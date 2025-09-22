Why technology matters in Local Government Reorganisation

The UK Government has established a structured programme for local government reorganisation (LGR). Councils are expected to present robust business cases that set out service integration, financial plans, and citizen impact. Embedding digital and data planning from the start is essential: the timetable leaves little room for lengthy discovery phases once reorganisation is underway.

Local government reorganisation: Policy and programme updates

Summary of the local government reorganisation process

Technology influences everything from payroll harmonisation to council tax billing, from housing allocations to children’s safeguarding. Without reliable digital infrastructure, reorganisation risks grinding to a halt.

Having spoken to some CIO colleagues still working for county councils, who will be in the thick of it with LGR, they are also concerned for the potential for mistakes being made with tight timescales to complete the re-organisations once the local consultations are concluded.

Opportunities: where AI, digital and data can accelerate reorganisation

1. Data discovery, harmonisation and migration

Reorganisation requires merging countless datasets: property registers, council tax, benefits, housing, social care and planning. Automated data-discovery tools, schema matching and ETL pipelines can reduce manual effort. AI techniques like natural-language schema matching and entity resolution help identify duplicate records and consolidate them faster. Pairing automation with human oversight ensures accuracy.

2. Business process mapping and redesign

AI can analyse system logs and case files to reveal how work really flows across departments. This allows councils to standardise where possible, retain local variation where necessary, and deploy automation in the highest-impact areas.

3. Shared digital platforms

Reorganisation is the moment to replace fragmented portals with shared, reusable digital components: a single login, unified payments, common case tracking. Open-source platforms like LocalGov Drupal show how pooling resources reduces costs and shortens delivery times.

4. Data-driven decision support

Bringing budgets and workforces together is one of the hardest tasks in LGR. Predictive analytics and scenario modelling can simulate the impact of policy decisions, such as harmonising waste collection routes or aligning pay scales. Nesta’s “Connected Councils” research shows the systemic savings possible through digital redesign.

5. Citizen communication and transparency

AI-powered chatbots, multi-channel notifications and summarisation tools can keep residents updated during a transition. Plain-English briefings on new contact points and service changes improve trust and reduce confusion.

Spanner in the Work - Pitfalls and risks

1. Data protection and ethics

Merging personal records raises serious GDPR concerns, particularly in sensitive services such as children’s and adult social care. AI-driven profiling can cross ethical boundaries if unchecked. Councils must carry out Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), publish transparency notices, and maintain clear lawful bases for processing.

2. Vendor lock-in and procurement risk

Large vendors often offer turnkey solutions, but these can create long-term dependency. Contracts signed during LGR are politically sensitive: opaque procurement can provoke staff, union, or resident backlash, as seen in high-profile cases where councils partnered with controversial suppliers.

3. Over-reliance on predictions

AI outputs are probabilistic. If councils act on them without human oversight, safeguarding risks or service eligibility could be wrongly assessed. Audit trails, escalation rules and “human in the loop” design are essential.

4. Skills and cultural capacity

Many LGR programmes focus on legal and financial integration, but lack data engineers, service designers and integration specialists. Without in-house capability, councils can’t interrogate outputs or manage data quality.

5. Interoperability and legacy debt

Legacy systems without APIs slow progress and force expensive manual workarounds. Without a transition plan — e.g. interim data warehouses — reorganisation can stall.

There are good examples of councils who have

Case studies: digital opportunities and threats in practice

1. North Yorkshire

In March 2022, the seven district councils and the county council were abolished, merging into a single unitary authority named North Yorkshire Council, combining all functions under one body. Wikipedia

In 2024, North Yorkshire and York established the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, with a directly elected mayor. Wikipedia

2. Cumbria (and adjacent regions)

In 2023, the historic county was dissolved and replaced by two new unitary authorities: Cumberland, and Westmorland and Furness. Office for National StatisticsInstitute for Government

A practical roadmap for LGR leaders

Make digital central – appoint digital leads to the reorganisation board from day one. Inventory first, automate second – map all systems and data before building automation pipelines. Prioritise customer journeys – ensure residents see consistent front-end services even if back-end harmonisation takes time. Pilot and prove – run small AI/digital pilots (consultation summarisation, FOI triage) to demonstrate savings. Adopt open platforms – prefer reusable, community-supported tools like LocalGov Drupal. Govern AI transparently – publish data charters, require explainability and maintain human oversight. Invest in people – build a central “data & digital” team and run service-design workshops to harmonise culture. Plan procurement carefully – modular contracts, open APIs, multi-vendor strategies. Align cyber security – unify incident response, monitoring, and compliance across legacy councils. Embed ethics and trust – establish a data ethics board before high-profile procurements.

Conclusion

Local government reorganisation is a rare chance to reset technical debt, consolidate contracts, and embed modern digital practices. AI, digital platforms, and data tools can cut costs, speed integration and improve citizen experience — but only if used with transparency, ethics, and realism.

The councils that have already gone through LGR show both the promise and the pitfalls. Open platforms, clear data governance and service-by-service pilots deliver results. Rushed procurements, opaque AI adoption and weak data management create risks.

Handled well, digital technology doesn’t just make reorganisation cheaper — it makes it a moment to build a smarter, more resilient, and citizen-focused local state with savings for the public purse.

Sean Green is interim CIO and porincipal consultant at Greenfield Consulting Limited