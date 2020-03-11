IoT adds preservation support for Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egyptian Kings’ Valley

A IoT sensor platform is helping a team of geologists from the Department of Civil Engineering York University (Canada) and the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Zurich to monitor the stability of the terrain over the tomb of the 18th Dynasty of Pharaohs at the ancient Egyptian necropolis of The King's Valley.

The site, one of the most important touristic, historical and cultural attractions in the world, is the location of the majority of the tombs of pharaohs including the famous Tutankhamun. The Kings' Valley is an area of isolated limestone cliffs that houses 65 tombs, including that of the pharaoh Tutankhamun. Over the years, the valley has suffered several earthquakes and floods that modified the terrain, forming channels through which the rocks descended until they were deposited next to the tomb. Great efforts to preserve these historical sites have been made since the area was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1979. Egyptian monuments are lost mainly due to degradation or cracking of building materials, weakness of soft soils, displacements along natural fractures in hard rocks or rock falls from steep cliffs.

The stability of the slope being investigated is critical for the safety of tourists, excavation works, and the preservation of the area. The systematic climatic data (relative humidity, temperature) and fracture aperture behaviour has shown that increasing variations in climatic conditions are leading to the degradation of the state of the tomb.

An assessment of cliff stability and rock fall risks in the Kings Valley are the focus of the joint research activities by the universities to monitor the stability of the terrain over the tomb of the 18th Dynasty of Pharaohs over a period of 10 months. The study intends to determine the role of climactic changes on driving fracture growth that could lead to rock instabilities. Erosion and weathering of the notch may have been controlled by flooding and associated with rock swelling.

Based on fracture mapping, a monitoring system has been installed to record the horizontal displacement of the rock slabs due to thermal cycles. The team installed a weather station and a crack meter to collect systematic climatic data (relative humidity, temperature) and fracture aperture behaviour over a 10-month period. To measure the properties of the rock mass and the environmental conditions of the area, the researchers developed a numerical model with different software and hardware tools, among which were IoT sensors developed by Spanish technology company, Libelium.

The sensors included Libelium’s Plug & Sense Smart Agriculture Pro platform, a weather station, and a dendrometer - typically used to measure tree growth - modified to detect changes in fracture aperture. Sensors recorded wind speed, wind direction, precipitation, solar radiation and crack normal displacement were installed west of the slab, while sensors for wetness (condensation) and rock temperature were placed just behind the back of the rock slab.

The fracture aperture changes of the Lateral Fracture were monitored 6 metres above gypsum marks close to the fracture lower tip. These gypsum marks were placed in April 2017 and to date have shown no sign of ongoing macroscopic fracture propagation. The dendrometer was anchored directly to the exposed crack walls.

The results have shown that variations in climatic conditions are leading to the degradation of the state of the tomb. This research allows the scientists to understand and predict the relationship between climate change and the behaviour of potential instabilities in the Valley of the Kings. The researchers believe that the insight that they have gained could contribute to the preservation efforts of the Kings Valley and could be applied to other world heritage sites.

“Generally speaking, there are very few packages available on the market that combine weather and environmental sensors with a displacement sensor. Having all these in one unit makes it much easier to install and handle the data,” explained York University researcher Rodrigo Alcaine Olivares. “[Libelium] offered a good connectivity system which helps us to obtain data from very remote locations to send them to Canada. These characteristics assist in many ways in our investigation by saving time in connections and building systems up, to let ourselves focus on the analysis and interpretation of the phenomena we mainly want to study.”

Libelium co-founder and CEO Alicia Asín added: “IoT technology can contribute to preserve historical and artistic heritage connecting the physical and the digital world through sensors that send the information to the Internet and allow researchers to establish important conclusions for future conservation.”