masthead, which is still used on the MicroScope website. In the early editions of the magazine, the red masthead was the only part of the publication printed in colour, with the rest of its contents in black and white. Colour printing was expensive at the time, and was not adopted by MicroScope until later in the 1980s.

The MicroScope name also fitted its audience very well, as it was “micro” scope reporting on “microcomputing”. In 1984, MicroScope would expand its coverage to the US, hiring computer analyst and columnist Tim Bajarin, becoming an international news carrier. During the period up to 1985, MicroScope went to press on a Thursday.

In 1984, MicroScope was named Computer Journal of the Year by the Computer Press Association, for excellence in the field of computer journalism under the editorship of Peter Jackson.

Jackson would leave MicroScope magazine in 1984 to become editor of Personal Computer World, and later freelance for PC Magazine, The Guardian, The Times and many other publications, reporting on new technology. After he departed, Guy Kewney – who had served as editor-at-large under Jackson and initially founded MicroScope – became chief editor of the publication for two years.

MicroScope was published fortnightly until 1985, when it was decided it would be published weekly as its popularity increased and it became one of the most established channel magazines. During the later period of the 1980s and into the 1990s, John Lettice was in editorial control of the magazine. His tenure as editor of the magazine would end when he was succeeded by Keith Rodgers in 1991. Throughout the early 1990s, MicroScope operated from Newman Street.

MicroScope celebrated its 10th anniversary on 23 September 1992. It underwent many changes to its layout and format during that decade, and MicroScope doubled its editorial staff, along with a magazine revamp in 1994.

In August 1997, MicroScope began publishing on the internet. The magazine set up a joint website with its former sister titles The VAR and Network Reseller Magazine – www.channelnet.co.uk – that published digitally all of the latest news and features from those titles. A month later, the publication celebrated its 15th anniversary, on 23 September 1997. Furthermore, the anniversary issue contained details that MicroScope would change its day of publication to a Tuesday, to enable readers to gain news earlier in the week.

In 1998, Dennis Publishing sold MicroScope to Reed Business Information, along with a number of other titles, including The VAR, Network Reseller News and Business & Technology. With the move to Reed, MicroScope’s editorial offices moved from central London to Quadrant House in Sutton.

In the early 2000s, the magazine maintained its coverage of the industry and reported on a channel that had also expanded and become an established route to market for vendors. MicroScope observed that the channel was moving more towards a subscription-based consumption model. There had been a growth in the number of managed service providers (MSPs) and most of the major distributors had established their own cloud marketplaces, providing applications and services.

In 2002, Simon Quicke became editor of MicroScope, succeeding Billy MacInnes, having worked his way up from being a reporter. MicroScope celebrated its 20th anniversary on 23 September 2002, and followed that up in 2003 with a significant redesign.

Over the course of the channel’s transformation, the magazine consistently spectated and commented on the ICT channel marketplace, now through monthly digital magazines, but also with daily news content on the website. The MicroScope Awards for Channel Excellence (MicroScope ACEs) were launched in 2007 with the aim of rewarding the achievements of distributors and resellers across the channel.

In March 2011, MicroScope was sold to TechTarget, ceasing its print edition publication to become solely an online magazine – the last printed edition was published on Monday 28 March 2011.

In March 2011, MicroScope was sold to TechTarget, ceasing its print edition publication to become solely an online magazine – the last printed edition was published on Monday 28 March 2011. MicroScope celebrated its 30th anniversary on 23 September 2013, and followed that with a 35th in 2017.

Its audience has also gone through many evolutions, but the relevance of the two-tier model is higher than ever, and some of the questions that dogged the industry about the "death of the channel" over the years have now been laid to rest.

Through recessions, the millennium bug and plenty of technology shifts that have taken the world to a cloud-based subscription model, the channel and MicroScope have evolved and developed their propositions to remain relevant for the times.

Through recessions, the millennium bug and plenty of technology shifts that have taken the world to a cloud-based subscription model, the channel and MicroScope have evolved and developed their propositions to remain relevant for the times.