Graphic Test

<!DOCTYPE html> <script>(function() { // If window.HTMLWidgets is already defined, then use it; otherwise create a // new object. This allows preceding code to set options that affect the // initialization process (though none currently exist). window.HTMLWidgets = window.HTMLWidgets || {}; // See if we're running in a viewer pane. If not, we're in a web browser. var viewerMode = window.HTMLWidgets.viewerMode = /\bviewer_pane=1\b/.test(window.location); // See if we're running in Shiny mode. If not, it's a static document. // Note that static widgets can appear in both Shiny and static modes, but // obviously, Shiny widgets can only appear in Shiny apps/documents. var shinyMode = window.HTMLWidgets.shinyMode = typeof(window.Shiny) !== "undefined" && !!window.Shiny.outputBindings; // We can't count on jQuery being available, so we implement our own // version if necessary. function querySelectorAll(scope, selector) { if (typeof(jQuery) !== "undefined" && scope instanceof jQuery) { return scope.find(selector); } if (scope.querySelectorAll) { return scope.querySelectorAll(selector); } } function asArray(value) { if (value === null) return []; if ($.isArray(value)) return value; return [value]; } // Implement jQuery's extend function extend(target /*, ... */) { if (arguments.length == 1) { return target; } for (var i = 1; i < arguments.length; i++) { var source = arguments[i]; for (var prop in source) { if (source.hasOwnProperty(prop)) { target[prop] = source[prop]; } } } return target; } // IE8 doesn't support Array.forEach. function forEach(values, callback, thisArg) { if (values.forEach) { values.forEach(callback, thisArg); } else { for (var i = 0; i < values.length; i++) { callback.call(thisArg, values[i], i, values); } } } // Replaces the specified method with the return value of funcSource. // // Note that funcSource should not BE the new method, it should be a function // that RETURNS the new method. funcSource receives a single argument that is // the overridden method, it can be called from the new method. The overridden // method can be called like a regular function, it has the target permanently // bound to it so "this" will work correctly. function overrideMethod(target, methodName, funcSource) { var superFunc = target[methodName] || function() {}; var superFuncBound = function() { return superFunc.apply(target, arguments); }; target[methodName] = funcSource(superFuncBound); } // Add a method to delegator that, when invoked, calls // delegatee.methodName. If there is no such method on // the delegatee, but there was one on delegator before // delegateMethod was called, then the original version // is invoked instead. // For example: // // var a = { // method1: function() { console.log('a1'); } // method2: function() { console.log('a2'); } // }; // var b = { // method1: function() { console.log('b1'); } // }; // delegateMethod(a, b, "method1"); // delegateMethod(a, b, "method2"); // a.method1(); // a.method2(); // // The output would be "b1", "a2". function delegateMethod(delegator, delegatee, methodName) { var inherited = delegator[methodName]; delegator[methodName] = function() { var target = delegatee; var method = delegatee[methodName]; // The method doesn't exist on the delegatee. Instead, // call the method on the delegator, if it exists. if (!method) { target = delegator; method = inherited; } if (method) { return method.apply(target, arguments); } }; } // Implement a vague facsimilie of jQuery's data method function elementData(el, name, value) { if (arguments.length == 2) { return el["htmlwidget_data_" + name]; } else if (arguments.length == 3) { el["htmlwidget_data_" + name] = value; return el; } else { throw new Error("Wrong number of arguments for elementData: " + arguments.length); } } // http://stackoverflow.com/questions/3446170/escape-string-for-use-in-javascript-regex function escapeRegExp(str) { return str.replace(/[\-\[\]\/\{\}\(\)\*\+\?\.\\\^\$\|]/g, "\\$&"); } function hasClass(el, className) { var re = new RegExp("\\b" + escapeRegExp(className) + "\\b"); return re.test(el.className); } // elements - array (or array-like object) of HTML elements // className - class name to test for // include - if true, only return elements with given className; // if false, only return elements *without* given className function filterByClass(elements, className, include) { var results = []; for (var i = 0; i < elements.length; i++) { if (hasClass(elements[i], className) == include) results.push(elements[i]); } return results; } function on(obj, eventName, func) { if (obj.addEventListener) { obj.addEventListener(eventName, func, false); } else if (obj.attachEvent) { obj.attachEvent(eventName, func); } } function off(obj, eventName, func) { if (obj.removeEventListener) obj.removeEventListener(eventName, func, false); else if (obj.detachEvent) { obj.detachEvent(eventName, func); } } // Translate array of values to top/right/bottom/left, as usual with // the "padding" CSS property // https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/padding function unpackPadding(value) { if (typeof(value) === "number") value = [value]; if (value.length === 1) { return {top: value[0], right: value[0], bottom: value[0], left: value[0]}; } if (value.length === 2) { return {top: value[0], right: value[1], bottom: value[0], left: value[1]}; } if (value.length === 3) { return {top: value[0], right: value[1], bottom: value[2], left: value[1]}; } if (value.length === 4) { return {top: value[0], right: value[1], bottom: value[2], left: value[3]}; } } // Convert an unpacked padding object to a CSS value function paddingToCss(paddingObj) { return paddingObj.top + "px " + paddingObj.right + "px " + paddingObj.bottom + "px " + paddingObj.left + "px"; } // Makes a number suitable for CSS function px(x) { if (typeof(x) === "number") return x + "px"; else return x; } // Retrieves runtime widget sizing information for an element. // The return value is either null, or an object with fill, padding, // defaultWidth, defaultHeight fields. function sizingPolicy(el) { var sizingEl = document.querySelector("script[data-for='" + el.id + "'][type='application/htmlwidget-sizing']"); if (!sizingEl) return null; var sp = JSON.parse(sizingEl.textContent || sizingEl.text || "{}"); if (viewerMode) { return sp.viewer; } else { return sp.browser; } } // @param tasks Array of strings (or falsy value, in which case no-op). // Each element must be a valid JavaScript expression that yields a // function. Or, can be an array of objects with "code" and "data" // properties; in this case, the "code" property should be a string // of JS that's an expr that yields a function, and "data" should be // an object that will be added as an additional argument when that // function is called. // @param target The object that will be "this" for each function // execution. // @param args Array of arguments to be passed to the functions. (The // same arguments will be passed to all functions.) function evalAndRun(tasks, target, args) { if (tasks) { forEach(tasks, function(task) { var theseArgs = args; if (typeof(task) === "object") { theseArgs = theseArgs.concat([task.data]); task = task.code; } var taskFunc = tryEval(task); if (typeof(taskFunc) !== "function") { throw new Error("Task must be a function! Source:

" + task); } taskFunc.apply(target, theseArgs); }); } } // Attempt eval() both with and without enclosing in parentheses. // Note that enclosing coerces a function declaration into // an expression that eval() can parse // (otherwise, a SyntaxError is thrown) function tryEval(code) { var result = null; try { result = eval("(" + code + ")"); } catch(error) { if (!(error instanceof SyntaxError)) { throw error; } try { result = eval(code); } catch(e) { if (e instanceof SyntaxError) { throw error; } else { throw e; } } } return result; } function initSizing(el) { var sizing = sizingPolicy(el); if (!sizing) return; var cel = document.getElementById("htmlwidget_container"); if (!cel) return; if (typeof(sizing.padding) !== "undefined") { document.body.style.margin = "0"; document.body.style.padding = paddingToCss(unpackPadding(sizing.padding)); } if (sizing.fill) { document.body.style.overflow = "hidden"; document.body.style.width = "100%"; document.body.style.height = "100%"; document.documentElement.style.width = "100%"; document.documentElement.style.height = "100%"; cel.style.position = "absolute"; var pad = unpackPadding(sizing.padding); cel.style.top = pad.top + "px"; cel.style.right = pad.right + "px"; cel.style.bottom = pad.bottom + "px"; cel.style.left = pad.left + "px"; el.style.width = "100%"; el.style.height = "100%"; return { getWidth: function() { return cel.getBoundingClientRect().width; }, getHeight: function() { return cel.getBoundingClientRect().height; } }; } else { el.style.width = px(sizing.width); el.style.height = px(sizing.height); return { getWidth: function() { return cel.getBoundingClientRect().width; }, getHeight: function() { return cel.getBoundingClientRect().height; } }; } } // Default implementations for methods var defaults = { find: function(scope) { return querySelectorAll(scope, "." + this.name); }, renderError: function(el, err) { var $el = $(el); this.clearError(el); // Add all these error classes, as Shiny does var errClass = "shiny-output-error"; if (err.type !== null) { // use the classes of the error condition as CSS class names errClass = errClass + " " + $.map(asArray(err.type), function(type) { return errClass + "-" + type; }).join(" "); } errClass = errClass + " htmlwidgets-error"; // Is el inline or block? If inline or inline-block, just display:none it // and add an inline error. var display = $el.css("display"); $el.data("restore-display-mode", display); if (display === "inline" || display === "inline-block") { $el.hide(); if (err.message !== "") { var errorSpan = $("<span>").addClass(errClass); errorSpan.text(err.message); $el.after(errorSpan); } } else if (display === "block") { // If block, add an error just after the el, set visibility:none on the // el, and position the error to be on top of the el. // Mark it with a unique ID and CSS class so we can remove it later. $el.css("visibility", "hidden"); if (err.message !== "") { var errorDiv = $("<div>").addClass(errClass).css("position", "absolute") .css("top", el.offsetTop) .css("left", el.offsetLeft) // setting width can push out the page size, forcing otherwise // unnecessary scrollbars to appear and making it impossible for // the element to shrink; so use max-width instead .css("maxWidth", el.offsetWidth) .css("height", el.offsetHeight); errorDiv.text(err.message); $el.after(errorDiv); // Really dumb way to keep the size/position of the error in sync with // the parent element as the window is resized or whatever. var intId = setInterval(function() { if (!errorDiv[0].parentElement) { clearInterval(intId); return; } errorDiv .css("top", el.offsetTop) .css("left", el.offsetLeft) .css("maxWidth", el.offsetWidth) .css("height", el.offsetHeight); }, 500); } } }, clearError: function(el) { var $el = $(el); var display = $el.data("restore-display-mode"); $el.data("restore-display-mode", null); if (display === "inline" || display === "inline-block") { if (display) $el.css("display", display); $(el.nextSibling).filter(".htmlwidgets-error").remove(); } else if (display === "block"){ $el.css("visibility", "inherit"); $(el.nextSibling).filter(".htmlwidgets-error").remove(); } }, sizing: {} }; // Called by widget bindings to register a new type of widget. The definition // object can contain the following properties: // - name (required) - A string indicating the binding name, which will be // used by default as the CSS classname to look for. // - initialize (optional) - A function(el) that will be called once per // widget element; if a value is returned, it will be passed as the third // value to renderValue. // - renderValue (required) - A function(el, data, initValue) that will be // called with data. Static contexts will cause this to be called once per // element; Shiny apps will cause this to be called multiple times per // element, as the data changes. window.HTMLWidgets.widget = function(definition) { if (!definition.name) { throw new Error("Widget must have a name"); } if (!definition.type) { throw new Error("Widget must have a type"); } // Currently we only support output widgets if (definition.type !== "output") { throw new Error("Unrecognized widget type '" + definition.type + "'"); } // TODO: Verify that .name is a valid CSS classname // Support new-style instance-bound definitions. Old-style class-bound // definitions have one widget "object" per widget per type/class of // widget; the renderValue and resize methods on such widget objects // take el and instance arguments, because the widget object can't // store them. New-style instance-bound definitions have one widget // object per widget instance; the definition that's passed in doesn't // provide renderValue or resize methods at all, just the single method // factory(el, width, height) // which returns an object that has renderValue(x) and resize(w, h). // This enables a far more natural programming style for the widget // author, who can store per-instance state using either OO-style // instance fields or functional-style closure variables (I guess this // is in contrast to what can only be called C-style pseudo-OO which is // what we required before). if (definition.factory) { definition = createLegacyDefinitionAdapter(definition); } if (!definition.renderValue) { throw new Error("Widget must have a renderValue function"); } // For static rendering (non-Shiny), use a simple widget registration // scheme. We also use this scheme for Shiny apps/documents that also // contain static widgets. window.HTMLWidgets.widgets = window.HTMLWidgets.widgets || []; // Merge defaults into the definition; don't mutate the original definition. var staticBinding = extend({}, defaults, definition); overrideMethod(staticBinding, "find", function(superfunc) { return function(scope) { var results = superfunc(scope); // Filter out Shiny outputs, we only want the static kind return filterByClass(results, "html-widget-output", false); }; }); window.HTMLWidgets.widgets.push(staticBinding); if (shinyMode) { // Shiny is running. Register the definition with an output binding. // The definition itself will not be the output binding, instead // we will make an output binding object that delegates to the // definition. This is because we foolishly used the same method // name (renderValue) for htmlwidgets definition and Shiny bindings // but they actually have quite different semantics (the Shiny // bindings receive data that includes lots of metadata that it // strips off before calling htmlwidgets renderValue). We can't // just ignore the difference because in some widgets it's helpful // to call this.renderValue() from inside of resize(), and if // we're not delegating, then that call will go to the Shiny // version instead of the htmlwidgets version. // Merge defaults with definition, without mutating either. var bindingDef = extend({}, defaults, definition); // This object will be our actual Shiny binding. var shinyBinding = new Shiny.OutputBinding(); // With a few exceptions, we'll want to simply use the bindingDef's // version of methods if they are available, otherwise fall back to // Shiny's defaults. NOTE: If Shiny's output bindings gain additional // methods in the future, and we want them to be overrideable by // HTMLWidget binding definitions, then we'll need to add them to this // list. delegateMethod(shinyBinding, bindingDef, "getId"); delegateMethod(shinyBinding, bindingDef, "onValueChange"); delegateMethod(shinyBinding, bindingDef, "onValueError"); delegateMethod(shinyBinding, bindingDef, "renderError"); delegateMethod(shinyBinding, bindingDef, "clearError"); delegateMethod(shinyBinding, bindingDef, "showProgress"); // The find, renderValue, and resize are handled differently, because we // want to actually decorate the behavior of the bindingDef methods. shinyBinding.find = function(scope) { var results = bindingDef.find(scope); // Only return elements that are Shiny outputs, not static ones var dynamicResults = results.filter(".html-widget-output"); // It's possible that whatever caused Shiny to think there might be // new dynamic outputs, also caused there to be new static outputs. // Since there might be lots of different htmlwidgets bindings, we // schedule execution for later--no need to staticRender multiple // times. if (results.length !== dynamicResults.length) scheduleStaticRender(); return dynamicResults; }; // Wrap renderValue to handle initialization, which unfortunately isn't // supported natively by Shiny at the time of this writing. shinyBinding.renderValue = function(el, data) { Shiny.renderDependencies(data.deps); // Resolve strings marked as javascript literals to objects if (!(data.evals instanceof Array)) data.evals = [data.evals]; for (var i = 0; data.evals && i < data.evals.length; i++) { window.HTMLWidgets.evaluateStringMember(data.x, data.evals[i]); } if (!bindingDef.renderOnNullValue) { if (data.x === null) { el.style.visibility = "hidden"; return; } else { el.style.visibility = "inherit"; } } if (!elementData(el, "initialized")) { initSizing(el); elementData(el, "initialized", true); if (bindingDef.initialize) { var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect(); var result = bindingDef.initialize(el, rect.width, rect.height); elementData(el, "init_result", result); } } bindingDef.renderValue(el, data.x, elementData(el, "init_result")); evalAndRun(data.jsHooks.render, elementData(el, "init_result"), [el, data.x]); }; // Only override resize if bindingDef implements it if (bindingDef.resize) { shinyBinding.resize = function(el, width, height) { // Shiny can call resize before initialize/renderValue have been // called, which doesn't make sense for widgets. if (elementData(el, "initialized")) { bindingDef.resize(el, width, height, elementData(el, "init_result")); } }; } Shiny.outputBindings.register(shinyBinding, bindingDef.name); } }; var scheduleStaticRenderTimerId = null; function scheduleStaticRender() { if (!scheduleStaticRenderTimerId) { scheduleStaticRenderTimerId = setTimeout(function() { scheduleStaticRenderTimerId = null; window.HTMLWidgets.staticRender(); }, 1); } } // Render static widgets after the document finishes loading // Statically render all elements that are of this widget's class window.HTMLWidgets.staticRender = function() { var bindings = window.HTMLWidgets.widgets || []; forEach(bindings, function(binding) { var matches = binding.find(document.documentElement); forEach(matches, function(el) { var sizeObj = initSizing(el, binding); var getSize = function(el) { if (sizeObj) { return {w: sizeObj.getWidth(), h: sizeObj.getHeight()} } else { var rect = el.getBoundingClientRect(); return {w: rect.width, h: rect.height} } }; if (hasClass(el, "html-widget-static-bound")) return; el.className = el.className + " html-widget-static-bound"; var initResult; if (binding.initialize) { var size = getSize(el); initResult = binding.initialize(el, size.w, size.h); elementData(el, "init_result", initResult); } if (binding.resize) { var lastSize = getSize(el); var resizeHandler = function(e) { var size = getSize(el); if (size.w === 0 && size.h === 0) return; if (size.w === lastSize.w && size.h === lastSize.h) return; lastSize = size; binding.resize(el, size.w, size.h, initResult); }; on(window, "resize", resizeHandler); // This is needed for cases where we're running in a Shiny // app, but the widget itself is not a Shiny output, but // rather a simple static widget. One example of this is // an rmarkdown document that has runtime:shiny and widget // that isn't in a render function. Shiny only knows to // call resize handlers for Shiny outputs, not for static // widgets, so we do it ourselves. if (window.jQuery) { window.jQuery(document).on( "shown.htmlwidgets shown.bs.tab.htmlwidgets shown.bs.collapse.htmlwidgets", resizeHandler ); window.jQuery(document).on( "hidden.htmlwidgets hidden.bs.tab.htmlwidgets hidden.bs.collapse.htmlwidgets", resizeHandler ); } // This is needed for the specific case of ioslides, which // flips slides between display:none and display:block. // Ideally we would not have to have ioslide-specific code // here, but rather have ioslides raise a generic event, // but the rmarkdown package just went to CRAN so the // window to getting that fixed may be long. if (window.addEventListener) { // It's OK to limit this to window.addEventListener // browsers because ioslides itself only supports // such browsers. on(document, "slideenter", resizeHandler); on(document, "slideleave", resizeHandler); } } var scriptData = document.querySelector("script[data-for='" + el.id + "'][type='application/json']"); if (scriptData) { var data = JSON.parse(scriptData.textContent || scriptData.text); // Resolve strings marked as javascript literals to objects if (!(data.evals instanceof Array)) data.evals = [data.evals]; for (var k = 0; data.evals && k < data.evals.length; k++) { window.HTMLWidgets.evaluateStringMember(data.x, data.evals[k]); } binding.renderValue(el, data.x, initResult); evalAndRun(data.jsHooks.render, initResult, [el, data.x]); } }); }); invokePostRenderHandlers(); } function has_jQuery3() { if (!window.jQuery) { return false; } var $version = window.jQuery.fn.jquery; var $major_version = parseInt($version.split(".")[0]); return $major_version >= 3; } /* / Shiny 1.4 bumped jQuery from 1.x to 3.x which means jQuery's / on-ready handler (i.e., $(fn)) is now asyncronous (i.e., it now / really means $(setTimeout(fn)). / https://jquery.com/upgrade-guide/3.0/#breaking-change-document-ready-handlers-are-now-asynchronous / / Since Shiny uses $() to schedule initShiny, shiny>=1.4 calls initShiny / one tick later than it did before, which means staticRender() is / called renderValue() earlier than (advanced) widget authors might be expecting. / https://github.com/rstudio/shiny/issues/2630 / / For a concrete example, leaflet has some methods (e.g., updateBounds) / which reference Shiny methods registered in initShiny (e.g., setInputValue). / Since leaflet is privy to this life-cycle, it knows to use setTimeout() to / delay execution of those methods (until Shiny methods are ready) / https://github.com/rstudio/leaflet/blob/18ec981/javascript/src/index.js#L266-L268 / / Ideally widget authors wouldn't need to use this setTimeout() hack that / leaflet uses to call Shiny methods on a staticRender(). In the long run, / the logic initShiny should be broken up so that method registration happens / right away, but binding happens later. */ function maybeStaticRenderLater() { if (shinyMode && has_jQuery3()) { window.jQuery(window.HTMLWidgets.staticRender); } else { window.HTMLWidgets.staticRender(); } } if (document.addEventListener) { document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { document.removeEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", arguments.callee, false); maybeStaticRenderLater(); }, false); } else if (document.attachEvent) { document.attachEvent("onreadystatechange", function() { if (document.readyState === "complete") { document.detachEvent("onreadystatechange", arguments.callee); maybeStaticRenderLater(); } }); } window.HTMLWidgets.getAttachmentUrl = function(depname, key) { // If no key, default to the first item if (typeof(key) === "undefined") key = 1; var link = document.getElementById(depname + "-" + key + "-attachment"); if (!link) { throw new Error("Attachment " + depname + "/" + key + " not found in document"); } return link.getAttribute("href"); }; window.HTMLWidgets.dataframeToD3 = function(df) { var names = []; var length; for (var name in df) { if (df.hasOwnProperty(name)) names.push(name); if (typeof(df[name]) !== "object" || typeof(df[name].length) === "undefined") { throw new Error("All fields must be arrays"); } else if (typeof(length) !== "undefined" && length !== df[name].length) { throw new Error("All fields must be arrays of the same length"); } length = df[name].length; } var results = []; var item; for (var row = 0; row < length; row++) { item = {}; for (var col = 0; col < names.length; col++) { item[names[col]] = df[names[col]][row]; } results.push(item); } return results; }; window.HTMLWidgets.transposeArray2D = function(array) { if (array.length === 0) return array; var newArray = array[0].map(function(col, i) { return array.map(function(row) { return row[i] }) }); return newArray; }; // Split value at splitChar, but allow splitChar to be escaped // using escapeChar. Any other characters escaped by escapeChar // will be included as usual (including escapeChar itself). function splitWithEscape(value, splitChar, escapeChar) { var results = []; var escapeMode = false; var currentResult = ""; for (var pos = 0; pos < value.length; pos++) { if (!escapeMode) { if (value[pos] === splitChar) { results.push(currentResult); currentResult = ""; } else if (value[pos] === escapeChar) { escapeMode = true; } else { currentResult += value[pos]; } } else { currentResult += value[pos]; escapeMode = false; } } if (currentResult !== "") { results.push(currentResult); } return results; } // Function authored by Yihui/JJ Allaire window.HTMLWidgets.evaluateStringMember = function(o, member) { var parts = splitWithEscape(member, '.', '\\'); for (var i = 0, l = parts.length; i < l; i++) { var part = parts[i]; // part may be a character or 'numeric' member name if (o !== null && typeof o === "object" && part in o) { if (i == (l - 1)) { // if we are at the end of the line then evalulate if (typeof o[part] === "string") o[part] = tryEval(o[part]); } else { // otherwise continue to next embedded object o = o[part]; } } } }; // Retrieve the HTMLWidget instance (i.e. the return value of an // HTMLWidget binding's initialize() or factory() function) // associated with an element, or null if none. window.HTMLWidgets.getInstance = function(el) { return elementData(el, "init_result"); }; // Finds the first element in the scope that matches the selector, // and returns the HTMLWidget instance (i.e. the return value of // an HTMLWidget binding's initialize() or factory() function) // associated with that element, if any. If no element matches the // selector, or the first matching element has no HTMLWidget // instance associated with it, then null is returned. // // The scope argument is optional, and defaults to window.document. window.HTMLWidgets.find = function(scope, selector) { if (arguments.length == 1) { selector = scope; scope = document; } var el = scope.querySelector(selector); if (el === null) { return null; } else { return window.HTMLWidgets.getInstance(el); } }; // Finds all elements in the scope that match the selector, and // returns the HTMLWidget instances (i.e. the return values of // an HTMLWidget binding's initialize() or factory() function) // associated with the elements, in an array. If elements that // match the selector don't have an associated HTMLWidget // instance, the returned array will contain nulls. // // The scope argument is optional, and defaults to window.document. window.HTMLWidgets.findAll = function(scope, selector) { if (arguments.length == 1) { selector = scope; scope = document; } var nodes = scope.querySelectorAll(selector); var results = []; for (var i = 0; i < nodes.length; i++) { results.push(window.HTMLWidgets.getInstance(nodes[i])); } return results; }; var postRenderHandlers = []; function invokePostRenderHandlers() { while (postRenderHandlers.length) { var handler = postRenderHandlers.shift(); if (handler) { handler(); } } } // Register the given callback function to be invoked after the // next time static widgets are rendered. window.HTMLWidgets.addPostRenderHandler = function(callback) { postRenderHandlers.push(callback); }; // Takes a new-style instance-bound definition, and returns an // old-style class-bound definition. This saves us from having // to rewrite all the logic in this file to accomodate both // types of definitions. function createLegacyDefinitionAdapter(defn) { var result = { name: defn.name, type: defn.type, initialize: function(el, width, height) { return defn.factory(el, width, height); }, renderValue: function(el, x, instance) { return instance.renderValue(x); }, resize: function(el, width, height, instance) { return instance.resize(width, height); } }; if (defn.find) result.find = defn.find; if (defn.renderError) result.renderError = defn.renderError; if (defn.clearError) result.clearError = defn.clearError; return result; } })(); </script> <script>/** * vis-network * https://visjs.github.io/vis-network/ * * A dynamic, browser-based visualization library. * * @version 0.0.0-no-version * @date 2021-09-28T12:03:00.413Z * * @copyright (c) 2011-2017 Almende B.V, http://almende.com * @copyright (c) 2017-2019 visjs contributors, https://github.com/visjs * * @license * vis.js is dual licensed under both * * 1. The Apache 2.0 License * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * and * * 2. The MIT License * http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT * * vis.js may be distributed under either license. */ !function(t,e){"object"==typeof exports&&"undefined"!=typeof module?e(exports):"function"==typeof define&&define.amd?define(["exports"],e):e((t="undefined"!=typeof globalThis?globalThis:t||self).vis=t.vis||{})}(this,(function(t){"use strict";var e="undefined"!=typeof globalThis?globalThis:"undefined"!=typeof window?window:"undefined"!=typeof global?global:"undefined"!=typeof self?self:{};function i(t){return t&&t.__esModule&&Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,"default")?t.default:t}function n(t,e){return t(e={exports:{}},e.exports),e.exports}var o,r,s=function(t){return t&&t.Math==Math&&t},a=s("object"==typeof globalThis&&globalThis)||s("object"==typeof window&&window)||s("object"==typeof self&&self)||s("object"==typeof e&&e)||function(){return this}()||Function("return this")(),h=function(t){try{return!!t()}catch(t){return!0}},l=!h((function(){return 7!=Object.defineProperty({},1,{get:function(){return 7}})[1]})),d={}.propertyIsEnumerable,c=Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor,u={f:c&&!d.call({1:2},1)?function(t){var e=c(this,t);return!!e&&e.enumerable}:d},f=function(t,e){return{enumerable:!(1&t),configurable:!(2&t),writable:!(4&t),value:e}},p={}.toString,v=function(t){return p.call(t).slice(8,-1)},g="".split,y=h((function(){return!Object("z").propertyIsEnumerable(0)}))?function(t){return"String"==v(t)?g.call(t,""):Object(t)}:Object,m=function(t){if(null==t)throw TypeError("Can't call method on "+t);return t},b=function(t){return y(m(t))},w=function(t){return"object"==typeof t?null!==t:"function"==typeof t},k={},_=function(t){return"function"==typeof t?t:void 0},x=function(t,e){return arguments.length<2?_(k[t])||_(a[t]):k[t]&&k[t][e]||a[t]&&a[t][e]},E=x("navigator","userAgent")||"",O=a.process,C=a.Deno,S=O&&O.versions||C&&C.version,T=S&&S.v8;T?r=(o=T.split("."))[0]<4?1:o[0]+o[1]:E&&(!(o=E.match(/Edge\/(\d+)/))||o[1]>=74)&&(o=E.match(/Chrome\/(\d+)/))&&(r=o[1]);var M=r&&+r,P=!!Object.getOwnPropertySymbols&&!h((function(){var t=Symbol();return!String(t)||!(Object(t)instanceof Symbol)||!Symbol.sham&&M&&M<41})),D=P&&!Symbol.sham&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator,I=D?function(t){return"symbol"==typeof t}:function(t){var e=x("Symbol");return"function"==typeof e&&Object(t)instanceof e},B="__core-js_shared__",z=a[B]||function(t,e){try{Object.defineProperty(a,t,{value:e,configurable:!0,writable:!0})}catch(i){a[t]=e}return e}(B,{}),N=n((function(t){(t.exports=function(t,e){return z[t]||(z[t]=void 0!==e?e:{})})("versions",[]).push({version:"3.16.1",mode:"pure",copyright:"© 2021 Denis Pushkarev (zloirock.ru)"})})),A=function(t){return Object(m(t))},F={}.hasOwnProperty,j=Object.hasOwn||function(t,e){return F.call(A(t),e)},R=0,L=Math.random(),H=function(t){return"Symbol("+String(void 0===t?"":t)+")_"+(++R+L).toString(36)},W=N("wks"),q=a.Symbol,V=D?q:q&&q.withoutSetter||H,U=function(t){return j(W,t)&&(P||"string"==typeof W[t])||(P&&j(q,t)?W[t]=q[t]:W[t]=V("Symbol."+t)),W[t]},Y=U("toPrimitive"),X=function(t,e){if(!w(t)||I(t))return t;var i,n=t[Y];if(void 0!==n){if(void 0===e&&(e="default"),i=n.call(t,e),!w(i)||I(i))return i;throw TypeError("Can't convert object to primitive value")}return void 0===e&&(e="number"),function(t,e){var i,n;if("string"===e&&"function"==typeof(i=t.toString)&&!w(n=i.call(t)))return n;if("function"==typeof(i=t.valueOf)&&!w(n=i.call(t)))return n;if("string"!==e&&"function"==typeof(i=t.toString)&&!w(n=i.call(t)))return n;throw TypeError("Can't convert object to primitive value")}(t,e)},G=function(t){var e=X(t,"string");return I(e)?e:String(e)},K=a.document,$=w(K)&&w(K.createElement),Z=function(t){return $?K.createElement(t):{}},Q=!l&&!h((function(){return 7!=Object.defineProperty(Z("div"),"a",{get:function(){return 7}}).a})),J=Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor,tt={f:l?J:function(t,e){if(t=b(t),e=G(e),Q)try{return J(t,e)}catch(t){}if(j(t,e))return f(!u.f.call(t,e),t[e])}},et=/#|\.prototype\./,it=function(t,e){var i=ot[nt(t)];return i==st||i!=rt&&("function"==typeof e?h(e):!!e)},nt=it.normalize=function(t){return String(t).replace(et,".").toLowerCase()},ot=it.data={},rt=it.NATIVE="N",st=it.POLYFILL="P",at=it,ht=function(t){if("function"!=typeof t)throw TypeError(String(t)+" is not a function");return t},lt=function(t,e,i){if(ht(t),void 0===e)return t;switch(i){case 0:return function(){return t.call(e)};case 1:return function(i){return t.call(e,i)};case 2:return function(i,n){return t.call(e,i,n)};case 3:return function(i,n,o){return t.call(e,i,n,o)}}return function(){return t.apply(e,arguments)}},dt=function(t){if(!w(t))throw TypeError(String(t)+" is not an object");return t},ct=Object.defineProperty,ut={f:l?ct:function(t,e,i){if(dt(t),e=G(e),dt(i),Q)try{return ct(t,e,i)}catch(t){}if("get"in i||"set"in i)throw TypeError("Accessors not supported");return"value"in i&&(t[e]=i.value),t}},ft=l?function(t,e,i){return ut.f(t,e,f(1,i))}:function(t,e,i){return t[e]=i,t},pt=tt.f,vt=function(t){var e=function(e,i,n){if(this instanceof t){switch(arguments.length){case 0:return new t;case 1:return new t(e);case 2:return new t(e,i)}return new t(e,i,n)}return t.apply(this,arguments)};return e.prototype=t.prototype,e},gt=function(t,e){var i,n,o,r,s,h,l,d,c=t.target,u=t.global,f=t.stat,p=t.proto,v=u?a:f?a[c]:(a[c]||{}).prototype,g=u?k:k[c]||(k[c]={}),y=g.prototype;for(o in e)i=!at(u?o:c+(f?".":"#")+o,t.forced)&&v&&j(v,o),s=g[o],i&&(h=t.noTargetGet?(d=pt(v,o))&&d.value:v[o]),r=i&&h?h:e[o],i&&typeof s==typeof r||(l=t.bind&&i?lt(r,a):t.wrap&&i?vt(r):p&&"function"==typeof r?lt(Function.call,r):r,(t.sham||r&&r.sham||s&&s.sham)&&ft(l,"sham",!0),g[o]=l,p&&(j(k,n=c+"Prototype")||ft(k,n,{}),k[n][o]=r,t.real&&y&&!y[o]&&ft(y,o,r)))},yt=Math.ceil,mt=Math.floor,bt=function(t){return isNaN(t=+t)?0:(t>0?mt:yt)(t)},wt=Math.min,kt=function(t){return t>0?wt(bt(t),9007199254740991):0},_t=Math.max,xt=Math.min,Et=function(t,e){var i=bt(t);return i<0?_t(i+e,0):xt(i,e)},Ot=function(t){return function(e,i,n){var o,r=b(e),s=kt(r.length),a=Et(n,s);if(t&&i!=i){for(;s>a;)if((o=r[a++])!=o)return!0}else for(;s>a;a++)if((t||a in r)&&r[a]===i)return t||a||0;return!t&&-1}},Ct={includes:Ot(!0),indexOf:Ot(!1)},St={},Tt=Ct.indexOf,Mt=function(t,e){var i,n=b(t),o=0,r=[];for(i in n)!j(St,i)&&j(n,i)&&r.push(i);for(;e.length>o;)j(n,i=e[o++])&&(~Tt(r,i)||r.push(i));return r},Pt=["constructor","hasOwnProperty","isPrototypeOf","propertyIsEnumerable","toLocaleString","toString","valueOf"],Dt=Object.keys||function(t){return Mt(t,Pt)},It={f:Object.getOwnPropertySymbols},Bt=Object.assign,zt=Object.defineProperty,Nt=!Bt||h((function(){if(l&&1!==Bt({b:1},Bt(zt({},"a",{enumerable:!0,get:function(){zt(this,"b",{value:3,enumerable:!1})}}),{b:2})).b)return!0;var t={},e={},i=Symbol(),n="abcdefghijklmnopqrst";return t[i]=7,n.split("").forEach((function(t){e[t]=t})),7!=Bt({},t)[i]||Dt(Bt({},e)).join("")!=n}))?function(t,e){for(var i=A(t),n=arguments.length,o=1,r=It.f,s=u.f;n>o;)for(var a,h=y(arguments[o++]),d=r?Dt(h).concat(r(h)):Dt(h),c=d.length,f=0;c>f;)a=d[f++],l&&!s.call(h,a)||(i[a]=h[a]);return i}:Bt;gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:Object.assign!==Nt},{assign:Nt});var At=k.Object.assign,Ft=[].slice,jt={},Rt=function(t,e,i){if(!(e in jt)){for(var n=[],o=0;o<e;o++)n[o]="a["+o+"]";jt[e]=Function("C,a","return new C("+n.join(",")+")")}return jt[e](t,i)},Lt=Function.bind||function(t){var e=ht(this),i=Ft.call(arguments,1),n=function(){var o=i.concat(Ft.call(arguments));return this instanceof n?Rt(e,o.length,o):e.apply(t,o)};return w(e.prototype)&&(n.prototype=e.prototype),n};gt({target:"Function",proto:!0},{bind:Lt});var Ht=function(t){return k[t+"Prototype"]},Wt=Ht("Function").bind,qt=Function.prototype,Vt=function(t){var e=t.bind;return t===qt||t instanceof Function&&e===qt.bind?Wt:e};function Ut(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),t.arc(e,i,n,0,2*Math.PI,!1),t.closePath()}function Yt(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=Math.PI/180;n-2*r<0&&(r=n/2),o-2*r<0&&(r=o/2),t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(e+r,i),t.lineTo(e+n-r,i),t.arc(e+n-r,i+r,r,270*s,360*s,!1),t.lineTo(e+n,i+o-r),t.arc(e+n-r,i+o-r,r,0,90*s,!1),t.lineTo(e+r,i+o),t.arc(e+r,i+o-r,r,90*s,180*s,!1),t.lineTo(e,i+r),t.arc(e+r,i+r,r,180*s,270*s,!1),t.closePath()}function Xt(t,e,i,n,o){var r=.5522848,s=n/2*r,a=o/2*r,h=e+n,l=i+o,d=e+n/2,c=i+o/2;t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(e,c),t.bezierCurveTo(e,c-a,d-s,i,d,i),t.bezierCurveTo(d+s,i,h,c-a,h,c),t.bezierCurveTo(h,c+a,d+s,l,d,l),t.bezierCurveTo(d-s,l,e,c+a,e,c),t.closePath()}function Gt(t,e,i,n,o){var r=o*(1/3),s=.5522848,a=n/2*s,h=r/2*s,l=e+n,d=i+r,c=e+n/2,u=i+r/2,f=i+(o-r/2),p=i+o;t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(l,u),t.bezierCurveTo(l,u+h,c+a,d,c,d),t.bezierCurveTo(c-a,d,e,u+h,e,u),t.bezierCurveTo(e,u-h,c-a,i,c,i),t.bezierCurveTo(c+a,i,l,u-h,l,u),t.lineTo(l,f),t.bezierCurveTo(l,f+h,c+a,p,c,p),t.bezierCurveTo(c-a,p,e,f+h,e,f),t.lineTo(e,u)}function Kt(t,e,i,n,o,r){t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(e,i);for(var s=r.length,a=n-e,h=o-i,l=h/a,d=Math.sqrt(a*a+h*h),c=0,u=!0,f=0,p=+r[0];d>=.1;)(p=+r[c++%s])>d&&(p=d),f=Math.sqrt(p*p/(1+l*l)),e+=f=a<0?-f:f,i+=l*f,!0===u?t.lineTo(e,i):t.moveTo(e,i),d-=p,u=!u}var $t={circle:Ut,dashedLine:Kt,database:Gt,diamond:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),t.lineTo(e,i+n),t.lineTo(e+n,i),t.lineTo(e,i-n),t.lineTo(e-n,i),t.closePath()},ellipse:Xt,ellipse_vis:Xt,hexagon:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath();var o=2*Math.PI/6;t.moveTo(e+n,i);for(var r=1;r<6;r++)t.lineTo(e+n*Math.cos(o*r),i+n*Math.sin(o*r));t.closePath()},roundRect:Yt,square:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),t.rect(e-n,i-n,2*n,2*n),t.closePath()},star:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),i+=.1*(n*=.82);for(var o=0;o<10;o++){var r=o%2==0?1.3*n:.5*n;t.lineTo(e+r*Math.sin(2*o*Math.PI/10),i-r*Math.cos(2*o*Math.PI/10))}t.closePath()},triangle:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),i+=.275*(n*=1.15);var o=2*n,r=o/2,s=Math.sqrt(3)/6*o,a=Math.sqrt(o*o-r*r);t.moveTo(e,i-(a-s)),t.lineTo(e+r,i+s),t.lineTo(e-r,i+s),t.lineTo(e,i-(a-s)),t.closePath()},triangleDown:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),i-=.275*(n*=1.15);var o=2*n,r=o/2,s=Math.sqrt(3)/6*o,a=Math.sqrt(o*o-r*r);t.moveTo(e,i+(a-s)),t.lineTo(e+r,i-s),t.lineTo(e-r,i-s),t.lineTo(e,i+(a-s)),t.closePath()}};var Zt=n((function(t){function e(t){if(t)return function(t){for(var i in e.prototype)t[i]=e.prototype[i];return t}(t)}t.exports=e,e.prototype.on=e.prototype.addEventListener=function(t,e){return this._callbacks=this._callbacks||{},(this._callbacks["$"+t]=this._callbacks["$"+t]||[]).push(e),this},e.prototype.once=function(t,e){function i(){this.off(t,i),e.apply(this,arguments)}return i.fn=e,this.on(t,i),this},e.prototype.off=e.prototype.removeListener=e.prototype.removeAllListeners=e.prototype.removeEventListener=function(t,e){if(this._callbacks=this._callbacks||{},0==arguments.length)return this._callbacks={},this;var i,n=this._callbacks["$"+t];if(!n)return this;if(1==arguments.length)return delete this._callbacks["$"+t],this;for(var o=0;o<n.length;o++)if((i=n[o])===e||i.fn===e){n.splice(o,1);break}return 0===n.length&&delete this._callbacks["$"+t],this},e.prototype.emit=function(t){this._callbacks=this._callbacks||{};for(var e=new Array(arguments.length-1),i=this._callbacks["$"+t],n=1;n<arguments.length;n++)e[n-1]=arguments[n];if(i){n=0;for(var o=(i=i.slice(0)).length;n<o;++n)i[n].apply(this,e)}return this},e.prototype.listeners=function(t){return this._callbacks=this._callbacks||{},this._callbacks["$"+t]||[]},e.prototype.hasListeners=function(t){return!!this.listeners(t).length}})),Qt=function(t){if(I(t))throw TypeError("Cannot convert a Symbol value to a string");return String(t)},Jt=function(t){return function(e,i){var n,o,r=Qt(m(e)),s=bt(i),a=r.length;return s<0||s>=a?t?"":void 0:(n=r.charCodeAt(s))<55296||n>56319||s+1===a||(o=r.charCodeAt(s+1))<56320||o>57343?t?r.charAt(s):n:t?r.slice(s,s+2):o-56320+(n-55296<<10)+65536}},te={codeAt:Jt(!1),charAt:Jt(!0)},ee=Function.toString;"function"!=typeof z.inspectSource&&(z.inspectSource=function(t){return ee.call(t)});var ie,ne,oe,re=z.inspectSource,se=a.WeakMap,ae="function"==typeof se&&/native code/.test(re(se)),he=N("keys"),le=function(t){return he[t]||(he[t]=H(t))},de="Object already initialized",ce=a.WeakMap;if(ae||z.state){var ue=z.state||(z.state=new ce),fe=ue.get,pe=ue.has,ve=ue.set;ie=function(t,e){if(pe.call(ue,t))throw new TypeError(de);return e.facade=t,ve.call(ue,t,e),e},ne=function(t){return fe.call(ue,t)||{}},oe=function(t){return pe.call(ue,t)}}else{var ge=le("state");St[ge]=!0,ie=function(t,e){if(j(t,ge))throw new TypeError(de);return e.facade=t,ft(t,ge,e),e},ne=function(t){return j(t,ge)?t[ge]:{}},oe=function(t){return j(t,ge)}}var ye,me,be,we={set:ie,get:ne,has:oe,enforce:function(t){return oe(t)?ne(t):ie(t,{})},getterFor:function(t){return function(e){var i;if(!w(e)||(i=ne(e)).type!==t)throw TypeError("Incompatible receiver, "+t+" required");return i}}},ke=!h((function(){function t(){}return t.prototype.constructor=null,Object.getPrototypeOf(new t)!==t.prototype})),_e=le("IE_PROTO"),xe=Object.prototype,Ee=ke?Object.getPrototypeOf:function(t){return t=A(t),j(t,_e)?t[_e]:"function"==typeof t.constructor&&t instanceof t.constructor?t.constructor.prototype:t instanceof Object?xe:null},Oe=U("iterator"),Ce=!1;[].keys&&("next"in(be=[].keys())?(me=Ee(Ee(be)))!==Object.prototype&&(ye=me):Ce=!0);var Se=null==ye||h((function(){var t={};return ye[Oe].call(t)!==t}));Se&&(ye={}),Se&&!j(ye,Oe)&&ft(ye,Oe,(function(){return this}));var Te,Me={IteratorPrototype:ye,BUGGY_SAFARI_ITERATORS:Ce},Pe=l?Object.defineProperties:function(t,e){dt(t);for(var i,n=Dt(e),o=n.length,r=0;o>r;)ut.f(t,i=n[r++],e[i]);return t},De=x("document","documentElement"),Ie=le("IE_PROTO"),Be=function(){},ze=function(t){return"<script>"+t+"</"+"script>"},Ne=function(t){t.write(ze("")),t.close();var e=t.parentWindow.Object;return t=null,e},Ae=function(){try{Te=new ActiveXObject("htmlfile")}catch(t){}Ae=document.domain&&Te?Ne(Te):function(){var t,e=Z("iframe");if(e.style)return e.style.display="none",De.appendChild(e),e.src=String("javascript:"),(t=e.contentWindow.document).open(),t.write(ze("document.F=Object")),t.close(),t.F}()||Ne(Te);for(var t=Pt.length;t--;)delete Ae.prototype[Pt[t]];return Ae()};St[Ie]=!0;var Fe=Object.create||function(t,e){var i;return null!==t?(Be.prototype=dt(t),i=new Be,Be.prototype=null,i[Ie]=t):i=Ae(),void 0===e?i:Pe(i,e)},je={};je[U("toStringTag")]="z";var Re="[object z]"===String(je),Le=U("toStringTag"),He="Arguments"==v(function(){return arguments}()),We=Re?v:function(t){var e,i,n;return void 0===t?"Undefined":null===t?"Null":"string"==typeof(i=function(t,e){try{return t[e]}catch(t){}}(e=Object(t),Le))?i:He?v(e):"Object"==(n=v(e))&&"function"==typeof e.callee?"Arguments":n},qe=Re?{}.toString:function(){return"[object "+We(this)+"]"},Ve=ut.f,Ue=U("toStringTag"),Ye=function(t,e,i,n){if(t){var o=i?t:t.prototype;j(o,Ue)||Ve(o,Ue,{configurable:!0,value:e}),n&&!Re&&ft(o,"toString",qe)}},Xe={},Ge=Me.IteratorPrototype,Ke=function(){return this},$e=Object.setPrototypeOf||("__proto__"in{}?function(){var t,e=!1,i={};try{(t=Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(Object.prototype,"__proto__").set).call(i,[]),e=i instanceof Array}catch(t){}return function(i,n){return dt(i),function(t){if(!w(t)&&null!==t)throw TypeError("Can't set "+String(t)+" as a prototype")}(n),e?t.call(i,n):i.__proto__=n,i}}():void 0),Ze=function(t,e,i,n){n&&n.enumerable?t[e]=i:ft(t,e,i)},Qe=Me.IteratorPrototype,Je=Me.BUGGY_SAFARI_ITERATORS,ti=U("iterator"),ei="keys",ii="values",ni="entries",oi=function(){return this},ri=function(t,e,i,n,o,r,s){!function(t,e,i){var n=e+" Iterator";t.prototype=Fe(Ge,{next:f(1,i)}),Ye(t,n,!1,!0),Xe[n]=Ke}(i,e,n);var a,h,l,d=function(t){if(t===o&&g)return g;if(!Je&&t in p)return p[t];switch(t){case ei:case ii:case ni:return function(){return new i(this,t)}}return function(){return new i(this)}},c=e+" Iterator",u=!1,p=t.prototype,v=p[ti]||p["@@iterator"]||o&&p[o],g=!Je&&v||d(o),y="Array"==e&&p.entries||v;if(y&&(a=Ee(y.call(new t)),Qe!==Object.prototype&&a.next&&(Ye(a,c,!0,!0),Xe[c]=oi)),o==ii&&v&&v.name!==ii&&(u=!0,g=function(){return v.call(this)}),s&&p[ti]!==g&&ft(p,ti,g),Xe[e]=g,o)if(h={values:d(ii),keys:r?g:d(ei),entries:d(ni)},s)for(l in h)(Je||u||!(l in p))&&Ze(p,l,h[l]);else gt({target:e,proto:!0,forced:Je||u},h);return h},si=te.charAt,ai="String Iterator",hi=we.set,li=we.getterFor(ai);ri(String,"String",(function(t){hi(this,{type:ai,string:Qt(t),index:0})}),(function(){var t,e=li(this),i=e.string,n=e.index;return n>=i.length?{value:void 0,done:!0}:(t=si(i,n),e.index+=t.length,{value:t,done:!1})}));var di=function(t){var e=t.return;if(void 0!==e)return dt(e.call(t)).value},ci=function(t,e,i,n){try{return n?e(dt(i)[0],i[1]):e(i)}catch(e){throw di(t),e}},ui=U("iterator"),fi=Array.prototype,pi=function(t){return void 0!==t&&(Xe.Array===t||fi[ui]===t)},vi=function(t,e,i){var n=G(e);n in t?ut.f(t,n,f(0,i)):t[n]=i},gi=U("iterator"),yi=function(t){if(null!=t)return t[gi]||t["@@iterator"]||Xe[We(t)]},mi=U("iterator"),bi=!1;try{var wi=0,ki={next:function(){return{done:!!wi++}},return:function(){bi=!0}};ki[mi]=function(){return this},Array.from(ki,(function(){throw 2}))}catch(t){}var _i=!function(t,e){if(!e&&!bi)return!1;var i=!1;try{var n={};n[mi]=function(){return{next:function(){return{done:i=!0}}}},t(n)}catch(t){}return i}((function(t){Array.from(t)}));gt({target:"Array",stat:!0,forced:_i},{from:function(t){var e,i,n,o,r,s,a=A(t),h="function"==typeof this?this:Array,l=arguments.length,d=l>1?arguments[1]:void 0,c=void 0!==d,u=yi(a),f=0;if(c&&(d=lt(d,l>2?arguments[2]:void 0,2)),null==u||h==Array&&pi(u))for(i=new h(e=kt(a.length));e>f;f++)s=c?d(a[f],f):a[f],vi(i,f,s);else for(r=(o=u.call(a)).next,i=new h;!(n=r.call(o)).done;f++)s=c?ci(o,d,[n.value,f],!0):n.value,vi(i,f,s);return i.length=f,i}});var xi=k.Array.from,Ei=xi,Oi="Array Iterator",Ci=we.set,Si=we.getterFor(Oi);ri(Array,"Array",(function(t,e){Ci(this,{type:Oi,target:b(t),index:0,kind:e})}),(function(){var t=Si(this),e=t.target,i=t.kind,n=t.index++;return!e||n>=e.length?(t.target=void 0,{value:void 0,done:!0}):"keys"==i?{value:n,done:!1}:"values"==i?{value:e[n],done:!1}:{value:[n,e[n]],done:!1}}),"values"),Xe.Arguments=Xe.Array;var Ti=yi,Mi=U("toStringTag");for(var Pi in{CSSRuleList:0,CSSStyleDeclaration:0,CSSValueList:0,ClientRectList:0,DOMRectList:0,DOMStringList:0,DOMTokenList:1,DataTransferItemList:0,FileList:0,HTMLAllCollection:0,HTMLCollection:0,HTMLFormElement:0,HTMLSelectElement:0,MediaList:0,MimeTypeArray:0,NamedNodeMap:0,NodeList:1,PaintRequestList:0,Plugin:0,PluginArray:0,SVGLengthList:0,SVGNumberList:0,SVGPathSegList:0,SVGPointList:0,SVGStringList:0,SVGTransformList:0,SourceBufferList:0,StyleSheetList:0,TextTrackCueList:0,TextTrackList:0,TouchList:0}){var Di=a[Pi],Ii=Di&&Di.prototype;Ii&&We(Ii)!==Mi&&ft(Ii,Mi,Pi),Xe[Pi]=Xe.Array}var Bi=Ti,zi=Array.isArray||function(t){return"Array"==v(t)},Ni=Pt.concat("length","prototype"),Ai={f:Object.getOwnPropertyNames||function(t){return Mt(t,Ni)}},Fi=Ai.f,ji={}.toString,Ri="object"==typeof window&&window&&Object.getOwnPropertyNames?Object.getOwnPropertyNames(window):[],Li={f:function(t){return Ri&&"[object Window]"==ji.call(t)?function(t){try{return Fi(t)}catch(t){return Ri.slice()}}(t):Fi(b(t))}},Hi={f:U},Wi=ut.f,qi=function(t){var e=k.Symbol||(k.Symbol={});j(e,t)||Wi(e,t,{value:Hi.f(t)})},Vi=U("species"),Ui=function(t,e){return new(function(t){var e;return zi(t)&&("function"!=typeof(e=t.constructor)||e!==Array&&!zi(e.prototype)?w(e)&&null===(e=e[Vi])&&(e=void 0):e=void 0),void 0===e?Array:e}(t))(0===e?0:e)},Yi=[].push,Xi=function(t){var e=1==t,i=2==t,n=3==t,o=4==t,r=6==t,s=7==t,a=5==t||r;return function(h,l,d,c){for(var u,f,p=A(h),v=y(p),g=lt(l,d,3),m=kt(v.length),b=0,w=c||Ui,k=e?w(h,m):i||s?w(h,0):void 0;m>b;b++)if((a||b in v)&&(f=g(u=v[b],b,p),t))if(e)k[b]=f;else if(f)switch(t){case 3:return!0;case 5:return u;case 6:return b;case 2:Yi.call(k,u)}else switch(t){case 4:return!1;case 7:Yi.call(k,u)}return r?-1:n||o?o:k}},Gi={forEach:Xi(0),map:Xi(1),filter:Xi(2),some:Xi(3),every:Xi(4),find:Xi(5),findIndex:Xi(6),filterReject:Xi(7)},Ki=Gi.forEach,$i=le("hidden"),Zi="Symbol",Qi=U("toPrimitive"),Ji=we.set,tn=we.getterFor(Zi),en=Object.prototype,nn=a.Symbol,on=x("JSON","stringify"),rn=tt.f,sn=ut.f,an=Li.f,hn=u.f,ln=N("symbols"),dn=N("op-symbols"),cn=N("string-to-symbol-registry"),un=N("symbol-to-string-registry"),fn=N("wks"),pn=a.QObject,vn=!pn||!pn.prototype||!pn.prototype.findChild,gn=l&&h((function(){return 7!=Fe(sn({},"a",{get:function(){return sn(this,"a",{value:7}).a}})).a}))?function(t,e,i){var n=rn(en,e);n&&delete en[e],sn(t,e,i),n&&t!==en&&sn(en,e,n)}:sn,yn=function(t,e){var i=ln[t]=Fe(nn.prototype);return Ji(i,{type:Zi,tag:t,description:e}),l||(i.description=e),i},mn=function(t,e,i){t===en&&mn(dn,e,i),dt(t);var n=G(e);return dt(i),j(ln,n)?(i.enumerable?(j(t,$i)&&t[$i][n]&&(t[$i][n]=!1),i=Fe(i,{enumerable:f(0,!1)})):(j(t,$i)||sn(t,$i,f(1,{})),t[$i][n]=!0),gn(t,n,i)):sn(t,n,i)},bn=function(t,e){dt(t);var i=b(e),n=Dt(i).concat(xn(i));return Ki(n,(function(e){l&&!wn.call(i,e)||mn(t,e,i[e])})),t},wn=function(t){var e=G(t),i=hn.call(this,e);return!(this===en&&j(ln,e)&&!j(dn,e))&&(!(i||!j(this,e)||!j(ln,e)||j(this,$i)&&this[$i][e])||i)},kn=function(t,e){var i=b(t),n=G(e);if(i!==en||!j(ln,n)||j(dn,n)){var o=rn(i,n);return!o||!j(ln,n)||j(i,$i)&&i[$i][n]||(o.enumerable=!0),o}},_n=function(t){var e=an(b(t)),i=[];return Ki(e,(function(t){j(ln,t)||j(St,t)||i.push(t)})),i},xn=function(t){var e=t===en,i=an(e?dn:b(t)),n=[];return Ki(i,(function(t){!j(ln,t)||e&&!j(en,t)||n.push(ln[t])})),n};if(P||(Ze((nn=function(){if(this instanceof nn)throw TypeError("Symbol is not a constructor");var t=arguments.length&&void 0!==arguments[0]?Qt(arguments[0]):void 0,e=H(t),i=function(t){this===en&&i.call(dn,t),j(this,$i)&&j(this[$i],e)&&(this[$i][e]=!1),gn(this,e,f(1,t))};return l&&vn&&gn(en,e,{configurable:!0,set:i}),yn(e,t)}).prototype,"toString",(function(){return tn(this).tag})),Ze(nn,"withoutSetter",(function(t){return yn(H(t),t)})),u.f=wn,ut.f=mn,tt.f=kn,Ai.f=Li.f=_n,It.f=xn,Hi.f=function(t){return yn(U(t),t)},l&&sn(nn.prototype,"description",{configurable:!0,get:function(){return tn(this).description}})),gt({global:!0,wrap:!0,forced:!P,sham:!P},{Symbol:nn}),Ki(Dt(fn),(function(t){qi(t)})),gt({target:Zi,stat:!0,forced:!P},{for:function(t){var e=Qt(t);if(j(cn,e))return cn[e];var i=nn(e);return cn[e]=i,un[i]=e,i},keyFor:function(t){if(!I(t))throw TypeError(t+" is not a symbol");if(j(un,t))return un[t]},useSetter:function(){vn=!0},useSimple:function(){vn=!1}}),gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:!P,sham:!l},{create:function(t,e){return void 0===e?Fe(t):bn(Fe(t),e)},defineProperty:mn,defineProperties:bn,getOwnPropertyDescriptor:kn}),gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:!P},{getOwnPropertyNames:_n,getOwnPropertySymbols:xn}),gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:h((function(){It.f(1)}))},{getOwnPropertySymbols:function(t){return It.f(A(t))}}),on){var En=!P||h((function(){var t=nn();return"[null]"!=on([t])||"{}"!=on({a:t})||"{}"!=on(Object(t))}));gt({target:"JSON",stat:!0,forced:En},{stringify:function(t,e,i){for(var n,o=[t],r=1;arguments.length>r;)o.push(arguments[r++]);if(n=e,(w(e)||void 0!==t)&&!I(t))return zi(e)||(e=function(t,e){if("function"==typeof n&&(e=n.call(this,t,e)),!I(e))return e}),o[1]=e,on.apply(null,o)}})}nn.prototype[Qi]||ft(nn.prototype,Qi,nn.prototype.valueOf),Ye(nn,Zi),St[$i]=!0;var On=k.Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Cn=tt.f,Sn=h((function(){Cn(1)}));gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:!l||Sn,sham:!l},{getOwnPropertyDescriptor:function(t,e){return Cn(b(t),e)}});var Tn=n((function(t){var e=k.Object,i=t.exports=function(t,i){return e.getOwnPropertyDescriptor(t,i)};e.getOwnPropertyDescriptor.sham&&(i.sham=!0)})),Mn=Tn,Pn=x("Reflect","ownKeys")||function(t){var e=Ai.f(dt(t)),i=It.f;return i?e.concat(i(t)):e};gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,sham:!l},{getOwnPropertyDescriptors:function(t){for(var e,i,n=b(t),o=tt.f,r=Pn(n),s={},a=0;r.length>a;)void 0!==(i=o(n,e=r[a++]))&&vi(s,e,i);return s}});var Dn=k.Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors;gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:!l,sham:!l},{defineProperties:Pe});var In=n((function(t){var e=k.Object,i=t.exports=function(t,i){return e.defineProperties(t,i)};e.defineProperties.sham&&(i.sham=!0)}));gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:!l,sham:!l},{defineProperty:ut.f});var Bn=n((function(t){var e=k.Object,i=t.exports=function(t,i,n){return e.defineProperty(t,i,n)};e.defineProperty.sham&&(i.sham=!0)})),zn=Bn,Nn=i(n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),An=Bn,Fn=i(n((function(t){function e(t,e){for(var i=0;i<e.length;i++){var n=e[i];n.enumerable=n.enumerable||!1,n.configurable=!0,"value"in n&&(n.writable=!0),An(t,n.key,n)}}t.exports=function(t,i,n){return i&&e(t.prototype,i),n&&e(t,n),t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),jn=i(n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e,i){return e in t?An(t,e,{value:i,enumerable:!0,configurable:!0,writable:!0}):t[e]=i,t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0})));gt({target:"Array",stat:!0},{isArray:zi});var Rn=k.Array.isArray,Ln=Rn,Hn=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t){if(Ln(t))return t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(Hn);var Wn=U("species"),qn=function(t){return M>=51||!h((function(){var e=[];return(e.constructor={})[Wn]=function(){return{foo:1}},1!==e[t](Boolean).foo}))},Vn=U("isConcatSpreadable"),Un=9007199254740991,Yn="Maximum allowed index exceeded",Xn=M>=51||!h((function(){var t=[];return t[Vn]=!1,t.concat()[0]!==t})),Gn=qn("concat"),Kn=function(t){if(!w(t))return!1;var e=t[Vn];return void 0!==e?!!e:zi(t)};gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!Xn||!Gn},{concat:function(t){var e,i,n,o,r,s=A(this),a=Ui(s,0),h=0;for(e=-1,n=arguments.length;e<n;e++)if(Kn(r=-1===e?s:arguments[e])){if(h+(o=kt(r.length))>Un)throw TypeError(Yn);for(i=0;i<o;i++,h++)i in r&&vi(a,h,r[i])}else{if(h>=Un)throw TypeError(Yn);vi(a,h++,r)}return a.length=h,a}}),qi("asyncIterator"),qi("hasInstance"),qi("isConcatSpreadable"),qi("iterator"),qi("match"),qi("matchAll"),qi("replace"),qi("search"),qi("species"),qi("split"),qi("toPrimitive"),qi("toStringTag"),qi("unscopables"),Ye(a.JSON,"JSON",!0);var $n=k.Symbol;qi("asyncDispose"),qi("dispose"),qi("matcher"),qi("metadata"),qi("observable"),qi("patternMatch"),qi("replaceAll");var Zn=$n,Qn=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){var i=null==t?null:void 0!==Zn&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(null!=i){var n,o,r=[],s=!0,a=!1;try{for(i=i.call(t);!(s=(n=i.next()).done)&&(r.push(n.value),!e||r.length!==e);s=!0);}catch(t){a=!0,o=t}finally{try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw o}}return r}},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(Qn);var Jn=qn("slice"),to=U("species"),eo=[].slice,io=Math.max;gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!Jn},{slice:function(t,e){var i,n,o,r=b(this),s=kt(r.length),a=Et(t,s),h=Et(void 0===e?s:e,s);if(zi(r)&&("function"!=typeof(i=r.constructor)||i!==Array&&!zi(i.prototype)?w(i)&&null===(i=i[to])&&(i=void 0):i=void 0,i===Array||void 0===i))return eo.call(r,a,h);for(n=new(void 0===i?Array:i)(io(h-a,0)),o=0;a<h;a++,o++)a in r&&vi(n,o,r[a]);return n.length=o,n}});var no=Ht("Array").slice,oo=Array.prototype,ro=function(t){var e=t.slice;return t===oo||t instanceof Array&&e===oo.slice?no:e},so=ro,ao=xi,ho=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(ho);var lo=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){var i;if(t){if("string"==typeof t)return ho(t,e);var n=so(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);return"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name),"Map"===n||"Set"===n?ao(t):"Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n)?ho(t,e):void 0}},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(lo);var co=n((function(t){t.exports=function(){throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to destructure non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(co);var uo=i(n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){return Hn(t)||Qn(t,e)||lo(t,e)||co()},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),fo=Hi.f("iterator"),po=fo,vo=n((function(t){function e(i){return"function"==typeof Zn&&"symbol"==typeof po?(t.exports=e=function(t){return typeof t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0):(t.exports=e=function(t){return t&&"function"==typeof Zn&&t.constructor===Zn&&t!==Zn.prototype?"symbol":typeof t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0),e(i)}t.exports=e,t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0})),go=i(vo),yo=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t){if(Ln(t))return ho(t)},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(yo);var mo=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t){if(void 0!==Zn&&null!=Bi(t)||null!=t["@@iterator"])return ao(t)},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(mo);var bo=n((function(t){t.exports=function(){throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to spread non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(bo);var wo=i(n((function(t){t.exports=function(t){return yo(t)||mo(t)||lo(t)||bo()},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),ko=$n,_o=Ht("Array").concat,xo=Array.prototype,Eo=function(t){var e=t.concat;return t===xo||t instanceof Array&&e===xo.concat?_o:e},Oo=ro;gt({target:"Reflect",stat:!0},{ownKeys:Pn});var Co=k.Reflect.ownKeys,So=Rn,To=Gi.map,Mo=qn("map");gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!Mo},{map:function(t){return To(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var Po=Ht("Array").map,Do=Array.prototype,Io=function(t){var e=t.map;return t===Do||t instanceof Array&&e===Do.map?Po:e},Bo=h((function(){Dt(1)}));gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:Bo},{keys:function(t){return Dt(A(t))}});var zo=k.Object.keys;gt({target:"Date",stat:!0},{now:function(){return(new Date).getTime()}});var No=k.Date.now,Ao=function(t,e){var i=[][t];return!!i&&h((function(){i.call(null,e||function(){throw 1},1)}))},Fo=Gi.forEach,jo=Ao("forEach")?[].forEach:function(t){return Fo(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)};gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:[].forEach!=jo},{forEach:jo});var Ro=Ht("Array").forEach,Lo=Array.prototype,Ho={DOMTokenList:!0,NodeList:!0},Wo=function(t){var e=t.forEach;return t===Lo||t instanceof Array&&e===Lo.forEach||Ho.hasOwnProperty(We(t))?Ro:e},qo=[].reverse,Vo=[1,2];gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:String(Vo)===String(Vo.reverse())},{reverse:function(){return zi(this)&&(this.length=this.length),qo.call(this)}});var Uo=Ht("Array").reverse,Yo=Array.prototype,Xo=function(t){var e=t.reverse;return t===Yo||t instanceof Array&&e===Yo.reverse?Uo:e},Go=qn("splice"),Ko=Math.max,$o=Math.min,Zo=9007199254740991,Qo="Maximum allowed length exceeded";gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!Go},{splice:function(t,e){var i,n,o,r,s,a,h=A(this),l=kt(h.length),d=Et(t,l),c=arguments.length;if(0===c?i=n=0:1===c?(i=0,n=l-d):(i=c-2,n=$o(Ko(bt(e),0),l-d)),l+i-n>Zo)throw TypeError(Qo);for(o=Ui(h,n),r=0;r<n;r++)(s=d+r)in h&&vi(o,r,h[s]);if(o.length=n,i<n){for(r=d;r<l-n;r++)a=r+i,(s=r+n)in h?h[a]=h[s]:delete h[a];for(r=l;r>l-n+i;r--)delete h[r-1]}else if(i>n)for(r=l-n;r>d;r--)a=r+i-1,(s=r+n-1)in h?h[a]=h[s]:delete h[a];for(r=0;r<i;r++)h[r+d]=arguments[r+2];return h.length=l-n+i,o}});var Jo=Ht("Array").splice,tr=Array.prototype,er=function(t){var e=t.splice;return t===tr||t instanceof Array&&e===tr.splice?Jo:e},ir=Ct.includes;gt({target:"Array",proto:!0},{includes:function(t){return ir(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var nr=Ht("Array").includes,or=U("match"),rr=function(t){if(function(t){var e;return w(t)&&(void 0!==(e=t[or])?!!e:"RegExp"==v(t))}(t))throw TypeError("The method doesn't accept regular expressions");return t},sr=U("match");gt({target:"String",proto:!0,forced:!function(t){var e=/./;try{"/./"[t](e)}catch(i){try{return e[sr]=!1,"/./"[t](e)}catch(t){}}return!1}("includes")},{includes:function(t){return!!~Qt(m(this)).indexOf(Qt(rr(t)),arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var ar=Ht("String").includes,hr=Array.prototype,lr=String.prototype,dr=function(t){var e=t.includes;return t===hr||t instanceof Array&&e===hr.includes?nr:"string"==typeof t||t===lr||t instanceof String&&e===lr.includes?ar:e},cr=h((function(){Ee(1)}));gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:cr,sham:!ke},{getPrototypeOf:function(t){return Ee(A(t))}});var ur=k.Object.getPrototypeOf,fr=ur,pr=Gi.filter,vr=qn("filter");gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!vr},{filter:function(t){return pr(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var gr=Ht("Array").filter,yr=Array.prototype,mr=function(t){var e=t.filter;return t===yr||t instanceof Array&&e===yr.filter?gr:e},br=u.f,wr=function(t){return function(e){for(var i,n=b(e),o=Dt(n),r=o.length,s=0,a=[];r>s;)i=o[s++],l&&!br.call(n,i)||a.push(t?[i,n[i]]:n[i]);return a}},kr={entries:wr(!0),values:wr(!1)}.values;gt({target:"Object",stat:!0},{values:function(t){return kr(t)}});var _r=k.Object.values,xr="\t

\v\f\r \u2028\u2029\ufeff",Er="["+xr+"]",Or=RegExp("^"+Er+Er+"*"),Cr=RegExp(Er+Er+"*$"),Sr=function(t){return function(e){var i=Qt(m(e));return 1&t&&(i=i.replace(Or,"")),2&t&&(i=i.replace(Cr,"")),i}},Tr={start:Sr(1),end:Sr(2),trim:Sr(3)},Mr=Tr.trim,Pr=a.parseInt,Dr=/^[+-]?0[Xx]/,Ir=8!==Pr(xr+"08")||22!==Pr(xr+"0x16")?function(t,e){var i=Mr(Qt(t));return Pr(i,e>>>0||(Dr.test(i)?16:10))}:Pr;gt({global:!0,forced:parseInt!=Ir},{parseInt:Ir});var Br=k.parseInt,zr=Ct.indexOf,Nr=[].indexOf,Ar=!!Nr&&1/[1].indexOf(1,-0)<0,Fr=Ao("indexOf");gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:Ar||!Fr},{indexOf:function(t){return Ar?Nr.apply(this,arguments)||0:zr(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var jr,Rr=Ht("Array").indexOf,Lr=Array.prototype,Hr=function(t){var e=t.indexOf;return t===Lr||t instanceof Array&&e===Lr.indexOf?Rr:e},Wr=Tr.trim;gt({target:"String",proto:!0,forced:(jr="trim",h((function(){return!!xr[jr]()||"​ ᠎"!="​ ᠎"[jr]()||xr[jr].name!==jr})))},{trim:function(){return Wr(this)}});var qr=Ht("String").trim,Vr=String.prototype,Ur=function(t){var e=t.trim;return"string"==typeof t||t===Vr||t instanceof String&&e===Vr.trim?qr:e};gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,sham:!l},{create:Fe});var Yr=k.Object,Xr=function(t,e){return Yr.create(t,e)},Gr=Xr,Kr=x("JSON","stringify"),$r=/[\uD800-\uDFFF]/g,Zr=/^[\uD800-\uDBFF]$/,Qr=/^[\uDC00-\uDFFF]$/,Jr=function(t,e,i){var n=i.charAt(e-1),o=i.charAt(e+1);return Zr.test(t)&&!Qr.test(o)||Qr.test(t)&&!Zr.test(n)?"\\u"+t.charCodeAt(0).toString(16):t},ts=h((function(){return'"\\udf06\\ud834"'!==Kr("\udf06\ud834")||'"\\udead"'!==Kr("\udead")}));Kr&&gt({target:"JSON",stat:!0,forced:ts},{stringify:function(t,e,i){var n=Kr.apply(null,arguments);return"string"==typeof n?n.replace($r,Jr):n}}),k.JSON||(k.JSON={stringify:JSON.stringify});var es=function(t,e,i){return k.JSON.stringify.apply(null,arguments)},is=[].slice,ns=/MSIE .\./.test(E),os=function(t){return function(e,i){var n=arguments.length>2,o=n?is.call(arguments,2):void 0;return t(n?function(){("function"==typeof e?e:Function(e)).apply(this,o)}:e,i)}};gt({global:!0,bind:!0,forced:ns},{setTimeout:os(a.setTimeout),setInterval:os(a.setInterval)});var rs=k.setTimeout;gt({target:"Array",proto:!0},{fill:function(t){for(var e=A(this),i=kt(e.length),n=arguments.length,o=Et(n>1?arguments[1]:void 0,i),r=n>2?arguments[2]:void 0,s=void 0===r?i:Et(r,i);s>o;)e[o++]=t;return e}});var ss=Ht("Array").fill,as=Array.prototype,hs=function(t){var e=t.fill;return t===as||t instanceof Array&&e===as.fill?ss:e};function ls(){return(ls=Object.assign||function(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i=arguments[e];for(var n in i)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,n)&&(t[n]=i[n])}return t}).apply(this,arguments)}function ds(t,e){t.prototype=Object.create(e.prototype),t.prototype.constructor=t,t.__proto__=e}function cs(t){if(void 0===t)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return t}var us,fs="function"!=typeof Object.assign?function(t){if(null==t)throw new TypeError("Cannot convert undefined or null to object");for(var e=Object(t),i=1;i<arguments.length;i++){var n=arguments[i];if(null!=n)for(var o in n)n.hasOwnProperty(o)&&(e[o]=n[o])}return e}:Object.assign,ps=["","webkit","Moz","MS","ms","o"],vs="undefined"==typeof document?{style:{}}:document.createElement("div"),gs=Math.round,ys=Math.abs,ms=Date.now;function bs(t,e){for(var i,n,o=e[0].toUpperCase()+e.slice(1),r=0;r<ps.length;){if((n=(i=ps[r])?i+o:e)in t)return n;r++}}us="undefined"==typeof window?{}:window;var ws=bs(vs.style,"touchAction"),ks=void 0!==ws;var _s="compute",xs="auto",Es="manipulation",Os="none",Cs="pan-x",Ss="pan-y",Ts=function(){if(!ks)return!1;var t={},e=us.CSS&&us.CSS.supports;return["auto","manipulation","pan-y","pan-x","pan-x pan-y","none"].forEach((function(i){return t[i]=!e||us.CSS.supports("touch-action",i)})),t}(),Ms="ontouchstart"in us,Ps=void 0!==bs(us,"PointerEvent"),Ds=Ms&&/mobile|tablet|ip(ad|hone|od)|android/i.test(navigator.userAgent),Is="touch",Bs="mouse",zs=16,Ns=24,As=["x","y"],Fs=["clientX","clientY"];function js(t,e,i){var n;if(t)if(t.forEach)t.forEach(e,i);else if(void 0!==t.length)for(n=0;n<t.length;)e.call(i,t[n],n,t),n++;else for(n in t)t.hasOwnProperty(n)&&e.call(i,t[n],n,t)}function Rs(t,e){return"function"==typeof t?t.apply(e&&e[0]||void 0,e):t}function Ls(t,e){return t.indexOf(e)>-1}var Hs=function(){function t(t,e){this.manager=t,this.set(e)}var e=t.prototype;return e.set=function(t){t===_s&&(t=this.compute()),ks&&this.manager.element.style&&Ts[t]&&(this.manager.element.style[ws]=t),this.actions=t.toLowerCase().trim()},e.update=function(){this.set(this.manager.options.touchAction)},e.compute=function(){var t=[];return js(this.manager.recognizers,(function(e){Rs(e.options.enable,[e])&&(t=t.concat(e.getTouchAction()))})),function(t){if(Ls(t,Os))return Os;var e=Ls(t,Cs),i=Ls(t,Ss);return e&&i?Os:e||i?e?Cs:Ss:Ls(t,Es)?Es:xs}(t.join(" "))},e.preventDefaults=function(t){var e=t.srcEvent,i=t.offsetDirection;if(this.manager.session.prevented)e.preventDefault();else{var n=this.actions,o=Ls(n,Os)&&!Ts.none,r=Ls(n,Ss)&&!Ts["pan-y"],s=Ls(n,Cs)&&!Ts["pan-x"];if(o){var a=1===t.pointers.length,h=t.distance<2,l=t.deltaTime<250;if(a&&h&&l)return}if(!s||!r)return o||r&&6&i||s&&i&Ns?this.preventSrc(e):void 0}},e.preventSrc=function(t){this.manager.session.prevented=!0,t.preventDefault()},t}();function Ws(t,e){for(;t;){if(t===e)return!0;t=t.parentNode}return!1}function qs(t){var e=t.length;if(1===e)return{x:gs(t[0].clientX),y:gs(t[0].clientY)};for(var i=0,n=0,o=0;o<e;)i+=t[o].clientX,n+=t[o].clientY,o++;return{x:gs(i/e),y:gs(n/e)}}function Vs(t){for(var e=[],i=0;i<t.pointers.length;)e[i]={clientX:gs(t.pointers[i].clientX),clientY:gs(t.pointers[i].clientY)},i++;return{timeStamp:ms(),pointers:e,center:qs(e),deltaX:t.deltaX,deltaY:t.deltaY}}function Us(t,e,i){i||(i=As);var n=e[i[0]]-t[i[0]],o=e[i[1]]-t[i[1]];return Math.sqrt(n*n+o*o)}function Ys(t,e,i){i||(i=As);var n=e[i[0]]-t[i[0]],o=e[i[1]]-t[i[1]];return 180*Math.atan2(o,n)/Math.PI}function Xs(t,e){return t===e?1:ys(t)>=ys(e)?t<0?2:4:e<0?8:zs}function Gs(t,e,i){return{x:e/t||0,y:i/t||0}}function Ks(t,e){var i=t.session,n=e.pointers,o=n.length;i.firstInput||(i.firstInput=Vs(e)),o>1&&!i.firstMultiple?i.firstMultiple=Vs(e):1===o&&(i.firstMultiple=!1);var r=i.firstInput,s=i.firstMultiple,a=s?s.center:r.center,h=e.center=qs(n);e.timeStamp=ms(),e.deltaTime=e.timeStamp-r.timeStamp,e.angle=Ys(a,h),e.distance=Us(a,h),function(t,e){var i=e.center,n=t.offsetDelta||{},o=t.prevDelta||{},r=t.prevInput||{};1!==e.eventType&&4!==r.eventType||(o=t.prevDelta={x:r.deltaX||0,y:r.deltaY||0},n=t.offsetDelta={x:i.x,y:i.y}),e.deltaX=o.x+(i.x-n.x),e.deltaY=o.y+(i.y-n.y)}(i,e),e.offsetDirection=Xs(e.deltaX,e.deltaY);var l,d,c=Gs(e.deltaTime,e.deltaX,e.deltaY);e.overallVelocityX=c.x,e.overallVelocityY=c.y,e.overallVelocity=ys(c.x)>ys(c.y)?c.x:c.y,e.scale=s?(l=s.pointers,Us((d=n)[0],d[1],Fs)/Us(l[0],l[1],Fs)):1,e.rotation=s?function(t,e){return Ys(e[1],e[0],Fs)+Ys(t[1],t[0],Fs)}(s.pointers,n):0,e.maxPointers=i.prevInput?e.pointers.length>i.prevInput.maxPointers?e.pointers.length:i.prevInput.maxPointers:e.pointers.length,function(t,e){var i,n,o,r,s=t.lastInterval||e,a=e.timeStamp-s.timeStamp;if(8!==e.eventType&&(a>25||void 0===s.velocity)){var h=e.deltaX-s.deltaX,l=e.deltaY-s.deltaY,d=Gs(a,h,l);n=d.x,o=d.y,i=ys(d.x)>ys(d.y)?d.x:d.y,r=Xs(h,l),t.lastInterval=e}else i=s.velocity,n=s.velocityX,o=s.velocityY,r=s.direction;e.velocity=i,e.velocityX=n,e.velocityY=o,e.direction=r}(i,e);var u,f=t.element,p=e.srcEvent;Ws(u=p.composedPath?p.composedPath()[0]:p.path?p.path[0]:p.target,f)&&(f=u),e.target=f}function $s(t,e,i){var n=i.pointers.length,o=i.changedPointers.length,r=1&e&&n-o==0,s=12&e&&n-o==0;i.isFirst=!!r,i.isFinal=!!s,r&&(t.session={}),i.eventType=e,Ks(t,i),t.emit("hammer.input",i),t.recognize(i),t.session.prevInput=i}function Zs(t){return t.trim().split(/\s+/g)}function Qs(t,e,i){js(Zs(e),(function(e){t.addEventListener(e,i,!1)}))}function Js(t,e,i){js(Zs(e),(function(e){t.removeEventListener(e,i,!1)}))}function ta(t){var e=t.ownerDocument||t;return e.defaultView||e.parentWindow||window}var ea=function(){function t(t,e){var i=this;this.manager=t,this.callback=e,this.element=t.element,this.target=t.options.inputTarget,this.domHandler=function(e){Rs(t.options.enable,[t])&&i.handler(e)},this.init()}var e=t.prototype;return e.handler=function(){},e.init=function(){this.evEl&&Qs(this.element,this.evEl,this.domHandler),this.evTarget&&Qs(this.target,this.evTarget,this.domHandler),this.evWin&&Qs(ta(this.element),this.evWin,this.domHandler)},e.destroy=function(){this.evEl&&Js(this.element,this.evEl,this.domHandler),this.evTarget&&Js(this.target,this.evTarget,this.domHandler),this.evWin&&Js(ta(this.element),this.evWin,this.domHandler)},t}();function ia(t,e,i){if(t.indexOf&&!i)return t.indexOf(e);for(var n=0;n<t.length;){if(i&&t[n][i]==e||!i&&t[n]===e)return n;n++}return-1}var na={pointerdown:1,pointermove:2,pointerup:4,pointercancel:8,pointerout:8},oa={2:Is,3:"pen",4:Bs,5:"kinect"},ra="pointerdown",sa="pointermove pointerup pointercancel";us.MSPointerEvent&&!us.PointerEvent&&(ra="MSPointerDown",sa="MSPointerMove MSPointerUp MSPointerCancel");var aa=function(t){function e(){var i,n=e.prototype;return n.evEl=ra,n.evWin=sa,(i=t.apply(this,arguments)||this).store=i.manager.session.pointerEvents=[],i}return ds(e,t),e.prototype.handler=function(t){var e=this.store,i=!1,n=t.type.toLowerCase().replace("ms",""),o=na[n],r=oa[t.pointerType]||t.pointerType,s=r===Is,a=ia(e,t.pointerId,"pointerId");1&o&&(0===t.button||s)?a<0&&(e.push(t),a=e.length-1):12&o&&(i=!0),a<0||(e[a]=t,this.callback(this.manager,o,{pointers:e,changedPointers:[t],pointerType:r,srcEvent:t}),i&&e.splice(a,1))},e}(ea);function ha(t){return Array.prototype.slice.call(t,0)}function la(t,e,i){for(var n=[],o=[],r=0;r<t.length;){var s=e?t[r][e]:t[r];ia(o,s)<0&&n.push(t[r]),o[r]=s,r++}return i&&(n=e?n.sort((function(t,i){return t[e]>i[e]})):n.sort()),n}var da={touchstart:1,touchmove:2,touchend:4,touchcancel:8},ca="touchstart touchmove touchend touchcancel",ua=function(t){function e(){var i;return e.prototype.evTarget=ca,(i=t.apply(this,arguments)||this).targetIds={},i}return ds(e,t),e.prototype.handler=function(t){var e=da[t.type],i=fa.call(this,t,e);i&&this.callback(this.manager,e,{pointers:i[0],changedPointers:i[1],pointerType:Is,srcEvent:t})},e}(ea);function fa(t,e){var i,n,o=ha(t.touches),r=this.targetIds;if(3&e&&1===o.length)return r[o[0].identifier]=!0,[o,o];var s=ha(t.changedTouches),a=[],h=this.target;if(n=o.filter((function(t){return Ws(t.target,h)})),1===e)for(i=0;i<n.length;)r[n[i].identifier]=!0,i++;for(i=0;i<s.length;)r[s[i].identifier]&&a.push(s[i]),12&e&&delete r[s[i].identifier],i++;return a.length?[la(n.concat(a),"identifier",!0),a]:void 0}var pa={mousedown:1,mousemove:2,mouseup:4},va="mousedown",ga="mousemove mouseup",ya=function(t){function e(){var i,n=e.prototype;return n.evEl=va,n.evWin=ga,(i=t.apply(this,arguments)||this).pressed=!1,i}return ds(e,t),e.prototype.handler=function(t){var e=pa[t.type];1&e&&0===t.button&&(this.pressed=!0),2&e&&1!==t.which&&(e=4),this.pressed&&(4&e&&(this.pressed=!1),this.callback(this.manager,e,{pointers:[t],changedPointers:[t],pointerType:Bs,srcEvent:t}))},e}(ea);function ma(t){var e=t.changedPointers[0];if(e.identifier===this.primaryTouch){var i={x:e.clientX,y:e.clientY},n=this.lastTouches;this.lastTouches.push(i);setTimeout((function(){var t=n.indexOf(i);t>-1&&n.splice(t,1)}),2500)}}function ba(t,e){1&t?(this.primaryTouch=e.changedPointers[0].identifier,ma.call(this,e)):12&t&&ma.call(this,e)}function wa(t){for(var e=t.srcEvent.clientX,i=t.srcEvent.clientY,n=0;n<this.lastTouches.length;n++){var o=this.lastTouches[n],r=Math.abs(e-o.x),s=Math.abs(i-o.y);if(r<=25&&s<=25)return!0}return!1}var ka=function(){return function(t){function e(e,i){var n;return(n=t.call(this,e,i)||this).handler=function(t,e,i){var o=i.pointerType===Is,r=i.pointerType===Bs;if(!(r&&i.sourceCapabilities&&i.sourceCapabilities.firesTouchEvents)){if(o)ba.call(cs(cs(n)),e,i);else if(r&&wa.call(cs(cs(n)),i))return;n.callback(t,e,i)}},n.touch=new ua(n.manager,n.handler),n.mouse=new ya(n.manager,n.handler),n.primaryTouch=null,n.lastTouches=[],n}return ds(e,t),e.prototype.destroy=function(){this.touch.destroy(),this.mouse.destroy()},e}(ea)}();function _a(t,e,i){return!!Array.isArray(t)&&(js(t,i[e],i),!0)}var xa=32,Ea=1;function Oa(t,e){var i=e.manager;return i?i.get(t):t}function Ca(t){return 16&t?"cancel":8&t?"end":4&t?"move":2&t?"start":""}var Sa=function(){function t(t){void 0===t&&(t={}),this.options=ls({enable:!0},t),this.id=Ea++,this.manager=null,this.state=1,this.simultaneous={},this.requireFail=[]}var e=t.prototype;return e.set=function(t){return fs(this.options,t),this.manager&&this.manager.touchAction.update(),this},e.recognizeWith=function(t){if(_a(t,"recognizeWith",this))return this;var e=this.simultaneous;return e[(t=Oa(t,this)).id]||(e[t.id]=t,t.recognizeWith(this)),this},e.dropRecognizeWith=function(t){return _a(t,"dropRecognizeWith",this)||(t=Oa(t,this),delete this.simultaneous[t.id]),this},e.requireFailure=function(t){if(_a(t,"requireFailure",this))return this;var e=this.requireFail;return-1===ia(e,t=Oa(t,this))&&(e.push(t),t.requireFailure(this)),this},e.dropRequireFailure=function(t){if(_a(t,"dropRequireFailure",this))return this;t=Oa(t,this);var e=ia(this.requireFail,t);return e>-1&&this.requireFail.splice(e,1),this},e.hasRequireFailures=function(){return this.requireFail.length>0},e.canRecognizeWith=function(t){return!!this.simultaneous[t.id]},e.emit=function(t){var e=this,i=this.state;function n(i){e.manager.emit(i,t)}i<8&&n(e.options.event+Ca(i)),n(e.options.event),t.additionalEvent&&n(t.additionalEvent),i>=8&&n(e.options.event+Ca(i))},e.tryEmit=function(t){if(this.canEmit())return this.emit(t);this.state=xa},e.canEmit=function(){for(var t=0;t<this.requireFail.length;){if(!(33&this.requireFail[t].state))return!1;t++}return!0},e.recognize=function(t){var e=fs({},t);if(!Rs(this.options.enable,[this,e]))return this.reset(),void(this.state=xa);56&this.state&&(this.state=1),this.state=this.process(e),30&this.state&&this.tryEmit(e)},e.process=function(t){},e.getTouchAction=function(){},e.reset=function(){},t}(),Ta=function(t){function e(e){var i;return void 0===e&&(e={}),(i=t.call(this,ls({event:"tap",pointers:1,taps:1,interval:300,time:250,threshold:9,posThreshold:10},e))||this).pTime=!1,i.pCenter=!1,i._timer=null,i._input=null,i.count=0,i}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.getTouchAction=function(){return[Es]},i.process=function(t){var e=this,i=this.options,n=t.pointers.length===i.pointers,o=t.distance<i.threshold,r=t.deltaTime<i.time;if(this.reset(),1&t.eventType&&0===this.count)return this.failTimeout();if(o&&r&&n){if(4!==t.eventType)return this.failTimeout();var s=!this.pTime||t.timeStamp-this.pTime<i.interval,a=!this.pCenter||Us(this.pCenter,t.center)<i.posThreshold;if(this.pTime=t.timeStamp,this.pCenter=t.center,a&&s?this.count+=1:this.count=1,this._input=t,0===this.count%i.taps)return this.hasRequireFailures()?(this._timer=setTimeout((function(){e.state=8,e.tryEmit()}),i.interval),2):8}return xa},i.failTimeout=function(){var t=this;return this._timer=setTimeout((function(){t.state=xa}),this.options.interval),xa},i.reset=function(){clearTimeout(this._timer)},i.emit=function(){8===this.state&&(this._input.tapCount=this.count,this.manager.emit(this.options.event,this._input))},e}(Sa),Ma=function(t){function e(e){return void 0===e&&(e={}),t.call(this,ls({pointers:1},e))||this}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.attrTest=function(t){var e=this.options.pointers;return 0===e||t.pointers.length===e},i.process=function(t){var e=this.state,i=t.eventType,n=6&e,o=this.attrTest(t);return n&&(8&i||!o)?16|e:n||o?4&i?8|e:2&e?4|e:2:xa},e}(Sa);function Pa(t){return t===zs?"down":8===t?"up":2===t?"left":4===t?"right":""}var Da=function(t){function e(e){var i;return void 0===e&&(e={}),(i=t.call(this,ls({event:"pan",threshold:10,pointers:1,direction:30},e))||this).pX=null,i.pY=null,i}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.getTouchAction=function(){var t=this.options.direction,e=[];return 6&t&&e.push(Ss),t&Ns&&e.push(Cs),e},i.directionTest=function(t){var e=this.options,i=!0,n=t.distance,o=t.direction,r=t.deltaX,s=t.deltaY;return o&e.direction||(6&e.direction?(o=0===r?1:r<0?2:4,i=r!==this.pX,n=Math.abs(t.deltaX)):(o=0===s?1:s<0?8:zs,i=s!==this.pY,n=Math.abs(t.deltaY))),t.direction=o,i&&n>e.threshold&&o&e.direction},i.attrTest=function(t){return Ma.prototype.attrTest.call(this,t)&&(2&this.state||!(2&this.state)&&this.directionTest(t))},i.emit=function(e){this.pX=e.deltaX,this.pY=e.deltaY;var i=Pa(e.direction);i&&(e.additionalEvent=this.options.event+i),t.prototype.emit.call(this,e)},e}(Ma),Ia=function(t){function e(e){return void 0===e&&(e={}),t.call(this,ls({event:"swipe",threshold:10,velocity:.3,direction:30,pointers:1},e))||this}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.getTouchAction=function(){return Da.prototype.getTouchAction.call(this)},i.attrTest=function(e){var i,n=this.options.direction;return 30&n?i=e.overallVelocity:6&n?i=e.overallVelocityX:n&Ns&&(i=e.overallVelocityY),t.prototype.attrTest.call(this,e)&&n&e.offsetDirection&&e.distance>this.options.threshold&&e.maxPointers===this.options.pointers&&ys(i)>this.options.velocity&&4&e.eventType},i.emit=function(t){var e=Pa(t.offsetDirection);e&&this.manager.emit(this.options.event+e,t),this.manager.emit(this.options.event,t)},e}(Ma),Ba=function(t){function e(e){return void 0===e&&(e={}),t.call(this,ls({event:"pinch",threshold:0,pointers:2},e))||this}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.getTouchAction=function(){return[Os]},i.attrTest=function(e){return t.prototype.attrTest.call(this,e)&&(Math.abs(e.scale-1)>this.options.threshold||2&this.state)},i.emit=function(e){if(1!==e.scale){var i=e.scale<1?"in":"out";e.additionalEvent=this.options.event+i}t.prototype.emit.call(this,e)},e}(Ma),za=function(t){function e(e){return void 0===e&&(e={}),t.call(this,ls({event:"rotate",threshold:0,pointers:2},e))||this}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.getTouchAction=function(){return[Os]},i.attrTest=function(e){return t.prototype.attrTest.call(this,e)&&(Math.abs(e.rotation)>this.options.threshold||2&this.state)},e}(Ma),Na=function(t){function e(e){var i;return void 0===e&&(e={}),(i=t.call(this,ls({event:"press",pointers:1,time:251,threshold:9},e))||this)._timer=null,i._input=null,i}ds(e,t);var i=e.prototype;return i.getTouchAction=function(){return[xs]},i.process=function(t){var e=this,i=this.options,n=t.pointers.length===i.pointers,o=t.distance<i.threshold,r=t.deltaTime>i.time;if(this._input=t,!o||!n||12&t.eventType&&!r)this.reset();else if(1&t.eventType)this.reset(),this._timer=setTimeout((function(){e.state=8,e.tryEmit()}),i.time);else if(4&t.eventType)return 8;return xa},i.reset=function(){clearTimeout(this._timer)},i.emit=function(t){8===this.state&&(t&&4&t.eventType?this.manager.emit(this.options.event+"up",t):(this._input.timeStamp=ms(),this.manager.emit(this.options.event,this._input)))},e}(Sa),Aa={domEvents:!1,touchAction:_s,enable:!0,inputTarget:null,inputClass:null,cssProps:{userSelect:"none",touchSelect:"none",touchCallout:"none",contentZooming:"none",userDrag:"none",tapHighlightColor:"rgba(0,0,0,0)"}},Fa=[[za,{enable:!1}],[Ba,{enable:!1},["rotate"]],[Ia,{direction:6}],[Da,{direction:6},["swipe"]],[Ta],[Ta,{event:"doubletap",taps:2},["tap"]],[Na]];function ja(t,e){var i,n=t.element;n.style&&(js(t.options.cssProps,(function(o,r){i=bs(n.style,r),e?(t.oldCssProps[i]=n.style[i],n.style[i]=o):n.style[i]=t.oldCssProps[i]||""})),e||(t.oldCssProps={}))}var Ra=function(){function t(t,e){var i,n=this;this.options=fs({},Aa,e||{}),this.options.inputTarget=this.options.inputTarget||t,this.handlers={},this.session={},this.recognizers=[],this.oldCssProps={},this.element=t,this.input=new((i=this).options.inputClass||(Ps?aa:Ds?ua:Ms?ka:ya))(i,$s),this.touchAction=new Hs(this,this.options.touchAction),ja(this,!0),js(this.options.recognizers,(function(t){var e=n.add(new t[0](t[1]));t[2]&&e.recognizeWith(t[2]),t[3]&&e.requireFailure(t[3])}),this)}var e=t.prototype;return e.set=function(t){return fs(this.options,t),t.touchAction&&this.touchAction.update(),t.inputTarget&&(this.input.destroy(),this.input.target=t.inputTarget,this.input.init()),this},e.stop=function(t){this.session.stopped=t?2:1},e.recognize=function(t){var e=this.session;if(!e.stopped){var i;this.touchAction.preventDefaults(t);var n=this.recognizers,o=e.curRecognizer;(!o||o&&8&o.state)&&(e.curRecognizer=null,o=null);for(var r=0;r<n.length;)i=n[r],2===e.stopped||o&&i!==o&&!i.canRecognizeWith(o)?i.reset():i.recognize(t),!o&&14&i.state&&(e.curRecognizer=i,o=i),r++}},e.get=function(t){if(t instanceof Sa)return t;for(var e=this.recognizers,i=0;i<e.length;i++)if(e[i].options.event===t)return e[i];return null},e.add=function(t){if(_a(t,"add",this))return this;var e=this.get(t.options.event);return e&&this.remove(e),this.recognizers.push(t),t.manager=this,this.touchAction.update(),t},e.remove=function(t){if(_a(t,"remove",this))return this;var e=this.get(t);if(t){var i=this.recognizers,n=ia(i,e);-1!==n&&(i.splice(n,1),this.touchAction.update())}return this},e.on=function(t,e){if(void 0===t||void 0===e)return this;var i=this.handlers;return js(Zs(t),(function(t){i[t]=i[t]||[],i[t].push(e)})),this},e.off=function(t,e){if(void 0===t)return this;var i=this.handlers;return js(Zs(t),(function(t){e?i[t]&&i[t].splice(ia(i[t],e),1):delete i[t]})),this},e.emit=function(t,e){this.options.domEvents&&function(t,e){var i=document.createEvent("Event");i.initEvent(t,!0,!0),i.gesture=e,e.target.dispatchEvent(i)}(t,e);var i=this.handlers[t]&&this.handlers[t].slice();if(i&&i.length){e.type=t,e.preventDefault=function(){e.srcEvent.preventDefault()};for(var n=0;n<i.length;)i[n](e),n++}},e.destroy=function(){this.element&&ja(this,!1),this.handlers={},this.session={},this.input.destroy(),this.element=null},t}(),La={touchstart:1,touchmove:2,touchend:4,touchcancel:8},Ha="touchstart",Wa="touchstart touchmove touchend touchcancel",qa=function(t){function e(){var i,n=e.prototype;return n.evTarget=Ha,n.evWin=Wa,(i=t.apply(this,arguments)||this).started=!1,i}return ds(e,t),e.prototype.handler=function(t){var e=La[t.type];if(1===e&&(this.started=!0),this.started){var i=Va.call(this,t,e);12&e&&i[0].length-i[1].length==0&&(this.started=!1),this.callback(this.manager,e,{pointers:i[0],changedPointers:i[1],pointerType:Is,srcEvent:t})}},e}(ea);function Va(t,e){var i=ha(t.touches),n=ha(t.changedTouches);return 12&e&&(i=la(i.concat(n),"identifier",!0)),[i,n]}function Ua(t,e,i){var n="DEPRECATED METHOD: "+e+"

"+i+" AT

";return function(){var e=new Error("get-stack-trace"),i=e&&e.stack?e.stack.replace(/^[^\(]+?[

$]/gm,"").replace(/^\s+at\s+/gm,"").replace(/^Object.<anonymous>\s*\(/gm,"{anonymous}()@"):"Unknown Stack Trace",o=window.console&&(window.console.warn||window.console.log);return o&&o.call(window.console,n,i),t.apply(this,arguments)}}var Ya=Ua((function(t,e,i){for(var n=Object.keys(e),o=0;o<n.length;)(!i||i&&void 0===t[n[o]])&&(t[n[o]]=e[n[o]]),o++;return t}),"extend","Use `assign`."),Xa=Ua((function(t,e){return Ya(t,e,!0)}),"merge","Use `assign`.");function Ga(t,e,i){var n,o=e.prototype;(n=t.prototype=Object.create(o)).constructor=t,n._super=o,i&&fs(n,i)}function Ka(t,e){return function(){return t.apply(e,arguments)}}var $a=function(){var t=function(t,e){return void 0===e&&(e={}),new Ra(t,ls({recognizers:Fa.concat()},e))};return t.VERSION="2.0.17-rc",t.DIRECTION_ALL=30,t.DIRECTION_DOWN=zs,t.DIRECTION_LEFT=2,t.DIRECTION_RIGHT=4,t.DIRECTION_UP=8,t.DIRECTION_HORIZONTAL=6,t.DIRECTION_VERTICAL=Ns,t.DIRECTION_NONE=1,t.DIRECTION_DOWN=zs,t.INPUT_START=1,t.INPUT_MOVE=2,t.INPUT_END=4,t.INPUT_CANCEL=8,t.STATE_POSSIBLE=1,t.STATE_BEGAN=2,t.STATE_CHANGED=4,t.STATE_ENDED=8,t.STATE_RECOGNIZED=8,t.STATE_CANCELLED=16,t.STATE_FAILED=xa,t.Manager=Ra,t.Input=ea,t.TouchAction=Hs,t.TouchInput=ua,t.MouseInput=ya,t.PointerEventInput=aa,t.TouchMouseInput=ka,t.SingleTouchInput=qa,t.Recognizer=Sa,t.AttrRecognizer=Ma,t.Tap=Ta,t.Pan=Da,t.Swipe=Ia,t.Pinch=Ba,t.Rotate=za,t.Press=Na,t.on=Qs,t.off=Js,t.each=js,t.merge=Xa,t.extend=Ya,t.bindFn=Ka,t.assign=fs,t.inherit=Ga,t.bindFn=Ka,t.prefixed=bs,t.toArray=ha,t.inArray=ia,t.uniqueArray=la,t.splitStr=Zs,t.boolOrFn=Rs,t.hasParent=Ws,t.addEventListeners=Qs,t.removeEventListeners=Js,t.defaults=fs({},Aa,{preset:Fa}),t}();function Za(t,e){var i=zo(t);if(On){var n=On(t);e&&(n=mr(n).call(n,(function(e){return Mn(t,e).enumerable}))),i.push.apply(i,n)}return i}function Qa(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i,n=null!=arguments[e]?arguments[e]:{};if(e%2)Wo(i=Za(Object(n),!0)).call(i,(function(e){jn(t,e,n[e])}));else if(Dn)In(t,Dn(n));else{var o;Wo(o=Za(Object(n))).call(o,(function(e){zn(t,e,Mn(n,e))}))}}return t}function Ja(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return th(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return th(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function th(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}var eh=ko("DELETE");function ih(t){for(var e,i=arguments.length,n=new Array(i>1?i-1:0),o=1;o<i;o++)n[o-1]=arguments[o];return nh.apply(void 0,Eo(e=[{},t]).call(e,n))}function nh(){var t=oh.apply(void 0,arguments);return sh(t),t}function oh(){for(var t=arguments.length,e=new Array(t),i=0;i<t;i++)e[i]=arguments[i];if(e.length<2)return e[0];var n;if(e.length>2)return oh.apply(void 0,Eo(n=[nh(e[0],e[1])]).call(n,wo(Oo(e).call(e,2))));var o,r=e[0],s=e[1],a=Ja(Co(s));try{for(a.s();!(o=a.n()).done;){var h=o.value;Object.prototype.propertyIsEnumerable.call(s,h)&&(s[h]===eh?delete r[h]:null===r[h]||null===s[h]||"object"!==go(r[h])||"object"!==go(s[h])||So(r[h])||So(s[h])?r[h]=rh(s[h]):r[h]=oh(r[h],s[h]))}}catch(t){a.e(t)}finally{a.f()}return r}function rh(t){return So(t)?Io(t).call(t,(function(t){return rh(t)})):"object"===go(t)&&null!==t?oh({},t):t}function sh(t){for(var e=0,i=zo(t);e<i.length;e++){var n=i[e];t[n]===eh?delete t[n]:"object"===go(t[n])&&null!==t[n]&&sh(t[n])}}function ah(){for(var t=arguments.length,e=new Array(t),i=0;i<t;i++)e[i]=arguments[i];return hh(e.length?e:[No()])}function hh(t){var e=function(){for(var t=lh(),e=t(" "),i=t(" "),n=t(" "),o=0;o<arguments.length;o++)(e-=t(o<0||arguments.length<=o?void 0:arguments[o]))<0&&(e+=1),(i-=t(o<0||arguments.length<=o?void 0:arguments[o]))<0&&(i+=1),(n-=t(o<0||arguments.length<=o?void 0:arguments[o]))<0&&(n+=1);return[e,i,n]}(t),i=uo(e,3),n=i[0],o=i[1],r=i[2],s=1,a=function(){var t=2091639*n+2.3283064365386963e-10*s;return n=o,o=r,r=t-(s=0|t)};return a.uint32=function(){return 4294967296*a()},a.fract53=function(){return a()+11102230246251565e-32*(2097152*a()|0)},a.algorithm="Alea",a.seed=t,a.version="0.9",a}function lh(){var t=4022871197;return function(e){for(var i=e.toString(),n=0;n<i.length;n++){var o=.02519603282416938*(t+=i.charCodeAt(n));o-=t=o>>>0,t=(o*=t)>>>0,t+=4294967296*(o-=t)}return 2.3283064365386963e-10*(t>>>0)}}var dh="undefined"!=typeof window?window.Hammer||$a:function(){return{on:t=function(){},off:t,destroy:t,emit:t,get:function(){return{set:t}}};var t};function ch(t){var e,i=this;this._cleanupQueue=[],this.active=!1,this._dom={container:t,overlay:document.createElement("div")},this._dom.overlay.classList.add("vis-overlay"),this._dom.container.appendChild(this._dom.overlay),this._cleanupQueue.push((function(){i._dom.overlay.parentNode.removeChild(i._dom.overlay)}));var n=dh(this._dom.overlay);n.on("tap",Vt(e=this._onTapOverlay).call(e,this)),this._cleanupQueue.push((function(){n.destroy()}));var o=["tap","doubletap","press","pinch","pan","panstart","panmove","panend"];Wo(o).call(o,(function(t){n.on(t,(function(t){t.srcEvent.stopPropagation()}))})),document&&document.body&&(this._onClick=function(e){(function(t,e){for(;t;){if(t===e)return!0;t=t.parentNode}return!1})(e.target,t)||i.deactivate()},document.body.addEventListener("click",this._onClick),this._cleanupQueue.push((function(){document.body.removeEventListener("click",i._onClick)}))),this._escListener=function(t){("key"in t?"Escape"===t.key:27===t.keyCode)&&i.deactivate()}}Zt(ch.prototype),ch.current=null,ch.prototype.destroy=function(){var t,e;this.deactivate();var i,n=Ja(Xo(t=er(e=this._cleanupQueue).call(e,0)).call(t));try{for(n.s();!(i=n.n()).done;){(0,i.value)()}}catch(t){n.e(t)}finally{n.f()}},ch.prototype.activate=function(){ch.current&&ch.current.deactivate(),ch.current=this,this.active=!0,this._dom.overlay.style.display="none",this._dom.container.classList.add("vis-active"),this.emit("change"),this.emit("activate"),document.body.addEventListener("keydown",this._escListener)},ch.prototype.deactivate=function(){this.active=!1,this._dom.overlay.style.display="block",this._dom.container.classList.remove("vis-active"),document.body.removeEventListener("keydown",this._escListener),this.emit("change"),this.emit("deactivate")},ch.prototype._onTapOverlay=function(t){this.activate(),t.srcEvent.stopPropagation()};var uh=/^\/?Date\((-?\d+)/i,fh=/^#?([a-f\d]{2})([a-f\d]{2})([a-f\d]{2})$/i,ph=/^#?([a-f\d])([a-f\d])([a-f\d])$/i,vh=/^rgb\( *(1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5]) *, *(1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5]) *, *(1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5]) *\)$/i,gh=/^rgba\( *(1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5]) *, *(1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5]) *, *(1?\d{1,2}|2[0-4]\d|25[0-5]) *, *([01]|0?\.\d+) *\)$/i;function yh(t){return t instanceof Number||"number"==typeof t}function mh(t){if(t)for(;!0===t.hasChildNodes();){var e=t.firstChild;e&&(mh(e),t.removeChild(e))}}function bh(t){return t instanceof String||"string"==typeof t}function wh(t){return"object"===go(t)&&null!==t}function kh(t,e,i,n){var o=!1;!0===n&&(o=null===e[i]&&void 0!==t[i]),o?delete t[i]:t[i]=e[i]}function _h(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2];for(var n in t)if(void 0!==e[n])if(null===e[n]||"object"!==go(e[n]))kh(t,e,n,i);else{var o=t[n],r=e[n];wh(o)&&wh(r)&&_h(o,r,i)}}var xh=At;function Eh(t,e,i){var n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]&&arguments[3];if(So(i))throw new TypeError("Arrays are not supported by deepExtend");for(var o=0;o<t.length;o++){var r=t[o];if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,r))if(i[r]&&i[r].constructor===Object)void 0===e[r]&&(e[r]={}),e[r].constructor===Object?Ch(e[r],i[r],!1,n):kh(e,i,r,n);else{if(So(i[r]))throw new TypeError("Arrays are not supported by deepExtend");kh(e,i,r,n)}}return e}function Oh(t,e,i){var n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]&&arguments[3];if(So(i))throw new TypeError("Arrays are not supported by deepExtend");for(var o in i)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,o)&&!dr(t).call(t,o))if(i[o]&&i[o].constructor===Object)void 0===e[o]&&(e[o]={}),e[o].constructor===Object?Ch(e[o],i[o]):kh(e,i,o,n);else if(So(i[o])){e[o]=[];for(var r=0;r<i[o].length;r++)e[o].push(i[o][r])}else kh(e,i,o,n);return e}function Ch(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]&&arguments[3];for(var o in e)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,o)||!0===i)if("object"===go(e[o])&&null!==e[o]&&fr(e[o])===Object.prototype)void 0===t[o]?t[o]=Ch({},e[o],i):"object"===go(t[o])&&null!==t[o]&&fr(t[o])===Object.prototype?Ch(t[o],e[o],i):kh(t,e,o,n);else if(So(e[o])){var r;t[o]=Oo(r=e[o]).call(r)}else kh(t,e,o,n);return t}function Sh(t,e){var i;return Eo(i=[]).call(i,wo(t),[e])}function Th(t){return Oo(t).call(t)}function Mh(t){return t.getBoundingClientRect().left}function Ph(t){return t.getBoundingClientRect().top}function Dh(t,e){if(So(t))for(var i=t.length,n=0;n<i;n++)e(t[n],n,t);else for(var o in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,o)&&e(t[o],o,t)}var Ih=_r;function Bh(t,e,i,n){var o;t.addEventListener?(void 0===n&&(n=!1),"mousewheel"===e&&dr(o=navigator.userAgent).call(o,"Firefox")&&(e="DOMMouseScroll"),t.addEventListener(e,i,n)):t.attachEvent("on"+e,i)}function zh(t,e,i,n){var o;t.removeEventListener?(void 0===n&&(n=!1),"mousewheel"===e&&dr(o=navigator.userAgent).call(o,"Firefox")&&(e="DOMMouseScroll"),t.removeEventListener(e,i,n)):t.detachEvent("on"+e,i)}var Nh={asBoolean:function(t,e){return"function"==typeof t&&(t=t()),null!=t?0!=t:e||null},asNumber:function(t,e){return"function"==typeof t&&(t=t()),null!=t?Number(t)||e||null:e||null},asString:function(t,e){return"function"==typeof t&&(t=t()),null!=t?String(t):e||null},asSize:function(t,e){return"function"==typeof t&&(t=t()),bh(t)?t:yh(t)?t+"px":e||null},asElement:function(t,e){return"function"==typeof t&&(t=t()),t||e||null}};function Ah(t){var e;switch(t.length){case 3:case 4:return(e=ph.exec(t))?{r:Br(e[1]+e[1],16),g:Br(e[2]+e[2],16),b:Br(e[3]+e[3],16)}:null;case 6:case 7:return(e=fh.exec(t))?{r:Br(e[1],16),g:Br(e[2],16),b:Br(e[3],16)}:null;default:return null}}function Fh(t,e){if(dr(t).call(t,"rgba"))return t;if(dr(t).call(t,"rgb")){var i=t.substr(Hr(t).call(t,"(")+1).replace(")","").split(",");return"rgba("+i[0]+","+i[1]+","+i[2]+","+e+")"}var n=Ah(t);return null==n?t:"rgba("+n.r+","+n.g+","+n.b+","+e+")"}function jh(t,e,i){var n;return"#"+Oo(n=((1<<24)+(t<<16)+(e<<8)+i).toString(16)).call(n,1)}function Rh(t,e){if(bh(t)){var i=t;if(Xh(i)){var n,o=Io(n=i.substr(4).substr(0,i.length-5).split(",")).call(n,(function(t){return Br(t)}));i=jh(o[0],o[1],o[2])}if(!0===Yh(i)){var r=Uh(i),s={h:r.h,s:.8*r.s,v:Math.min(1,1.02*r.v)},a={h:r.h,s:Math.min(1,1.25*r.s),v:.8*r.v},h=Vh(a.h,a.s,a.v),l=Vh(s.h,s.s,s.v);return{background:i,border:h,highlight:{background:l,border:h},hover:{background:l,border:h}}}return{background:i,border:i,highlight:{background:i,border:i},hover:{background:i,border:i}}}return e?{background:t.background||e.background,border:t.border||e.border,highlight:bh(t.highlight)?{border:t.highlight,background:t.highlight}:{background:t.highlight&&t.highlight.background||e.highlight.background,border:t.highlight&&t.highlight.border||e.highlight.border},hover:bh(t.hover)?{border:t.hover,background:t.hover}:{border:t.hover&&t.hover.border||e.hover.border,background:t.hover&&t.hover.background||e.hover.background}}:{background:t.background||void 0,border:t.border||void 0,highlight:bh(t.highlight)?{border:t.highlight,background:t.highlight}:{background:t.highlight&&t.highlight.background||void 0,border:t.highlight&&t.highlight.border||void 0},hover:bh(t.hover)?{border:t.hover,background:t.hover}:{border:t.hover&&t.hover.border||void 0,background:t.hover&&t.hover.background||void 0}}}function Lh(t,e,i){t/=255,e/=255,i/=255;var n=Math.min(t,Math.min(e,i)),o=Math.max(t,Math.max(e,i));return n===o?{h:0,s:0,v:n}:{h:60*((t===n?3:i===n?1:5)-(t===n?e-i:i===n?t-e:i-t)/(o-n))/360,s:(o-n)/o,v:o}}var Hh=function(t){var e,i={};return Wo(e=t.split(";")).call(e,(function(t){if(""!=Ur(t).call(t)){var e,n,o=t.split(":"),r=Ur(e=o[0]).call(e),s=Ur(n=o[1]).call(n);i[r]=s}})),i},Wh=function(t){var e;return Io(e=zo(t)).call(e,(function(e){return e+": "+t[e]})).join("; ")};function qh(t,e,i){var n,o,r,s=Math.floor(6*t),a=6*t-s,h=i*(1-e),l=i*(1-a*e),d=i*(1-(1-a)*e);switch(s%6){case 0:n=i,o=d,r=h;break;case 1:n=l,o=i,r=h;break;case 2:n=h,o=i,r=d;break;case 3:n=h,o=l,r=i;break;case 4:n=d,o=h,r=i;break;case 5:n=i,o=h,r=l}return{r:Math.floor(255*n),g:Math.floor(255*o),b:Math.floor(255*r)}}function Vh(t,e,i){var n=qh(t,e,i);return jh(n.r,n.g,n.b)}function Uh(t){var e=Ah(t);if(!e)throw new TypeError("'".concat(t,"' is not a valid color."));return Lh(e.r,e.g,e.b)}function Yh(t){return/(^#[0-9A-F]{6}$)|(^#[0-9A-F]{3}$)/i.test(t)}function Xh(t){return vh.test(t)}function Gh(t){return gh.test(t)}function Kh(t){if(null===t||"object"!==go(t))return null;if(t instanceof Element)return t;var e=Gr(t);for(var i in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,i)&&"object"==go(t[i])&&(e[i]=Kh(t[i]));return e}function $h(t,e,i){var n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:{},o=function(t){return null!=t},r=function(t){return null!==t&&"object"===go(t)},s=function(t){for(var e in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e))return!1;return!0};if(!r(t))throw new Error("Parameter mergeTarget must be an object");if(!r(e))throw new Error("Parameter options must be an object");if(!o(i))throw new Error("Parameter option must have a value");if(!r(n))throw new Error("Parameter globalOptions must be an object");var a=function(t,e,i){r(t[i])||(t[i]={});var n=e[i],o=t[i];for(var s in n)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(n,s)&&(o[s]=n[s])},h=e[i],l=r(n)&&!s(n),d=l?n[i]:void 0,c=d?d.enabled:void 0;if(void 0!==h){if("boolean"==typeof h)return r(t[i])||(t[i]={}),void(t[i].enabled=h);if(null===h&&!r(t[i])){if(!o(d))return;t[i]=Gr(d)}if(r(h)){var u=!0;void 0!==h.enabled?u=h.enabled:void 0!==c&&(u=d.enabled),a(t,e,i),t[i].enabled=u}}}var Zh={linear:function(t){return t},easeInQuad:function(t){return t*t},easeOutQuad:function(t){return t*(2-t)},easeInOutQuad:function(t){return t<.5?2*t*t:(4-2*t)*t-1},easeInCubic:function(t){return t*t*t},easeOutCubic:function(t){return--t*t*t+1},easeInOutCubic:function(t){return t<.5?4*t*t*t:(t-1)*(2*t-2)*(2*t-2)+1},easeInQuart:function(t){return t*t*t*t},easeOutQuart:function(t){return 1- --t*t*t*t},easeInOutQuart:function(t){return t<.5?8*t*t*t*t:1-8*--t*t*t*t},easeInQuint:function(t){return t*t*t*t*t},easeOutQuint:function(t){return 1+--t*t*t*t*t},easeInOutQuint:function(t){return t<.5?16*t*t*t*t*t:1+16*--t*t*t*t*t}};function Qh(t,e){var i;So(e)||(e=[e]);var n,o=Ja(t);try{for(o.s();!(n=o.n()).done;){var r=n.value;if(r){i=r[e[0]];for(var s=1;s<e.length;s++)i&&(i=i[e[s]]);if(void 0!==i)break}}}catch(t){o.e(t)}finally{o.f()}return i}var Jh={black:"#000000",navy:"#000080",darkblue:"#00008B",mediumblue:"#0000CD",blue:"#0000FF",darkgreen:"#006400",green:"#008000",teal:"#008080",darkcyan:"#008B8B",deepskyblue:"#00BFFF",darkturquoise:"#00CED1",mediumspringgreen:"#00FA9A",lime:"#00FF00",springgreen:"#00FF7F",aqua:"#00FFFF",cyan:"#00FFFF",midnightblue:"#191970",dodgerblue:"#1E90FF",lightseagreen:"#20B2AA",forestgreen:"#228B22",seagreen:"#2E8B57",darkslategray:"#2F4F4F",limegreen:"#32CD32",mediumseagreen:"#3CB371",turquoise:"#40E0D0",royalblue:"#4169E1",steelblue:"#4682B4",darkslateblue:"#483D8B",mediumturquoise:"#48D1CC",indigo:"#4B0082",darkolivegreen:"#556B2F",cadetblue:"#5F9EA0",cornflowerblue:"#6495ED",mediumaquamarine:"#66CDAA",dimgray:"#696969",slateblue:"#6A5ACD",olivedrab:"#6B8E23",slategray:"#708090",lightslategray:"#778899",mediumslateblue:"#7B68EE",lawngreen:"#7CFC00",chartreuse:"#7FFF00",aquamarine:"#7FFFD4",maroon:"#800000",purple:"#800080",olive:"#808000",gray:"#808080",skyblue:"#87CEEB",lightskyblue:"#87CEFA",blueviolet:"#8A2BE2",darkred:"#8B0000",darkmagenta:"#8B008B",saddlebrown:"#8B4513",darkseagreen:"#8FBC8F",lightgreen:"#90EE90",mediumpurple:"#9370D8",darkviolet:"#9400D3",palegreen:"#98FB98",darkorchid:"#9932CC",yellowgreen:"#9ACD32",sienna:"#A0522D",brown:"#A52A2A",darkgray:"#A9A9A9",lightblue:"#ADD8E6",greenyellow:"#ADFF2F",paleturquoise:"#AFEEEE",lightsteelblue:"#B0C4DE",powderblue:"#B0E0E6",firebrick:"#B22222",darkgoldenrod:"#B8860B",mediumorchid:"#BA55D3",rosybrown:"#BC8F8F",darkkhaki:"#BDB76B",silver:"#C0C0C0",mediumvioletred:"#C71585",indianred:"#CD5C5C",peru:"#CD853F",chocolate:"#D2691E",tan:"#D2B48C",lightgrey:"#D3D3D3",palevioletred:"#D87093",thistle:"#D8BFD8",orchid:"#DA70D6",goldenrod:"#DAA520",crimson:"#DC143C",gainsboro:"#DCDCDC",plum:"#DDA0DD",burlywood:"#DEB887",lightcyan:"#E0FFFF",lavender:"#E6E6FA",darksalmon:"#E9967A",violet:"#EE82EE",palegoldenrod:"#EEE8AA",lightcoral:"#F08080",khaki:"#F0E68C",aliceblue:"#F0F8FF",honeydew:"#F0FFF0",azure:"#F0FFFF",sandybrown:"#F4A460",wheat:"#F5DEB3",beige:"#F5F5DC",whitesmoke:"#F5F5F5",mintcream:"#F5FFFA",ghostwhite:"#F8F8FF",salmon:"#FA8072",antiquewhite:"#FAEBD7",linen:"#FAF0E6",lightgoldenrodyellow:"#FAFAD2",oldlace:"#FDF5E6",red:"#FF0000",fuchsia:"#FF00FF",magenta:"#FF00FF",deeppink:"#FF1493",orangered:"#FF4500",tomato:"#FF6347",hotpink:"#FF69B4",coral:"#FF7F50",darkorange:"#FF8C00",lightsalmon:"#FFA07A",orange:"#FFA500",lightpink:"#FFB6C1",pink:"#FFC0CB",gold:"#FFD700",peachpuff:"#FFDAB9",navajowhite:"#FFDEAD",moccasin:"#FFE4B5",bisque:"#FFE4C4",mistyrose:"#FFE4E1",blanchedalmond:"#FFEBCD",papayawhip:"#FFEFD5",lavenderblush:"#FFF0F5",seashell:"#FFF5EE",cornsilk:"#FFF8DC",lemonchiffon:"#FFFACD",floralwhite:"#FFFAF0",snow:"#FFFAFA",yellow:"#FFFF00",lightyellow:"#FFFFE0",ivory:"#FFFFF0",white:"#FFFFFF"},tl=function(){function t(){var e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:1;Nn(this,t),this.pixelRatio=e,this.generated=!1,this.centerCoordinates={x:144.5,y:144.5},this.r=289*.49,this.color={r:255,g:255,b:255,a:1},this.hueCircle=void 0,this.initialColor={r:255,g:255,b:255,a:1},this.previousColor=void 0,this.applied=!1,this.updateCallback=function(){},this.closeCallback=function(){},this._create()}return Fn(t,[{key:"insertTo",value:function(t){void 0!==this.hammer&&(this.hammer.destroy(),this.hammer=void 0),this.container=t,this.container.appendChild(this.frame),this._bindHammer(),this._setSize()}},{key:"setUpdateCallback",value:function(t){if("function"!=typeof t)throw new Error("Function attempted to set as colorPicker update callback is not a function.");this.updateCallback=t}},{key:"setCloseCallback",value:function(t){if("function"!=typeof t)throw new Error("Function attempted to set as colorPicker closing callback is not a function.");this.closeCallback=t}},{key:"_isColorString",value:function(t){if("string"==typeof t)return Jh[t]}},{key:"setColor",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];if("none"!==t){var i,n=this._isColorString(t);if(void 0!==n&&(t=n),!0===bh(t)){if(!0===Xh(t)){var o=t.substr(4).substr(0,t.length-5).split(",");i={r:o[0],g:o[1],b:o[2],a:1}}else if(!0===Gh(t)){var r=t.substr(5).substr(0,t.length-6).split(",");i={r:r[0],g:r[1],b:r[2],a:r[3]}}else if(!0===Yh(t)){var s=Ah(t);i={r:s.r,g:s.g,b:s.b,a:1}}}else if(t instanceof Object&&void 0!==t.r&&void 0!==t.g&&void 0!==t.b){var a=void 0!==t.a?t.a:"1.0";i={r:t.r,g:t.g,b:t.b,a:a}}if(void 0===i)throw new Error("Unknown color passed to the colorPicker. Supported are strings: rgb, hex, rgba. Object: rgb ({r:r,g:g,b:b,[a:a]}). Supplied: "+es(t));this._setColor(i,e)}}},{key:"show",value:function(){void 0!==this.closeCallback&&(this.closeCallback(),this.closeCallback=void 0),this.applied=!1,this.frame.style.display="block",this._generateHueCircle()}},{key:"_hide",value:function(){var t=this,e=!(arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];!0===e&&(this.previousColor=At({},this.color)),!0===this.applied&&this.updateCallback(this.initialColor),this.frame.style.display="none",rs((function(){void 0!==t.closeCallback&&(t.closeCallback(),t.closeCallback=void 0)}),0)}},{key:"_save",value:function(){this.updateCallback(this.color),this.applied=!1,this._hide()}},{key:"_apply",value:function(){this.applied=!0,this.updateCallback(this.color),this._updatePicker(this.color)}},{key:"_loadLast",value:function(){void 0!==this.previousColor?this.setColor(this.previousColor,!1):alert("There is no last color to load...")}},{key:"_setColor",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];!0===e&&(this.initialColor=At({},t)),this.color=t;var i=Lh(t.r,t.g,t.b),n=2*Math.PI,o=this.r*i.s,r=this.centerCoordinates.x+o*Math.sin(n*i.h),s=this.centerCoordinates.y+o*Math.cos(n*i.h);this.colorPickerSelector.style.left=r-.5*this.colorPickerSelector.clientWidth+"px",this.colorPickerSelector.style.top=s-.5*this.colorPickerSelector.clientHeight+"px",this._updatePicker(t)}},{key:"_setOpacity",value:function(t){this.color.a=t/100,this._updatePicker(this.color)}},{key:"_setBrightness",value:function(t){var e=Lh(this.color.r,this.color.g,this.color.b);e.v=t/100;var i=qh(e.h,e.s,e.v);i.a=this.color.a,this.color=i,this._updatePicker()}},{key:"_updatePicker",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:this.color,e=Lh(t.r,t.g,t.b),i=this.colorPickerCanvas.getContext("2d");void 0===this.pixelRation&&(this.pixelRatio=(window.devicePixelRatio||1)/(i.webkitBackingStorePixelRatio||i.mozBackingStorePixelRatio||i.msBackingStorePixelRatio||i.oBackingStorePixelRatio||i.backingStorePixelRatio||1)),i.setTransform(this.pixelRatio,0,0,this.pixelRatio,0,0);var n=this.colorPickerCanvas.clientWidth,o=this.colorPickerCanvas.clientHeight;i.clearRect(0,0,n,o),i.putImageData(this.hueCircle,0,0),i.fillStyle="rgba(0,0,0,"+(1-e.v)+")",hs(i).call(i),this.brightnessRange.value=100*e.v,this.opacityRange.value=100*t.a,this.initialColorDiv.style.backgroundColor="rgba("+this.initialColor.r+","+this.initialColor.g+","+this.initialColor.b+","+this.initialColor.a+")",this.newColorDiv.style.backgroundColor="rgba("+this.color.r+","+this.color.g+","+this.color.b+","+this.color.a+")"}},{key:"_setSize",value:function(){this.colorPickerCanvas.style.width="100%",this.colorPickerCanvas.style.height="100%",this.colorPickerCanvas.width=289*this.pixelRatio,this.colorPickerCanvas.height=289*this.pixelRatio}},{key:"_create",value:function(){var t,e,i,n;if(this.frame=document.createElement("div"),this.frame.className="vis-color-picker",this.colorPickerDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.colorPickerSelector=document.createElement("div"),this.colorPickerSelector.className="vis-selector",this.colorPickerDiv.appendChild(this.colorPickerSelector),this.colorPickerCanvas=document.createElement("canvas"),this.colorPickerDiv.appendChild(this.colorPickerCanvas),this.colorPickerCanvas.getContext){var o=this.colorPickerCanvas.getContext("2d");this.pixelRatio=(window.devicePixelRatio||1)/(o.webkitBackingStorePixelRatio||o.mozBackingStorePixelRatio||o.msBackingStorePixelRatio||o.oBackingStorePixelRatio||o.backingStorePixelRatio||1),this.colorPickerCanvas.getContext("2d").setTransform(this.pixelRatio,0,0,this.pixelRatio,0,0)}else{var r=document.createElement("DIV");r.style.color="red",r.style.fontWeight="bold",r.style.padding="10px",r.innerText="Error: your browser does not support HTML canvas",this.colorPickerCanvas.appendChild(r)}this.colorPickerDiv.className="vis-color",this.opacityDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.opacityDiv.className="vis-opacity",this.brightnessDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.brightnessDiv.className="vis-brightness",this.arrowDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.arrowDiv.className="vis-arrow",this.opacityRange=document.createElement("input");try{this.opacityRange.type="range",this.opacityRange.min="0",this.opacityRange.max="100"}catch(t){}this.opacityRange.value="100",this.opacityRange.className="vis-range",this.brightnessRange=document.createElement("input");try{this.brightnessRange.type="range",this.brightnessRange.min="0",this.brightnessRange.max="100"}catch(t){}this.brightnessRange.value="100",this.brightnessRange.className="vis-range",this.opacityDiv.appendChild(this.opacityRange),this.brightnessDiv.appendChild(this.brightnessRange);var s=this;this.opacityRange.onchange=function(){s._setOpacity(this.value)},this.opacityRange.oninput=function(){s._setOpacity(this.value)},this.brightnessRange.onchange=function(){s._setBrightness(this.value)},this.brightnessRange.oninput=function(){s._setBrightness(this.value)},this.brightnessLabel=document.createElement("div"),this.brightnessLabel.className="vis-label vis-brightness",this.brightnessLabel.innerText="brightness:",this.opacityLabel=document.createElement("div"),this.opacityLabel.className="vis-label vis-opacity",this.opacityLabel.innerText="opacity:",this.newColorDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.newColorDiv.className="vis-new-color",this.newColorDiv.innerText="new",this.initialColorDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.initialColorDiv.className="vis-initial-color",this.initialColorDiv.innerText="initial",this.cancelButton=document.createElement("div"),this.cancelButton.className="vis-button vis-cancel",this.cancelButton.innerText="cancel",this.cancelButton.onclick=Vt(t=this._hide).call(t,this,!1),this.applyButton=document.createElement("div"),this.applyButton.className="vis-button vis-apply",this.applyButton.innerText="apply",this.applyButton.onclick=Vt(e=this._apply).call(e,this),this.saveButton=document.createElement("div"),this.saveButton.className="vis-button vis-save",this.saveButton.innerText="save",this.saveButton.onclick=Vt(i=this._save).call(i,this),this.loadButton=document.createElement("div"),this.loadButton.className="vis-button vis-load",this.loadButton.innerText="load last",this.loadButton.onclick=Vt(n=this._loadLast).call(n,this),this.frame.appendChild(this.colorPickerDiv),this.frame.appendChild(this.arrowDiv),this.frame.appendChild(this.brightnessLabel),this.frame.appendChild(this.brightnessDiv),this.frame.appendChild(this.opacityLabel),this.frame.appendChild(this.opacityDiv),this.frame.appendChild(this.newColorDiv),this.frame.appendChild(this.initialColorDiv),this.frame.appendChild(this.cancelButton),this.frame.appendChild(this.applyButton),this.frame.appendChild(this.saveButton),this.frame.appendChild(this.loadButton)}},{key:"_bindHammer",value:function(){var t=this;this.drag={},this.pinch={},this.hammer=new dh(this.colorPickerCanvas),this.hammer.get("pinch").set({enable:!0}),this.hammer.on("hammer.input",(function(e){e.isFirst&&t._moveSelector(e)})),this.hammer.on("tap",(function(e){t._moveSelector(e)})),this.hammer.on("panstart",(function(e){t._moveSelector(e)})),this.hammer.on("panmove",(function(e){t._moveSelector(e)})),this.hammer.on("panend",(function(e){t._moveSelector(e)}))}},{key:"_generateHueCircle",value:function(){if(!1===this.generated){var t=this.colorPickerCanvas.getContext("2d");void 0===this.pixelRation&&(this.pixelRatio=(window.devicePixelRatio||1)/(t.webkitBackingStorePixelRatio||t.mozBackingStorePixelRatio||t.msBackingStorePixelRatio||t.oBackingStorePixelRatio||t.backingStorePixelRatio||1)),t.setTransform(this.pixelRatio,0,0,this.pixelRatio,0,0);var e,i,n,o,r=this.colorPickerCanvas.clientWidth,s=this.colorPickerCanvas.clientHeight;t.clearRect(0,0,r,s),this.centerCoordinates={x:.5*r,y:.5*s},this.r=.49*r;var a,h=2*Math.PI/360,l=1/this.r;for(n=0;n<360;n++)for(o=0;o<this.r;o++)e=this.centerCoordinates.x+o*Math.sin(h*n),i=this.centerCoordinates.y+o*Math.cos(h*n),a=qh(.002777777777777778*n,o*l,1),t.fillStyle="rgb("+a.r+","+a.g+","+a.b+")",t.fillRect(e-.5,i-.5,2,2);t.strokeStyle="rgba(0,0,0,1)",t.stroke(),this.hueCircle=t.getImageData(0,0,r,s)}this.generated=!0}},{key:"_moveSelector",value:function(t){var e=this.colorPickerDiv.getBoundingClientRect(),i=t.center.x-e.left,n=t.center.y-e.top,o=.5*this.colorPickerDiv.clientHeight,r=.5*this.colorPickerDiv.clientWidth,s=i-r,a=n-o,h=Math.atan2(s,a),l=.98*Math.min(Math.sqrt(s*s+a*a),r),d=Math.cos(h)*l+o,c=Math.sin(h)*l+r;this.colorPickerSelector.style.top=d-.5*this.colorPickerSelector.clientHeight+"px",this.colorPickerSelector.style.left=c-.5*this.colorPickerSelector.clientWidth+"px";var u=h/(2*Math.PI);u=u<0?u+1:u;var f=l/this.r,p=Lh(this.color.r,this.color.g,this.color.b);p.h=u,p.s=f;var v=qh(p.h,p.s,p.v);v.a=this.color.a,this.color=v,this.initialColorDiv.style.backgroundColor="rgba("+this.initialColor.r+","+this.initialColor.g+","+this.initialColor.b+","+this.initialColor.a+")",this.newColorDiv.style.backgroundColor="rgba("+this.color.r+","+this.color.g+","+this.color.b+","+this.color.a+")"}}]),t}();function el(){for(var t=arguments.length,e=new Array(t),i=0;i<t;i++)e[i]=arguments[i];if(e.length<1)throw new TypeError("Invalid arguments.");if(1===e.length)return document.createTextNode(e[0]);var n=document.createElement(e[0]);return n.appendChild(el.apply(void 0,wo(Oo(e).call(e,1)))),n}var il,nl=function(){function t(e,i,n){var o=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:1,r=arguments.length>4&&void 0!==arguments[4]?arguments[4]:function(){return!1};Nn(this,t),this.parent=e,this.changedOptions=[],this.container=i,this.allowCreation=!1,this.hideOption=r,this.options={},this.initialized=!1,this.popupCounter=0,this.defaultOptions={enabled:!1,filter:!0,container:void 0,showButton:!0},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.configureOptions=n,this.moduleOptions={},this.domElements=[],this.popupDiv={},this.popupLimit=5,this.popupHistory={},this.colorPicker=new tl(o),this.wrapper=void 0}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){this.popupHistory={},this._removePopup();var e=!0;if("string"==typeof t)this.options.filter=t;else if(So(t))this.options.filter=t.join();else if("object"===go(t)){if(null==t)throw new TypeError("options cannot be null");void 0!==t.container&&(this.options.container=t.container),void 0!==mr(t)&&(this.options.filter=mr(t)),void 0!==t.showButton&&(this.options.showButton=t.showButton),void 0!==t.enabled&&(e=t.enabled)}else"boolean"==typeof t?(this.options.filter=!0,e=t):"function"==typeof t&&(this.options.filter=t,e=!0);!1===mr(this.options)&&(e=!1),this.options.enabled=e}this._clean()}},{key:"setModuleOptions",value:function(t){this.moduleOptions=t,!0===this.options.enabled&&(this._clean(),void 0!==this.options.container&&(this.container=this.options.container),this._create())}},{key:"_create",value:function(){this._clean(),this.changedOptions=[];var t=mr(this.options),e=0,i=!1;for(var n in this.configureOptions)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.configureOptions,n)&&(this.allowCreation=!1,i=!1,"function"==typeof t?i=(i=t(n,[]))||this._handleObject(this.configureOptions[n],[n],!0):!0!==t&&-1===Hr(t).call(t,n)||(i=!0),!1!==i&&(this.allowCreation=!0,e>0&&this._makeItem([]),this._makeHeader(n),this._handleObject(this.configureOptions[n],[n])),e++);this._makeButton(),this._push()}},{key:"_push",value:function(){this.wrapper=document.createElement("div"),this.wrapper.className="vis-configuration-wrapper",this.container.appendChild(this.wrapper);for(var t=0;t<this.domElements.length;t++)this.wrapper.appendChild(this.domElements[t]);this._showPopupIfNeeded()}},{key:"_clean",value:function(){for(var t=0;t<this.domElements.length;t++)this.wrapper.removeChild(this.domElements[t]);void 0!==this.wrapper&&(this.container.removeChild(this.wrapper),this.wrapper=void 0),this.domElements=[],this._removePopup()}},{key:"_getValue",value:function(t){for(var e=this.moduleOptions,i=0;i<t.length;i++){if(void 0===e[t[i]]){e=void 0;break}e=e[t[i]]}return e}},{key:"_makeItem",value:function(t){if(!0===this.allowCreation){var e=document.createElement("div");e.className="vis-configuration vis-config-item vis-config-s"+t.length;for(var i=arguments.length,n=new Array(i>1?i-1:0),o=1;o<i;o++)n[o-1]=arguments[o];return Wo(n).call(n,(function(t){e.appendChild(t)})),this.domElements.push(e),this.domElements.length}return 0}},{key:"_makeHeader",value:function(t){var e=document.createElement("div");e.className="vis-configuration vis-config-header",e.innerText=t,this._makeItem([],e)}},{key:"_makeLabel",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],n=document.createElement("div");if(n.className="vis-configuration vis-config-label vis-config-s"+e.length,!0===i){for(;n.firstChild;)n.removeChild(n.firstChild);n.appendChild(el("i","b",t))}else n.innerText=t+":";return n}},{key:"_makeDropdown",value:function(t,e,i){var n=document.createElement("select");n.className="vis-configuration vis-config-select";var o=0;void 0!==e&&-1!==Hr(t).call(t,e)&&(o=Hr(t).call(t,e));for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){var s=document.createElement("option");s.value=t[r],r===o&&(s.selected="selected"),s.innerText=t[r],n.appendChild(s)}var a=this;n.onchange=function(){a._update(this.value,i)};var h=this._makeLabel(i[i.length-1],i);this._makeItem(i,h,n)}},{key:"_makeRange",value:function(t,e,i){var n=t[0],o=t[1],r=t[2],s=t[3],a=document.createElement("input");a.className="vis-configuration vis-config-range";try{a.type="range",a.min=o,a.max=r}catch(t){}a.step=s;var h="",l=0;if(void 0!==e){var d=1.2;e<0&&e*d<o?(a.min=Math.ceil(e*d),l=a.min,h="range increased"):e/d<o&&(a.min=Math.ceil(e/d),l=a.min,h="range increased"),e*d>r&&1!==r&&(a.max=Math.ceil(e*d),l=a.max,h="range increased"),a.value=e}else a.value=n;var c=document.createElement("input");c.className="vis-configuration vis-config-rangeinput",c.value=a.value;var u=this;a.onchange=function(){c.value=this.value,u._update(Number(this.value),i)},a.oninput=function(){c.value=this.value};var f=this._makeLabel(i[i.length-1],i),p=this._makeItem(i,f,a,c);""!==h&&this.popupHistory[p]!==l&&(this.popupHistory[p]=l,this._setupPopup(h,p))}},{key:"_makeButton",value:function(){var t=this;if(!0===this.options.showButton){var e=document.createElement("div");e.className="vis-configuration vis-config-button",e.innerText="generate options",e.onclick=function(){t._printOptions()},e.onmouseover=function(){e.className="vis-configuration vis-config-button hover"},e.onmouseout=function(){e.className="vis-configuration vis-config-button"},this.optionsContainer=document.createElement("div"),this.optionsContainer.className="vis-configuration vis-config-option-container",this.domElements.push(this.optionsContainer),this.domElements.push(e)}}},{key:"_setupPopup",value:function(t,e){var i=this;if(!0===this.initialized&&!0===this.allowCreation&&this.popupCounter<this.popupLimit){var n=document.createElement("div");n.id="vis-configuration-popup",n.className="vis-configuration-popup",n.innerText=t,n.onclick=function(){i._removePopup()},this.popupCounter+=1,this.popupDiv={html:n,index:e}}}},{key:"_removePopup",value:function(){void 0!==this.popupDiv.html&&(this.popupDiv.html.parentNode.removeChild(this.popupDiv.html),clearTimeout(this.popupDiv.hideTimeout),clearTimeout(this.popupDiv.deleteTimeout),this.popupDiv={})}},{key:"_showPopupIfNeeded",value:function(){var t=this;if(void 0!==this.popupDiv.html){var e=this.domElements[this.popupDiv.index].getBoundingClientRect();this.popupDiv.html.style.left=e.left+"px",this.popupDiv.html.style.top=e.top-30+"px",document.body.appendChild(this.popupDiv.html),this.popupDiv.hideTimeout=rs((function(){t.popupDiv.html.style.opacity=0}),1500),this.popupDiv.deleteTimeout=rs((function(){t._removePopup()}),1800)}}},{key:"_makeCheckbox",value:function(t,e,i){var n=document.createElement("input");n.type="checkbox",n.className="vis-configuration vis-config-checkbox",n.checked=t,void 0!==e&&(n.checked=e,e!==t&&("object"===go(t)?e!==t.enabled&&this.changedOptions.push({path:i,value:e}):this.changedOptions.push({path:i,value:e})));var o=this;n.onchange=function(){o._update(this.checked,i)};var r=this._makeLabel(i[i.length-1],i);this._makeItem(i,r,n)}},{key:"_makeTextInput",value:function(t,e,i){var n=document.createElement("input");n.type="text",n.className="vis-configuration vis-config-text",n.value=e,e!==t&&this.changedOptions.push({path:i,value:e});var o=this;n.onchange=function(){o._update(this.value,i)};var r=this._makeLabel(i[i.length-1],i);this._makeItem(i,r,n)}},{key:"_makeColorField",value:function(t,e,i){var n=this,o=t[1],r=document.createElement("div");"none"!==(e=void 0===e?o:e)?(r.className="vis-configuration vis-config-colorBlock",r.style.backgroundColor=e):r.className="vis-configuration vis-config-colorBlock none",e=void 0===e?o:e,r.onclick=function(){n._showColorPicker(e,r,i)};var s=this._makeLabel(i[i.length-1],i);this._makeItem(i,s,r)}},{key:"_showColorPicker",value:function(t,e,i){var n=this;e.onclick=function(){},this.colorPicker.insertTo(e),this.colorPicker.show(),this.colorPicker.setColor(t),this.colorPicker.setUpdateCallback((function(t){var o="rgba("+t.r+","+t.g+","+t.b+","+t.a+")";e.style.backgroundColor=o,n._update(o,i)})),this.colorPicker.setCloseCallback((function(){e.onclick=function(){n._showColorPicker(t,e,i)}}))}},{key:"_handleObject",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:[],i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],n=!1,o=mr(this.options),r=!1;for(var s in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,s)){n=!0;var a=t[s],h=Sh(e,s);if("function"==typeof o&&!1===(n=o(s,e))&&!So(a)&&"string"!=typeof a&&"boolean"!=typeof a&&a instanceof Object&&(this.allowCreation=!1,n=this._handleObject(a,h,!0),this.allowCreation=!1===i),!1!==n){r=!0;var l=this._getValue(h);if(So(a))this._handleArray(a,l,h);else if("string"==typeof a)this._makeTextInput(a,l,h);else if("boolean"==typeof a)this._makeCheckbox(a,l,h);else if(a instanceof Object){if(!this.hideOption(e,s,this.moduleOptions))if(void 0!==a.enabled){var d=Sh(h,"enabled"),c=this._getValue(d);if(!0===c){var u=this._makeLabel(s,h,!0);this._makeItem(h,u),r=this._handleObject(a,h)||r}else this._makeCheckbox(a,c,h)}else{var f=this._makeLabel(s,h,!0);this._makeItem(h,f),r=this._handleObject(a,h)||r}}else console.error("dont know how to handle",a,s,h)}}return r}},{key:"_handleArray",value:function(t,e,i){"string"==typeof t[0]&&"color"===t[0]?(this._makeColorField(t,e,i),t[1]!==e&&this.changedOptions.push({path:i,value:e})):"string"==typeof t[0]?(this._makeDropdown(t,e,i),t[0]!==e&&this.changedOptions.push({path:i,value:e})):"number"==typeof t[0]&&(this._makeRange(t,e,i),t[0]!==e&&this.changedOptions.push({path:i,value:Number(e)}))}},{key:"_update",value:function(t,e){var i=this._constructOptions(t,e);this.parent.body&&this.parent.body.emitter&&this.parent.body.emitter.emit&&this.parent.body.emitter.emit("configChange",i),this.initialized=!0,this.parent.setOptions(i)}},{key:"_constructOptions",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:{},n=i;t="false"!==(t="true"===t||t)&&t;for(var o=0;o<e.length;o++)"global"!==e[o]&&(void 0===n[e[o]]&&(n[e[o]]={}),o!==e.length-1?n=n[e[o]]:n[e[o]]=t);return i}},{key:"_printOptions",value:function(){for(var t=this.getOptions();this.optionsContainer.firstChild;)this.optionsContainer.removeChild(this.optionsContainer.firstChild);this.optionsContainer.appendChild(el("pre","const options = "+es(t,null,2)))}},{key:"getOptions",value:function(){for(var t={},e=0;e<this.changedOptions.length;e++)this._constructOptions(this.changedOptions[e].value,this.changedOptions[e].path,t);return t}}]),t}(),ol=!1,rl="background: #FFeeee; color: #dd0000",sl=ch,al=tl,hl=nl,ll=dh,dl=function(){function t(e,i){Nn(this,t),this.container=e,this.overflowMethod=i||"cap",this.x=0,this.y=0,this.padding=5,this.hidden=!1,this.frame=document.createElement("div"),this.frame.className="vis-tooltip",this.container.appendChild(this.frame)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setPosition",value:function(t,e){this.x=Br(t),this.y=Br(e)}},{key:"setText",value:function(t){if(t instanceof Element){for(;this.frame.firstChild;)this.frame.removeChild(this.frame.firstChild);this.frame.appendChild(t)}else this.frame.innerText=t}},{key:"show",value:function(t){if(void 0===t&&(t=!0),!0===t){var e=this.frame.clientHeight,i=this.frame.clientWidth,n=this.frame.parentNode.clientHeight,o=this.frame.parentNode.clientWidth,r=0,s=0;if("flip"==this.overflowMethod){var a=!1,h=!0;this.y-e<this.padding&&(h=!1),this.x+i>o-this.padding&&(a=!0),r=a?this.x-i:this.x,s=h?this.y-e:this.y}else(s=this.y-e)+e+this.padding>n&&(s=n-e-this.padding),s<this.padding&&(s=this.padding),(r=this.x)+i+this.padding>o&&(r=o-i-this.padding),r<this.padding&&(r=this.padding);this.frame.style.left=r+"px",this.frame.style.top=s+"px",this.frame.style.visibility="visible",this.hidden=!1}else this.hide()}},{key:"hide",value:function(){this.hidden=!0,this.frame.style.left="0",this.frame.style.top="0",this.frame.style.visibility="hidden"}},{key:"destroy",value:function(){this.frame.parentNode.removeChild(this.frame)}}]),t}(),cl=rl,ul=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"validate",value:function(e,i,n){ol=!1,il=i;var o=i;return void 0!==n&&(o=i[n]),t.parse(e,o,[]),ol}},{key:"parse",value:function(e,i,n){for(var o in e)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,o)&&t.check(o,e,i,n)}},{key:"check",value:function(e,i,n,o){if(void 0!==n[e]||void 0!==n.__any__){var r=e,s=!0;void 0===n[e]&&void 0!==n.__any__&&(r="__any__",s="object"===t.getType(i[e]));var a=n[r];s&&void 0!==a.__type__&&(a=a.__type__),t.checkFields(e,i,n,r,a,o)}else t.getSuggestion(e,n,o)}},{key:"checkFields",value:function(e,i,n,o,r,s){var a=function(i){console.error("%c"+i+t.printLocation(s,e),rl)},h=t.getType(i[e]),l=r[h];void 0!==l?"array"===t.getType(l)&&-1===Hr(l).call(l,i[e])?(a('Invalid option detected in "'+e+'". Allowed values are:'+t.print(l)+' not "'+i[e]+'". '),ol=!0):"object"===h&&"__any__"!==o&&(s=Sh(s,e),t.parse(i[e],n[o],s)):void 0===r.any&&(a('Invalid type received for "'+e+'". Expected: '+t.print(zo(r))+". Received ["+h+'] "'+i[e]+'"'),ol=!0)}},{key:"getType",value:function(t){var e=go(t);return"object"===e?null===t?"null":t instanceof Boolean?"boolean":t instanceof Number?"number":t instanceof String?"string":So(t)?"array":t instanceof Date?"date":void 0!==t.nodeType?"dom":!0===t._isAMomentObject?"moment":"object":"number"===e?"number":"boolean"===e?"boolean":"string"===e?"string":void 0===e?"undefined":e}},{key:"getSuggestion",value:function(e,i,n){var o,r=t.findInOptions(e,i,n,!1),s=t.findInOptions(e,il,[],!0);o=void 0!==r.indexMatch?" in "+t.printLocation(r.path,e,"")+'Perhaps it was incomplete? Did you mean: "'+r.indexMatch+'"?



':s.distance<=4&&r.distance>s.distance?" in "+t.printLocation(r.path,e,"")+"Perhaps it was misplaced? Matching option found at: "+t.printLocation(s.path,s.closestMatch,""):r.distance<=8?'. Did you mean "'+r.closestMatch+'"?'+t.printLocation(r.path,e):". Did you mean one of these: "+t.print(zo(i))+t.printLocation(n,e),console.error('%cUnknown option detected: "'+e+'"'+o,rl),ol=!0}},{key:"findInOptions",value:function(e,i,n){var o=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]&&arguments[3],r=1e9,s="",a=[],h=e.toLowerCase(),l=void 0;for(var d in i){var c=void 0;if(void 0!==i[d].__type__&&!0===o){var u=t.findInOptions(e,i[d],Sh(n,d));r>u.distance&&(s=u.closestMatch,a=u.path,r=u.distance,l=u.indexMatch)}else{var f;-1!==Hr(f=d.toLowerCase()).call(f,h)&&(l=d),r>(c=t.levenshteinDistance(e,d))&&(s=d,a=Th(n),r=c)}}return{closestMatch:s,path:a,distance:r,indexMatch:l}}},{key:"printLocation",value:function(t,e){for(var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:"Problem value found at:

",n="



"+i+"options = {

",o=0;o<t.length;o++){for(var r=0;r<o+1;r++)n+=" ";n+=t[o]+": {

"}for(var s=0;s<t.length+1;s++)n+=" ";n+=e+"

";for(var a=0;a<t.length+1;a++){for(var h=0;h<t.length-a;h++)n+=" ";n+="}

"}return n+"



"}},{key:"print",value:function(t){return es(t).replace(/(")|(\[)|(\])|(,"__type__")/g,"").replace(/(,)/g,", ")}},{key:"levenshteinDistance",value:function(t,e){if(0===t.length)return e.length;if(0===e.length)return t.length;var i,n,o=[];for(i=0;i<=e.length;i++)o[i]=[i];for(n=0;n<=t.length;n++)o[0][n]=n;for(i=1;i<=e.length;i++)for(n=1;n<=t.length;n++)e.charAt(i-1)==t.charAt(n-1)?o[i][n]=o[i-1][n-1]:o[i][n]=Math.min(o[i-1][n-1]+1,Math.min(o[i][n-1]+1,o[i-1][n]+1));return o[e.length][t.length]}}]),t}(),fl=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,Activator:sl,Alea:ah,ColorPicker:al,Configurator:hl,DELETE:eh,HSVToHex:Vh,HSVToRGB:qh,Hammer:ll,Popup:dl,RGBToHSV:Lh,RGBToHex:jh,VALIDATOR_PRINT_STYLE:cl,Validator:ul,addClassName:function(t,e){var i=t.className.split(" "),n=e.split(" ");i=Eo(i).call(i,mr(n).call(n,(function(t){return!dr(i).call(i,t)}))),t.className=i.join(" ")},addCssText:function(t,e){var i=Hh(t.style.cssText),n=Hh(e),o=Qa(Qa({},i),n);t.style.cssText=Wh(o)},addEventListener:Bh,binarySearchCustom:function(t,e,i,n){for(var o=0,r=0,s=t.length-1;r<=s&&o<1e4;){var a=Math.floor((r+s)/2),h=t[a],l=e(void 0===n?h[i]:h[i][n]);if(0==l)return a;-1==l?r=a+1:s=a-1,o++}return-1},binarySearchValue:function(t,e,i,n,o){var r,s,a,h,l=0,d=0,c=t.length-1;for(o=null!=o?o:function(t,e){return t==e?0:t<e?-1:1};d<=c&&l<1e4;){if(h=Math.floor(.5*(c+d)),r=t[Math.max(0,h-1)][i],s=t[h][i],a=t[Math.min(t.length-1,h+1)][i],0==o(s,e))return h;if(o(r,e)<0&&o(s,e)>0)return"before"==n?Math.max(0,h-1):h;if(o(s,e)<0&&o(a,e)>0)return"before"==n?h:Math.min(t.length-1,h+1);o(s,e)<0?d=h+1:c=h-1,l++}return-1},bridgeObject:Kh,copyAndExtendArray:Sh,copyArray:Th,deepExtend:Ch,deepObjectAssign:nh,easingFunctions:Zh,equalArray:function(t,e){if(t.length!==e.length)return!1;for(var i=0,n=t.length;i<n;i++)if(t[i]!=e[i])return!1;return!0},extend:xh,fillIfDefined:_h,forEach:Dh,getAbsoluteLeft:Mh,getAbsoluteRight:function(t){return t.getBoundingClientRect().right},getAbsoluteTop:Ph,getScrollBarWidth:function(){var t=document.createElement("p");t.style.width="100%",t.style.height="200px";var e=document.createElement("div");e.style.position="absolute",e.style.top="0px",e.style.left="0px",e.style.visibility="hidden",e.style.width="200px",e.style.height="150px",e.style.overflow="hidden",e.appendChild(t),document.body.appendChild(e);var i=t.offsetWidth;e.style.overflow="scroll";var n=t.offsetWidth;return i==n&&(n=e.clientWidth),document.body.removeChild(e),i-n},getTarget:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:window.event,e=null;return t&&(t.target?e=t.target:t.srcElement&&(e=t.srcElement)),e instanceof Element&&(null==e.nodeType||3!=e.nodeType||(e=e.parentNode)instanceof Element)?e:null},getType:function(t){var e=go(t);return"object"===e?null===t?"null":t instanceof Boolean?"Boolean":t instanceof Number?"Number":t instanceof String?"String":So(t)?"Array":t instanceof Date?"Date":"Object":"number"===e?"Number":"boolean"===e?"Boolean":"string"===e?"String":void 0===e?"undefined":e},hasParent:function(t,e){for(var i=t;i;){if(i===e)return!0;if(!i.parentNode)return!1;i=i.parentNode}return!1},hexToHSV:Uh,hexToRGB:Ah,insertSort:function(t,e){for(var i=0;i<t.length;i++){var n=t[i],o=void 0;for(o=i;o>0&&e(n,t[o-1])<0;o--)t[o]=t[o-1];t[o]=n}return t},isDate:function(t){if(t instanceof Date)return!0;if(bh(t)){if(uh.exec(t))return!0;if(!isNaN(Date.parse(t)))return!0}return!1},isNumber:yh,isObject:wh,isString:bh,isValidHex:Yh,isValidRGB:Xh,isValidRGBA:Gh,mergeOptions:$h,option:Nh,overrideOpacity:Fh,parseColor:Rh,preventDefault:function(t){t||(t=window.event),t&&(t.preventDefault?t.preventDefault():t.returnValue=!1)},pureDeepObjectAssign:ih,recursiveDOMDelete:mh,removeClassName:function(t,e){var i=t.className.split(" "),n=e.split(" ");i=mr(i).call(i,(function(t){return!dr(n).call(n,t)})),t.className=i.join(" ")},removeCssText:function(t,e){var i=Hh(t.style.cssText),n=Hh(e);for(var o in n)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(n,o)&&delete i[o];t.style.cssText=Wh(i)},removeEventListener:zh,selectiveBridgeObject:function(t,e){if(null!==e&&"object"===go(e)){for(var i=Gr(e),n=0;n<t.length;n++)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t[n])&&"object"==go(e[t[n]])&&(i[t[n]]=Kh(e[t[n]]));return i}return null},selectiveDeepExtend:Eh,selectiveExtend:function(t,e){if(!So(t))throw new Error("Array with property names expected as first argument");for(var i=arguments.length,n=new Array(i>2?i-2:0),o=2;o<i;o++)n[o-2]=arguments[o];for(var r=0,s=n;r<s.length;r++)for(var a=s[r],h=0;h<t.length;h++){var l=t[h];a&&Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(a,l)&&(e[l]=a[l])}return e},selectiveNotDeepExtend:Oh,throttle:function(t){var e=!1;return function(){e||(e=!0,requestAnimationFrame((function(){e=!1,t()})))}},toArray:Ih,topMost:Qh,updateProperty:function(t,e,i){return t[e]!==i&&(t[e]=i,!0)}});function pl(t){return _l=t,function(){var t={};xl=0,void(El=_l.charAt(0)),Nl(),"strict"===Ol&&(t.strict=!0,Nl());"graph"!==Ol&&"digraph"!==Ol||(t.type=Ol,Nl());Cl===bl&&(t.id=Ol,Nl());if("{"!=Ol)throw Hl("Angle bracket { expected");if(Nl(),Al(t),"}"!=Ol)throw Hl("Angle bracket } expected");if(Nl(),""!==Ol)throw Hl("End of file expected");return Nl(),delete t.node,delete t.edge,delete t.graph,t}()}var vl={fontsize:"font.size",fontcolor:"font.color",labelfontcolor:"font.color",fontname:"font.face",color:["color.border","color.background"],fillcolor:"color.background",tooltip:"title",labeltooltip:"title"},gl=Gr(vl);gl.color="color.color",gl.style="dashes";var yl=0,ml=1,bl=2,wl=3,kl={"{":!0,"}":!0,"[":!0,"]":!0,";":!0,"=":!0,",":!0,"->":!0,"--":!0},_l="",xl=0,El="",Ol="",Cl=yl;function Sl(){xl++,El=_l.charAt(xl)}function Tl(){return _l.charAt(xl+1)}function Ml(t){var e=t.charCodeAt(0);return e<47?35===e||46===e:e<59?e>47:e<91?e>64:e<96?95===e:e<123&&e>96}function Pl(t,e){if(t||(t={}),e)for(var i in e)e.hasOwnProperty(i)&&(t[i]=e[i]);return t}function Dl(t,e,i){for(var n=e.split("."),o=t;n.length;){var r=n.shift();n.length?(o[r]||(o[r]={}),o=o[r]):o[r]=i}}function Il(t,e){for(var i,n,o=null,r=[t],s=t;s.parent;)r.push(s.parent),s=s.parent;if(s.nodes)for(i=0,n=s.nodes.length;i<n;i++)if(e.id===s.nodes[i].id){o=s.nodes[i];break}for(o||(o={id:e.id},t.node&&(o.attr=Pl(o.attr,t.node))),i=r.length-1;i>=0;i--){var a,h=r[i];h.nodes||(h.nodes=[]),-1===Hr(a=h.nodes).call(a,o)&&h.nodes.push(o)}e.attr&&(o.attr=Pl(o.attr,e.attr))}function Bl(t,e){if(t.edges||(t.edges=[]),t.edges.push(e),t.edge){var i=Pl({},t.edge);e.attr=Pl(i,e.attr)}}function zl(t,e,i,n,o){var r={from:e,to:i,type:n};return t.edge&&(r.attr=Pl({},t.edge)),r.attr=Pl(r.attr||{},o),null!=o&&o.hasOwnProperty("arrows")&&null!=o.arrows&&(r.arrows={to:{enabled:!0,type:o.arrows.type}},o.arrows=null),r}function Nl(){for(Cl=yl,Ol="";" "===El||"\t"===El||"

"===El||"\r"===El;)Sl();do{var t=!1;if("#"===El){for(var e=xl-1;" "===_l.charAt(e)||"\t"===_l.charAt(e);)e--;if("

"===_l.charAt(e)||""===_l.charAt(e)){for(;""!=El&&"

"!=El;)Sl();t=!0}}if("/"===El&&"/"===Tl()){for(;""!=El&&"

"!=El;)Sl();t=!0}if("/"===El&&"*"===Tl()){for(;""!=El;){if("*"===El&&"/"===Tl()){Sl(),Sl();break}Sl()}t=!0}for(;" "===El||"\t"===El||"

"===El||"\r"===El;)Sl()}while(t);if(""!==El){var i=El+Tl();if(kl[i])return Cl=ml,Ol=i,Sl(),void Sl();if(kl[El])return Cl=ml,Ol=El,void Sl();if(Ml(El)||"-"===El){for(Ol+=El,Sl();Ml(El);)Ol+=El,Sl();return"false"===Ol?Ol=!1:"true"===Ol?Ol=!0:isNaN(Number(Ol))||(Ol=Number(Ol)),void(Cl=bl)}if('"'===El){for(Sl();""!=El&&('"'!=El||'"'===El&&'"'===Tl());)'"'===El?(Ol+=El,Sl()):"\\"===El&&"n"===Tl()?(Ol+="

",Sl()):Ol+=El,Sl();if('"'!=El)throw Hl('End of string " expected');return Sl(),void(Cl=bl)}for(Cl=wl;""!=El;)Ol+=El,Sl();throw new SyntaxError('Syntax error in part "'+Wl(Ol,30)+'"')}Cl=ml}function Al(t){for(;""!==Ol&&"}"!=Ol;)Fl(t),";"===Ol&&Nl()}function Fl(t){var e=jl(t);if(e)Rl(t,e);else if(!function(t){if("node"===Ol)return Nl(),t.node=Ll(),"node";if("edge"===Ol)return Nl(),t.edge=Ll(),"edge";if("graph"===Ol)return Nl(),t.graph=Ll(),"graph";return null}(t)){if(Cl!=bl)throw Hl("Identifier expected");var i=Ol;if(Nl(),"="===Ol){if(Nl(),Cl!=bl)throw Hl("Identifier expected");t[i]=Ol,Nl()}else!function(t,e){var i={id:e},n=Ll();n&&(i.attr=n);Il(t,i),Rl(t,e)}(t,i)}}function jl(t){var e=null;if("subgraph"===Ol&&((e={}).type="subgraph",Nl(),Cl===bl&&(e.id=Ol,Nl())),"{"===Ol){if(Nl(),e||(e={}),e.parent=t,e.node=t.node,e.edge=t.edge,e.graph=t.graph,Al(e),"}"!=Ol)throw Hl("Angle bracket } expected");Nl(),delete e.node,delete e.edge,delete e.graph,delete e.parent,t.subgraphs||(t.subgraphs=[]),t.subgraphs.push(e)}return e}function Rl(t,e){for(;"->"===Ol||"--"===Ol;){var i,n=Ol;Nl();var o=jl(t);if(o)i=o;else{if(Cl!=bl)throw Hl("Identifier or subgraph expected");Il(t,{id:i=Ol}),Nl()}Bl(t,zl(t,e,i,n,Ll())),e=i}}function Ll(){for(var t,e,i=null,n={dashed:!0,solid:!1,dotted:[1,5]},o={dot:"circle",box:"box",crow:"crow",curve:"curve",icurve:"inv_curve",normal:"triangle",inv:"inv_triangle",diamond:"diamond",tee:"bar",vee:"vee"},r=new Array,s=new Array;"["===Ol;){for(Nl(),i={};""!==Ol&&"]"!=Ol;){if(Cl!=bl)throw Hl("Attribute name expected");var a=Ol;if(Nl(),"="!=Ol)throw Hl("Equal sign = expected");if(Nl(),Cl!=bl)throw Hl("Attribute value expected");var h=Ol;"style"===a&&(h=n[h]),"arrowhead"===a&&(a="arrows",h={to:{enabled:!0,type:o[h]}}),"arrowtail"===a&&(a="arrows",h={from:{enabled:!0,type:o[h]}}),r.push({attr:i,name:a,value:h}),s.push(a),Nl(),","==Ol&&Nl()}if("]"!=Ol)throw Hl("Bracket ] expected");Nl()}if(dr(s).call(s,"dir")){var l={arrows:{}};for(t=0;t<r.length;t++)if("arrows"===r[t].name)if(null!=r[t].value.to)l.arrows.to=t;else{if(null==r[t].value.from)throw Hl("Invalid value of arrows");l.arrows.from=t}else"dir"===r[t].name&&(l.dir=t);var d,c,u=r[l.dir].value;if(!dr(s).call(s,"arrows"))if("both"===u)r.push({attr:r[l.dir].attr,name:"arrows",value:{to:{enabled:!0}}}),l.arrows.to=r.length-1,r.push({attr:r[l.dir].attr,name:"arrows",value:{from:{enabled:!0}}}),l.arrows.from=r.length-1;else if("forward"===u)r.push({attr:r[l.dir].attr,name:"arrows",value:{to:{enabled:!0}}}),l.arrows.to=r.length-1;else if("back"===u)r.push({attr:r[l.dir].attr,name:"arrows",value:{from:{enabled:!0}}}),l.arrows.from=r.length-1;else{if("none"!==u)throw Hl('Invalid dir type "'+u+'"');r.push({attr:r[l.dir].attr,name:"arrows",value:""}),l.arrows.to=r.length-1}if("both"===u)l.arrows.to&&l.arrows.from?(c=r[l.arrows.to].value.to.type,d=r[l.arrows.from].value.from.type,r[l.arrows.to]={attr:r[l.arrows.to].attr,name:r[l.arrows.to].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}},er(r).call(r,l.arrows.from,1)):l.arrows.to?(c=r[l.arrows.to].value.to.type,d="arrow",r[l.arrows.to]={attr:r[l.arrows.to].attr,name:r[l.arrows.to].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}}):l.arrows.from&&(c="arrow",d=r[l.arrows.from].value.from.type,r[l.arrows.from]={attr:r[l.arrows.from].attr,name:r[l.arrows.from].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}});else if("back"===u)l.arrows.to&&l.arrows.from?(c="",d=r[l.arrows.from].value.from.type,r[l.arrows.from]={attr:r[l.arrows.from].attr,name:r[l.arrows.from].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}}):l.arrows.to?(c="",d="arrow",l.arrows.from=l.arrows.to,r[l.arrows.from]={attr:r[l.arrows.from].attr,name:r[l.arrows.from].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}}):l.arrows.from&&(c="",d=r[l.arrows.from].value.from.type,r[l.arrows.to]={attr:r[l.arrows.from].attr,name:r[l.arrows.from].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}}),r[l.arrows.from]={attr:r[l.arrows.from].attr,name:r[l.arrows.from].name,value:{from:{enabled:!0,type:r[l.arrows.from].value.from.type}}};else if("none"===u){var f;r[f=l.arrows.to?l.arrows.to:l.arrows.from]={attr:r[f].attr,name:r[f].name,value:""}}else{if("forward"!==u)throw Hl('Invalid dir type "'+u+'"');l.arrows.to&&l.arrows.from||l.arrows.to?(c=r[l.arrows.to].value.to.type,d="",r[l.arrows.to]={attr:r[l.arrows.to].attr,name:r[l.arrows.to].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}}):l.arrows.from&&(c="arrow",d="",l.arrows.to=l.arrows.from,r[l.arrows.to]={attr:r[l.arrows.to].attr,name:r[l.arrows.to].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:c},from:{enabled:!0,type:d}}}),r[l.arrows.to]={attr:r[l.arrows.to].attr,name:r[l.arrows.to].name,value:{to:{enabled:!0,type:r[l.arrows.to].value.to.type}}}}er(r).call(r,l.dir,1)}if(dr(s).call(s,"penwidth")){var p=[];for(e=r.length,t=0;t<e;t++)"width"!==r[t].name&&("penwidth"===r[t].name&&(r[t].name="width"),p.push(r[t]));r=p}for(e=r.length,t=0;t<e;t++)Dl(r[t].attr,r[t].name,r[t].value);return i}function Hl(t){return new SyntaxError(t+', got "'+Wl(Ol,30)+'" (char '+xl+")")}function Wl(t,e){return t.length<=e?t:t.substr(0,27)+"..."}function ql(t,e,i){for(var n=e.split("."),o=n.pop(),r=t,s=0;s<n.length;s++){var a=n[s];a in r||(r[a]={}),r=r[a]}return r[o]=i,t}function Vl(t,e){var i={};for(var n in t)if(t.hasOwnProperty(n)){var o=e[n];So(o)?Wo(o).call(o,(function(e){ql(i,e,t[n])})):ql(i,"string"==typeof o?o:n,t[n])}return i}function Ul(t){var e,i=pl(t),n={nodes:[],edges:[],options:{}};i.nodes&&Wo(e=i.nodes).call(e,(function(t){var e={id:t.id,label:String(t.label||t.id)};Pl(e,Vl(t.attr,vl)),e.image&&(e.shape="image"),n.nodes.push(e)}));if(i.edges){var o,r=function(t){var e={from:t.from,to:t.to};return Pl(e,Vl(t.attr,gl)),null==e.arrows&&"->"===t.type&&(e.arrows="to"),e};Wo(o=i.edges).call(o,(function(t){var e,i,o,s,a,h,l;(e=t.from instanceof Object?t.from.nodes:{id:t.from},i=t.to instanceof Object?t.to.nodes:{id:t.to},t.from instanceof Object&&t.from.edges)&&Wo(o=t.from.edges).call(o,(function(t){var e=r(t);n.edges.push(e)}));(a=i,h=function(e,i){var o=zl(n,e.id,i.id,t.type,t.attr),s=r(o);n.edges.push(s)},So(s=e)?Wo(s).call(s,(function(t){So(a)?Wo(a).call(a,(function(e){h(t,e)})):h(t,a)})):So(a)?Wo(a).call(a,(function(t){h(s,t)})):h(s,a),t.to instanceof Object&&t.to.edges)&&Wo(l=t.to.edges).call(l,(function(t){var e=r(t);n.edges.push(e)}))}))}return i.attr&&(n.options=i.attr),n}var Yl=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,parseDOT:pl,DOTToGraph:Ul});function Xl(t,e){var i,n={edges:{inheritColor:!1},nodes:{fixed:!1,parseColor:!1}};null!=e&&(null!=e.fixed&&(n.nodes.fixed=e.fixed),null!=e.parseColor&&(n.nodes.parseColor=e.parseColor),null!=e.inheritColor&&(n.edges.inheritColor=e.inheritColor));var o=t.edges,r=Io(o).call(o,(function(t){var e={from:t.source,id:t.id,to:t.target};return null!=t.attributes&&(e.attributes=t.attributes),null!=t.label&&(e.label=t.label),null!=t.attributes&&null!=t.attributes.title&&(e.title=t.attributes.title),"Directed"===t.type&&(e.arrows="to"),t.color&&!1===n.edges.inheritColor&&(e.color=t.color),e}));return{nodes:Io(i=t.nodes).call(i,(function(t){var e={id:t.id,fixed:n.nodes.fixed&&null!=t.x&&null!=t.y};return null!=t.attributes&&(e.attributes=t.attributes),null!=t.label&&(e.label=t.label),null!=t.size&&(e.size=t.size),null!=t.attributes&&null!=t.attributes.title&&(e.title=t.attributes.title),null!=t.title&&(e.title=t.title),null!=t.x&&(e.x=t.x),null!=t.y&&(e.y=t.y),null!=t.color&&(!0===n.nodes.parseColor?e.color=t.color:e.color={background:t.color,border:t.color,highlight:{background:t.color,border:t.color},hover:{background:t.color,border:t.color}}),e})),edges:r}}var Gl=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,parseGephi:Xl}),Kl=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,en:{addDescription:"Click in an empty space to place a new node.",addEdge:"Add Edge",addNode:"Add Node",back:"Back",close:"Close",createEdgeError:"Cannot link edges to a cluster.",del:"Delete selected",deleteClusterError:"Clusters cannot be deleted.",edgeDescription:"Click on a node and drag the edge to another node to connect them.",edit:"Edit",editClusterError:"Clusters cannot be edited.",editEdge:"Edit Edge",editEdgeDescription:"Click on the control points and drag them to a node to connect to it.",editNode:"Edit Node"},de:{addDescription:"Klicke auf eine freie Stelle, um einen neuen Knoten zu plazieren.",addEdge:"Kante hinzufügen",addNode:"Knoten hinzufügen",back:"Zurück",close:"Schließen",createEdgeError:"Es ist nicht möglich, Kanten mit Clustern zu verbinden.",del:"Lösche Auswahl",deleteClusterError:"Cluster können nicht gelöscht werden.",edgeDescription:"Klicke auf einen Knoten und ziehe die Kante zu einem anderen Knoten, um diese zu verbinden.",edit:"Editieren",editClusterError:"Cluster können nicht editiert werden.",editEdge:"Kante editieren",editEdgeDescription:"Klicke auf die Verbindungspunkte und ziehe diese auf einen Knoten, um sie zu verbinden.",editNode:"Knoten editieren"},es:{addDescription:"Haga clic en un lugar vacío para colocar un nuevo nodo.",addEdge:"Añadir arista",addNode:"Añadir nodo",back:"Atrás",close:"Cerrar",createEdgeError:"No se puede conectar una arista a un grupo.",del:"Eliminar selección",deleteClusterError:"No es posible eliminar grupos.",edgeDescription:"Haga clic en un nodo y arrastre la arista hacia otro nodo para conectarlos.",edit:"Editar",editClusterError:"No es posible editar grupos.",editEdge:"Editar arista",editEdgeDescription:"Haga clic en un punto de control y arrastrelo a un nodo para conectarlo.",editNode:"Editar nodo"},it:{addDescription:"Clicca per aggiungere un nuovo nodo",addEdge:"Aggiungi un vertice",addNode:"Aggiungi un nodo",back:"Indietro",close:"Chiudere",createEdgeError:"Non si possono collegare vertici ad un cluster",del:"Cancella la selezione",deleteClusterError:"I cluster non possono essere cancellati",edgeDescription:"Clicca su un nodo e trascinalo ad un altro nodo per connetterli.",edit:"Modifica",editClusterError:"I clusters non possono essere modificati.",editEdge:"Modifica il vertice",editEdgeDescription:"Clicca sui Punti di controllo e trascinali ad un nodo per connetterli.",editNode:"Modifica il nodo"},nl:{addDescription:"Klik op een leeg gebied om een nieuwe node te maken.",addEdge:"Link toevoegen",addNode:"Node toevoegen",back:"Terug",close:"Sluiten",createEdgeError:"Kan geen link maken naar een cluster.",del:"Selectie verwijderen",deleteClusterError:"Clusters kunnen niet worden verwijderd.",edgeDescription:"Klik op een node en sleep de link naar een andere node om ze te verbinden.",edit:"Wijzigen",editClusterError:"Clusters kunnen niet worden aangepast.",editEdge:"Link wijzigen",editEdgeDescription:"Klik op de verbindingspunten en sleep ze naar een node om daarmee te verbinden.",editNode:"Node wijzigen"},pt:{addDescription:"Clique em um espaço em branco para adicionar um novo nó",addEdge:"Adicionar aresta",addNode:"Adicionar nó",back:"Voltar",close:"Fechar",createEdgeError:"Não foi possível linkar arestas a um cluster.",del:"Remover selecionado",deleteClusterError:"Clusters não puderam ser removidos.",edgeDescription:"Clique em um nó e arraste a aresta até outro nó para conectá-los",edit:"Editar",editClusterError:"Clusters não puderam ser editados.",editEdge:"Editar aresta",editEdgeDescription:"Clique nos pontos de controle e os arraste para um nó para conectá-los",editNode:"Editar nó"},ru:{addDescription:"Кликните в свободное место, чтобы добавить новый узел.",addEdge:"Добавить ребро",addNode:"Добавить узел",back:"Назад",close:"Закрывать",createEdgeError:"Невозможно соединить ребра в кластер.",del:"Удалить выбранное",deleteClusterError:"Кластеры не могут быть удалены",edgeDescription:"Кликните на узел и протяните ребро к другому узлу, чтобы соединить их.",edit:"Редактировать",editClusterError:"Кластеры недоступны для редактирования.",editEdge:"Редактировать ребро",editEdgeDescription:"Кликните на контрольные точки и перетащите их в узел, чтобы подключиться к нему.",editNode:"Редактировать узел"},cn:{addDescription:"单击空白处放置新节点。",addEdge:"添加连接线",addNode:"添加节点",back:"返回",close:"關閉",createEdgeError:"无法将连接线连接到群集。",del:"删除选定",deleteClusterError:"无法删除群集。",edgeDescription:"单击某个节点并将该连接线拖动到另一个节点以连接它们。",edit:"编辑",editClusterError:"无法编辑群集。",editEdge:"编辑连接线",editEdgeDescription:"单击控制节点并将它们拖到节点上连接。",editNode:"编辑节点"},uk:{addDescription:"Kлікніть на вільне місце, щоб додати новий вузол.",addEdge:"Додати край",addNode:"Додати вузол",back:"Назад",close:"Закрити",createEdgeError:"Не можливо об'єднати краї в групу.",del:"Видалити обране",deleteClusterError:"Групи не можуть бути видалені.",edgeDescription:"Клікніть на вузол і перетягніть край до іншого вузла, щоб їх з'єднати.",edit:"Редагувати",editClusterError:"Групи недоступні для редагування.",editEdge:"Редагувати край",editEdgeDescription:"Клікніть на контрольні точки і перетягніть їх у вузол, щоб підключитися до нього.",editNode:"Редагувати вузол"},fr:{addDescription:"Cliquez dans un endroit vide pour placer un nœud.",addEdge:"Ajouter un lien",addNode:"Ajouter un nœud",back:"Retour",close:"Fermer",createEdgeError:"Impossible de créer un lien vers un cluster.",del:"Effacer la sélection",deleteClusterError:"Les clusters ne peuvent pas être effacés.",edgeDescription:"Cliquez sur un nœud et glissez le lien vers un autre nœud pour les connecter.",edit:"Éditer",editClusterError:"Les clusters ne peuvent pas être édités.",editEdge:"Éditer le lien",editEdgeDescription:"Cliquez sur les points de contrôle et glissez-les pour connecter un nœud.",editNode:"Éditer le nœud"},cs:{addDescription:"Kluknutím do prázdného prostoru můžete přidat nový vrchol.",addEdge:"Přidat hranu",addNode:"Přidat vrchol",back:"Zpět",close:"Zavřít",createEdgeError:"Nelze připojit hranu ke shluku.",del:"Smazat výběr",deleteClusterError:"Nelze mazat shluky.",edgeDescription:"Přetažením z jednoho vrcholu do druhého můžete spojit tyto vrcholy novou hranou.",edit:"Upravit",editClusterError:"Nelze upravovat shluky.",editEdge:"Upravit hranu",editEdgeDescription:"Přetažením kontrolního vrcholu hrany ji můžete připojit k jinému vrcholu.",editNode:"Upravit vrchol"}});var $l=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t),this.NUM_ITERATIONS=4,this.image=new Image,this.canvas=document.createElement("canvas")}return Fn(t,[{key:"init",value:function(){if(!this.initialized()){this.src=this.image.src;var t=this.image.width,e=this.image.height;this.width=t,this.height=e;var i=Math.floor(e/2),n=Math.floor(e/4),o=Math.floor(e/8),r=Math.floor(e/16),s=Math.floor(t/2),a=Math.floor(t/4),h=Math.floor(t/8),l=Math.floor(t/16);this.canvas.width=3*a,this.canvas.height=i,this.coordinates=[[0,0,s,i],[s,0,a,n],[s,n,h,o],[5*h,n,l,r]],this._fillMipMap()}}},{key:"initialized",value:function(){return void 0!==this.coordinates}},{key:"_fillMipMap",value:function(){var t=this.canvas.getContext("2d"),e=this.coordinates[0];t.drawImage(this.image,e[0],e[1],e[2],e[3]);for(var i=1;i<this.NUM_ITERATIONS;i++){var n=this.coordinates[i-1],o=this.coordinates[i];t.drawImage(this.canvas,n[0],n[1],n[2],n[3],o[0],o[1],o[2],o[3])}}},{key:"drawImageAtPosition",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){if(this.initialized())if(e>2){e*=.5;for(var s=0;e>2&&s<this.NUM_ITERATIONS;)e*=.5,s+=1;s>=this.NUM_ITERATIONS&&(s=this.NUM_ITERATIONS-1);var a=this.coordinates[s];t.drawImage(this.canvas,a[0],a[1],a[2],a[3],i,n,o,r)}else t.drawImage(this.image,i,n,o,r)}}]),t}(),Zl=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this.images={},this.imageBroken={},this.callback=e}return Fn(t,[{key:"_tryloadBrokenUrl",value:function(t,e,i){void 0!==t&&void 0!==i&&(void 0!==e?(i.image.onerror=function(){console.error("Could not load brokenImage:",e)},i.image.src=e):console.warn("No broken url image defined"))}},{key:"_redrawWithImage",value:function(t){this.callback&&this.callback(t)}},{key:"load",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n=this.images[t];if(n)return n;var o=new $l;return this.images[t]=o,o.image.onload=function(){i._fixImageCoordinates(o.image),o.init(),i._redrawWithImage(o)},o.image.onerror=function(){console.error("Could not load image:",t),i._tryloadBrokenUrl(t,e,o)},o.image.src=t,o}},{key:"_fixImageCoordinates",value:function(t){0===t.width&&(document.body.appendChild(t),t.width=t.offsetWidth,t.height=t.offsetHeight,document.body.removeChild(t))}}]),t}(),Ql=!h((function(){return Object.isExtensible(Object.preventExtensions({}))})),Jl=n((function(t){var e=ut.f,i=!1,n=H("meta"),o=0,r=Object.isExtensible||function(){return!0},s=function(t){e(t,n,{value:{objectID:"O"+o++,weakData:{}}})},a=t.exports={enable:function(){a.enable=function(){},i=!0;var t=Ai.f,e=[].splice,o={};o[n]=1,t(o).length&&(Ai.f=function(i){for(var o=t(i),r=0,s=o.length;r<s;r++)if(o[r]===n){e.call(o,r,1);break}return o},gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:!0},{getOwnPropertyNames:Li.f}))},fastKey:function(t,e){if(!w(t))return"symbol"==typeof t?t:("string"==typeof t?"S":"P")+t;if(!j(t,n)){if(!r(t))return"F";if(!e)return"E";s(t)}return t[n].objectID},getWeakData:function(t,e){if(!j(t,n)){if(!r(t))return!0;if(!e)return!1;s(t)}return t[n].weakData},onFreeze:function(t){return Ql&&i&&r(t)&&!j(t,n)&&s(t),t}};St[n]=!0}));Jl.enable,Jl.fastKey,Jl.getWeakData,Jl.onFreeze;var td=function(t,e){this.stopped=t,this.result=e},ed=function(t,e,i){var n,o,r,s,a,h,l,d=i&&i.that,c=!(!i||!i.AS_ENTRIES),u=!(!i||!i.IS_ITERATOR),f=!(!i||!i.INTERRUPTED),p=lt(e,d,1+c+f),v=function(t){return n&&di(n),new td(!0,t)},g=function(t){return c?(dt(t),f?p(t[0],t[1],v):p(t[0],t[1])):f?p(t,v):p(t)};if(u)n=t;else{if("function"!=typeof(o=yi(t)))throw TypeError("Target is not iterable");if(pi(o)){for(r=0,s=kt(t.length);s>r;r++)if((a=g(t[r]))&&a instanceof td)return a;return new td(!1)}n=o.call(t)}for(h=n.next;!(l=h.call(n)).done;){try{a=g(l.value)}catch(t){throw di(n),t}if("object"==typeof a&&a&&a instanceof td)return a}return new td(!1)},id=function(t,e,i){if(!(t instanceof e))throw TypeError("Incorrect "+(i?i+" ":"")+"invocation");return t},nd=ut.f,od=Gi.forEach,rd=we.set,sd=we.getterFor,ad=function(t,e,i){var n,o=-1!==t.indexOf("Map"),r=-1!==t.indexOf("Weak"),s=o?"set":"add",d=a[t],c=d&&d.prototype,u={};if(l&&"function"==typeof d&&(r||c.forEach&&!h((function(){(new d).entries().next()})))){n=e((function(e,i){rd(id(e,n,t),{type:t,collection:new d}),null!=i&&ed(i,e[s],{that:e,AS_ENTRIES:o})}));var f=sd(t);od(["add","clear","delete","forEach","get","has","set","keys","values","entries"],(function(t){var e="add"==t||"set"==t;!(t in c)||r&&"clear"==t||ft(n.prototype,t,(function(i,n){var o=f(this).collection;if(!e&&r&&!w(i))return"get"==t&&void 0;var s=o[t](0===i?0:i,n);return e?this:s}))})),r||nd(n.prototype,"size",{configurable:!0,get:function(){return f(this).collection.size}})}else n=i.getConstructor(e,t,o,s),Jl.enable();return Ye(n,t,!1,!0),u[t]=n,gt({global:!0,forced:!0},u),r||i.setStrong(n,t,o),n},hd=function(t,e,i){for(var n in e)i&&i.unsafe&&t[n]?t[n]=e[n]:Ze(t,n,e[n],i);return t},ld=U("species"),dd=ut.f,cd=Jl.fastKey,ud=we.set,fd=we.getterFor,pd={getConstructor:function(t,e,i,n){var o=t((function(t,r){id(t,o,e),ud(t,{type:e,index:Fe(null),first:void 0,last:void 0,size:0}),l||(t.size=0),null!=r&&ed(r,t[n],{that:t,AS_ENTRIES:i})})),r=fd(e),s=function(t,e,i){var n,o,s=r(t),h=a(t,e);return h?h.value=i:(s.last=h={index:o=cd(e,!0),key:e,value:i,previous:n=s.last,next:void 0,removed:!1},s.first||(s.first=h),n&&(n.next=h),l?s.size++:t.size++,"F"!==o&&(s.index[o]=h)),t},a=function(t,e){var i,n=r(t),o=cd(e);if("F"!==o)return n.index[o];for(i=n.first;i;i=i.next)if(i.key==e)return i};return hd(o.prototype,{clear:function(){for(var t=r(this),e=t.index,i=t.first;i;)i.removed=!0,i.previous&&(i.previous=i.previous.next=void 0),delete e[i.index],i=i.next;t.first=t.last=void 0,l?t.size=0:this.size=0},delete:function(t){var e=this,i=r(e),n=a(e,t);if(n){var o=n.next,s=n.previous;delete i.index[n.index],n.removed=!0,s&&(s.next=o),o&&(o.previous=s),i.first==n&&(i.first=o),i.last==n&&(i.last=s),l?i.size--:e.size--}return!!n},forEach:function(t){for(var e,i=r(this),n=lt(t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0,3);e=e?e.next:i.first;)for(n(e.value,e.key,this);e&&e.removed;)e=e.previous},has:function(t){return!!a(this,t)}}),hd(o.prototype,i?{get:function(t){var e=a(this,t);return e&&e.value},set:function(t,e){return s(this,0===t?0:t,e)}}:{add:function(t){return s(this,t=0===t?0:t,t)}}),l&&dd(o.prototype,"size",{get:function(){return r(this).size}}),o},setStrong:function(t,e,i){var n=e+" Iterator",o=fd(e),r=fd(n);ri(t,e,(function(t,e){ud(this,{type:n,target:t,state:o(t),kind:e,last:void 0})}),(function(){for(var t=r(this),e=t.kind,i=t.last;i&&i.removed;)i=i.previous;return t.target&&(t.last=i=i?i.next:t.state.first)?"keys"==e?{value:i.key,done:!1}:"values"==e?{value:i.value,done:!1}:{value:[i.key,i.value],done:!1}:(t.target=void 0,{value:void 0,done:!0})}),i?"entries":"values",!i,!0),function(t){var e=x(t),i=ut.f;l&&e&&!e[ld]&&i(e,ld,{configurable:!0,get:function(){return this}})}(e)}};ad("Map",(function(t){return function(){return t(this,arguments.length?arguments[0]:void 0)}}),pd);var vd=k.Map,gd=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t),this.clear(),this._defaultIndex=0,this._groupIndex=0,this._defaultGroups=[{border:"#2B7CE9",background:"#97C2FC",highlight:{border:"#2B7CE9",background:"#D2E5FF"},hover:{border:"#2B7CE9",background:"#D2E5FF"}},{border:"#FFA500",background:"#FFFF00",highlight:{border:"#FFA500",background:"#FFFFA3"},hover:{border:"#FFA500",background:"#FFFFA3"}},{border:"#FA0A10",background:"#FB7E81",highlight:{border:"#FA0A10",background:"#FFAFB1"},hover:{border:"#FA0A10",background:"#FFAFB1"}},{border:"#41A906",background:"#7BE141",highlight:{border:"#41A906",background:"#A1EC76"},hover:{border:"#41A906",background:"#A1EC76"}},{border:"#E129F0",background:"#EB7DF4",highlight:{border:"#E129F0",background:"#F0B3F5"},hover:{border:"#E129F0",background:"#F0B3F5"}},{border:"#7C29F0",background:"#AD85E4",highlight:{border:"#7C29F0",background:"#D3BDF0"},hover:{border:"#7C29F0",background:"#D3BDF0"}},{border:"#C37F00",background:"#FFA807",highlight:{border:"#C37F00",background:"#FFCA66"},hover:{border:"#C37F00",background:"#FFCA66"}},{border:"#4220FB",background:"#6E6EFD",highlight:{border:"#4220FB",background:"#9B9BFD"},hover:{border:"#4220FB",background:"#9B9BFD"}},{border:"#FD5A77",background:"#FFC0CB",highlight:{border:"#FD5A77",background:"#FFD1D9"},hover:{border:"#FD5A77",background:"#FFD1D9"}},{border:"#4AD63A",background:"#C2FABC",highlight:{border:"#4AD63A",background:"#E6FFE3"},hover:{border:"#4AD63A",background:"#E6FFE3"}},{border:"#990000",background:"#EE0000",highlight:{border:"#BB0000",background:"#FF3333"},hover:{border:"#BB0000",background:"#FF3333"}},{border:"#FF6000",background:"#FF6000",highlight:{border:"#FF6000",background:"#FF6000"},hover:{border:"#FF6000",background:"#FF6000"}},{border:"#97C2FC",background:"#2B7CE9",highlight:{border:"#D2E5FF",background:"#2B7CE9"},hover:{border:"#D2E5FF",background:"#2B7CE9"}},{border:"#399605",background:"#255C03",highlight:{border:"#399605",background:"#255C03"},hover:{border:"#399605",background:"#255C03"}},{border:"#B70054",background:"#FF007E",highlight:{border:"#B70054",background:"#FF007E"},hover:{border:"#B70054",background:"#FF007E"}},{border:"#AD85E4",background:"#7C29F0",highlight:{border:"#D3BDF0",background:"#7C29F0"},hover:{border:"#D3BDF0",background:"#7C29F0"}},{border:"#4557FA",background:"#000EA1",highlight:{border:"#6E6EFD",background:"#000EA1"},hover:{border:"#6E6EFD",background:"#000EA1"}},{border:"#FFC0CB",background:"#FD5A77",highlight:{border:"#FFD1D9",background:"#FD5A77"},hover:{border:"#FFD1D9",background:"#FD5A77"}},{border:"#C2FABC",background:"#74D66A",highlight:{border:"#E6FFE3",background:"#74D66A"},hover:{border:"#E6FFE3",background:"#74D66A"}},{border:"#EE0000",background:"#990000",highlight:{border:"#FF3333",background:"#BB0000"},hover:{border:"#FF3333",background:"#BB0000"}}],this.options={},this.defaultOptions={useDefaultGroups:!0},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){var e=["useDefaultGroups"];if(void 0!==t)for(var i in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,i)&&-1===Hr(e).call(e,i)){var n=t[i];this.add(i,n)}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){this._groups=new vd,this._groupNames=[]}},{key:"get",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1],i=this._groups.get(t);if(void 0===i&&e)if(!1===this.options.useDefaultGroups&&this._groupNames.length>0){var n=this._groupIndex%this._groupNames.length;++this._groupIndex,(i={}).color=this._groups.get(this._groupNames[n]),this._groups.set(t,i)}else{var o=this._defaultIndex%this._defaultGroups.length;this._defaultIndex++,(i={}).color=this._defaultGroups[o],this._groups.set(t,i)}return i}},{key:"add",value:function(t,e){return this._groups.has(t)||this._groupNames.push(t),this._groups.set(t,e),e}}]),t}();gt({target:"Number",stat:!0},{isNaN:function(t){return t!=t}});var yd=k.Number.isNaN,md=a.isFinite,bd=Number.isFinite||function(t){return"number"==typeof t&&md(t)};gt({target:"Number",stat:!0},{isFinite:bd});var wd=k.Number.isFinite,kd=Gi.some,_d=Ao("some");gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!_d},{some:function(t){return kd(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var xd=Ht("Array").some,Ed=Array.prototype,Od=function(t){var e=t.some;return t===Ed||t instanceof Array&&e===Ed.some?xd:e},Cd=x("Reflect","construct"),Sd=h((function(){function t(){}return!(Cd((function(){}),[],t)instanceof t)})),Td=!h((function(){Cd((function(){}))})),Md=Sd||Td;gt({target:"Reflect",stat:!0,forced:Md,sham:Md},{construct:function(t,e){ht(t),dt(e);var i=arguments.length<3?t:ht(arguments[2]);if(Td&&!Sd)return Cd(t,e,i);if(t==i){switch(e.length){case 0:return new t;case 1:return new t(e[0]);case 2:return new t(e[0],e[1]);case 3:return new t(e[0],e[1],e[2]);case 4:return new t(e[0],e[1],e[2],e[3])}var n=[null];return n.push.apply(n,e),new(Lt.apply(t,n))}var o=i.prototype,r=Fe(w(o)?o:Object.prototype),s=Function.apply.call(t,r,e);return w(s)?s:r}});var Pd=k.Reflect.construct,Dd=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t){if(void 0===t)throw new ReferenceError("this hasn't been initialised - super() hasn't been called");return t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0})),Id=i(Dd),Bd=Xr;gt({target:"Object",stat:!0},{setPrototypeOf:$e});var zd=k.Object.setPrototypeOf,Nd=n((function(t){function e(i,n){return t.exports=e=zd||function(t,e){return t.__proto__=e,t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0,e(i,n)}t.exports=e,t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(Nd);var Ad=i(n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){if("function"!=typeof e&&null!==e)throw new TypeError("Super expression must either be null or a function");t.prototype=Bd(e&&e.prototype,{constructor:{value:t,writable:!0,configurable:!0}}),e&&Nd(t,e)},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),Fd=i(n((function(t){var e=vo.default;t.exports=function(t,i){if(i&&("object"===e(i)||"function"==typeof i))return i;if(void 0!==i)throw new TypeError("Derived constructors may only return object or undefined");return Dd(t)},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),jd=ur,Rd=n((function(t){function e(i){return t.exports=e=zd?jd:function(t){return t.__proto__||jd(t)},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0,e(i)}t.exports=e,t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0})),Ld=i(Rd),Hd=n((function(t){var e=function(t){var e,i=Object.prototype,n=i.hasOwnProperty,o="function"==typeof Symbol?Symbol:{},r=o.iterator||"@@iterator",s=o.asyncIterator||"@@asyncIterator",a=o.toStringTag||"@@toStringTag";function h(t,e,i){return Object.defineProperty(t,e,{value:i,enumerable:!0,configurable:!0,writable:!0}),t[e]}try{h({},"")}catch(t){h=function(t,e,i){return t[e]=i}}function l(t,e,i,n){var o=e&&e.prototype instanceof g?e:g,r=Object.create(o.prototype),s=new T(n||[]);return r._invoke=function(t,e,i){var n=c;return function(o,r){if(n===f)throw new Error("Generator is already running");if(n===p){if("throw"===o)throw r;return P()}for(i.method=o,i.arg=r;;){var s=i.delegate;if(s){var a=O(s,i);if(a){if(a===v)continue;return a}}if("next"===i.method)i.sent=i._sent=i.arg;else if("throw"===i.method){if(n===c)throw n=p,i.arg;i.dispatchException(i.arg)}else"return"===i.method&&i.abrupt("return",i.arg);n=f;var h=d(t,e,i);if("normal"===h.type){if(n=i.done?p:u,h.arg===v)continue;return{value:h.arg,done:i.done}}"throw"===h.type&&(n=p,i.method="throw",i.arg=h.arg)}}}(t,i,s),r}function d(t,e,i){try{return{type:"normal",arg:t.call(e,i)}}catch(t){return{type:"throw",arg:t}}}t.wrap=l;var c="suspendedStart",u="suspendedYield",f="executing",p="completed",v={};function g(){}function y(){}function m(){}var b={};b[r]=function(){return this};var w=Object.getPrototypeOf,k=w&&w(w(M([])));k&&k!==i&&n.call(k,r)&&(b=k);var _=m.prototype=g.prototype=Object.create(b);function x(t){["next","throw","return"].forEach((function(e){h(t,e,(function(t){return this._invoke(e,t)}))}))}function E(t,e){function i(o,r,s,a){var h=d(t[o],t,r);if("throw"!==h.type){var l=h.arg,c=l.value;return c&&"object"==typeof c&&n.call(c,"__await")?e.resolve(c.__await).then((function(t){i("next",t,s,a)}),(function(t){i("throw",t,s,a)})):e.resolve(c).then((function(t){l.value=t,s(l)}),(function(t){return i("throw",t,s,a)}))}a(h.arg)}var o;this._invoke=function(t,n){function r(){return new e((function(e,o){i(t,n,e,o)}))}return o=o?o.then(r,r):r()}}function O(t,i){var n=t.iterator[i.method];if(n===e){if(i.delegate=null,"throw"===i.method){if(t.iterator.return&&(i.method="return",i.arg=e,O(t,i),"throw"===i.method))return v;i.method="throw",i.arg=new TypeError("The iterator does not provide a 'throw' method")}return v}var o=d(n,t.iterator,i.arg);if("throw"===o.type)return i.method="throw",i.arg=o.arg,i.delegate=null,v;var r=o.arg;return r?r.done?(i[t.resultName]=r.value,i.next=t.nextLoc,"return"!==i.method&&(i.method="next",i.arg=e),i.delegate=null,v):r:(i.method="throw",i.arg=new TypeError("iterator result is not an object"),i.delegate=null,v)}function C(t){var e={tryLoc:t[0]};1 in t&&(e.catchLoc=t[1]),2 in t&&(e.finallyLoc=t[2],e.afterLoc=t[3]),this.tryEntries.push(e)}function S(t){var e=t.completion||{};e.type="normal",delete e.arg,t.completion=e}function T(t){this.tryEntries=[{tryLoc:"root"}],t.forEach(C,this),this.reset(!0)}function M(t){if(t){var i=t[r];if(i)return i.call(t);if("function"==typeof t.next)return t;if(!isNaN(t.length)){var o=-1,s=function i(){for(;++o<t.length;)if(n.call(t,o))return i.value=t[o],i.done=!1,i;return i.value=e,i.done=!0,i};return s.next=s}}return{next:P}}function P(){return{value:e,done:!0}}return y.prototype=_.constructor=m,m.constructor=y,y.displayName=h(m,a,"GeneratorFunction"),t.isGeneratorFunction=function(t){var e="function"==typeof t&&t.constructor;return!!e&&(e===y||"GeneratorFunction"===(e.displayName||e.name))},t.mark=function(t){return Object.setPrototypeOf?Object.setPrototypeOf(t,m):(t.__proto__=m,h(t,a,"GeneratorFunction")),t.prototype=Object.create(_),t},t.awrap=function(t){return{__await:t}},x(E.prototype),E.prototype[s]=function(){return this},t.AsyncIterator=E,t.async=function(e,i,n,o,r){void 0===r&&(r=Promise);var s=new E(l(e,i,n,o),r);return t.isGeneratorFunction(i)?s:s.next().then((function(t){return t.done?t.value:s.next()}))},x(_),h(_,a,"Generator"),_[r]=function(){return this},_.toString=function(){return"[object Generator]"},t.keys=function(t){var e=[];for(var i in t)e.push(i);return e.reverse(),function i(){for(;e.length;){var n=e.pop();if(n in t)return i.value=n,i.done=!1,i}return i.done=!0,i}},t.values=M,T.prototype={constructor:T,reset:function(t){if(this.prev=0,this.next=0,this.sent=this._sent=e,this.done=!1,this.delegate=null,this.method="next",this.arg=e,this.tryEntries.forEach(S),!t)for(var i in this)"t"===i.charAt(0)&&n.call(this,i)&&!isNaN(+i.slice(1))&&(this[i]=e)},stop:function(){this.done=!0;var t=this.tryEntries[0].completion;if("throw"===t.type)throw t.arg;return this.rval},dispatchException:function(t){if(this.done)throw t;var i=this;function o(n,o){return a.type="throw",a.arg=t,i.next=n,o&&(i.method="next",i.arg=e),!!o}for(var r=this.tryEntries.length-1;r>=0;--r){var s=this.tryEntries[r],a=s.completion;if("root"===s.tryLoc)return o("end");if(s.tryLoc<=this.prev){var h=n.call(s,"catchLoc"),l=n.call(s,"finallyLoc");if(h&&l){if(this.prev<s.catchLoc)return o(s.catchLoc,!0);if(this.prev<s.finallyLoc)return o(s.finallyLoc)}else if(h){if(this.prev<s.catchLoc)return o(s.catchLoc,!0)}else{if(!l)throw new Error("try statement without catch or finally");if(this.prev<s.finallyLoc)return o(s.finallyLoc)}}}},abrupt:function(t,e){for(var i=this.tryEntries.length-1;i>=0;--i){var o=this.tryEntries[i];if(o.tryLoc<=this.prev&&n.call(o,"finallyLoc")&&this.prev<o.finallyLoc){var r=o;break}}r&&("break"===t||"continue"===t)&&r.tryLoc<=e&&e<=r.finallyLoc&&(r=null);var s=r?r.completion:{};return s.type=t,s.arg=e,r?(this.method="next",this.next=r.finallyLoc,v):this.complete(s)},complete:function(t,e){if("throw"===t.type)throw t.arg;return"break"===t.type||"continue"===t.type?this.next=t.arg:"return"===t.type?(this.rval=this.arg=t.arg,this.method="return",this.next="end"):"normal"===t.type&&e&&(this.next=e),v},finish:function(t){for(var e=this.tryEntries.length-1;e>=0;--e){var i=this.tryEntries[e];if(i.finallyLoc===t)return this.complete(i.completion,i.afterLoc),S(i),v}},catch:function(t){for(var e=this.tryEntries.length-1;e>=0;--e){var i=this.tryEntries[e];if(i.tryLoc===t){var n=i.completion;if("throw"===n.type){var o=n.arg;S(i)}return o}}throw new Error("illegal catch attempt")},delegateYield:function(t,i,n){return this.delegate={iterator:M(t),resultName:i,nextLoc:n},"next"===this.method&&(this.arg=e),v}},t}(t.exports);try{regeneratorRuntime=e}catch(t){Function("r","regeneratorRuntime = r")(e)}})),Wd=function(t){return function(e,i,n,o){ht(i);var r=A(e),s=y(r),a=kt(r.length),h=t?a-1:0,l=t?-1:1;if(n<2)for(;;){if(h in s){o=s[h],h+=l;break}if(h+=l,t?h<0:a<=h)throw TypeError("Reduce of empty array with no initial value")}for(;t?h>=0:a>h;h+=l)h in s&&(o=i(o,s[h],h,r));return o}},qd={left:Wd(!1),right:Wd(!0)},Vd="process"==v(a.process),Ud=qd.left,Yd=Ao("reduce");gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!Yd||!Vd&&M>79&&M<83},{reduce:function(t){return Ud(this,t,arguments.length,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var Xd=Ht("Array").reduce,Gd=Array.prototype,Kd=function(t){var e=t.reduce;return t===Gd||t instanceof Array&&e===Gd.reduce?Xd:e},$d=function(t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a){for(var h,l=o,d=0,c=!!s&&lt(s,a,3);d<n;){if(d in i){if(h=c?c(i[d],d,e):i[d],r>0&&zi(h))l=$d(t,e,h,kt(h.length),l,r-1)-1;else{if(l>=9007199254740991)throw TypeError("Exceed the acceptable array length");t[l]=h}l++}d++}return l},Zd=$d;gt({target:"Array",proto:!0},{flatMap:function(t){var e,i=A(this),n=kt(i.length);return ht(t),(e=Ui(i,0)).length=Zd(e,i,i,n,0,1,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0),e}});var Qd=Ht("Array").flatMap,Jd=Array.prototype,tc=function(t){var e=t.flatMap;return t===Jd||t instanceof Array&&e===Jd.flatMap?Qd:e};ad("Set",(function(t){return function(){return t(this,arguments.length?arguments[0]:void 0)}}),pd);var ec=k.Set,ic=fo,nc=function(t){var e=yi(t);if("function"!=typeof e)throw TypeError(String(t)+" is not iterable");return dt(e.call(t))},oc=Math.floor,rc=function(t,e){var i=t.length,n=oc(i/2);return i<8?sc(t,e):ac(rc(t.slice(0,n),e),rc(t.slice(n),e),e)},sc=function(t,e){for(var i,n,o=t.length,r=1;r<o;){for(n=r,i=t[r];n&&e(t[n-1],i)>0;)t[n]=t[--n];n!==r++&&(t[n]=i)}return t},ac=function(t,e,i){for(var n=t.length,o=e.length,r=0,s=0,a=[];r<n||s<o;)r<n&&s<o?a.push(i(t[r],e[s])<=0?t[r++]:e[s++]):a.push(r<n?t[r++]:e[s++]);return a},hc=rc,lc=E.match(/firefox\/(\d+)/i),dc=!!lc&&+lc[1],cc=/MSIE|Trident/.test(E),uc=E.match(/AppleWebKit\/(\d+)\./),fc=!!uc&&+uc[1],pc=[],vc=pc.sort,gc=h((function(){pc.sort(void 0)})),yc=h((function(){pc.sort(null)})),mc=Ao("sort"),bc=!h((function(){if(M)return M<70;if(!(dc&&dc>3)){if(cc)return!0;if(fc)return fc<603;var t,e,i,n,o="";for(t=65;t<76;t++){switch(e=String.fromCharCode(t),t){case 66:case 69:case 70:case 72:i=3;break;case 68:case 71:i=4;break;default:i=2}for(n=0;n<47;n++)pc.push({k:e+n,v:i})}for(pc.sort((function(t,e){return e.v-t.v})),n=0;n<pc.length;n++)e=pc[n].k.charAt(0),o.charAt(o.length-1)!==e&&(o+=e);return"DGBEFHACIJK"!==o}}));gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:gc||!yc||!mc||!bc},{sort:function(t){void 0!==t&&ht(t);var e=A(this);if(bc)return void 0===t?vc.call(e):vc.call(e,t);var i,n,o=[],r=kt(e.length);for(n=0;n<r;n++)n in e&&o.push(e[n]);for(i=(o=hc(o,function(t){return function(e,i){return void 0===i?-1:void 0===e?1:void 0!==t?+t(e,i)||0:Qt(e)>Qt(i)?1:-1}}(t))).length,n=0;n<i;)e[n]=o[n++];for(;n<r;)delete e[n++];return e}});var wc,kc=Ht("Array").sort,_c=Array.prototype,xc=function(t){var e=t.sort;return t===_c||t instanceof Array&&e===_c.sort?kc:e},Ec=Ht("Array").keys,Oc=Array.prototype,Cc={DOMTokenList:!0,NodeList:!0},Sc=function(t){var e=t.keys;return t===Oc||t instanceof Array&&e===Oc.keys||Cc.hasOwnProperty(We(t))?Ec:e},Tc=Ht("Array").values,Mc=Array.prototype,Pc={DOMTokenList:!0,NodeList:!0},Dc=function(t){var e=t.values;return t===Mc||t instanceof Array&&e===Mc.values||Pc.hasOwnProperty(We(t))?Tc:e},Ic=Ht("Array").entries,Bc=Array.prototype,zc={DOMTokenList:!0,NodeList:!0},Nc=function(t){var e=t.entries;return t===Bc||t instanceof Array&&e===Bc.entries||zc.hasOwnProperty(We(t))?Ic:e},Ac=new Uint8Array(16);function Fc(){if(!wc&&!(wc="undefined"!=typeof crypto&&crypto.getRandomValues&&crypto.getRandomValues.bind(crypto)||"undefined"!=typeof msCrypto&&"function"==typeof msCrypto.getRandomValues&&msCrypto.getRandomValues.bind(msCrypto)))throw new Error("crypto.getRandomValues() not supported. See https://github.com/uuidjs/uuid#getrandomvalues-not-supported");return wc(Ac)}var jc=/^(?:[0-9a-f]{8}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[1-5][0-9a-f]{3}-[89ab][0-9a-f]{3}-[0-9a-f]{12}|00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000)$/i;function Rc(t){return"string"==typeof t&&jc.test(t)}for(var Lc=[],Hc=0;Hc<256;++Hc)Lc.push((Hc+256).toString(16).substr(1));function Wc(t,e,i){var n=(t=t||{}).random||(t.rng||Fc)();if(n[6]=15&n[6]|64,n[8]=63&n[8]|128,e){i=i||0;for(var o=0;o<16;++o)e[i+o]=n[o];return e}return function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:0,i=(Lc[t[e+0]]+Lc[t[e+1]]+Lc[t[e+2]]+Lc[t[e+3]]+"-"+Lc[t[e+4]]+Lc[t[e+5]]+"-"+Lc[t[e+6]]+Lc[t[e+7]]+"-"+Lc[t[e+8]]+Lc[t[e+9]]+"-"+Lc[t[e+10]]+Lc[t[e+11]]+Lc[t[e+12]]+Lc[t[e+13]]+Lc[t[e+14]]+Lc[t[e+15]]).toLowerCase();if(!Rc(i))throw TypeError("Stringified UUID is invalid");return i}(n)}function qc(t,e){var i=zo(t);if(On){var n=On(t);e&&(n=mr(n).call(n,(function(e){return Mn(t,e).enumerable}))),i.push.apply(i,n)}return i}function Vc(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i,n=null!=arguments[e]?arguments[e]:{};if(e%2)Wo(i=qc(Object(n),!0)).call(i,(function(e){jn(t,e,n[e])}));else if(Dn)In(t,Dn(n));else{var o;Wo(o=qc(Object(n))).call(o,(function(e){zn(t,e,Mn(n,e))}))}}return t}function Uc(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}function Yc(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return Xc(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return Xc(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function Xc(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}var Gc=function(){function t(e,i,n){var o,r,s;Nn(this,t),this._source=e,this._transformers=i,this._target=n,this._listeners={add:Vt(o=this._add).call(o,this),remove:Vt(r=this._remove).call(r,this),update:Vt(s=this._update).call(s,this)}}return Fn(t,[{key:"all",value:function(){return this._target.update(this._transformItems(this._source.get())),this}},{key:"start",value:function(){return this._source.on("add",this._listeners.add),this._source.on("remove",this._listeners.remove),this._source.on("update",this._listeners.update),this}},{key:"stop",value:function(){return this._source.off("add",this._listeners.add),this._source.off("remove",this._listeners.remove),this._source.off("update",this._listeners.update),this}},{key:"_transformItems",value:function(t){var e;return Kd(e=this._transformers).call(e,(function(t,e){return e(t)}),t)}},{key:"_add",value:function(t,e){null!=e&&this._target.add(this._transformItems(this._source.get(e.items)))}},{key:"_update",value:function(t,e){null!=e&&this._target.update(this._transformItems(this._source.get(e.items)))}},{key:"_remove",value:function(t,e){null!=e&&this._target.remove(this._transformItems(e.oldData))}}]),t}(),Kc=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this._source=e,this._transformers=[]}return Fn(t,[{key:"filter",value:function(t){return this._transformers.push((function(e){return mr(e).call(e,t)})),this}},{key:"map",value:function(t){return this._transformers.push((function(e){return Io(e).call(e,t)})),this}},{key:"flatMap",value:function(t){return this._transformers.push((function(e){return tc(e).call(e,t)})),this}},{key:"to",value:function(t){return new Gc(this._source,this._transformers,t)}}]),t}();function $c(t){return"string"==typeof t||"number"==typeof t}var Zc=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this._queue=[],this._timeout=null,this._extended=null,this.delay=null,this.max=1/0,this.setOptions(e)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){t&&void 0!==t.delay&&(this.delay=t.delay),t&&void 0!==t.max&&(this.max=t.max),this._flushIfNeeded()}},{key:"destroy",value:function(){if(this.flush(),this._extended){for(var t=this._extended.object,e=this._extended.methods,i=0;i<e.length;i++){var n=e[i];n.original?t[n.name]=n.original:delete t[n.name]}this._extended=null}}},{key:"replace",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n=t[e];if(!n)throw new Error("Method "+e+" undefined");t[e]=function(){for(var t=arguments.length,e=new Array(t),o=0;o<t;o++)e[o]=arguments[o];i.queue({args:e,fn:n,context:this})}}},{key:"queue",value:function(t){"function"==typeof t?this._queue.push({fn:t}):this._queue.push(t),this._flushIfNeeded()}},{key:"_flushIfNeeded",value:function(){var t=this;this._queue.length>this.max&&this.flush(),null!=this._timeout&&(clearTimeout(this._timeout),this._timeout=null),this.queue.length>0&&"number"==typeof this.delay&&(this._timeout=rs((function(){t.flush()}),this.delay))}},{key:"flush",value:function(){var t,e;Wo(t=er(e=this._queue).call(e,0)).call(t,(function(t){t.fn.apply(t.context||t.fn,t.args||[])}))}}],[{key:"extend",value:function(e,i){var n=new t(i);if(void 0!==e.flush)throw new Error("Target object already has a property flush");e.flush=function(){n.flush()};var o=[{name:"flush",original:void 0}];if(i&&i.replace)for(var r=0;r<i.replace.length;r++){var s=i.replace[r];o.push({name:s,original:e[s]}),n.replace(e,s)}return n._extended={object:e,methods:o},n}}]),t}(),Qc=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t),this._subscribers={"*":[],add:[],remove:[],update:[]},this.subscribe=t.prototype.on,this.unsubscribe=t.prototype.off}return Fn(t,[{key:"_trigger",value:function(t,e,i){var n,o;if("*"===t)throw new Error("Cannot trigger event *");Wo(n=Eo(o=[]).call(o,wo(this._subscribers[t]),wo(this._subscribers["*"]))).call(n,(function(n){n(t,e,null!=i?i:null)}))}},{key:"on",value:function(t,e){"function"==typeof e&&this._subscribers[t].push(e)}},{key:"off",value:function(t,e){var i;this._subscribers[t]=mr(i=this._subscribers[t]).call(i,(function(t){return t!==e}))}}]),t}(),Jc=function(t){function e(t){Nn(this,e),this._pairs=t}return Fn(e,[{key:t,value:Hd.mark((function t(){var e,i,n,o,r;return Hd.wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:e=Yc(this._pairs),t.prev=1,e.s();case 3:if((i=e.n()).done){t.next=9;break}return n=uo(i.value,2),o=n[0],r=n[1],t.next=7,[o,r];case 7:t.next=3;break;case 9:t.next=14;break;case 11:t.prev=11,t.t0=t.catch(1),e.e(t.t0);case 14:return t.prev=14,e.f(),t.finish(14);case 17:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t,this,[[1,11,14,17]])}))},{key:"entries",value:Hd.mark((function t(){var e,i,n,o,r;return Hd.wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:e=Yc(this._pairs),t.prev=1,e.s();case 3:if((i=e.n()).done){t.next=9;break}return n=uo(i.value,2),o=n[0],r=n[1],t.next=7,[o,r];case 7:t.next=3;break;case 9:t.next=14;break;case 11:t.prev=11,t.t0=t.catch(1),e.e(t.t0);case 14:return t.prev=14,e.f(),t.finish(14);case 17:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t,this,[[1,11,14,17]])}))},{key:"keys",value:Hd.mark((function t(){var e,i,n,o;return Hd.wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:e=Yc(this._pairs),t.prev=1,e.s();case 3:if((i=e.n()).done){t.next=9;break}return n=uo(i.value,1),o=n[0],t.next=7,o;case 7:t.next=3;break;case 9:t.next=14;break;case 11:t.prev=11,t.t0=t.catch(1),e.e(t.t0);case 14:return t.prev=14,e.f(),t.finish(14);case 17:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t,this,[[1,11,14,17]])}))},{key:"values",value:Hd.mark((function t(){var e,i,n,o;return Hd.wrap((function(t){for(;;)switch(t.prev=t.next){case 0:e=Yc(this._pairs),t.prev=1,e.s();case 3:if((i=e.n()).done){t.next=9;break}return n=uo(i.value,2),o=n[1],t.next=7,o;case 7:t.next=3;break;case 9:t.next=14;break;case 11:t.prev=11,t.t0=t.catch(1),e.e(t.t0);case 14:return t.prev=14,e.f(),t.finish(14);case 17:case"end":return t.stop()}}),t,this,[[1,11,14,17]])}))},{key:"toIdArray",value:function(){var t;return Io(t=wo(this._pairs)).call(t,(function(t){return t[0]}))}},{key:"toItemArray",value:function(){var t;return Io(t=wo(this._pairs)).call(t,(function(t){return t[1]}))}},{key:"toEntryArray",value:function(){return wo(this._pairs)}},{key:"toObjectMap",value:function(){var t,e=Gr(null),i=Yc(this._pairs);try{for(i.s();!(t=i.n()).done;){var n=uo(t.value,2),o=n[0],r=n[1];e[o]=r}}catch(t){i.e(t)}finally{i.f()}return e}},{key:"toMap",value:function(){return new vd(this._pairs)}},{key:"toIdSet",value:function(){return new ec(this.toIdArray())}},{key:"toItemSet",value:function(){return new ec(this.toItemArray())}},{key:"cache",value:function(){return new e(wo(this._pairs))}},{key:"distinct",value:function(t){var e,i=new ec,n=Yc(this._pairs);try{for(n.s();!(e=n.n()).done;){var o=uo(e.value,2),r=o[0],s=o[1];i.add(t(s,r))}}catch(t){n.e(t)}finally{n.f()}return i}},{key:"filter",value:function(t){var i=this._pairs;return new e(jn({},ic,Hd.mark((function e(){var n,o,r,s,a;return Hd.wrap((function(e){for(;;)switch(e.prev=e.next){case 0:n=Yc(i),e.prev=1,n.s();case 3:if((o=n.n()).done){e.next=10;break}if(r=uo(o.value,2),s=r[0],a=r[1],!t(a,s)){e.next=8;break}return e.next=8,[s,a];case 8:e.next=3;break;case 10:e.next=15;break;case 12:e.prev=12,e.t0=e.catch(1),n.e(e.t0);case 15:return e.prev=15,n.f(),e.finish(15);case 18:case"end":return e.stop()}}),e,null,[[1,12,15,18]])}))))}},{key:"forEach",value:function(t){var e,i=Yc(this._pairs);try{for(i.s();!(e=i.n()).done;){var n=uo(e.value,2),o=n[0];t(n[1],o)}}catch(t){i.e(t)}finally{i.f()}}},{key:"map",value:function(t){var i=this._pairs;return new e(jn({},ic,Hd.mark((function e(){var n,o,r,s,a;return Hd.wrap((function(e){for(;;)switch(e.prev=e.next){case 0:n=Yc(i),e.prev=1,n.s();case 3:if((o=n.n()).done){e.next=9;break}return r=uo(o.value,2),s=r[0],a=r[1],e.next=7,[s,t(a,s)];case 7:e.next=3;break;case 9:e.next=14;break;case 11:e.prev=11,e.t0=e.catch(1),n.e(e.t0);case 14:return e.prev=14,n.f(),e.finish(14);case 17:case"end":return e.stop()}}),e,null,[[1,11,14,17]])}))))}},{key:"max",value:function(t){var e=nc(this._pairs),i=e.next();if(i.done)return null;for(var n=i.value[1],o=t(i.value[1],i.value[0]);!(i=e.next()).done;){var r=uo(i.value,2),s=r[0],a=r[1],h=t(a,s);h>o&&(o=h,n=a)}return n}},{key:"min",value:function(t){var e=nc(this._pairs),i=e.next();if(i.done)return null;for(var n=i.value[1],o=t(i.value[1],i.value[0]);!(i=e.next()).done;){var r=uo(i.value,2),s=r[0],a=r[1],h=t(a,s);h<o&&(o=h,n=a)}return n}},{key:"reduce",value:function(t,e){var i,n=Yc(this._pairs);try{for(n.s();!(i=n.n()).done;){var o=uo(i.value,2),r=o[0];e=t(e,o[1],r)}}catch(t){n.e(t)}finally{n.f()}return e}},{key:"sort",value:function(t){var i=this;return new e(jn({},ic,(function(){var e;return nc(xc(e=wo(i._pairs)).call(e,(function(e,i){var n=uo(e,2),o=n[0],r=n[1],s=uo(i,2),a=s[0],h=s[1];return t(r,h,o,a)})))})))}}]),e}(ic);var tu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Uc(i);function i(t,n){var o;return Nn(this,i),(o=e.call(this))._queue=null,t&&!So(t)&&(n=t,t=[]),o._options=n||{},o._data=new vd,o.length=0,o._idProp=o._options.fieldId||"id",t&&t.length&&o.add(t),o.setOptions(n),o}return Fn(i,[{key:"idProp",get:function(){return this._idProp}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){t&&void 0!==t.queue&&(!1===t.queue?this._queue&&(this._queue.destroy(),this._queue=null):(this._queue||(this._queue=Zc.extend(this,{replace:["add","update","remove"]})),t.queue&&"object"===go(t.queue)&&this._queue.setOptions(t.queue)))}},{key:"add",value:function(t,e){var i,n=this,o=[];if(So(t)){var r=Io(t).call(t,(function(t){return t[n._idProp]}));if(Od(r).call(r,(function(t){return n._data.has(t)})))throw new Error("A duplicate id was found in the parameter array.");for(var s=0,a=t.length;s<a;s++)i=this._addItem(t[s]),o.push(i)}else{if(!t||"object"!==go(t))throw new Error("Unknown dataType");i=this._addItem(t),o.push(i)}return o.length&&this._trigger("add",{items:o},e),o}},{key:"update",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n=[],o=[],r=[],s=[],a=this._idProp,h=function(t){var e=t[a];if(null!=e&&i._data.has(e)){var h=t,l=At({},i._data.get(e)),d=i._updateItem(h);o.push(d),s.push(h),r.push(l)}else{var c=i._addItem(t);n.push(c)}};if(So(t))for(var l=0,d=t.length;l<d;l++)t[l]&&"object"===go(t[l])?h(t[l]):console.warn("Ignoring input item, which is not an object at index "+l);else{if(!t||"object"!==go(t))throw new Error("Unknown dataType");h(t)}if(n.length&&this._trigger("add",{items:n},e),o.length){var c={items:o,oldData:r,data:s};this._trigger("update",c,e)}return Eo(n).call(n,o)}},{key:"updateOnly",value:function(t,e){var i,n=this;So(t)||(t=[t]);var o=Io(i=Io(t).call(t,(function(t){var e=n._data.get(t[n._idProp]);if(null==e)throw new Error("Updating non-existent items is not allowed.");return{oldData:e,update:t}}))).call(i,(function(t){var e=t.oldData,i=t.update,o=e[n._idProp],r=ih(e,i);return n._data.set(o,r),{id:o,oldData:e,updatedData:r}}));if(o.length){var r={items:Io(o).call(o,(function(t){return t.id})),oldData:Io(o).call(o,(function(t){return t.oldData})),data:Io(o).call(o,(function(t){return t.updatedData}))};return this._trigger("update",r,e),r.items}return[]}},{key:"get",value:function(t,e){var i=void 0,n=void 0,o=void 0;$c(t)?(i=t,o=e):So(t)?(n=t,o=e):o=t;var r,s=o&&"Object"===o.returnType?"Object":"Array",a=o&&mr(o),h=[],l=void 0,d=void 0,c=void 0;if(null!=i)(l=this._data.get(i))&&a&&!a(l)&&(l=void 0);else if(null!=n)for(var u=0,f=n.length;u<f;u++)null==(l=this._data.get(n[u]))||a&&!a(l)||h.push(l);else for(var p,v=0,g=(d=wo(Sc(p=this._data).call(p))).length;v<g;v++)c=d[v],null==(l=this._data.get(c))||a&&!a(l)||h.push(l);if(o&&o.order&&null==i&&this._sort(h,o.order),o&&o.fields){var y=o.fields;if(null!=i&&null!=l)l=this._filterFields(l,y);else for(var m=0,b=h.length;m<b;m++)h[m]=this._filterFields(h[m],y)}if("Object"==s){for(var w={},k=0,_=h.length;k<_;k++){var x=h[k];w[x[this._idProp]]=x}return w}return null!=i?null!==(r=l)&&void 0!==r?r:null:h}},{key:"getIds",value:function(t){var e=this._data,i=t&&mr(t),n=t&&t.order,o=wo(Sc(e).call(e)),r=[];if(i)if(n){for(var s=[],a=0,h=o.length;a<h;a++){var l=o[a],d=this._data.get(l);null!=d&&i(d)&&s.push(d)}this._sort(s,n);for(var c=0,u=s.length;c<u;c++)r.push(s[c][this._idProp])}else for(var f=0,p=o.length;f<p;f++){var v=o[f],g=this._data.get(v);null!=g&&i(g)&&r.push(g[this._idProp])}else if(n){for(var y=[],m=0,b=o.length;m<b;m++){var w=o[m];y.push(e.get(w))}this._sort(y,n);for(var k=0,_=y.length;k<_;k++)r.push(y[k][this._idProp])}else for(var x=0,E=o.length;x<E;x++){var O=o[x],C=e.get(O);null!=C&&r.push(C[this._idProp])}return r}},{key:"getDataSet",value:function(){return this}},{key:"forEach",value:function(t,e){var i=e&&mr(e),n=this._data,o=wo(Sc(n).call(n));if(e&&e.order)for(var r=this.get(e),s=0,a=r.length;s<a;s++){var h=r[s];t(h,h[this._idProp])}else for(var l=0,d=o.length;l<d;l++){var c=o[l],u=this._data.get(c);null==u||i&&!i(u)||t(u,c)}}},{key:"map",value:function(t,e){for(var i=e&&mr(e),n=[],o=this._data,r=wo(Sc(o).call(o)),s=0,a=r.length;s<a;s++){var h=r[s],l=this._data.get(h);null==l||i&&!i(l)||n.push(t(l,h))}return e&&e.order&&this._sort(n,e.order),n}},{key:"_filterFields",value:function(t,e){var i;return t?Kd(i=So(e)?e:zo(e)).call(i,(function(e,i){return e[i]=t[i],e}),{}):t}},{key:"_sort",value:function(t,e){if("string"==typeof e){var i=e;xc(t).call(t,(function(t,e){var n=t[i],o=e[i];return n>o?1:n<o?-1:0}))}else{if("function"!=typeof e)throw new TypeError("Order must be a function or a string");xc(t).call(t,e)}}},{key:"remove",value:function(t,e){for(var i=[],n=[],o=So(t)?t:[t],r=0,s=o.length;r<s;r++){var a=this._remove(o[r]);if(a){var h=a[this._idProp];null!=h&&(i.push(h),n.push(a))}}return i.length&&this._trigger("remove",{items:i,oldData:n},e),i}},{key:"_remove",value:function(t){var e;if($c(t)?e=t:t&&"object"===go(t)&&(e=t[this._idProp]),null!=e&&this._data.has(e)){var i=this._data.get(e)||null;return this._data.delete(e),--this.length,i}return null}},{key:"clear",value:function(t){for(var e,i=wo(Sc(e=this._data).call(e)),n=[],o=0,r=i.length;o<r;o++)n.push(this._data.get(i[o]));return this._data.clear(),this.length=0,this._trigger("remove",{items:i,oldData:n},t),i}},{key:"max",value:function(t){var e,i,n=null,o=null,r=Yc(Dc(e=this._data).call(e));try{for(r.s();!(i=r.n()).done;){var s=i.value,a=s[t];"number"==typeof a&&(null==o||a>o)&&(n=s,o=a)}}catch(t){r.e(t)}finally{r.f()}return n||null}},{key:"min",value:function(t){var e,i,n=null,o=null,r=Yc(Dc(e=this._data).call(e));try{for(r.s();!(i=r.n()).done;){var s=i.value,a=s[t];"number"==typeof a&&(null==o||a<o)&&(n=s,o=a)}}catch(t){r.e(t)}finally{r.f()}return n||null}},{key:"distinct",value:function(t){for(var e=this._data,i=wo(Sc(e).call(e)),n=[],o=0,r=0,s=i.length;r<s;r++){for(var a=i[r],h=e.get(a)[t],l=!1,d=0;d<o;d++)if(n[d]==h){l=!0;break}l||void 0===h||(n[o]=h,o++)}return n}},{key:"_addItem",value:function(t){var e=function(t,e){return null==t[e]&&(t[e]=Wc()),t}(t,this._idProp),i=e[this._idProp];if(this._data.has(i))throw new Error("Cannot add item: item with id "+i+" already exists");return this._data.set(i,e),++this.length,i}},{key:"_updateItem",value:function(t){var e=t[this._idProp];if(null==e)throw new Error("Cannot update item: item has no id (item: "+es(t)+")");var i=this._data.get(e);if(!i)throw new Error("Cannot update item: no item with id "+e+" found");return this._data.set(e,Vc(Vc({},i),t)),e}},{key:"stream",value:function(t){if(t){var e=this._data;return new Jc(jn({},ic,Hd.mark((function i(){var n,o,r,s;return Hd.wrap((function(i){for(;;)switch(i.prev=i.next){case 0:n=Yc(t),i.prev=1,n.s();case 3:if((o=n.n()).done){i.next=11;break}if(r=o.value,null==(s=e.get(r))){i.next=9;break}return i.next=9,[r,s];case 9:i.next=3;break;case 11:i.next=16;break;case 13:i.prev=13,i.t0=i.catch(1),n.e(i.t0);case 16:return i.prev=16,n.f(),i.finish(16);case 19:case"end":return i.stop()}}),i,null,[[1,13,16,19]])}))))}var i;return new Jc(jn({},ic,Vt(i=Nc(this._data)).call(i,this._data)))}}]),i}(Qc),eu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Uc(i);function i(t,n){var o,r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this)).length=0,r._ids=new ec,r._options=n||{},r._listener=Vt(o=r._onEvent).call(o,Id(r)),r.setData(t),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"idProp",get:function(){return this.getDataSet().idProp}},{key:"setData",value:function(t){if(this._data){this._data.off&&this._data.off("*",this._listener);var e=this._data.getIds({filter:mr(this._options)}),i=this._data.get(e);this._ids.clear(),this.length=0,this._trigger("remove",{items:e,oldData:i})}if(null!=t){this._data=t;for(var n=this._data.getIds({filter:mr(this._options)}),o=0,r=n.length;o<r;o++){var s=n[o];this._ids.add(s)}this.length=n.length,this._trigger("add",{items:n})}else this._data=new tu;this._data.on&&this._data.on("*",this._listener)}},{key:"refresh",value:function(){for(var t=this._data.getIds({filter:mr(this._options)}),e=wo(this._ids),i={},n=[],o=[],r=[],s=0,a=t.length;s<a;s++){var h=t[s];i[h]=!0,this._ids.has(h)||(n.push(h),this._ids.add(h))}for(var l=0,d=e.length;l<d;l++){var c=e[l],u=this._data.get(c);null==u?console.error("If you see this, report it please."):i[c]||(o.push(c),r.push(u),this._ids.delete(c))}this.length+=n.length-o.length,n.length&&this._trigger("add",{items:n}),o.length&&this._trigger("remove",{items:o,oldData:r})}},{key:"get",value:function(t,e){if(null==this._data)return null;var i,n=null;$c(t)||So(t)?(n=t,i=e):i=t;var o=At({},this._options,i),r=mr(this._options),s=i&&mr(i);return r&&s&&(o.filter=function(t){return r(t)&&s(t)}),null==n?this._data.get(o):this._data.get(n,o)}},{key:"getIds",value:function(t){if(this._data.length){var e,i=mr(this._options),n=null!=t?mr(t):null;return e=n?i?function(t){return i(t)&&n(t)}:n:i,this._data.getIds({filter:e,order:t&&t.order})}return[]}},{key:"forEach",value:function(t,e){if(this._data){var i,n,o=mr(this._options),r=e&&mr(e);n=r?o?function(t){return o(t)&&r(t)}:r:o,Wo(i=this._data).call(i,t,{filter:n,order:e&&e.order})}}},{key:"map",value:function(t,e){if(this._data){var i,n,o=mr(this._options),r=e&&mr(e);return n=r?o?function(t){return o(t)&&r(t)}:r:o,Io(i=this._data).call(i,t,{filter:n,order:e&&e.order})}return[]}},{key:"getDataSet",value:function(){return this._data.getDataSet()}},{key:"stream",value:function(t){var e;return this._data.stream(t||jn({},ic,Vt(e=Sc(this._ids)).call(e,this._ids)))}},{key:"dispose",value:function(){var t;null!==(t=this._data)&&void 0!==t&&t.off&&this._data.off("*",this._listener);var e,n="This data view has already been disposed of.",o={get:function(){throw new Error(n)},set:function(){throw new Error(n)},configurable:!1},r=Yc(Co(i.prototype));try{for(r.s();!(e=r.n()).done;){var s=e.value;zn(this,s,o)}}catch(t){r.e(t)}finally{r.f()}}},{key:"_onEvent",value:function(t,e,i){if(e&&e.items&&this._data){var n=e.items,o=[],r=[],s=[],a=[],h=[],l=[];switch(t){case"add":for(var d=0,c=n.length;d<c;d++){var u=n[d];this.get(u)&&(this._ids.add(u),o.push(u))}break;case"update":for(var f=0,p=n.length;f<p;f++){var v=n[f];this.get(v)?this._ids.has(v)?(r.push(v),h.push(e.data[f]),a.push(e.oldData[f])):(this._ids.add(v),o.push(v)):this._ids.has(v)&&(this._ids.delete(v),s.push(v),l.push(e.oldData[f]))}break;case"remove":for(var g=0,y=n.length;g<y;g++){var m=n[g];this._ids.has(m)&&(this._ids.delete(m),s.push(m),l.push(e.oldData[g]))}}this.length+=o.length-s.length,o.length&&this._trigger("add",{items:o},i),r.length&&this._trigger("update",{items:r,oldData:a,data:h},i),s.length&&this._trigger("remove",{items:s,oldData:l},i)}}}]),i}(Qc);function iu(t,e){return"object"===go(e)&&null!==e&&t===e.idProp&&"function"==typeof e.add&&"function"==typeof e.clear&&"function"==typeof e.distinct&&"function"==typeof Wo(e)&&"function"==typeof e.get&&"function"==typeof e.getDataSet&&"function"==typeof e.getIds&&"number"==typeof e.length&&"function"==typeof Io(e)&&"function"==typeof e.max&&"function"==typeof e.min&&"function"==typeof e.off&&"function"==typeof e.on&&"function"==typeof e.remove&&"function"==typeof e.setOptions&&"function"==typeof e.stream&&"function"==typeof e.update&&"function"==typeof e.updateOnly}function nu(t,e){return"object"===go(e)&&null!==e&&t===e.idProp&&"function"==typeof Wo(e)&&"function"==typeof e.get&&"function"==typeof e.getDataSet&&"function"==typeof e.getIds&&"number"==typeof e.length&&"function"==typeof Io(e)&&"function"==typeof e.off&&"function"==typeof e.on&&"function"==typeof e.stream&&iu(t,e.getDataSet())}var ou=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,DELETE:eh,DataSet:tu,DataStream:Jc,DataView:eu,Queue:Zc,createNewDataPipeFrom:function(t){return new Kc(t)},isDataSetLike:iu,isDataViewLike:nu}),ru=Tr.trim,su=a.parseFloat,au=1/su(xr+"-0")!=-1/0?function(t){var e=ru(Qt(t)),i=su(e);return 0===i&&"-"==e.charAt(0)?-0:i}:su;gt({global:!0,forced:parseFloat!=au},{parseFloat:au});var hu=k.parseFloat,lu=Li.f,du=h((function(){return!Object.getOwnPropertyNames(1)}));gt({target:"Object",stat:!0,forced:du},{getOwnPropertyNames:lu});var cu=k.Object,uu=function(t){return cu.getOwnPropertyNames(t)};function fu(t,e){var i=["node","edge","label"],n=!0,o=Qh(e,"chosen");if("boolean"==typeof o)n=o;else if("object"===go(o)){if(-1===Hr(i).call(i,t))throw new Error("choosify: subOption '"+t+"' should be one of '"+i.join("', '")+"'");var r=Qh(e,["chosen",t]);"boolean"!=typeof r&&"function"!=typeof r||(n=r)}return n}function pu(t,e,i){if(t.width<=0||t.height<=0)return!1;if(void 0!==i){var n={x:e.x-i.x,y:e.y-i.y};if(0!==i.angle){var o=-i.angle;e={x:Math.cos(o)*n.x-Math.sin(o)*n.y,y:Math.sin(o)*n.x+Math.cos(o)*n.y}}else e=n}var r=t.x+t.width,s=t.y+t.width;return t.left<e.x&&r>e.x&&t.top<e.y&&s>e.y}function vu(t){return"string"==typeof t&&""!==t}function gu(t,e,i,n){var o=n.x,r=n.y;if("function"==typeof n.distanceToBorder){var s=n.distanceToBorder(t,e),a=Math.sin(e)*s,h=Math.cos(e)*s;h===s?(o+=s,r=n.y):a===s?(o=n.x,r-=s):(o+=h,r-=a)}else n.shape.width>n.shape.height?(o=n.x+.5*n.shape.width,r=n.y-i):(o=n.x+i,r=n.y-.5*n.shape.height);return{x:o,y:r}}var yu=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this.measureText=e,this.current=0,this.width=0,this.height=0,this.lines=[]}return Fn(t,[{key:"_add",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:"normal";void 0===this.lines[t]&&(this.lines[t]={width:0,height:0,blocks:[]});var n=e;void 0!==e&&""!==e||(n=" ");var o=this.measureText(n,i),r=At({},Dc(o));r.text=e,r.width=o.width,r.mod=i,void 0!==e&&""!==e||(r.width=0),this.lines[t].blocks.push(r),this.lines[t].width+=r.width}},{key:"curWidth",value:function(){var t=this.lines[this.current];return void 0===t?0:t.width}},{key:"append",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:"normal";this._add(this.current,t,e)}},{key:"newLine",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:"normal";this._add(this.current,t,e),this.current++}},{key:"determineLineHeights",value:function(){for(var t=0;t<this.lines.length;t++){var e=this.lines[t],i=0;if(void 0!==e.blocks)for(var n=0;n<e.blocks.length;n++){var o=e.blocks[n];i<o.height&&(i=o.height)}e.height=i}}},{key:"determineLabelSize",value:function(){for(var t=0,e=0,i=0;i<this.lines.length;i++){var n=this.lines[i];n.width>t&&(t=n.width),e+=n.height}this.width=t,this.height=e}},{key:"removeEmptyBlocks",value:function(){for(var t=[],e=0;e<this.lines.length;e++){var i=this.lines[e];if(0!==i.blocks.length&&(e!==this.lines.length-1||0!==i.width)){var n={};At(n,i),n.blocks=[];for(var o=void 0,r=[],s=0;s<i.blocks.length;s++){var a=i.blocks[s];0!==a.width?r.push(a):void 0===o&&(o=a)}0===r.length&&void 0!==o&&r.push(o),n.blocks=r,t.push(n)}}return t}},{key:"finalize",value:function(){this.determineLineHeights(),this.determineLabelSize();var t=this.removeEmptyBlocks();return{width:this.width,height:this.height,lines:t}}}]),t}(),mu={"<b>":/<b>/,"<i>":/<i>/,"<code>":/<code>/,"</b>":/<\/b>/,"</i>":/<\/i>/,"</code>":/<\/code>/,"*":/\*/,_:/_/,"`":/`/,afterBold:/[^*]/,afterItal:/[^_]/,afterMono:/[^`]/},bu=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this.text=e,this.bold=!1,this.ital=!1,this.mono=!1,this.spacing=!1,this.position=0,this.buffer="",this.modStack=[],this.blocks=[]}return Fn(t,[{key:"mod",value:function(){return 0===this.modStack.length?"normal":this.modStack[0]}},{key:"modName",value:function(){return 0===this.modStack.length?"normal":"mono"===this.modStack[0]?"mono":this.bold&&this.ital?"boldital":this.bold?"bold":this.ital?"ital":void 0}},{key:"emitBlock",value:function(){this.spacing&&(this.add(" "),this.spacing=!1),this.buffer.length>0&&(this.blocks.push({text:this.buffer,mod:this.modName()}),this.buffer="")}},{key:"add",value:function(t){" "===t&&(this.spacing=!0),this.spacing&&(this.buffer+=" ",this.spacing=!1)," "!=t&&(this.buffer+=t)}},{key:"parseWS",value:function(t){return!!/[ \t]/.test(t)&&(this.mono?this.add(t):this.spacing=!0,!0)}},{key:"setTag",value:function(t){this.emitBlock(),this[t]=!0,this.modStack.unshift(t)}},{key:"unsetTag",value:function(t){this.emitBlock(),this[t]=!1,this.modStack.shift()}},{key:"parseStartTag",value:function(t,e){return!(this.mono||this[t]||!this.match(e))&&(this.setTag(t),!0)}},{key:"match",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1],i=this.prepareRegExp(t),n=uo(i,2),o=n[0],r=n[1],s=o.test(this.text.substr(this.position,r));return s&&e&&(this.position+=r-1),s}},{key:"parseEndTag",value:function(t,e,i){var n=this.mod()===t;return!(!(n="mono"===t?n&&this.mono:n&&!this.mono)||!this.match(e))&&(void 0!==i?(this.position===this.text.length-1||this.match(i,!1))&&this.unsetTag(t):this.unsetTag(t),!0)}},{key:"replace",value:function(t,e){return!!this.match(t)&&(this.add(e),this.position+=length-1,!0)}},{key:"prepareRegExp",value:function(t){var e,i;if(t instanceof RegExp)i=t,e=1;else{var n=mu[t];i=void 0!==n?n:new RegExp(t),e=t.length}return[i,e]}}]),t}(),wu=function(){function t(e,i,n,o){var r=this;Nn(this,t),this.ctx=e,this.parent=i,this.selected=n,this.hover=o;this.lines=new yu((function(t,i){if(void 0===t)return 0;var s=r.parent.getFormattingValues(e,n,o,i),a=0;""!==t&&(a=r.ctx.measureText(t).width);return{width:a,values:s}}))}return Fn(t,[{key:"process",value:function(t){if(!vu(t))return this.lines.finalize();var e=this.parent.fontOptions;t=(t=t.replace(/\r

/g,"

")).replace(/\r/g,"

");var i=String(t).split("

"),n=i.length;if(e.multi)for(var o=0;o<n;o++){var r=this.splitBlocks(i[o],e.multi);if(void 0!==r)if(0!==r.length){if(e.maxWdt>0)for(var s=0;s<r.length;s++){var a=r[s].mod,h=r[s].text;this.splitStringIntoLines(h,a,!0)}else for(var l=0;l<r.length;l++){var d=r[l].mod,c=r[l].text;this.lines.append(c,d)}this.lines.newLine()}else this.lines.newLine("")}else if(e.maxWdt>0)for(var u=0;u<n;u++)this.splitStringIntoLines(i[u]);else for(var f=0;f<n;f++)this.lines.newLine(i[f]);return this.lines.finalize()}},{key:"decodeMarkupSystem",value:function(t){var e="none";return"markdown"===t||"md"===t?e="markdown":!0!==t&&"html"!==t||(e="html"),e}},{key:"splitHtmlBlocks",value:function(t){for(var e=new bu(t),i=function(t){return!!/&/.test(t)&&(e.replace(e.text,"&lt;","<")||e.replace(e.text,"&amp;","&")||e.add("&"),!0)};e.position<e.text.length;){var n=e.text.charAt(e.position);e.parseWS(n)||/</.test(n)&&(e.parseStartTag("bold","<b>")||e.parseStartTag("ital","<i>")||e.parseStartTag("mono","<code>")||e.parseEndTag("bold","</b>")||e.parseEndTag("ital","</i>")||e.parseEndTag("mono","</code>"))||i(n)||e.add(n),e.position++}return e.emitBlock(),e.blocks}},{key:"splitMarkdownBlocks",value:function(t){for(var e=this,i=new bu(t),n=!0,o=function(t){return!!/\\/.test(t)&&(i.position<e.text.length+1&&(i.position++,t=e.text.charAt(i.position),/ \t/.test(t)?i.spacing=!0:(i.add(t),n=!1)),!0)};i.position<i.text.length;){var r=i.text.charAt(i.position);i.parseWS(r)||o(r)||(n||i.spacing)&&(i.parseStartTag("bold","*")||i.parseStartTag("ital","_")||i.parseStartTag("mono","`"))||i.parseEndTag("bold","*","afterBold")||i.parseEndTag("ital","_","afterItal")||i.parseEndTag("mono","`","afterMono")||(i.add(r),n=!1),i.position++}return i.emitBlock(),i.blocks}},{key:"splitBlocks",value:function(t,e){var i=this.decodeMarkupSystem(e);return"none"===i?[{text:t,mod:"normal"}]:"markdown"===i?this.splitMarkdownBlocks(t):"html"===i?this.splitHtmlBlocks(t):void 0}},{key:"overMaxWidth",value:function(t){var e=this.ctx.measureText(t).width;return this.lines.curWidth()+e>this.parent.fontOptions.maxWdt}},{key:"getLongestFit",value:function(t){for(var e="",i=0;i<t.length;){var n=e+(""===e?"":" ")+t[i];if(this.overMaxWidth(n))break;e=n,i++}return i}},{key:"getLongestFitWord",value:function(t){for(var e=0;e<t.length&&!this.overMaxWidth(Oo(t).call(t,0,e));)e++;return e}},{key:"splitStringIntoLines",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:"normal",i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2];this.parent.getFormattingValues(this.ctx,this.selected,this.hover,e);for(var n=(t=(t=t.replace(/^( +)/g,"$1\r")).replace(/([^\r][^ ]*)( +)/g,"$1\r$2\r")).split("\r");n.length>0;){var o=this.getLongestFit(n);if(0===o){var r=n[0],s=this.getLongestFitWord(r);this.lines.newLine(Oo(r).call(r,0,s),e),n[0]=Oo(r).call(r,s)}else{var a=o;" "===n[o-1]?o--:" "===n[a]&&a++;var h=Oo(n).call(n,0,o).join("");o==n.length&&i?this.lines.append(h,e):this.lines.newLine(h,e),n=Oo(n).call(n,a)}}}}]),t}(),ku=["bold","ital","boldital","mono"],_u=function(){function t(e,i){var n=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2];Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.pointToSelf=!1,this.baseSize=void 0,this.fontOptions={},this.setOptions(i),this.size={top:0,left:0,width:0,height:0,yLine:0},this.isEdgeLabel=n}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(this.elementOptions=t,this.initFontOptions(t.font),vu(t.label)?this.labelDirty=!0:t.label=void 0,void 0!==t.font&&null!==t.font)if("string"==typeof t.font)this.baseSize=this.fontOptions.size;else if("object"===go(t.font)){var e=t.font.size;void 0!==e&&(this.baseSize=e)}}},{key:"initFontOptions",value:function(e){var i=this;Dh(ku,(function(t){i.fontOptions[t]={}})),t.parseFontString(this.fontOptions,e)?this.fontOptions.vadjust=0:Dh(e,(function(t,e){null!=t&&"object"!==go(t)&&(i.fontOptions[e]=t)}))}},{key:"constrain",value:function(t){var e={constrainWidth:!1,maxWdt:-1,minWdt:-1,constrainHeight:!1,minHgt:-1,valign:"middle"},i=Qh(t,"widthConstraint");if("number"==typeof i)e.maxWdt=Number(i),e.minWdt=Number(i);else if("object"===go(i)){var n=Qh(t,["widthConstraint","maximum"]);"number"==typeof n&&(e.maxWdt=Number(n));var o=Qh(t,["widthConstraint","minimum"]);"number"==typeof o&&(e.minWdt=Number(o))}var r=Qh(t,"heightConstraint");if("number"==typeof r)e.minHgt=Number(r);else if("object"===go(r)){var s=Qh(t,["heightConstraint","minimum"]);"number"==typeof s&&(e.minHgt=Number(s));var a=Qh(t,["heightConstraint","valign"]);"string"==typeof a&&("top"!==a&&"bottom"!==a||(e.valign=a))}return e}},{key:"update",value:function(t,e){this.setOptions(t,!0),this.propagateFonts(e),Ch(this.fontOptions,this.constrain(e)),this.fontOptions.chooser=fu("label",e)}},{key:"adjustSizes",value:function(t){var e=t?t.right+t.left:0;this.fontOptions.constrainWidth&&(this.fontOptions.maxWdt-=e,this.fontOptions.minWdt-=e);var i=t?t.top+t.bottom:0;this.fontOptions.constrainHeight&&(this.fontOptions.minHgt-=i)}},{key:"addFontOptionsToPile",value:function(t,e){for(var i=0;i<e.length;++i)this.addFontToPile(t,e[i])}},{key:"addFontToPile",value:function(t,e){if(void 0!==e&&void 0!==e.font&&null!==e.font){var i=e.font;t.push(i)}}},{key:"getBasicOptions",value:function(e){for(var i={},n=0;n<e.length;++n){var o=e[n],r={};t.parseFontString(r,o)&&(o=r),Dh(o,(function(t,e){void 0!==t&&(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,e)||(-1!==Hr(ku).call(ku,e)?i[e]={}:i[e]=t))}))}return i}},{key:"getFontOption",value:function(e,i,n){for(var o,r=0;r<e.length;++r){var s=e[r];if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(s,i)){if(null==(o=s[i]))continue;var a={};if(t.parseFontString(a,o)&&(o=a),Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(o,n))return o[n]}}if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.fontOptions,n))return this.fontOptions[n];throw new Error("Did not find value for multi-font for property: '"+n+"'")}},{key:"getFontOptions",value:function(t,e){for(var i={},n=["color","size","face","mod","vadjust"],o=0;o<n.length;++o){var r=n[o];i[r]=this.getFontOption(t,e,r)}return i}},{key:"propagateFonts",value:function(t){var e=this,i=[];this.addFontOptionsToPile(i,t),this.fontOptions=this.getBasicOptions(i);for(var n=function(t){var n=ku[t],o=e.fontOptions[n];Dh(e.getFontOptions(i,n),(function(t,e){o[e]=t})),o.size=Number(o.size),o.vadjust=Number(o.vadjust)},o=0;o<ku.length;++o)n(o)}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){var r=arguments.length>5&&void 0!==arguments[5]?arguments[5]:"middle";if(void 0!==this.elementOptions.label){var s=this.fontOptions.size*this.body.view.scale;this.elementOptions.label&&s<this.elementOptions.scaling.label.drawThreshold-1||(s>=this.elementOptions.scaling.label.maxVisible&&(s=Number(this.elementOptions.scaling.label.maxVisible)/this.body.view.scale),this.calculateLabelSize(t,n,o,e,i,r),this._drawBackground(t),this._drawText(t,e,this.size.yLine,r,s))}}},{key:"_drawBackground",value:function(t){if(void 0!==this.fontOptions.background&&"none"!==this.fontOptions.background){t.fillStyle=this.fontOptions.background;var e=this.getSize();t.fillRect(e.left,e.top,e.width,e.height)}}},{key:"_drawText",value:function(t,e,i){var n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:"middle",o=arguments.length>4?arguments[4]:void 0,r=this._setAlignment(t,e,i,n),s=uo(r,2);e=s[0],i=s[1],t.textAlign="left",e-=this.size.width/2,this.fontOptions.valign&&this.size.height>this.size.labelHeight&&("top"===this.fontOptions.valign&&(i-=(this.size.height-this.size.labelHeight)/2),"bottom"===this.fontOptions.valign&&(i+=(this.size.height-this.size.labelHeight)/2));for(var a=0;a<this.lineCount;a++){var h=this.lines[a];if(h&&h.blocks){var l=0;this.isEdgeLabel||"center"===this.fontOptions.align?l+=(this.size.width-h.width)/2:"right"===this.fontOptions.align&&(l+=this.size.width-h.width);for(var d=0;d<h.blocks.length;d++){var c=h.blocks[d];t.font=c.font;var u=this._getColor(c.color,o,c.strokeColor),f=uo(u,2),p=f[0],v=f[1];c.strokeWidth>0&&(t.lineWidth=c.strokeWidth,t.strokeStyle=v,t.lineJoin="round"),t.fillStyle=p,c.strokeWidth>0&&t.strokeText(c.text,e+l,i+c.vadjust),t.fillText(c.text,e+l,i+c.vadjust),l+=c.width}i+=h.height}}}},{key:"_setAlignment",value:function(t,e,i,n){if(this.isEdgeLabel&&"horizontal"!==this.fontOptions.align&&!1===this.pointToSelf){e=0,i=0;"top"===this.fontOptions.align?(t.textBaseline="alphabetic",i-=4):"bottom"===this.fontOptions.align?(t.textBaseline="hanging",i+=4):t.textBaseline="middle"}else t.textBaseline=n;return[e,i]}},{key:"_getColor",value:function(t,e,i){var n=t||"#000000",o=i||"#ffffff";if(e<=this.elementOptions.scaling.label.drawThreshold){var r=Math.max(0,Math.min(1,1-(this.elementOptions.scaling.label.drawThreshold-e)));n=Fh(n,r),o=Fh(o,r)}return[n,o]}},{key:"getTextSize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2];return this._processLabel(t,e,i),{width:this.size.width,height:this.size.height,lineCount:this.lineCount}}},{key:"getSize",value:function(){var t=this.size.left,e=this.size.top-1;if(this.isEdgeLabel){var i=.5*-this.size.width;switch(this.fontOptions.align){case"middle":t=i,e=.5*-this.size.height;break;case"top":t=i,e=-(this.size.height+2);break;case"bottom":t=i,e=2}}return{left:t,top:e,width:this.size.width,height:this.size.height}}},{key:"calculateLabelSize",value:function(t,e,i){var n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:0,o=arguments.length>4&&void 0!==arguments[4]?arguments[4]:0,r=arguments.length>5&&void 0!==arguments[5]?arguments[5]:"middle";this._processLabel(t,e,i),this.size.left=n-.5*this.size.width,this.size.top=o-.5*this.size.height,this.size.yLine=o+.5*(1-this.lineCount)*this.fontOptions.size,"hanging"===r&&(this.size.top+=.5*this.fontOptions.size,this.size.top+=4,this.size.yLine+=4)}},{key:"getFormattingValues",value:function(t,e,i,n){var o=function(t,e,i){return"normal"===e?"mod"===i?"":t[i]:void 0!==t[e][i]?t[e][i]:t[i]},r={color:o(this.fontOptions,n,"color"),size:o(this.fontOptions,n,"size"),face:o(this.fontOptions,n,"face"),mod:o(this.fontOptions,n,"mod"),vadjust:o(this.fontOptions,n,"vadjust"),strokeWidth:this.fontOptions.strokeWidth,strokeColor:this.fontOptions.strokeColor};(e||i)&&("normal"===n&&!0===this.fontOptions.chooser&&this.elementOptions.labelHighlightBold?r.mod="bold":"function"==typeof this.fontOptions.chooser&&this.fontOptions.chooser(r,this.elementOptions.id,e,i));var s="";return void 0!==r.mod&&""!==r.mod&&(s+=r.mod+" "),s+=r.size+"px "+r.face,t.font=s.replace(/"/g,""),r.font=t.font,r.height=r.size,r}},{key:"differentState",value:function(t,e){return t!==this.selectedState||e!==this.hoverState}},{key:"_processLabelText",value:function(t,e,i,n){return new wu(t,this,e,i).process(n)}},{key:"_processLabel",value:function(t,e,i){if(!1!==this.labelDirty||this.differentState(e,i)){var n=this._processLabelText(t,e,i,this.elementOptions.label);this.fontOptions.minWdt>0&&n.width<this.fontOptions.minWdt&&(n.width=this.fontOptions.minWdt),this.size.labelHeight=n.height,this.fontOptions.minHgt>0&&n.height<this.fontOptions.minHgt&&(n.height=this.fontOptions.minHgt),this.lines=n.lines,this.lineCount=n.lines.length,this.size.width=n.width,this.size.height=n.height,this.selectedState=e,this.hoverState=i,this.labelDirty=!1}}},{key:"visible",value:function(){return 0!==this.size.width&&0!==this.size.height&&void 0!==this.elementOptions.label&&!(this.fontOptions.size*this.body.view.scale<this.elementOptions.scaling.label.drawThreshold-1)}}],[{key:"parseFontString",value:function(t,e){if(!e||"string"!=typeof e)return!1;var i=e.split(" ");return t.size=+i[0].replace("px",""),t.face=i[1],t.color=i[2],!0}}]),t}(),xu=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=i,this.labelModule=n,this.setOptions(e),this.top=void 0,this.left=void 0,this.height=void 0,this.width=void 0,this.radius=void 0,this.margin=void 0,this.refreshNeeded=!0,this.boundingBox={top:0,left:0,right:0,bottom:0}}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t}},{key:"_setMargins",value:function(t){this.margin={},this.options.margin&&("object"==go(this.options.margin)?(this.margin.top=this.options.margin.top,this.margin.right=this.options.margin.right,this.margin.bottom=this.options.margin.bottom,this.margin.left=this.options.margin.left):(this.margin.top=this.options.margin,this.margin.right=this.options.margin,this.margin.bottom=this.options.margin,this.margin.left=this.options.margin)),t.adjustSizes(this.margin)}},{key:"_distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){var i=this.options.borderWidth;return t&&this.resize(t),Math.min(Math.abs(this.width/2/Math.cos(e)),Math.abs(this.height/2/Math.sin(e)))+i}},{key:"enableShadow",value:function(t,e){e.shadow&&(t.shadowColor=e.shadowColor,t.shadowBlur=e.shadowSize,t.shadowOffsetX=e.shadowX,t.shadowOffsetY=e.shadowY)}},{key:"disableShadow",value:function(t,e){e.shadow&&(t.shadowColor="rgba(0,0,0,0)",t.shadowBlur=0,t.shadowOffsetX=0,t.shadowOffsetY=0)}},{key:"enableBorderDashes",value:function(t,e){if(!1!==e.borderDashes)if(void 0!==t.setLineDash){var i=e.borderDashes;!0===i&&(i=[5,15]),t.setLineDash(i)}else console.warn("setLineDash is not supported in this browser. The dashed borders cannot be used."),this.options.shapeProperties.borderDashes=!1,e.borderDashes=!1}},{key:"disableBorderDashes",value:function(t,e){!1!==e.borderDashes&&(void 0!==t.setLineDash?t.setLineDash([0]):(console.warn("setLineDash is not supported in this browser. The dashed borders cannot be used."),this.options.shapeProperties.borderDashes=!1,e.borderDashes=!1))}},{key:"needsRefresh",value:function(t,e){return!0===this.refreshNeeded?(this.refreshNeeded=!1,!0):void 0===this.width||this.labelModule.differentState(t,e)}},{key:"initContextForDraw",value:function(t,e){var i=e.borderWidth/this.body.view.scale;t.lineWidth=Math.min(this.width,i),t.strokeStyle=e.borderColor,t.fillStyle=e.color}},{key:"performStroke",value:function(t,e){var i=e.borderWidth/this.body.view.scale;t.save(),i>0&&(this.enableBorderDashes(t,e),t.stroke(),this.disableBorderDashes(t,e)),t.restore()}},{key:"performFill",value:function(t,e){t.save(),t.fillStyle=e.color,this.enableShadow(t,e),hs(t).call(t),this.disableShadow(t,e),t.restore(),this.performStroke(t,e)}},{key:"_addBoundingBoxMargin",value:function(t){this.boundingBox.left-=t,this.boundingBox.top-=t,this.boundingBox.bottom+=t,this.boundingBox.right+=t}},{key:"_updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){void 0!==i&&this.resize(i,n,o),this.left=t-this.width/2,this.top=e-this.height/2,this.boundingBox.left=this.left,this.boundingBox.top=this.top,this.boundingBox.bottom=this.top+this.height,this.boundingBox.right=this.left+this.width}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){this._updateBoundingBox(t,e,i,n,o)}},{key:"getDimensionsFromLabel",value:function(t,e,i){this.textSize=this.labelModule.getTextSize(t,e,i);var n=this.textSize.width,o=this.textSize.height;return 0===n&&(n=14,o=14),{width:n,height:o}}}]),t}();function Eu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Ou=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Eu(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o))._setMargins(o),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.selected,i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this.hover;if(this.needsRefresh(e,i)){var n=this.getDimensionsFromLabel(t,e,i);this.width=n.width+this.margin.right+this.margin.left,this.height=n.height+this.margin.top+this.margin.bottom,this.radius=this.width/2}}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.resize(t,n,o),this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2,this.initContextForDraw(t,r),Yt(t,this.left,this.top,this.width,this.height,r.borderRadius),this.performFill(t,r),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i,t,n,o),this.labelModule.draw(t,this.left+this.textSize.width/2+this.margin.left,this.top+this.textSize.height/2+this.margin.top,n,o)}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){this._updateBoundingBox(t,e,i,n,o);var r=this.options.shapeProperties.borderRadius;this._addBoundingBoxMargin(r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){t&&this.resize(t);var i=this.options.borderWidth;return Math.min(Math.abs(this.width/2/Math.cos(e)),Math.abs(this.height/2/Math.sin(e)))+i}}]),i}(xu);function Cu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Su=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Cu(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o)).labelOffset=0,r.selected=!1,r}return Fn(i,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t,e,i){this.options=t,void 0===e&&void 0===i||this.setImages(e,i)}},{key:"setImages",value:function(t,e){e&&this.selected?(this.imageObj=e,this.imageObjAlt=t):(this.imageObj=t,this.imageObjAlt=e)}},{key:"switchImages",value:function(t){var e=t&&!this.selected||!t&&this.selected;if(this.selected=t,void 0!==this.imageObjAlt&&e){var i=this.imageObj;this.imageObj=this.imageObjAlt,this.imageObjAlt=i}}},{key:"_getImagePadding",value:function(){var t={top:0,right:0,bottom:0,left:0};if(this.options.imagePadding){var e=this.options.imagePadding;"object"==go(e)?(t.top=e.top,t.right=e.right,t.bottom=e.bottom,t.left=e.left):(t.top=e,t.right=e,t.bottom=e,t.left=e)}return t}},{key:"_resizeImage",value:function(){var t,e;if(!1===this.options.shapeProperties.useImageSize){var i=1,n=1;this.imageObj.width&&this.imageObj.height&&(this.imageObj.width>this.imageObj.height?i=this.imageObj.width/this.imageObj.height:n=this.imageObj.height/this.imageObj.width),t=2*this.options.size*i,e=2*this.options.size*n}else{var o=this._getImagePadding();t=this.imageObj.width+o.left+o.right,e=this.imageObj.height+o.top+o.bottom}this.width=t,this.height=e,this.radius=.5*this.width}},{key:"_drawRawCircle",value:function(t,e,i,n){this.initContextForDraw(t,n),Ut(t,e,i,n.size),this.performFill(t,n)}},{key:"_drawImageAtPosition",value:function(t,e){if(0!=this.imageObj.width){t.globalAlpha=void 0!==e.opacity?e.opacity:1,this.enableShadow(t,e);var i=1;!0===this.options.shapeProperties.interpolation&&(i=this.imageObj.width/this.width/this.body.view.scale);var n=this._getImagePadding(),o=this.left+n.left,r=this.top+n.top,s=this.width-n.left-n.right,a=this.height-n.top-n.bottom;this.imageObj.drawImageAtPosition(t,i,o,r,s,a),this.disableShadow(t,e)}}},{key:"_drawImageLabel",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){var r=0;if(void 0!==this.height){r=.5*this.height;var s=this.labelModule.getTextSize(t,n,o);s.lineCount>=1&&(r+=s.height/2)}var a=i+r;this.options.label&&(this.labelOffset=r),this.labelModule.draw(t,e,a,n,o,"hanging")}}]),i}(xu);function Tu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Mu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Tu(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o))._setMargins(o),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.selected,i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this.hover;if(this.needsRefresh(e,i)){var n=this.getDimensionsFromLabel(t,e,i),o=Math.max(n.width+this.margin.right+this.margin.left,n.height+this.margin.top+this.margin.bottom);this.options.size=o/2,this.width=o,this.height=o,this.radius=this.width/2}}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.resize(t,n,o),this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2,this._drawRawCircle(t,e,i,r),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i),this.labelModule.draw(t,this.left+this.textSize.width/2+this.margin.left,i,n,o)}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e){this.boundingBox.top=e-this.options.size,this.boundingBox.left=t-this.options.size,this.boundingBox.right=t+this.options.size,this.boundingBox.bottom=e+this.options.size}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t){return t&&this.resize(t),.5*this.width}}]),i}(Su);function Pu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Du=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Pu(i);function i(t,n,o,r,s){var a;return Nn(this,i),(a=e.call(this,t,n,o)).setImages(r,s),a}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.selected,i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this.hover,n=void 0===this.imageObj.src||void 0===this.imageObj.width||void 0===this.imageObj.height;if(n){var o=2*this.options.size;return this.width=o,this.height=o,void(this.radius=.5*this.width)}this.needsRefresh(e,i)&&this._resizeImage()}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.switchImages(n),this.resize();var s=e,a=i;"top-left"===this.options.shapeProperties.coordinateOrigin?(this.left=e,this.top=i,s+=this.width/2,a+=this.height/2):(this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2),this._drawRawCircle(t,s,a,r),t.save(),t.clip(),this._drawImageAtPosition(t,r),t.restore(),this._drawImageLabel(t,s,a,n,o),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i)}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e){"top-left"===this.options.shapeProperties.coordinateOrigin?(this.boundingBox.top=e,this.boundingBox.left=t,this.boundingBox.right=t+2*this.options.size,this.boundingBox.bottom=e+2*this.options.size):(this.boundingBox.top=e-this.options.size,this.boundingBox.left=t-this.options.size,this.boundingBox.right=t+this.options.size,this.boundingBox.bottom=e+this.options.size),this.boundingBox.left=Math.min(this.boundingBox.left,this.labelModule.size.left),this.boundingBox.right=Math.max(this.boundingBox.right,this.labelModule.size.left+this.labelModule.size.width),this.boundingBox.bottom=Math.max(this.boundingBox.bottom,this.boundingBox.bottom+this.labelOffset)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t){return t&&this.resize(t),.5*this.width}}]),i}(Su);function Iu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Bu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Iu(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.selected,i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this.hover,n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:{size:this.options.size};if(this.needsRefresh(e,i)){var o,r;this.labelModule.getTextSize(t,e,i);var s=2*n.size;this.width=null!==(o=this.customSizeWidth)&&void 0!==o?o:s,this.height=null!==(r=this.customSizeHeight)&&void 0!==r?r:s,this.radius=.5*this.width}}},{key:"_drawShape",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a){var h,l=this;return this.resize(t,r,s,a),this.left=n-this.width/2,this.top=o-this.height/2,this.initContextForDraw(t,a),(h=e,Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call($t,h)?$t[h]:function(t){for(var e=arguments.length,i=new Array(e>1?e-1:0),n=1;n<e;n++)i[n-1]=arguments[n];CanvasRenderingContext2D.prototype[h].call(t,i)})(t,n,o,a.size),this.performFill(t,a),void 0!==this.options.icon&&void 0!==this.options.icon.code&&(t.font=(r?"bold ":"")+this.height/2+"px "+(this.options.icon.face||"FontAwesome"),t.fillStyle=this.options.icon.color||"black",t.textAlign="center",t.textBaseline="middle",t.fillText(this.options.icon.code,n,o)),{drawExternalLabel:function(){if(void 0!==l.options.label){l.labelModule.calculateLabelSize(t,r,s,n,o,"hanging");var e=o+.5*l.height+.5*l.labelModule.size.height;l.labelModule.draw(t,n,e,r,s,"hanging")}l.updateBoundingBox(n,o)}}}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e){this.boundingBox.top=e-this.options.size,this.boundingBox.left=t-this.options.size,this.boundingBox.right=t+this.options.size,this.boundingBox.bottom=e+this.options.size,void 0!==this.options.label&&this.labelModule.size.width>0&&(this.boundingBox.left=Math.min(this.boundingBox.left,this.labelModule.size.left),this.boundingBox.right=Math.max(this.boundingBox.right,this.labelModule.size.left+this.labelModule.size.width),this.boundingBox.bottom=Math.max(this.boundingBox.bottom,this.boundingBox.bottom+this.labelModule.size.height))}}]),i}(xu);function zu(t,e){var i=zo(t);if(On){var n=On(t);e&&(n=mr(n).call(n,(function(e){return Mn(t,e).enumerable}))),i.push.apply(i,n)}return i}function Nu(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i,n=null!=arguments[e]?arguments[e]:{};if(e%2)Wo(i=zu(Object(n),!0)).call(i,(function(e){jn(t,e,n[e])}));else if(Dn)In(t,Dn(n));else{var o;Wo(o=zu(Object(n))).call(o,(function(e){zn(t,e,Mn(n,e))}))}}return t}function Au(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Fu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Au(i);function i(t,n,o,r){var s;return Nn(this,i),(s=e.call(this,t,n,o,r)).ctxRenderer=r,s}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.resize(t,n,o,r),this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2,t.save();var s=this.ctxRenderer({ctx:t,id:this.options.id,x:e,y:i,state:{selected:n,hover:o},style:Nu({},r),label:this.options.label});if(null!=s.drawNode&&s.drawNode(),t.restore(),s.drawExternalLabel){var a=s.drawExternalLabel;s.drawExternalLabel=function(){t.save(),a(),t.restore()}}return s.nodeDimensions&&(this.customSizeWidth=s.nodeDimensions.width,this.customSizeHeight=s.nodeDimensions.height),s}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function ju(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Ru=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=ju(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o))._setMargins(o),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t,e,i){if(this.needsRefresh(e,i)){var n=this.getDimensionsFromLabel(t,e,i).width+this.margin.right+this.margin.left;this.width=n,this.height=n,this.radius=this.width/2}}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.resize(t,n,o),this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2,this.initContextForDraw(t,r),Gt(t,e-this.width/2,i-this.height/2,this.width,this.height),this.performFill(t,r),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i,t,n,o),this.labelModule.draw(t,this.left+this.textSize.width/2+this.margin.left,this.top+this.textSize.height/2+this.margin.top,n,o)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(xu);function Lu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Hu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Lu(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"diamond",4,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function Wu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var qu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Wu(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"circle",2,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t){return t&&this.resize(t),this.options.size}}]),i}(Bu);function Vu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Uu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Vu(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.selected,i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this.hover;if(this.needsRefresh(e,i)){var n=this.getDimensionsFromLabel(t,e,i);this.height=2*n.height,this.width=n.width+n.height,this.radius=.5*this.width}}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.resize(t,n,o),this.left=e-.5*this.width,this.top=i-.5*this.height,this.initContextForDraw(t,r),Xt(t,this.left,this.top,this.width,this.height),this.performFill(t,r),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i,t,n,o),this.labelModule.draw(t,e,i,n,o)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){t&&this.resize(t);var i=.5*this.width,n=.5*this.height,o=Math.sin(e)*i,r=Math.cos(e)*n;return i*n/Math.sqrt(o*o+r*r)}}]),i}(xu);function Yu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Xu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Yu(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o))._setMargins(o),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t,e,i){this.needsRefresh(e,i)&&(this.iconSize={width:Number(this.options.icon.size),height:Number(this.options.icon.size)},this.width=this.iconSize.width+this.margin.right+this.margin.left,this.height=this.iconSize.height+this.margin.top+this.margin.bottom,this.radius=.5*this.width)}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=this;return this.resize(t,n,o),this.options.icon.size=this.options.icon.size||50,this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2,this._icon(t,e,i,n,o,r),{drawExternalLabel:function(){if(void 0!==s.options.label){s.labelModule.draw(t,s.left+s.iconSize.width/2+s.margin.left,i+s.height/2+5,n)}s.updateBoundingBox(e,i)}}}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e){if(this.boundingBox.top=e-.5*this.options.icon.size,this.boundingBox.left=t-.5*this.options.icon.size,this.boundingBox.right=t+.5*this.options.icon.size,this.boundingBox.bottom=e+.5*this.options.icon.size,void 0!==this.options.label&&this.labelModule.size.width>0){this.boundingBox.left=Math.min(this.boundingBox.left,this.labelModule.size.left),this.boundingBox.right=Math.max(this.boundingBox.right,this.labelModule.size.left+this.labelModule.size.width),this.boundingBox.bottom=Math.max(this.boundingBox.bottom,this.boundingBox.bottom+this.labelModule.size.height+5)}}},{key:"_icon",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=Number(this.options.icon.size);void 0!==this.options.icon.code?(t.font=[null!=this.options.icon.weight?this.options.icon.weight:n?"bold":"",(null!=this.options.icon.weight&&n?5:0)+s+"px",this.options.icon.face].join(" "),t.fillStyle=this.options.icon.color||"black",t.textAlign="center",t.textBaseline="middle",this.enableShadow(t,r),t.fillText(this.options.icon.code,e,i),this.disableShadow(t,r)):console.error("When using the icon shape, you need to define the code in the icon options object. This can be done per node or globally.")}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(xu);function Gu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Ku=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Gu(i);function i(t,n,o,r,s){var a;return Nn(this,i),(a=e.call(this,t,n,o)).setImages(r,s),a}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.selected,i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this.hover,n=void 0===this.imageObj.src||void 0===this.imageObj.width||void 0===this.imageObj.height;if(n){var o=2*this.options.size;return this.width=o,void(this.height=o)}this.needsRefresh(e,i)&&this._resizeImage()}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){t.save(),this.switchImages(n),this.resize();var s=e,a=i;if("top-left"===this.options.shapeProperties.coordinateOrigin?(this.left=e,this.top=i,s+=this.width/2,a+=this.height/2):(this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2),!0===this.options.shapeProperties.useBorderWithImage){var h=this.options.borderWidth,l=this.options.borderWidthSelected||2*this.options.borderWidth,d=(n?l:h)/this.body.view.scale;t.lineWidth=Math.min(this.width,d),t.beginPath();var c=n?this.options.color.highlight.border:o?this.options.color.hover.border:this.options.color.border,u=n?this.options.color.highlight.background:o?this.options.color.hover.background:this.options.color.background;void 0!==r.opacity&&(c=Fh(c,r.opacity),u=Fh(u,r.opacity)),t.strokeStyle=c,t.fillStyle=u,t.rect(this.left-.5*t.lineWidth,this.top-.5*t.lineWidth,this.width+t.lineWidth,this.height+t.lineWidth),hs(t).call(t),this.performStroke(t,r),t.closePath()}this._drawImageAtPosition(t,r),this._drawImageLabel(t,s,a,n,o),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i),t.restore()}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t,e){this.resize(),"top-left"===this.options.shapeProperties.coordinateOrigin?(this.left=t,this.top=e):(this.left=t-this.width/2,this.top=e-this.height/2),this.boundingBox.left=this.left,this.boundingBox.top=this.top,this.boundingBox.bottom=this.top+this.height,this.boundingBox.right=this.left+this.width,void 0!==this.options.label&&this.labelModule.size.width>0&&(this.boundingBox.left=Math.min(this.boundingBox.left,this.labelModule.size.left),this.boundingBox.right=Math.max(this.boundingBox.right,this.labelModule.size.left+this.labelModule.size.width),this.boundingBox.bottom=Math.max(this.boundingBox.bottom,this.boundingBox.bottom+this.labelOffset))}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Su);function $u(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Zu=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=$u(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"square",2,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function Qu(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Ju=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Qu(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"hexagon",4,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function tf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var ef=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=tf(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"star",4,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function nf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var of=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=nf(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o))._setMargins(o),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"resize",value:function(t,e,i){this.needsRefresh(e,i)&&(this.textSize=this.labelModule.getTextSize(t,e,i),this.width=this.textSize.width+this.margin.right+this.margin.left,this.height=this.textSize.height+this.margin.top+this.margin.bottom,this.radius=.5*this.width)}},{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){this.resize(t,n,o),this.left=e-this.width/2,this.top=i-this.height/2,this.enableShadow(t,r),this.labelModule.draw(t,this.left+this.textSize.width/2+this.margin.left,this.top+this.textSize.height/2+this.margin.top,n,o),this.disableShadow(t,r),this.updateBoundingBox(e,i,t,n,o)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(xu);function rf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var sf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=rf(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"triangle",3,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function af(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var hf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=af(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._drawShape(t,"triangleDown",3,e,i,n,o,r)}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this._distanceToBorder(t,e)}}]),i}(Bu);function lf(t,e){var i=zo(t);if(On){var n=On(t);e&&(n=mr(n).call(n,(function(e){return Mn(t,e).enumerable}))),i.push.apply(i,n)}return i}function df(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i,n=null!=arguments[e]?arguments[e]:{};if(e%2)Wo(i=lf(Object(n),!0)).call(i,(function(e){jn(t,e,n[e])}));else if(Dn)In(t,Dn(n));else{var o;Wo(o=lf(Object(n))).call(o,(function(e){zn(t,e,Mn(n,e))}))}}return t}var cf=function(){function t(e,i,n,o,r,s){Nn(this,t),this.options=Kh(r),this.globalOptions=r,this.defaultOptions=s,this.body=i,this.edges=[],this.id=void 0,this.imagelist=n,this.grouplist=o,this.x=void 0,this.y=void 0,this.baseSize=this.options.size,this.baseFontSize=this.options.font.size,this.predefinedPosition=!1,this.selected=!1,this.hover=!1,this.labelModule=new _u(this.body,this.options,!1),this.setOptions(e)}return Fn(t,[{key:"attachEdge",value:function(t){var e;-1===Hr(e=this.edges).call(e,t)&&this.edges.push(t)}},{key:"detachEdge",value:function(t){var e,i,n=Hr(e=this.edges).call(e,t);-1!=n&&er(i=this.edges).call(i,n,1)}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(e){var i=this.options.shape;if(e){if(void 0!==e.color&&(this._localColor=e.color),void 0!==e.id&&(this.id=e.id),void 0===this.id)throw new Error("Node must have an id");t.checkMass(e,this.id),void 0!==e.x&&(null===e.x?(this.x=void 0,this.predefinedPosition=!1):(this.x=Br(e.x),this.predefinedPosition=!0)),void 0!==e.y&&(null===e.y?(this.y=void 0,this.predefinedPosition=!1):(this.y=Br(e.y),this.predefinedPosition=!0)),void 0!==e.size&&(this.baseSize=e.size),void 0!==e.value&&(e.value=hu(e.value)),t.parseOptions(this.options,e,!0,this.globalOptions,this.grouplist);var n=[e,this.options,this.defaultOptions];return this.chooser=fu("node",n),this._load_images(),this.updateLabelModule(e),void 0!==e.opacity&&t.checkOpacity(e.opacity)&&(this.options.opacity=e.opacity),this.updateShape(i),void 0!==e.hidden||void 0!==e.physics}}},{key:"_load_images",value:function(){if(("circularImage"===this.options.shape||"image"===this.options.shape)&&void 0===this.options.image)throw new Error("Option image must be defined for node type '"+this.options.shape+"'");if(void 0!==this.options.image){if(void 0===this.imagelist)throw new Error("Internal Error: No images provided");if("string"==typeof this.options.image)this.imageObj=this.imagelist.load(this.options.image,this.options.brokenImage,this.id);else{if(void 0===this.options.image.unselected)throw new Error("No unselected image provided");this.imageObj=this.imagelist.load(this.options.image.unselected,this.options.brokenImage,this.id),void 0!==this.options.image.selected?this.imageObjAlt=this.imagelist.load(this.options.image.selected,this.options.brokenImage,this.id):this.imageObjAlt=void 0}}}},{key:"getFormattingValues",value:function(){var t={color:this.options.color.background,opacity:this.options.opacity,borderWidth:this.options.borderWidth,borderColor:this.options.color.border,size:this.options.size,borderDashes:this.options.shapeProperties.borderDashes,borderRadius:this.options.shapeProperties.borderRadius,shadow:this.options.shadow.enabled,shadowColor:this.options.shadow.color,shadowSize:this.options.shadow.size,shadowX:this.options.shadow.x,shadowY:this.options.shadow.y};if(this.selected||this.hover?!0===this.chooser?this.selected?(null!=this.options.borderWidthSelected?t.borderWidth=this.options.borderWidthSelected:t.borderWidth*=2,t.color=this.options.color.highlight.background,t.borderColor=this.options.color.highlight.border,t.shadow=this.options.shadow.enabled):this.hover&&(t.color=this.options.color.hover.background,t.borderColor=this.options.color.hover.border,t.shadow=this.options.shadow.enabled):"function"==typeof this.chooser&&(this.chooser(t,this.options.id,this.selected,this.hover),!1===t.shadow&&(t.shadowColor===this.options.shadow.color&&t.shadowSize===this.options.shadow.size&&t.shadowX===this.options.shadow.x&&t.shadowY===this.options.shadow.y||(t.shadow=!0))):t.shadow=this.options.shadow.enabled,void 0!==this.options.opacity){var e=this.options.opacity;t.borderColor=Fh(t.borderColor,e),t.color=Fh(t.color,e),t.shadowColor=Fh(t.shadowColor,e)}return t}},{key:"updateLabelModule",value:function(e){void 0!==this.options.label&&null!==this.options.label||(this.options.label=""),t.updateGroupOptions(this.options,df(df({},e),{},{color:e&&e.color||this._localColor||void 0}),this.grouplist);var i=this.grouplist.get(this.options.group,!1),n=[e,this.options,i,this.globalOptions,this.defaultOptions];this.labelModule.update(this.options,n),void 0!==this.labelModule.baseSize&&(this.baseFontSize=this.labelModule.baseSize)}},{key:"updateShape",value:function(t){if(t===this.options.shape&&this.shape)this.shape.setOptions(this.options,this.imageObj,this.imageObjAlt);else switch(this.options.shape){case"box":this.shape=new Ou(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"circle":this.shape=new Mu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"circularImage":this.shape=new Du(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule,this.imageObj,this.imageObjAlt);break;case"custom":this.shape=new Fu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule,this.options.ctxRenderer);break;case"database":this.shape=new Ru(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"diamond":this.shape=new Hu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"dot":this.shape=new qu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"ellipse":this.shape=new Uu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"icon":this.shape=new Xu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"image":this.shape=new Ku(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule,this.imageObj,this.imageObjAlt);break;case"square":this.shape=new Zu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"hexagon":this.shape=new Ju(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"star":this.shape=new ef(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"text":this.shape=new of(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"triangle":this.shape=new sf(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;case"triangleDown":this.shape=new hf(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule);break;default:this.shape=new Uu(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule)}this.needsRefresh()}},{key:"select",value:function(){this.selected=!0,this.needsRefresh()}},{key:"unselect",value:function(){this.selected=!1,this.needsRefresh()}},{key:"needsRefresh",value:function(){this.shape.refreshNeeded=!0}},{key:"getTitle",value:function(){return this.options.title}},{key:"distanceToBorder",value:function(t,e){return this.shape.distanceToBorder(t,e)}},{key:"isFixed",value:function(){return this.options.fixed.x&&this.options.fixed.y}},{key:"isSelected",value:function(){return this.selected}},{key:"getValue",value:function(){return this.options.value}},{key:"getLabelSize",value:function(){return this.labelModule.size()}},{key:"setValueRange",value:function(t,e,i){if(void 0!==this.options.value){var n=this.options.scaling.customScalingFunction(t,e,i,this.options.value),o=this.options.scaling.max-this.options.scaling.min;if(!0===this.options.scaling.label.enabled){var r=this.options.scaling.label.max-this.options.scaling.label.min;this.options.font.size=this.options.scaling.label.min+n*r}this.options.size=this.options.scaling.min+n*o}else this.options.size=this.baseSize,this.options.font.size=this.baseFontSize;this.updateLabelModule()}},{key:"draw",value:function(t){var e=this.getFormattingValues();return this.shape.draw(t,this.x,this.y,this.selected,this.hover,e)||{}}},{key:"updateBoundingBox",value:function(t){this.shape.updateBoundingBox(this.x,this.y,t)}},{key:"resize",value:function(t){var e=this.getFormattingValues();this.shape.resize(t,this.selected,this.hover,e)}},{key:"getItemsOnPoint",value:function(t){var e=[];return this.labelModule.visible()&&pu(this.labelModule.getSize(),t)&&e.push({nodeId:this.id,labelId:0}),pu(this.shape.boundingBox,t)&&e.push({nodeId:this.id}),e}},{key:"isOverlappingWith",value:function(t){return this.shape.left<t.right&&this.shape.left+this.shape.width>t.left&&this.shape.top<t.bottom&&this.shape.top+this.shape.height>t.top}},{key:"isBoundingBoxOverlappingWith",value:function(t){return this.shape.boundingBox.left<t.right&&this.shape.boundingBox.right>t.left&&this.shape.boundingBox.top<t.bottom&&this.shape.boundingBox.bottom>t.top}}],[{key:"checkOpacity",value:function(t){return 0<=t&&t<=1}},{key:"checkCoordinateOrigin",value:function(t){return void 0===t||"center"===t||"top-left"===t}},{key:"updateGroupOptions",value:function(e,i,n){var o;if(void 0!==n){var r=e.group;if(void 0!==i&&void 0!==i.group&&r!==i.group)throw new Error("updateGroupOptions: group values in options don't match.");if("number"==typeof r||"string"==typeof r&&""!=r){var s=n.get(r);void 0!==s.opacity&&void 0===i.opacity&&(t.checkOpacity(s.opacity)||(console.error("Invalid option for node opacity. Value must be between 0 and 1, found: "+s.opacity),s.opacity=void 0));var a=mr(o=uu(i)).call(o,(function(t){return null!=i[t]}));a.push("font"),Oh(a,e,s),e.color=Rh(e.color)}}}},{key:"parseOptions",value:function(e,i){var n=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],o=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:{},r=arguments.length>4?arguments[4]:void 0,s=["color","fixed","shadow"];if(Oh(s,e,i,n),t.checkMass(i),void 0!==e.opacity&&(t.checkOpacity(e.opacity)||(console.error("Invalid option for node opacity. Value must be between 0 and 1, found: "+e.opacity),e.opacity=void 0)),void 0!==i.opacity&&(t.checkOpacity(i.opacity)||(console.error("Invalid option for node opacity. Value must be between 0 and 1, found: "+i.opacity),i.opacity=void 0)),i.shapeProperties&&!t.checkCoordinateOrigin(i.shapeProperties.coordinateOrigin)&&console.error("Invalid option for node coordinateOrigin, found: "+i.shapeProperties.coordinateOrigin),$h(e,i,"shadow",o),void 0!==i.color&&null!==i.color){var a=Rh(i.color);_h(e.color,a)}else!0===n&&null===i.color&&(e.color=Kh(o.color));void 0!==i.fixed&&null!==i.fixed&&("boolean"==typeof i.fixed?(e.fixed.x=i.fixed,e.fixed.y=i.fixed):(void 0!==i.fixed.x&&"boolean"==typeof i.fixed.x&&(e.fixed.x=i.fixed.x),void 0!==i.fixed.y&&"boolean"==typeof i.fixed.y&&(e.fixed.y=i.fixed.y))),!0===n&&null===i.font&&(e.font=Kh(o.font)),t.updateGroupOptions(e,i,r),void 0!==i.scaling&&$h(e.scaling,i.scaling,"label",o.scaling)}},{key:"checkMass",value:function(t,e){if(void 0!==t.mass&&t.mass<=0){var i="";void 0!==e&&(i=" in node id: "+e),console.error("%cNegative or zero mass disallowed"+i+", setting mass to 1.",cl),t.mass=1}}}]),t}();function uf(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return ff(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return ff(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function ff(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}var pf=function(){function t(e,i,n,o){var r,s=this;if(Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.images=i,this.groups=n,this.layoutEngine=o,this.body.functions.createNode=Vt(r=this.create).call(r,this),this.nodesListeners={add:function(t,e){s.add(e.items)},update:function(t,e){s.update(e.items,e.data,e.oldData)},remove:function(t,e){s.remove(e.items)}},this.defaultOptions={borderWidth:1,borderWidthSelected:void 0,brokenImage:void 0,color:{border:"#2B7CE9",background:"#97C2FC",highlight:{border:"#2B7CE9",background:"#D2E5FF"},hover:{border:"#2B7CE9",background:"#D2E5FF"}},opacity:void 0,fixed:{x:!1,y:!1},font:{color:"#343434",size:14,face:"arial",background:"none",strokeWidth:0,strokeColor:"#ffffff",align:"center",vadjust:0,multi:!1,bold:{mod:"bold"},boldital:{mod:"bold italic"},ital:{mod:"italic"},mono:{mod:"",size:15,face:"monospace",vadjust:2}},group:void 0,hidden:!1,icon:{face:"FontAwesome",code:void 0,size:50,color:"#2B7CE9"},image:void 0,imagePadding:{top:0,right:0,bottom:0,left:0},label:void 0,labelHighlightBold:!0,level:void 0,margin:{top:5,right:5,bottom:5,left:5},mass:1,physics:!0,scaling:{min:10,max:30,label:{enabled:!1,min:14,max:30,maxVisible:30,drawThreshold:5},customScalingFunction:function(t,e,i,n){if(e===t)return.5;var o=1/(e-t);return Math.max(0,(n-t)*o)}},shadow:{enabled:!1,color:"rgba(0,0,0,0.5)",size:10,x:5,y:5},shape:"ellipse",shapeProperties:{borderDashes:!1,borderRadius:6,interpolation:!0,useImageSize:!1,useBorderWithImage:!1,coordinateOrigin:"center"},size:25,title:void 0,value:void 0,x:void 0,y:void 0},this.defaultOptions.mass<=0)throw"Internal error: mass in defaultOptions of NodesHandler may not be zero or negative";this.options=Kh(this.defaultOptions),this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t,e,i=this;this.body.emitter.on("refreshNodes",Vt(t=this.refresh).call(t,this)),this.body.emitter.on("refresh",Vt(e=this.refresh).call(e,this)),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){Dh(i.nodesListeners,(function(t,e){i.body.data.nodes&&i.body.data.nodes.off(e,t)})),delete i.body.functions.createNode,delete i.nodesListeners.add,delete i.nodesListeners.update,delete i.nodesListeners.remove,delete i.nodesListeners}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){if(cf.parseOptions(this.options,t),void 0!==t.opacity&&(yd(t.opacity)||!wd(t.opacity)||t.opacity<0||t.opacity>1?console.error("Invalid option for node opacity. Value must be between 0 and 1, found: "+t.opacity):this.options.opacity=t.opacity),void 0!==t.shape)for(var e in this.body.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,e)&&this.body.nodes[e].updateShape();if(void 0!==t.font||void 0!==t.widthConstraint||void 0!==t.heightConstraint)for(var i=0,n=zo(this.body.nodes);i<n.length;i++){var o=n[i];this.body.nodes[o].updateLabelModule(),this.body.nodes[o].needsRefresh()}if(void 0!==t.size)for(var r in this.body.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,r)&&this.body.nodes[r].needsRefresh();void 0===t.hidden&&void 0===t.physics||this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}}},{key:"setData",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],i=this.body.data.nodes;if(nu("id",t))this.body.data.nodes=t;else if(So(t))this.body.data.nodes=new tu,this.body.data.nodes.add(t);else{if(t)throw new TypeError("Array or DataSet expected");this.body.data.nodes=new tu}if(i&&Dh(this.nodesListeners,(function(t,e){i.off(e,t)})),this.body.nodes={},this.body.data.nodes){var n=this;Dh(this.nodesListeners,(function(t,e){n.body.data.nodes.on(e,t)}));var o=this.body.data.nodes.getIds();this.add(o,!0)}!1===e&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"add",value:function(t){for(var e,i=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],n=[],o=0;o<t.length;o++){e=t[o];var r=this.body.data.nodes.get(e),s=this.create(r);n.push(s),this.body.nodes[e]=s}this.layoutEngine.positionInitially(n),!1===i&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"update",value:function(t,e,i){for(var n=this.body.nodes,o=!1,r=0;r<t.length;r++){var s=t[r],a=n[s],h=e[r];void 0!==a?a.setOptions(h)&&(o=!0):(o=!0,a=this.create(h),n[s]=a)}o||void 0===i||(o=Od(e).call(e,(function(t,e){var n=i[e];return n&&n.level!==t.level}))),!0===o?this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged"):this.body.emitter.emit("_dataUpdated")}},{key:"remove",value:function(t){for(var e=this.body.nodes,i=0;i<t.length;i++){delete e[t[i]]}this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"create",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:cf;return new e(t,this.body,this.images,this.groups,this.options,this.defaultOptions)}},{key:"refresh",value:function(){var t=this,e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]&&arguments[0];Dh(this.body.nodes,(function(i,n){var o=t.body.data.nodes.get(n);void 0!==o&&(!0===e&&i.setOptions({x:null,y:null}),i.setOptions({fixed:!1}),i.setOptions(o))}))}},{key:"getPositions",value:function(t){var e={};if(void 0!==t){if(!0===So(t)){for(var i=0;i<t.length;i++)if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[t[i]]){var n=this.body.nodes[t[i]];e[t[i]]={x:Math.round(n.x),y:Math.round(n.y)}}}else if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[t]){var o=this.body.nodes[t];e[t]={x:Math.round(o.x),y:Math.round(o.y)}}}else for(var r=0;r<this.body.nodeIndices.length;r++){var s=this.body.nodes[this.body.nodeIndices[r]];e[this.body.nodeIndices[r]]={x:Math.round(s.x),y:Math.round(s.y)}}return e}},{key:"getPosition",value:function(t){if(null==t)throw new TypeError("No id was specified for getPosition method.");if(null==this.body.nodes[t])throw new ReferenceError("NodeId provided for getPosition does not exist. Provided: ".concat(t));return{x:Math.round(this.body.nodes[t].x),y:Math.round(this.body.nodes[t].y)}}},{key:"storePositions",value:function(){var t,e=[],i=this.body.data.nodes.getDataSet(),n=uf(i.get());try{for(n.s();!(t=n.n()).done;){var o=t.value,r=o.id,s=this.body.nodes[r],a=Math.round(s.x),h=Math.round(s.y);o.x===a&&o.y===h||e.push({id:r,x:a,y:h})}}catch(t){n.e(t)}finally{n.f()}i.update(e)}},{key:"getBoundingBox",value:function(t){if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[t])return this.body.nodes[t].shape.boundingBox}},{key:"getConnectedNodes",value:function(t,e){var i=[];if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[t])for(var n=this.body.nodes[t],o={},r=0;r<n.edges.length;r++){var s=n.edges[r];"to"!==e&&s.toId==n.id?void 0===o[s.fromId]&&(i.push(s.fromId),o[s.fromId]=!0):"from"!==e&&s.fromId==n.id&&void 0===o[s.toId]&&(i.push(s.toId),o[s.toId]=!0)}return i}},{key:"getConnectedEdges",value:function(t){var e=[];if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[t])for(var i=this.body.nodes[t],n=0;n<i.edges.length;n++)e.push(i.edges[n].id);else console.error("NodeId provided for getConnectedEdges does not exist. Provided: ",t);return e}},{key:"moveNode",value:function(t,e,i){var n=this;void 0!==this.body.nodes[t]?(this.body.nodes[t].x=Number(e),this.body.nodes[t].y=Number(i),rs((function(){n.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation")}),0)):console.error("Node id supplied to moveNode does not exist. Provided: ",t)}}]),t}();gt({target:"Reflect",stat:!0},{get:function t(e,i){var n,o,r=arguments.length<3?e:arguments[2];return dt(e)===r?e[i]:(n=tt.f(e,i))?j(n,"value")?n.value:void 0===n.get?void 0:n.get.call(r):w(o=Ee(e))?t(o,i,r):void 0}});var vf=k.Reflect.get,gf=Tn,yf=n((function(t){t.exports=function(t,e){for(;!Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)&&null!==(t=Rd(t)););return t},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}));i(yf);var mf=i(n((function(t){function e(i,n,o){return"undefined"!=typeof Reflect&&vf?(t.exports=e=vf,t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0):(t.exports=e=function(t,e,i){var n=yf(t,e);if(n){var o=gf(n,e);return o.get?o.get.call(i):o.value}},t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0),e(i,n,o||i)}t.exports=e,t.exports.default=t.exports,t.exports.__esModule=!0}))),bf=Math.hypot,wf=Math.abs,kf=Math.sqrt,_f=!!bf&&bf(1/0,NaN)!==1/0;gt({target:"Math",stat:!0,forced:_f},{hypot:function(t,e){for(var i,n,o=0,r=0,s=arguments.length,a=0;r<s;)a<(i=wf(arguments[r++]))?(o=o*(n=a/i)*n+1,a=i):o+=i>0?(n=i/a)*n:i;return a===1/0?1/0:a*kf(o)}});var xf=k.Math.hypot;function Ef(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Of=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"transform",value:function(t,e){So(t)||(t=[t]);for(var i=e.point.x,n=e.point.y,o=e.angle,r=e.length,s=0;s<t.length;++s){var a=t[s],h=a.x*Math.cos(o)-a.y*Math.sin(o),l=a.x*Math.sin(o)+a.y*Math.cos(o);a.x=i+r*h,a.y=n+r*l}}},{key:"drawPath",value:function(t,e){t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(e[0].x,e[0].y);for(var i=1;i<e.length;++i)t.lineTo(e[i].x,e[i].y);t.closePath()}}]),t}(),Cf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Ef(i);function i(){return Nn(this,i),e.apply(this,arguments)}return Fn(i,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){if(e.image){t.save(),t.translate(e.point.x,e.point.y),t.rotate(Math.PI/2+e.angle);var i=null!=e.imageWidth?e.imageWidth:e.image.width,n=null!=e.imageHeight?e.imageHeight:e.image.height;e.image.drawImageAtPosition(t,1,-i/2,0,i,n),t.restore()}return!1}}]),i}(Of),Sf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Ef(i);function i(){return Nn(this,i),e.apply(this,arguments)}return Fn(i,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:0,y:0},{x:-1,y:.3},{x:-.9,y:0},{x:-1,y:-.3}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),i}(Of),Tf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:-1,y:0},{x:0,y:.3},{x:-.4,y:0},{x:0,y:-.3}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),Mf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i={x:-.4,y:0};Of.transform(i,e),t.strokeStyle=t.fillStyle,t.fillStyle="rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)";var n=Math.PI,o=e.angle-n/2,r=e.angle+n/2;return t.beginPath(),t.arc(i.x,i.y,.4*e.length,o,r,!1),t.stroke(),!0}}]),t}(),Pf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i={x:-.3,y:0};Of.transform(i,e),t.strokeStyle=t.fillStyle,t.fillStyle="rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)";var n=Math.PI,o=e.angle+n/2,r=e.angle+3*n/2;return t.beginPath(),t.arc(i.x,i.y,.4*e.length,o,r,!1),t.stroke(),!0}}]),t}(),Df=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:.02,y:0},{x:-1,y:.3},{x:-1,y:-.3}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),If=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:0,y:.3},{x:0,y:-.3},{x:-1,y:0}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),Bf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i={x:-.4,y:0};return Of.transform(i,e),Ut(t,i.x,i.y,.4*e.length),!0}}]),t}(),zf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:0,y:.5},{x:0,y:-.5},{x:-.15,y:-.5},{x:-.15,y:.5}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),Nf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:0,y:.3},{x:0,y:-.3},{x:-.6,y:-.3},{x:-.6,y:.3}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),Af=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:0,y:0},{x:-.5,y:-.3},{x:-1,y:0},{x:-.5,y:.3}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),Ff=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i=[{x:-1,y:.3},{x:-.5,y:0},{x:-1,y:-.3},{x:0,y:0}];return Of.transform(i,e),Of.drawPath(t,i),!0}}]),t}(),jf=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"draw",value:function(t,e){var i;switch(e.type&&(i=e.type.toLowerCase()),i){case"image":return Cf.draw(t,e);case"circle":return Bf.draw(t,e);case"box":return Nf.draw(t,e);case"crow":return Tf.draw(t,e);case"curve":return Mf.draw(t,e);case"diamond":return Af.draw(t,e);case"inv_curve":return Pf.draw(t,e);case"triangle":return Df.draw(t,e);case"inv_triangle":return If.draw(t,e);case"bar":return zf.draw(t,e);case"vee":return Ff.draw(t,e);case"arrow":default:return Sf.draw(t,e)}}}]),t}();function Rf(t,e){var i=zo(t);if(On){var n=On(t);e&&(n=mr(n).call(n,(function(e){return Mn(t,e).enumerable}))),i.push.apply(i,n)}return i}function Lf(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i,n=null!=arguments[e]?arguments[e]:{};if(e%2)Wo(i=Rf(Object(n),!0)).call(i,(function(e){jn(t,e,n[e])}));else if(Dn)In(t,Dn(n));else{var o;Wo(o=Rf(Object(n))).call(o,(function(e){zn(t,e,Mn(n,e))}))}}return t}var Hf=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this._body=i,this._labelModule=n,this.color={},this.colorDirty=!0,this.hoverWidth=1.5,this.selectionWidth=2,this.setOptions(e),this.fromPoint=this.from,this.toPoint=this.to}return Fn(t,[{key:"connect",value:function(){this.from=this._body.nodes[this.options.from],this.to=this._body.nodes[this.options.to]}},{key:"cleanup",value:function(){return!1}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t,this.from=this._body.nodes[this.options.from],this.to=this._body.nodes[this.options.to],this.id=this.options.id}},{key:"drawLine",value:function(t,e,i,n){var o=arguments.length>4&&void 0!==arguments[4]?arguments[4]:this.getViaNode();t.strokeStyle=this.getColor(t,e),t.lineWidth=e.width,!1!==e.dashes?this._drawDashedLine(t,e,o):this._drawLine(t,e,o)}},{key:"_drawLine",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){if(this.from!=this.to)this._line(t,e,i,n,o);else{var r=this._getCircleData(t),s=uo(r,3),a=s[0],h=s[1],l=s[2];this._circle(t,e,a,h,l)}}},{key:"_drawDashedLine",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){t.lineCap="round";var r=So(e.dashes)?e.dashes:[5,5];if(void 0!==t.setLineDash){if(t.save(),t.setLineDash(r),t.lineDashOffset=0,this.from!=this.to)this._line(t,e,i);else{var s=this._getCircleData(t),a=uo(s,3),h=a[0],l=a[1],d=a[2];this._circle(t,e,h,l,d)}t.setLineDash([0]),t.lineDashOffset=0,t.restore()}else{if(this.from!=this.to)Kt(t,this.from.x,this.from.y,this.to.x,this.to.y,r);else{var c=this._getCircleData(t),u=uo(c,3),f=u[0],p=u[1],v=u[2];this._circle(t,e,f,p,v)}this.enableShadow(t,e),t.stroke(),this.disableShadow(t,e)}}},{key:"findBorderPosition",value:function(t,e,i){return this.from!=this.to?this._findBorderPosition(t,e,i):this._findBorderPositionCircle(t,e,i)}},{key:"findBorderPositions",value:function(t){if(this.from!=this.to)return{from:this._findBorderPosition(this.from,t),to:this._findBorderPosition(this.to,t)};var e,i=Oo(e=this._getCircleData(t)).call(e,0,2),n=uo(i,2),o=n[0],r=n[1];return{from:this._findBorderPositionCircle(this.from,t,{x:o,y:r,low:.25,high:.6,direction:-1}),to:this._findBorderPositionCircle(this.from,t,{x:o,y:r,low:.6,high:.8,direction:1})}}},{key:"_getCircleData",value:function(t){var e=this.options.selfReference.size;void 0!==t&&void 0===this.from.shape.width&&this.from.shape.resize(t);var i=gu(t,this.options.selfReference.angle,e,this.from);return[i.x,i.y,e]}},{key:"_pointOnCircle",value:function(t,e,i,n){var o=2*n*Math.PI;return{x:t+i*Math.cos(o),y:e-i*Math.sin(o)}}},{key:"_findBorderPositionCircle",value:function(t,e,i){var n,o=i.x,r=i.y,s=i.low,a=i.high,h=i.direction,l=this.options.selfReference.size,d=.5*(s+a),c=0;!0===this.options.arrowStrikethrough&&(-1===h?c=this.options.endPointOffset.from:1===h&&(c=this.options.endPointOffset.to));var u=0;do{d=.5*(s+a),n=this._pointOnCircle(o,r,l,d);var f=Math.atan2(t.y-n.y,t.x-n.x),p=t.distanceToBorder(e,f)+c-Math.sqrt(Math.pow(n.x-t.x,2)+Math.pow(n.y-t.y,2));if(Math.abs(p)<.05)break;p>0?h>0?s=d:a=d:h>0?a=d:s=d,++u}while(s<=a&&u<10);return Lf(Lf({},n),{},{t:d})}},{key:"getLineWidth",value:function(t,e){return!0===t?Math.max(this.selectionWidth,.3/this._body.view.scale):!0===e?Math.max(this.hoverWidth,.3/this._body.view.scale):Math.max(this.options.width,.3/this._body.view.scale)}},{key:"getColor",value:function(t,e){if(!1!==e.inheritsColor){if("both"===e.inheritsColor&&this.from.id!==this.to.id){var i=t.createLinearGradient(this.from.x,this.from.y,this.to.x,this.to.y),n=this.from.options.color.highlight.border,o=this.to.options.color.highlight.border;return!1===this.from.selected&&!1===this.to.selected?(n=Fh(this.from.options.color.border,e.opacity),o=Fh(this.to.options.color.border,e.opacity)):!0===this.from.selected&&!1===this.to.selected?o=this.to.options.color.border:!1===this.from.selected&&!0===this.to.selected&&(n=this.from.options.color.border),i.addColorStop(0,n),i.addColorStop(1,o),i}return"to"===e.inheritsColor?Fh(this.to.options.color.border,e.opacity):Fh(this.from.options.color.border,e.opacity)}return Fh(e.color,e.opacity)}},{key:"_circle",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){this.enableShadow(t,e);var r=0,s=2*Math.PI;if(!this.options.selfReference.renderBehindTheNode){var a=this.options.selfReference.angle,h=this.options.selfReference.angle+Math.PI,l=this._findBorderPositionCircle(this.from,t,{x:i,y:n,low:a,high:h,direction:-1}),d=this._findBorderPositionCircle(this.from,t,{x:i,y:n,low:a,high:h,direction:1});r=Math.atan2(l.y-n,l.x-i),s=Math.atan2(d.y-n,d.x-i)}t.beginPath(),t.arc(i,n,o,r,s,!1),t.stroke(),this.disableShadow(t,e)}},{key:"getDistanceToEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){if(this.from!=this.to)return this._getDistanceToEdge(t,e,i,n,o,r);var s=this._getCircleData(void 0),a=uo(s,3),h=a[0],l=a[1],d=a[2],c=h-o,u=l-r;return Math.abs(Math.sqrt(c*c+u*u)-d)}},{key:"_getDistanceToLine",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=i-t,a=n-e,h=((o-t)*s+(r-e)*a)/(s*s+a*a);h>1?h=1:h<0&&(h=0);var l=t+h*s-o,d=e+h*a-r;return Math.sqrt(l*l+d*d)}},{key:"getArrowData",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s,a,h,l,d,c,u,f=r.width;"from"===e?(h=this.from,l=this.to,d=r.fromArrowScale<0,c=Math.abs(r.fromArrowScale),u=r.fromArrowType):"to"===e?(h=this.to,l=this.from,d=r.toArrowScale<0,c=Math.abs(r.toArrowScale),u=r.toArrowType):(h=this.to,l=this.from,d=r.middleArrowScale<0,c=Math.abs(r.middleArrowScale),u=r.middleArrowType);var p=15*c+3*f;if(h!=l){var v=p/xf(h.x-l.x,h.y-l.y);if("middle"!==e)if(!0===this.options.smooth.enabled){var g=this._findBorderPosition(h,t,{via:i}),y=this.getPoint(g.t+v*("from"===e?1:-1),i);s=Math.atan2(g.y-y.y,g.x-y.x),a=g}else s=Math.atan2(h.y-l.y,h.x-l.x),a=this._findBorderPosition(h,t);else{var m=(d?-v:v)/2,b=this.getPoint(.5+m,i),w=this.getPoint(.5-m,i);s=Math.atan2(b.y-w.y,b.x-w.x),a=this.getPoint(.5,i)}}else{var k=this._getCircleData(t),_=uo(k,3),x=_[0],E=_[1],O=_[2];if("from"===e){var C=this.options.selfReference.angle,S=this.options.selfReference.angle+Math.PI,T=this._findBorderPositionCircle(this.from,t,{x:x,y:E,low:C,high:S,direction:-1});s=-2*T.t*Math.PI+1.5*Math.PI+.1*Math.PI,a=T}else if("to"===e){var M=this.options.selfReference.angle,P=this.options.selfReference.angle+Math.PI,D=this._findBorderPositionCircle(this.from,t,{x:x,y:E,low:M,high:P,direction:1});s=-2*D.t*Math.PI+1.5*Math.PI-1.1*Math.PI,a=D}else{var I=this.options.selfReference.angle/(2*Math.PI);a=this._pointOnCircle(x,E,O,I),s=-2*I*Math.PI+1.5*Math.PI+.1*Math.PI}}return{point:a,core:{x:a.x-.9*p*Math.cos(s),y:a.y-.9*p*Math.sin(s)},angle:s,length:p,type:u}}},{key:"drawArrowHead",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){t.strokeStyle=this.getColor(t,e),t.fillStyle=t.strokeStyle,t.lineWidth=e.width,jf.draw(t,o)&&(this.enableShadow(t,e),hs(t).call(t),this.disableShadow(t,e))}},{key:"enableShadow",value:function(t,e){!0===e.shadow&&(t.shadowColor=e.shadowColor,t.shadowBlur=e.shadowSize,t.shadowOffsetX=e.shadowX,t.shadowOffsetY=e.shadowY)}},{key:"disableShadow",value:function(t,e){!0===e.shadow&&(t.shadowColor="rgba(0,0,0,0)",t.shadowBlur=0,t.shadowOffsetX=0,t.shadowOffsetY=0)}},{key:"drawBackground",value:function(t,e){if(!1!==e.background){var i={strokeStyle:t.strokeStyle,lineWidth:t.lineWidth,dashes:t.dashes};t.strokeStyle=e.backgroundColor,t.lineWidth=e.backgroundSize,this.setStrokeDashed(t,e.backgroundDashes),t.stroke(),t.strokeStyle=i.strokeStyle,t.lineWidth=i.lineWidth,t.dashes=i.dashes,this.setStrokeDashed(t,e.dashes)}}},{key:"setStrokeDashed",value:function(t,e){if(!1!==e)if(void 0!==t.setLineDash){var i=So(e)?e:[5,5];t.setLineDash(i)}else console.warn("setLineDash is not supported in this browser. The dashed stroke cannot be used.");else void 0!==t.setLineDash?t.setLineDash([]):console.warn("setLineDash is not supported in this browser. The dashed stroke cannot be used.")}}]),t}();function Wf(t,e){var i=zo(t);if(On){var n=On(t);e&&(n=mr(n).call(n,(function(e){return Mn(t,e).enumerable}))),i.push.apply(i,n)}return i}function qf(t){for(var e=1;e<arguments.length;e++){var i,n=null!=arguments[e]?arguments[e]:{};if(e%2)Wo(i=Wf(Object(n),!0)).call(i,(function(e){jn(t,e,n[e])}));else if(Dn)In(t,Dn(n));else{var o;Wo(o=Wf(Object(n))).call(o,(function(e){zn(t,e,Mn(n,e))}))}}return t}function Vf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Uf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Vf(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"_findBorderPositionBezier",value:function(t,e){var i,n,o=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:this._getViaCoordinates(),r=10,s=.2,a=!1,h=1,l=0,d=this.to,c=this.options.endPointOffset?this.options.endPointOffset.to:0;t.id===this.from.id&&(d=this.from,a=!0,c=this.options.endPointOffset?this.options.endPointOffset.from:0),!1===this.options.arrowStrikethrough&&(c=0);var u=0;do{n=.5*(l+h),i=this.getPoint(n,o);var f=Math.atan2(d.y-i.y,d.x-i.x),p=d.distanceToBorder(e,f)+c,v=Math.sqrt(Math.pow(i.x-d.x,2)+Math.pow(i.y-d.y,2)),g=p-v;if(Math.abs(g)<s)break;g<0?!1===a?l=n:h=n:!1===a?h=n:l=n,++u}while(l<=h&&u<r);return qf(qf({},i),{},{t:n})}},{key:"_getDistanceToBezierEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r,s){var a,h,l,d,c,u=1e9,f=t,p=e;for(h=1;h<10;h++)l=.1*h,d=Math.pow(1-l,2)*t+2*l*(1-l)*s.x+Math.pow(l,2)*i,c=Math.pow(1-l,2)*e+2*l*(1-l)*s.y+Math.pow(l,2)*n,h>0&&(u=(a=this._getDistanceToLine(f,p,d,c,o,r))<u?a:u),f=d,p=c;return u}},{key:"_bezierCurve",value:function(t,e,i,n){t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(this.fromPoint.x,this.fromPoint.y),null!=i&&null!=i.x?null!=n&&null!=n.x?t.bezierCurveTo(i.x,i.y,n.x,n.y,this.toPoint.x,this.toPoint.y):t.quadraticCurveTo(i.x,i.y,this.toPoint.x,this.toPoint.y):t.lineTo(this.toPoint.x,this.toPoint.y),this.drawBackground(t,e),this.enableShadow(t,e),t.stroke(),this.disableShadow(t,e)}},{key:"getViaNode",value:function(){return this._getViaCoordinates()}}]),i}(Hf);function Yf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Xf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Yf(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o)).via=r.via,r._boundFunction=function(){r.positionBezierNode()},r._body.emitter.on("_repositionBezierNodes",r._boundFunction),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){mf(Ld(i.prototype),"setOptions",this).call(this,t);var e=!1;this.options.physics!==t.physics&&(e=!0),this.options=t,this.id=this.options.id,this.from=this._body.nodes[this.options.from],this.to=this._body.nodes[this.options.to],this.setupSupportNode(),this.connect(),!0===e&&(this.via.setOptions({physics:this.options.physics}),this.positionBezierNode())}},{key:"connect",value:function(){this.from=this._body.nodes[this.options.from],this.to=this._body.nodes[this.options.to],void 0===this.from||void 0===this.to||!1===this.options.physics||this.from.id===this.to.id?this.via.setOptions({physics:!1}):this.via.setOptions({physics:!0})}},{key:"cleanup",value:function(){return this._body.emitter.off("_repositionBezierNodes",this._boundFunction),void 0!==this.via&&(delete this._body.nodes[this.via.id],this.via=void 0,!0)}},{key:"setupSupportNode",value:function(){if(void 0===this.via){var t="edgeId:"+this.id,e=this._body.functions.createNode({id:t,shape:"circle",physics:!0,hidden:!0});this._body.nodes[t]=e,this.via=e,this.via.parentEdgeId=this.id,this.positionBezierNode()}}},{key:"positionBezierNode",value:function(){void 0!==this.via&&void 0!==this.from&&void 0!==this.to?(this.via.x=.5*(this.from.x+this.to.x),this.via.y=.5*(this.from.y+this.to.y)):void 0!==this.via&&(this.via.x=0,this.via.y=0)}},{key:"_line",value:function(t,e,i){this._bezierCurve(t,e,i)}},{key:"_getViaCoordinates",value:function(){return this.via}},{key:"getViaNode",value:function(){return this.via}},{key:"getPoint",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.via;if(this.from===this.to){var i=this._getCircleData(),n=uo(i,3),o=n[0],r=n[1],s=n[2],a=2*Math.PI*(1-t);return{x:o+s*Math.sin(a),y:r+s-s*(1-Math.cos(a))}}return{x:Math.pow(1-t,2)*this.fromPoint.x+2*t*(1-t)*e.x+Math.pow(t,2)*this.toPoint.x,y:Math.pow(1-t,2)*this.fromPoint.y+2*t*(1-t)*e.y+Math.pow(t,2)*this.toPoint.y}}},{key:"_findBorderPosition",value:function(t,e){return this._findBorderPositionBezier(t,e,this.via)}},{key:"_getDistanceToEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._getDistanceToBezierEdge(t,e,i,n,o,r,this.via)}}]),i}(Uf);function Gf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Kf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Gf(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"_line",value:function(t,e,i){this._bezierCurve(t,e,i)}},{key:"getViaNode",value:function(){return this._getViaCoordinates()}},{key:"_getViaCoordinates",value:function(){var t,e,i=this.options.smooth.roundness,n=this.options.smooth.type,o=Math.abs(this.from.x-this.to.x),r=Math.abs(this.from.y-this.to.y);if("discrete"===n||"diagonalCross"===n){var s,a;s=a=o<=r?i*r:i*o,this.from.x>this.to.x&&(s=-s),this.from.y>=this.to.y&&(a=-a);var h=this.from.x+s,l=this.from.y+a;return"discrete"===n&&(o<=r?h=o<i*r?this.from.x:h:l=r<i*o?this.from.y:l),{x:h,y:l}}if("straightCross"===n){var d=(1-i)*o,c=(1-i)*r;return o<=r?(d=0,this.from.y<this.to.y&&(c=-c)):(this.from.x<this.to.x&&(d=-d),c=0),{x:this.to.x+d,y:this.to.y+c}}if("horizontal"===n){var u=(1-i)*o;return this.from.x<this.to.x&&(u=-u),{x:this.to.x+u,y:this.from.y}}if("vertical"===n){var f=(1-i)*r;return this.from.y<this.to.y&&(f=-f),{x:this.from.x,y:this.to.y+f}}if("curvedCW"===n){o=this.to.x-this.from.x,r=this.from.y-this.to.y;var p=Math.sqrt(o*o+r*r),v=Math.PI,g=(Math.atan2(r,o)+(.5*i+.5)*v)%(2*v);return{x:this.from.x+(.5*i+.5)*p*Math.sin(g),y:this.from.y+(.5*i+.5)*p*Math.cos(g)}}if("curvedCCW"===n){o=this.to.x-this.from.x,r=this.from.y-this.to.y;var y=Math.sqrt(o*o+r*r),m=Math.PI,b=(Math.atan2(r,o)+(.5*-i+.5)*m)%(2*m);return{x:this.from.x+(.5*i+.5)*y*Math.sin(b),y:this.from.y+(.5*i+.5)*y*Math.cos(b)}}t=e=o<=r?i*r:i*o,this.from.x>this.to.x&&(t=-t),this.from.y>=this.to.y&&(e=-e);var w=this.from.x+t,k=this.from.y+e;return o<=r?w=this.from.x<=this.to.x?this.to.x<w?this.to.x:w:this.to.x>w?this.to.x:w:k=this.from.y>=this.to.y?this.to.y>k?this.to.y:k:this.to.y<k?this.to.y:k,{x:w,y:k}}},{key:"_findBorderPosition",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:{};return this._findBorderPositionBezier(t,e,i.via)}},{key:"_getDistanceToEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=arguments.length>6&&void 0!==arguments[6]?arguments[6]:this._getViaCoordinates();return this._getDistanceToBezierEdge(t,e,i,n,o,r,s)}},{key:"getPoint",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this._getViaCoordinates(),i=t,n=Math.pow(1-i,2)*this.fromPoint.x+2*i*(1-i)*e.x+Math.pow(i,2)*this.toPoint.x,o=Math.pow(1-i,2)*this.fromPoint.y+2*i*(1-i)*e.y+Math.pow(i,2)*this.toPoint.y;return{x:n,y:o}}}]),i}(Uf);function $f(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}function Zf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var Qf=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Zf(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"_line",value:function(t,e,i){var n=i[0],o=i[1];this._bezierCurve(t,e,n,o)}},{key:"_getViaCoordinates",value:function(){var t,e,i,n,o=this.from.x-this.to.x,r=this.from.y-this.to.y,s=this.options.smooth.roundness;return(Math.abs(o)>Math.abs(r)||!0===this.options.smooth.forceDirection||"horizontal"===this.options.smooth.forceDirection)&&"vertical"!==this.options.smooth.forceDirection?(e=this.from.y,n=this.to.y,t=this.from.x-s*o,i=this.to.x+s*o):(e=this.from.y-s*r,n=this.to.y+s*r,t=this.from.x,i=this.to.x),[{x:t,y:e},{x:i,y:n}]}},{key:"getViaNode",value:function(){return this._getViaCoordinates()}},{key:"_findBorderPosition",value:function(t,e){return this._findBorderPositionBezier(t,e)}},{key:"_getDistanceToEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=arguments.length>6&&void 0!==arguments[6]?arguments[6]:this._getViaCoordinates(),a=uo(s,2),h=a[0],l=a[1];return this._getDistanceToBezierEdge2(t,e,i,n,o,r,h,l)}},{key:"getPoint",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this._getViaCoordinates(),i=uo(e,2),n=i[0],o=i[1],r=t,s=[Math.pow(1-r,3),3*r*Math.pow(1-r,2),3*Math.pow(r,2)*(1-r),Math.pow(r,3)],a=s[0]*this.fromPoint.x+s[1]*n.x+s[2]*o.x+s[3]*this.toPoint.x,h=s[0]*this.fromPoint.y+s[1]*n.y+s[2]*o.y+s[3]*this.toPoint.y;return{x:a,y:h}}}]),i}(function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=$f(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"_getDistanceToBezierEdge2",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a){for(var h=1e9,l=t,d=e,c=[0,0,0,0],u=1;u<10;u++){var f=.1*u;c[0]=Math.pow(1-f,3),c[1]=3*f*Math.pow(1-f,2),c[2]=3*Math.pow(f,2)*(1-f),c[3]=Math.pow(f,3);var p=c[0]*t+c[1]*s.x+c[2]*a.x+c[3]*i,v=c[0]*e+c[1]*s.y+c[2]*a.y+c[3]*n;if(u>0){var g=this._getDistanceToLine(l,d,p,v,o,r);h=g<h?g:h}l=p,d=v}return h}}]),i}(Uf));function Jf(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var tp=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=Jf(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"_line",value:function(t,e){t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(this.fromPoint.x,this.fromPoint.y),t.lineTo(this.toPoint.x,this.toPoint.y),this.enableShadow(t,e),t.stroke(),this.disableShadow(t,e)}},{key:"getViaNode",value:function(){}},{key:"getPoint",value:function(t){return{x:(1-t)*this.fromPoint.x+t*this.toPoint.x,y:(1-t)*this.fromPoint.y+t*this.toPoint.y}}},{key:"_findBorderPosition",value:function(t,e){var i=this.to,n=this.from;t.id===this.from.id&&(i=this.from,n=this.to);var o=Math.atan2(i.y-n.y,i.x-n.x),r=i.x-n.x,s=i.y-n.y,a=Math.sqrt(r*r+s*s),h=(a-t.distanceToBorder(e,o))/a;return{x:(1-h)*n.x+h*i.x,y:(1-h)*n.y+h*i.y,t:0}}},{key:"_getDistanceToEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){return this._getDistanceToLine(t,e,i,n,o,r)}}]),i}(Hf),ep=function(){function t(e,i,n,o,r){if(Nn(this,t),void 0===i)throw new Error("No body provided");this.options=Kh(o),this.globalOptions=o,this.defaultOptions=r,this.body=i,this.imagelist=n,this.id=void 0,this.fromId=void 0,this.toId=void 0,this.selected=!1,this.hover=!1,this.labelDirty=!0,this.baseWidth=this.options.width,this.baseFontSize=this.options.font.size,this.from=void 0,this.to=void 0,this.edgeType=void 0,this.connected=!1,this.labelModule=new _u(this.body,this.options,!0),this.setOptions(e)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(e){if(e){var i=void 0!==e.physics&&this.options.physics!==e.physics||void 0!==e.hidden&&(this.options.hidden||!1)!==(e.hidden||!1)||void 0!==e.from&&this.options.from!==e.from||void 0!==e.to&&this.options.to!==e.to;t.parseOptions(this.options,e,!0,this.globalOptions),void 0!==e.id&&(this.id=e.id),void 0!==e.from&&(this.fromId=e.from),void 0!==e.to&&(this.toId=e.to),void 0!==e.title&&(this.title=e.title),void 0!==e.value&&(e.value=hu(e.value));var n=[e,this.options,this.defaultOptions];return this.chooser=fu("edge",n),this.updateLabelModule(e),i=this.updateEdgeType()||i,this._setInteractionWidths(),this.connect(),i}}},{key:"getFormattingValues",value:function(){var t=!0===this.options.arrows.to||!0===this.options.arrows.to.enabled,e=!0===this.options.arrows.from||!0===this.options.arrows.from.enabled,i=!0===this.options.arrows.middle||!0===this.options.arrows.middle.enabled,n=this.options.color.inherit,o={toArrow:t,toArrowScale:this.options.arrows.to.scaleFactor,toArrowType:this.options.arrows.to.type,toArrowSrc:this.options.arrows.to.src,toArrowImageWidth:this.options.arrows.to.imageWidth,toArrowImageHeight:this.options.arrows.to.imageHeight,middleArrow:i,middleArrowScale:this.options.arrows.middle.scaleFactor,middleArrowType:this.options.arrows.middle.type,middleArrowSrc:this.options.arrows.middle.src,middleArrowImageWidth:this.options.arrows.middle.imageWidth,middleArrowImageHeight:this.options.arrows.middle.imageHeight,fromArrow:e,fromArrowScale:this.options.arrows.from.scaleFactor,fromArrowType:this.options.arrows.from.type,fromArrowSrc:this.options.arrows.from.src,fromArrowImageWidth:this.options.arrows.from.imageWidth,fromArrowImageHeight:this.options.arrows.from.imageHeight,arrowStrikethrough:this.options.arrowStrikethrough,color:n?void 0:this.options.color.color,inheritsColor:n,opacity:this.options.color.opacity,hidden:this.options.hidden,length:this.options.length,shadow:this.options.shadow.enabled,shadowColor:this.options.shadow.color,shadowSize:this.options.shadow.size,shadowX:this.options.shadow.x,shadowY:this.options.shadow.y,dashes:this.options.dashes,width:this.options.width,background:this.options.background.enabled,backgroundColor:this.options.background.color,backgroundSize:this.options.background.size,backgroundDashes:this.options.background.dashes};if(this.selected||this.hover)if(!0===this.chooser){if(this.selected){var r=this.options.selectionWidth;"function"==typeof r?o.width=r(o.width):"number"==typeof r&&(o.width+=r),o.width=Math.max(o.width,.3/this.body.view.scale),o.color=this.options.color.highlight,o.shadow=this.options.shadow.enabled}else if(this.hover){var s=this.options.hoverWidth;"function"==typeof s?o.width=s(o.width):"number"==typeof s&&(o.width+=s),o.width=Math.max(o.width,.3/this.body.view.scale),o.color=this.options.color.hover,o.shadow=this.options.shadow.enabled}}else"function"==typeof this.chooser&&(this.chooser(o,this.options.id,this.selected,this.hover),void 0!==o.color&&(o.inheritsColor=!1),!1===o.shadow&&(o.shadowColor===this.options.shadow.color&&o.shadowSize===this.options.shadow.size&&o.shadowX===this.options.shadow.x&&o.shadowY===this.options.shadow.y||(o.shadow=!0)));else o.shadow=this.options.shadow.enabled,o.width=Math.max(o.width,.3/this.body.view.scale);return o}},{key:"updateLabelModule",value:function(t){var e=[t,this.options,this.globalOptions,this.defaultOptions];this.labelModule.update(this.options,e),void 0!==this.labelModule.baseSize&&(this.baseFontSize=this.labelModule.baseSize)}},{key:"updateEdgeType",value:function(){var t=this.options.smooth,e=!1,i=!0;return void 0!==this.edgeType&&((this.edgeType instanceof Xf&&!0===t.enabled&&"dynamic"===t.type||this.edgeType instanceof Qf&&!0===t.enabled&&"cubicBezier"===t.type||this.edgeType instanceof Kf&&!0===t.enabled&&"dynamic"!==t.type&&"cubicBezier"!==t.type||this.edgeType instanceof tp&&!1===t.type.enabled)&&(i=!1),!0===i&&(e=this.cleanup())),!0===i?!0===t.enabled?"dynamic"===t.type?(e=!0,this.edgeType=new Xf(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule)):"cubicBezier"===t.type?this.edgeType=new Qf(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule):this.edgeType=new Kf(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule):this.edgeType=new tp(this.options,this.body,this.labelModule):this.edgeType.setOptions(this.options),e}},{key:"connect",value:function(){this.disconnect(),this.from=this.body.nodes[this.fromId]||void 0,this.to=this.body.nodes[this.toId]||void 0,this.connected=void 0!==this.from&&void 0!==this.to,!0===this.connected?(this.from.attachEdge(this),this.to.attachEdge(this)):(this.from&&this.from.detachEdge(this),this.to&&this.to.detachEdge(this)),this.edgeType.connect()}},{key:"disconnect",value:function(){this.from&&(this.from.detachEdge(this),this.from=void 0),this.to&&(this.to.detachEdge(this),this.to=void 0),this.connected=!1}},{key:"getTitle",value:function(){return this.title}},{key:"isSelected",value:function(){return this.selected}},{key:"getValue",value:function(){return this.options.value}},{key:"setValueRange",value:function(t,e,i){if(void 0!==this.options.value){var n=this.options.scaling.customScalingFunction(t,e,i,this.options.value),o=this.options.scaling.max-this.options.scaling.min;if(!0===this.options.scaling.label.enabled){var r=this.options.scaling.label.max-this.options.scaling.label.min;this.options.font.size=this.options.scaling.label.min+n*r}this.options.width=this.options.scaling.min+n*o}else this.options.width=this.baseWidth,this.options.font.size=this.baseFontSize;this._setInteractionWidths(),this.updateLabelModule()}},{key:"_setInteractionWidths",value:function(){"function"==typeof this.options.hoverWidth?this.edgeType.hoverWidth=this.options.hoverWidth(this.options.width):this.edgeType.hoverWidth=this.options.hoverWidth+this.options.width,"function"==typeof this.options.selectionWidth?this.edgeType.selectionWidth=this.options.selectionWidth(this.options.width):this.edgeType.selectionWidth=this.options.selectionWidth+this.options.width}},{key:"draw",value:function(t){var e=this.getFormattingValues();if(!e.hidden){var i=this.edgeType.getViaNode();this.edgeType.drawLine(t,e,this.selected,this.hover,i),this.drawLabel(t,i)}}},{key:"drawArrows",value:function(t){var e=this.getFormattingValues();if(!e.hidden){var i=this.edgeType.getViaNode(),n={};this.edgeType.fromPoint=this.edgeType.from,this.edgeType.toPoint=this.edgeType.to,e.fromArrow&&(n.from=this.edgeType.getArrowData(t,"from",i,this.selected,this.hover,e),!1===e.arrowStrikethrough&&(this.edgeType.fromPoint=n.from.core),e.fromArrowSrc&&(n.from.image=this.imagelist.load(e.fromArrowSrc)),e.fromArrowImageWidth&&(n.from.imageWidth=e.fromArrowImageWidth),e.fromArrowImageHeight&&(n.from.imageHeight=e.fromArrowImageHeight)),e.toArrow&&(n.to=this.edgeType.getArrowData(t,"to",i,this.selected,this.hover,e),!1===e.arrowStrikethrough&&(this.edgeType.toPoint=n.to.core),e.toArrowSrc&&(n.to.image=this.imagelist.load(e.toArrowSrc)),e.toArrowImageWidth&&(n.to.imageWidth=e.toArrowImageWidth),e.toArrowImageHeight&&(n.to.imageHeight=e.toArrowImageHeight)),e.middleArrow&&(n.middle=this.edgeType.getArrowData(t,"middle",i,this.selected,this.hover,e),e.middleArrowSrc&&(n.middle.image=this.imagelist.load(e.middleArrowSrc)),e.middleArrowImageWidth&&(n.middle.imageWidth=e.middleArrowImageWidth),e.middleArrowImageHeight&&(n.middle.imageHeight=e.middleArrowImageHeight)),e.fromArrow&&this.edgeType.drawArrowHead(t,e,this.selected,this.hover,n.from),e.middleArrow&&this.edgeType.drawArrowHead(t,e,this.selected,this.hover,n.middle),e.toArrow&&this.edgeType.drawArrowHead(t,e,this.selected,this.hover,n.to)}}},{key:"drawLabel",value:function(t,e){if(void 0!==this.options.label){var i,n=this.from,o=this.to;if(this.labelModule.differentState(this.selected,this.hover)&&this.labelModule.getTextSize(t,this.selected,this.hover),n.id!=o.id){this.labelModule.pointToSelf=!1,i=this.edgeType.getPoint(.5,e),t.save();var r=this._getRotation(t);0!=r.angle&&(t.translate(r.x,r.y),t.rotate(r.angle)),this.labelModule.draw(t,i.x,i.y,this.selected,this.hover),t.restore()}else{this.labelModule.pointToSelf=!0;var s=gu(t,this.options.selfReference.angle,this.options.selfReference.size,n);i=this._pointOnCircle(s.x,s.y,this.options.selfReference.size,this.options.selfReference.angle),this.labelModule.draw(t,i.x,i.y,this.selected,this.hover)}}}},{key:"getItemsOnPoint",value:function(t){var e=[];if(this.labelModule.visible()){var i=this._getRotation();pu(this.labelModule.getSize(),t,i)&&e.push({edgeId:this.id,labelId:0})}var n={left:t.x,top:t.y};return this.isOverlappingWith(n)&&e.push({edgeId:this.id}),e}},{key:"isOverlappingWith",value:function(t){if(this.connected){var e=this.from.x,i=this.from.y,n=this.to.x,o=this.to.y,r=t.left,s=t.top;return this.edgeType.getDistanceToEdge(e,i,n,o,r,s)<10}return!1}},{key:"_getRotation",value:function(t){var e=this.edgeType.getViaNode(),i=this.edgeType.getPoint(.5,e);void 0!==t&&this.labelModule.calculateLabelSize(t,this.selected,this.hover,i.x,i.y);var n={x:i.x,y:this.labelModule.size.yLine,angle:0};if(!this.labelModule.visible())return n;if("horizontal"===this.options.font.align)return n;var o=this.from.y-this.to.y,r=this.from.x-this.to.x,s=Math.atan2(o,r);return(s<-1&&r<0||s>0&&r<0)&&(s+=Math.PI),n.angle=s,n}},{key:"_pointOnCircle",value:function(t,e,i,n){return{x:t+i*Math.cos(n),y:e-i*Math.sin(n)}}},{key:"select",value:function(){this.selected=!0}},{key:"unselect",value:function(){this.selected=!1}},{key:"cleanup",value:function(){return this.edgeType.cleanup()}},{key:"remove",value:function(){this.cleanup(),this.disconnect(),delete this.body.edges[this.id]}},{key:"endPointsValid",value:function(){return void 0!==this.body.nodes[this.fromId]&&void 0!==this.body.nodes[this.toId]}}],[{key:"parseOptions",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:{},o=arguments.length>4&&void 0!==arguments[4]&&arguments[4],r=["endPointOffset","arrowStrikethrough","id","from","hidden","hoverWidth","labelHighlightBold","length","line","opacity","physics","scaling","selectionWidth","selfReferenceSize","selfReference","to","title","value","width","font","chosen","widthConstraint"];if(Eh(r,t,e,i),void 0!==e.endPointOffset&&void 0!==e.endPointOffset.from&&(wd(e.endPointOffset.from)?t.endPointOffset.from=e.endPointOffset.from:(t.endPointOffset.from=void 0!==n.endPointOffset.from?n.endPointOffset.from:0,console.error("endPointOffset.from is not a valid number"))),void 0!==e.endPointOffset&&void 0!==e.endPointOffset.to&&(wd(e.endPointOffset.to)?t.endPointOffset.to=e.endPointOffset.to:(t.endPointOffset.to=void 0!==n.endPointOffset.to?n.endPointOffset.to:0,console.error("endPointOffset.to is not a valid number"))),vu(e.label)?t.label=e.label:vu(t.label)||(t.label=void 0),$h(t,e,"smooth",n),$h(t,e,"shadow",n),$h(t,e,"background",n),void 0!==e.dashes&&null!==e.dashes?t.dashes=e.dashes:!0===i&&null===e.dashes&&(t.dashes=Gr(n.dashes)),void 0!==e.scaling&&null!==e.scaling?(void 0!==e.scaling.min&&(t.scaling.min=e.scaling.min),void 0!==e.scaling.max&&(t.scaling.max=e.scaling.max),$h(t.scaling,e.scaling,"label",n.scaling)):!0===i&&null===e.scaling&&(t.scaling=Gr(n.scaling)),void 0!==e.arrows&&null!==e.arrows)if("string"==typeof e.arrows){var s=e.arrows.toLowerCase();t.arrows.to.enabled=-1!=Hr(s).call(s,"to"),t.arrows.middle.enabled=-1!=Hr(s).call(s,"middle"),t.arrows.from.enabled=-1!=Hr(s).call(s,"from")}else{if("object"!==go(e.arrows))throw new Error("The arrow newOptions can only be an object or a string. Refer to the documentation. You used:"+es(e.arrows));$h(t.arrows,e.arrows,"to",n.arrows),$h(t.arrows,e.arrows,"middle",n.arrows),$h(t.arrows,e.arrows,"from",n.arrows)}else!0===i&&null===e.arrows&&(t.arrows=Gr(n.arrows));if(void 0!==e.color&&null!==e.color){var a=bh(e.color)?{color:e.color,highlight:e.color,hover:e.color,inherit:!1,opacity:1}:e.color,h=t.color;if(o)Ch(h,n.color,!1,i);else for(var l in h)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(h,l)&&delete h[l];if(bh(h))h.color=h,h.highlight=h,h.hover=h,h.inherit=!1,void 0===a.opacity&&(h.opacity=1);else{var d=!1;void 0!==a.color&&(h.color=a.color,d=!0),void 0!==a.highlight&&(h.highlight=a.highlight,d=!0),void 0!==a.hover&&(h.hover=a.hover,d=!0),void 0!==a.inherit&&(h.inherit=a.inherit),void 0!==a.opacity&&(h.opacity=Math.min(1,Math.max(0,a.opacity))),!0===d?h.inherit=!1:void 0===h.inherit&&(h.inherit="from")}}else!0===i&&null===e.color&&(t.color=Kh(n.color));!0===i&&null===e.font&&(t.font=Kh(n.font)),Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,"selfReferenceSize")&&(console.warn("The selfReferenceSize property has been deprecated. Please use selfReference property instead. The selfReference can be set like thise selfReference:{size:30, angle:Math.PI / 4}"),t.selfReference.size=e.selfReferenceSize)}}]),t}(),ip=function(){function t(e,i,n){var o,r=this;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.images=i,this.groups=n,this.body.functions.createEdge=Vt(o=this.create).call(o,this),this.edgesListeners={add:function(t,e){r.add(e.items)},update:function(t,e){r.update(e.items)},remove:function(t,e){r.remove(e.items)}},this.options={},this.defaultOptions={arrows:{to:{enabled:!1,scaleFactor:1,type:"arrow"},middle:{enabled:!1,scaleFactor:1,type:"arrow"},from:{enabled:!1,scaleFactor:1,type:"arrow"}},endPointOffset:{from:0,to:0},arrowStrikethrough:!0,color:{color:"#848484",highlight:"#848484",hover:"#848484",inherit:"from",opacity:1},dashes:!1,font:{color:"#343434",size:14,face:"arial",background:"none",strokeWidth:2,strokeColor:"#ffffff",align:"horizontal",multi:!1,vadjust:0,bold:{mod:"bold"},boldital:{mod:"bold italic"},ital:{mod:"italic"},mono:{mod:"",size:15,face:"courier new",vadjust:2}},hidden:!1,hoverWidth:1.5,label:void 0,labelHighlightBold:!0,length:void 0,physics:!0,scaling:{min:1,max:15,label:{enabled:!0,min:14,max:30,maxVisible:30,drawThreshold:5},customScalingFunction:function(t,e,i,n){if(e===t)return.5;var o=1/(e-t);return Math.max(0,(n-t)*o)}},selectionWidth:1.5,selfReference:{size:20,angle:Math.PI/4,renderBehindTheNode:!0},shadow:{enabled:!1,color:"rgba(0,0,0,0.5)",size:10,x:5,y:5},background:{enabled:!1,color:"rgba(111,111,111,1)",size:10,dashes:!1},smooth:{enabled:!0,type:"dynamic",forceDirection:"none",roundness:.5},title:void 0,width:1,value:void 0},Ch(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t,e,i=this;this.body.emitter.on("_forceDisableDynamicCurves",(function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];"dynamic"===t&&(t="continuous");var n=!1;for(var o in i.body.edges)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i.body.edges,o)){var r=i.body.edges[o],s=i.body.data.edges.get(o);if(null!=s){var a=s.smooth;void 0!==a&&!0===a.enabled&&"dynamic"===a.type&&(void 0===t?r.setOptions({smooth:!1}):r.setOptions({smooth:{type:t}}),n=!0)}}!0===e&&!0===n&&i.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")})),this.body.emitter.on("_dataUpdated",(function(){i.reconnectEdges()})),this.body.emitter.on("refreshEdges",Vt(t=this.refresh).call(t,this)),this.body.emitter.on("refresh",Vt(e=this.refresh).call(e,this)),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){Dh(i.edgesListeners,(function(t,e){i.body.data.edges&&i.body.data.edges.off(e,t)})),delete i.body.functions.createEdge,delete i.edgesListeners.add,delete i.edgesListeners.update,delete i.edgesListeners.remove,delete i.edgesListeners}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){ep.parseOptions(this.options,t,!0,this.defaultOptions,!0);var e=!1;if(void 0!==t.smooth)for(var i in this.body.edges)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.edges,i)&&(e=this.body.edges[i].updateEdgeType()||e);if(void 0!==t.font)for(var n in this.body.edges)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.edges,n)&&this.body.edges[n].updateLabelModule();void 0===t.hidden&&void 0===t.physics&&!0!==e||this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}}},{key:"setData",value:function(t){var e=this,i=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],n=this.body.data.edges;if(nu("id",t))this.body.data.edges=t;else if(So(t))this.body.data.edges=new tu,this.body.data.edges.add(t);else{if(t)throw new TypeError("Array or DataSet expected");this.body.data.edges=new tu}if(n&&Dh(this.edgesListeners,(function(t,e){n.off(e,t)})),this.body.edges={},this.body.data.edges){Dh(this.edgesListeners,(function(t,i){e.body.data.edges.on(i,t)}));var o=this.body.data.edges.getIds();this.add(o,!0)}this.body.emitter.emit("_adjustEdgesForHierarchicalLayout"),!1===i&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"add",value:function(t){for(var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],i=this.body.edges,n=this.body.data.edges,o=0;o<t.length;o++){var r=t[o],s=i[r];s&&s.disconnect();var a=n.get(r,{showInternalIds:!0});i[r]=this.create(a)}this.body.emitter.emit("_adjustEdgesForHierarchicalLayout"),!1===e&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"update",value:function(t){for(var e=this.body.edges,i=this.body.data.edges,n=!1,o=0;o<t.length;o++){var r=t[o],s=i.get(r),a=e[r];void 0!==a?(a.disconnect(),n=a.setOptions(s)||n,a.connect()):(this.body.edges[r]=this.create(s),n=!0)}!0===n?(this.body.emitter.emit("_adjustEdgesForHierarchicalLayout"),this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")):this.body.emitter.emit("_dataUpdated")}},{key:"remove",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];if(0!==t.length){var i=this.body.edges;Dh(t,(function(t){var e=i[t];void 0!==e&&e.remove()})),e&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}}},{key:"refresh",value:function(){var t=this;Dh(this.body.edges,(function(e,i){var n=t.body.data.edges.get(i);void 0!==n&&e.setOptions(n)}))}},{key:"create",value:function(t){return new ep(t,this.body,this.images,this.options,this.defaultOptions)}},{key:"reconnectEdges",value:function(){var t,e=this.body.nodes,i=this.body.edges;for(t in e)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t)&&(e[t].edges=[]);for(t in i)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,t)){var n=i[t];n.from=null,n.to=null,n.connect()}}},{key:"getConnectedNodes",value:function(t){var e=[];if(void 0!==this.body.edges[t]){var i=this.body.edges[t];void 0!==i.fromId&&e.push(i.fromId),void 0!==i.toId&&e.push(i.toId)}return e}},{key:"_updateState",value:function(){this._addMissingEdges(),this._removeInvalidEdges()}},{key:"_removeInvalidEdges",value:function(){var t=this,e=[];Dh(this.body.edges,(function(i,n){var o=t.body.nodes[i.toId],r=t.body.nodes[i.fromId];void 0!==o&&!0===o.isCluster||void 0!==r&&!0===r.isCluster||void 0!==o&&void 0!==r||e.push(n)})),this.remove(e,!1)}},{key:"_addMissingEdges",value:function(){var t=this.body.data.edges;if(null!=t){var e=this.body.edges,i=[];Wo(t).call(t,(function(t,n){void 0===e[n]&&i.push(n)})),this.add(i,!0)}}}]),t}(),np=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.physicsBody=i,this.barnesHutTree,this.setOptions(n),this._rng=ah("BARNES HUT SOLVER")}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t,this.thetaInversed=1/this.options.theta,this.overlapAvoidanceFactor=1-Math.max(0,Math.min(1,this.options.avoidOverlap))}},{key:"solve",value:function(){if(0!==this.options.gravitationalConstant&&this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices.length>0){var t,e=this.body.nodes,i=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices,n=i.length,o=this._formBarnesHutTree(e,i);this.barnesHutTree=o;for(var r=0;r<n;r++)(t=e[i[r]]).options.mass>0&&this._getForceContributions(o.root,t)}}},{key:"_getForceContributions",value:function(t,e){this._getForceContribution(t.children.NW,e),this._getForceContribution(t.children.NE,e),this._getForceContribution(t.children.SW,e),this._getForceContribution(t.children.SE,e)}},{key:"_getForceContribution",value:function(t,e){if(t.childrenCount>0){var i=t.centerOfMass.x-e.x,n=t.centerOfMass.y-e.y,o=Math.sqrt(i*i+n*n);o*t.calcSize>this.thetaInversed?this._calculateForces(o,i,n,e,t):4===t.childrenCount?this._getForceContributions(t,e):t.children.data.id!=e.id&&this._calculateForces(o,i,n,e,t)}}},{key:"_calculateForces",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){0===t&&(e=t=.1),this.overlapAvoidanceFactor<1&&n.shape.radius&&(t=Math.max(.1+this.overlapAvoidanceFactor*n.shape.radius,t-n.shape.radius));var r=this.options.gravitationalConstant*o.mass*n.options.mass/Math.pow(t,3),s=e*r,a=i*r;this.physicsBody.forces[n.id].x+=s,this.physicsBody.forces[n.id].y+=a}},{key:"_formBarnesHutTree",value:function(t,e){for(var i,n=e.length,o=t[e[0]].x,r=t[e[0]].y,s=t[e[0]].x,a=t[e[0]].y,h=1;h<n;h++){var l=t[e[h]],d=l.x,c=l.y;l.options.mass>0&&(d<o&&(o=d),d>s&&(s=d),c<r&&(r=c),c>a&&(a=c))}var u=Math.abs(s-o)-Math.abs(a-r);u>0?(r-=.5*u,a+=.5*u):(o+=.5*u,s-=.5*u);var f=Math.max(1e-5,Math.abs(s-o)),p=.5*f,v=.5*(o+s),g=.5*(r+a),y={root:{centerOfMass:{x:0,y:0},mass:0,range:{minX:v-p,maxX:v+p,minY:g-p,maxY:g+p},size:f,calcSize:1/f,children:{data:null},maxWidth:0,level:0,childrenCount:4}};this._splitBranch(y.root);for(var m=0;m<n;m++)(i=t[e[m]]).options.mass>0&&this._placeInTree(y.root,i);return y}},{key:"_updateBranchMass",value:function(t,e){var i=t.centerOfMass,n=t.mass+e.options.mass,o=1/n;i.x=i.x*t.mass+e.x*e.options.mass,i.x*=o,i.y=i.y*t.mass+e.y*e.options.mass,i.y*=o,t.mass=n;var r=Math.max(Math.max(e.height,e.radius),e.width);t.maxWidth=t.maxWidth<r?r:t.maxWidth}},{key:"_placeInTree",value:function(t,e,i){1==i&&void 0!==i||this._updateBranchMass(t,e);var n,o=t.children.NW.range;n=o.maxX>e.x?o.maxY>e.y?"NW":"SW":o.maxY>e.y?"NE":"SE",this._placeInRegion(t,e,n)}},{key:"_placeInRegion",value:function(t,e,i){var n=t.children[i];switch(n.childrenCount){case 0:n.children.data=e,n.childrenCount=1,this._updateBranchMass(n,e);break;case 1:n.children.data.x===e.x&&n.children.data.y===e.y?(e.x+=this._rng(),e.y+=this._rng()):(this._splitBranch(n),this._placeInTree(n,e));break;case 4:this._placeInTree(n,e)}}},{key:"_splitBranch",value:function(t){var e=null;1===t.childrenCount&&(e=t.children.data,t.mass=0,t.centerOfMass.x=0,t.centerOfMass.y=0),t.childrenCount=4,t.children.data=null,this._insertRegion(t,"NW"),this._insertRegion(t,"NE"),this._insertRegion(t,"SW"),this._insertRegion(t,"SE"),null!=e&&this._placeInTree(t,e)}},{key:"_insertRegion",value:function(t,e){var i,n,o,r,s=.5*t.size;switch(e){case"NW":i=t.range.minX,n=t.range.minX+s,o=t.range.minY,r=t.range.minY+s;break;case"NE":i=t.range.minX+s,n=t.range.maxX,o=t.range.minY,r=t.range.minY+s;break;case"SW":i=t.range.minX,n=t.range.minX+s,o=t.range.minY+s,r=t.range.maxY;break;case"SE":i=t.range.minX+s,n=t.range.maxX,o=t.range.minY+s,r=t.range.maxY}t.children[e]={centerOfMass:{x:0,y:0},mass:0,range:{minX:i,maxX:n,minY:o,maxY:r},size:.5*t.size,calcSize:2*t.calcSize,children:{data:null},maxWidth:0,level:t.level+1,childrenCount:0}}},{key:"_debug",value:function(t,e){void 0!==this.barnesHutTree&&(t.lineWidth=1,this._drawBranch(this.barnesHutTree.root,t,e))}},{key:"_drawBranch",value:function(t,e,i){void 0===i&&(i="#FF0000"),4===t.childrenCount&&(this._drawBranch(t.children.NW,e),this._drawBranch(t.children.NE,e),this._drawBranch(t.children.SE,e),this._drawBranch(t.children.SW,e)),e.strokeStyle=i,e.beginPath(),e.moveTo(t.range.minX,t.range.minY),e.lineTo(t.range.maxX,t.range.minY),e.stroke(),e.beginPath(),e.moveTo(t.range.maxX,t.range.minY),e.lineTo(t.range.maxX,t.range.maxY),e.stroke(),e.beginPath(),e.moveTo(t.range.maxX,t.range.maxY),e.lineTo(t.range.minX,t.range.maxY),e.stroke(),e.beginPath(),e.moveTo(t.range.minX,t.range.maxY),e.lineTo(t.range.minX,t.range.minY),e.stroke()}}]),t}(),op=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this._rng=ah("REPULSION SOLVER"),this.body=e,this.physicsBody=i,this.setOptions(n)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t}},{key:"solve",value:function(){for(var t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a,h=this.body.nodes,l=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices,d=this.physicsBody.forces,c=this.options.nodeDistance,u=-2/3/c,f=0;f<l.length-1;f++){s=h[l[f]];for(var p=f+1;p<l.length;p++)t=(a=h[l[p]]).x-s.x,e=a.y-s.y,0===(i=Math.sqrt(t*t+e*e))&&(t=i=.1*this._rng()),i<2*c&&(r=i<.5*c?1:u*i+1.3333333333333333,n=t*(r/=i),o=e*r,d[s.id].x-=n,d[s.id].y-=o,d[a.id].x+=n,d[a.id].y+=o)}}}]),t}(),rp=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.physicsBody=i,this.setOptions(n)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t,this.overlapAvoidanceFactor=Math.max(0,Math.min(1,this.options.avoidOverlap||0))}},{key:"solve",value:function(){for(var t=this.body.nodes,e=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices,i=this.physicsBody.forces,n=this.options.nodeDistance,o=0;o<e.length-1;o++)for(var r=t[e[o]],s=o+1;s<e.length;s++){var a=t[e[s]];if(r.level===a.level){var h=n+this.overlapAvoidanceFactor*((r.shape.radius||0)/2+(a.shape.radius||0)/2),l=a.x-r.x,d=a.y-r.y,c=Math.sqrt(l*l+d*d),u=void 0;u=c<h?-Math.pow(.05*c,2)+Math.pow(.05*h,2):0,0!==c&&(u/=c);var f=l*u,p=d*u;i[r.id].x-=f,i[r.id].y-=p,i[a.id].x+=f,i[a.id].y+=p}}}}]),t}(),sp=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.physicsBody=i,this.setOptions(n)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t}},{key:"solve",value:function(){for(var t,e,i,n,o,r=this.physicsBody.physicsEdgeIndices,s=this.body.edges,a=0;a<r.length;a++)!0===(e=s[r[a]]).connected&&e.toId!==e.fromId&&void 0!==this.body.nodes[e.toId]&&void 0!==this.body.nodes[e.fromId]&&(void 0!==e.edgeType.via?(t=void 0===e.options.length?this.options.springLength:e.options.length,i=e.to,n=e.edgeType.via,o=e.from,this._calculateSpringForce(i,n,.5*t),this._calculateSpringForce(n,o,.5*t)):(t=void 0===e.options.length?1.5*this.options.springLength:e.options.length,this._calculateSpringForce(e.from,e.to,t)))}},{key:"_calculateSpringForce",value:function(t,e,i){var n=t.x-e.x,o=t.y-e.y,r=Math.max(Math.sqrt(n*n+o*o),.01),s=this.options.springConstant*(i-r)/r,a=n*s,h=o*s;void 0!==this.physicsBody.forces[t.id]&&(this.physicsBody.forces[t.id].x+=a,this.physicsBody.forces[t.id].y+=h),void 0!==this.physicsBody.forces[e.id]&&(this.physicsBody.forces[e.id].x-=a,this.physicsBody.forces[e.id].y-=h)}}]),t}(),ap=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.physicsBody=i,this.setOptions(n)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t}},{key:"solve",value:function(){for(var t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a,h,l,d=this.body.edges,c=.5,u=this.physicsBody.physicsEdgeIndices,f=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices,p=this.physicsBody.forces,v=0;v<f.length;v++){var g=f[v];p[g].springFx=0,p[g].springFy=0}for(var y=0;y<u.length;y++)!0===(e=d[u[y]]).connected&&(t=void 0===e.options.length?this.options.springLength:e.options.length,i=e.from.x-e.to.x,n=e.from.y-e.to.y,a=0===(a=Math.sqrt(i*i+n*n))?.01:a,o=i*(s=this.options.springConstant*(t-a)/a),r=n*s,e.to.level!=e.from.level?(void 0!==p[e.toId]&&(p[e.toId].springFx-=o,p[e.toId].springFy-=r),void 0!==p[e.fromId]&&(p[e.fromId].springFx+=o,p[e.fromId].springFy+=r)):(void 0!==p[e.toId]&&(p[e.toId].x-=c*o,p[e.toId].y-=c*r),void 0!==p[e.fromId]&&(p[e.fromId].x+=c*o,p[e.fromId].y+=c*r)));s=1;for(var m=0;m<f.length;m++){var b=f[m];h=Math.min(s,Math.max(-s,p[b].springFx)),l=Math.min(s,Math.max(-s,p[b].springFy)),p[b].x+=h,p[b].y+=l}for(var w=0,k=0,_=0;_<f.length;_++){var x=f[_];w+=p[x].x,k+=p[x].y}for(var E=w/f.length,O=k/f.length,C=0;C<f.length;C++){var S=f[C];p[S].x-=E,p[S].y-=O}}}]),t}(),hp=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.physicsBody=i,this.setOptions(n)}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){this.options=t}},{key:"solve",value:function(){for(var t,e,i,n,o=this.body.nodes,r=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices,s=this.physicsBody.forces,a=0;a<r.length;a++){t=-(n=o[r[a]]).x,e=-n.y,i=Math.sqrt(t*t+e*e),this._calculateForces(i,t,e,s,n)}}},{key:"_calculateForces",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){var r=0===t?0:this.options.centralGravity/t;n[o.id].x=e*r,n[o.id].y=i*r}}]),t}();function lp(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var dp=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=lp(i);function i(t,n,o){var r;return Nn(this,i),(r=e.call(this,t,n,o))._rng=ah("FORCE ATLAS 2 BASED REPULSION SOLVER"),r}return Fn(i,[{key:"_calculateForces",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){0===t&&(e=t=.1*this._rng()),this.overlapAvoidanceFactor<1&&n.shape.radius&&(t=Math.max(.1+this.overlapAvoidanceFactor*n.shape.radius,t-n.shape.radius));var r=n.edges.length+1,s=this.options.gravitationalConstant*o.mass*n.options.mass*r/Math.pow(t,2),a=e*s,h=i*s;this.physicsBody.forces[n.id].x+=a,this.physicsBody.forces[n.id].y+=h}}]),i}(np);function cp(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var up=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=cp(i);function i(t,n,o){return Nn(this,i),e.call(this,t,n,o)}return Fn(i,[{key:"_calculateForces",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){if(t>0){var r=o.edges.length+1,s=this.options.centralGravity*r*o.options.mass;n[o.id].x=e*s,n[o.id].y=i*s}}}]),i}(hp),fp=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.physicsBody={physicsNodeIndices:[],physicsEdgeIndices:[],forces:{},velocities:{}},this.physicsEnabled=!0,this.simulationInterval=1e3/60,this.requiresTimeout=!0,this.previousStates={},this.referenceState={},this.freezeCache={},this.renderTimer=void 0,this.adaptiveTimestep=!1,this.adaptiveTimestepEnabled=!1,this.adaptiveCounter=0,this.adaptiveInterval=3,this.stabilized=!1,this.startedStabilization=!1,this.stabilizationIterations=0,this.ready=!1,this.options={},this.defaultOptions={enabled:!0,barnesHut:{theta:.5,gravitationalConstant:-2e3,centralGravity:.3,springLength:95,springConstant:.04,damping:.09,avoidOverlap:0},forceAtlas2Based:{theta:.5,gravitationalConstant:-50,centralGravity:.01,springConstant:.08,springLength:100,damping:.4,avoidOverlap:0},repulsion:{centralGravity:.2,springLength:200,springConstant:.05,nodeDistance:100,damping:.09,avoidOverlap:0},hierarchicalRepulsion:{centralGravity:0,springLength:100,springConstant:.01,nodeDistance:120,damping:.09},maxVelocity:50,minVelocity:.75,solver:"barnesHut",stabilization:{enabled:!0,iterations:1e3,updateInterval:50,onlyDynamicEdges:!1,fit:!0},timestep:.5,adaptiveTimestep:!0,wind:{x:0,y:0}},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.timestep=.5,this.layoutFailed=!1,this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t=this;this.body.emitter.on("initPhysics",(function(){t.initPhysics()})),this.body.emitter.on("_layoutFailed",(function(){t.layoutFailed=!0})),this.body.emitter.on("resetPhysics",(function(){t.stopSimulation(),t.ready=!1})),this.body.emitter.on("disablePhysics",(function(){t.physicsEnabled=!1,t.stopSimulation()})),this.body.emitter.on("restorePhysics",(function(){t.setOptions(t.options),!0===t.ready&&t.startSimulation()})),this.body.emitter.on("startSimulation",(function(){!0===t.ready&&t.startSimulation()})),this.body.emitter.on("stopSimulation",(function(){t.stopSimulation()})),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){t.stopSimulation(!1),t.body.emitter.off()})),this.body.emitter.on("_dataChanged",(function(){t.updatePhysicsData()}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t)if(!1===t)this.options.enabled=!1,this.physicsEnabled=!1,this.stopSimulation();else if(!0===t)this.options.enabled=!0,this.physicsEnabled=!0,this.startSimulation();else{this.physicsEnabled=!0,Oh(["stabilization"],this.options,t),$h(this.options,t,"stabilization"),void 0===t.enabled&&(this.options.enabled=!0),!1===this.options.enabled&&(this.physicsEnabled=!1,this.stopSimulation());var e=this.options.wind;e&&(("number"!=typeof e.x||yd(e.x))&&(e.x=0),("number"!=typeof e.y||yd(e.y))&&(e.y=0)),this.timestep=this.options.timestep}this.init()}},{key:"init",value:function(){var t;"forceAtlas2Based"===this.options.solver?(t=this.options.forceAtlas2Based,this.nodesSolver=new dp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.edgesSolver=new sp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.gravitySolver=new up(this.body,this.physicsBody,t)):"repulsion"===this.options.solver?(t=this.options.repulsion,this.nodesSolver=new op(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.edgesSolver=new sp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.gravitySolver=new hp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t)):"hierarchicalRepulsion"===this.options.solver?(t=this.options.hierarchicalRepulsion,this.nodesSolver=new rp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.edgesSolver=new ap(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.gravitySolver=new hp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t)):(t=this.options.barnesHut,this.nodesSolver=new np(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.edgesSolver=new sp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t),this.gravitySolver=new hp(this.body,this.physicsBody,t)),this.modelOptions=t}},{key:"initPhysics",value:function(){!0===this.physicsEnabled&&!0===this.options.enabled?!0===this.options.stabilization.enabled?this.stabilize():(this.stabilized=!1,this.ready=!0,this.body.emitter.emit("fit",{},this.layoutFailed),this.startSimulation()):(this.ready=!0,this.body.emitter.emit("fit"))}},{key:"startSimulation",value:function(){var t;!0===this.physicsEnabled&&!0===this.options.enabled?(this.stabilized=!1,this.adaptiveTimestep=!1,this.body.emitter.emit("_resizeNodes"),void 0===this.viewFunction&&(this.viewFunction=Vt(t=this.simulationStep).call(t,this),this.body.emitter.on("initRedraw",this.viewFunction),this.body.emitter.emit("_startRendering"))):this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}},{key:"stopSimulation",value:function(){var t=!(arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0])||arguments[0];this.stabilized=!0,!0===t&&this._emitStabilized(),void 0!==this.viewFunction&&(this.body.emitter.off("initRedraw",this.viewFunction),this.viewFunction=void 0,!0===t&&this.body.emitter.emit("_stopRendering"))}},{key:"simulationStep",value:function(){var t=No();this.physicsTick(),(No()-t<.4*this.simulationInterval||!0===this.runDoubleSpeed)&&!1===this.stabilized&&(this.physicsTick(),this.runDoubleSpeed=!0),!0===this.stabilized&&this.stopSimulation()}},{key:"_emitStabilized",value:function(){var t=this,e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:this.stabilizationIterations;(this.stabilizationIterations>1||!0===this.startedStabilization)&&rs((function(){t.body.emitter.emit("stabilized",{iterations:e}),t.startedStabilization=!1,t.stabilizationIterations=0}),0)}},{key:"physicsStep",value:function(){this.gravitySolver.solve(),this.nodesSolver.solve(),this.edgesSolver.solve(),this.moveNodes()}},{key:"adjustTimeStep",value:function(){!0===this._evaluateStepQuality()?this.timestep=1.2*this.timestep:this.timestep/1.2<this.options.timestep?this.timestep=this.options.timestep:(this.adaptiveCounter=-1,this.timestep=Math.max(this.options.timestep,this.timestep/1.2))}},{key:"physicsTick",value:function(){if(this._startStabilizing(),!0!==this.stabilized){if(!0===this.adaptiveTimestep&&!0===this.adaptiveTimestepEnabled)this.adaptiveCounter%this.adaptiveInterval==0?(this.timestep=2*this.timestep,this.physicsStep(),this.revert(),this.timestep=.5*this.timestep,this.physicsStep(),this.physicsStep(),this.adjustTimeStep()):this.physicsStep(),this.adaptiveCounter+=1;else this.timestep=this.options.timestep,this.physicsStep();!0===this.stabilized&&this.revert(),this.stabilizationIterations++}}},{key:"updatePhysicsData",value:function(){this.physicsBody.forces={},this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices=[],this.physicsBody.physicsEdgeIndices=[];var t=this.body.nodes,e=this.body.edges;for(var i in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,i)&&!0===t[i].options.physics&&this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices.push(t[i].id);for(var n in e)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,n)&&!0===e[n].options.physics&&this.physicsBody.physicsEdgeIndices.push(e[n].id);for(var o=0;o<this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices.length;o++){var r=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices[o];this.physicsBody.forces[r]={x:0,y:0},void 0===this.physicsBody.velocities[r]&&(this.physicsBody.velocities[r]={x:0,y:0})}for(var s in this.physicsBody.velocities)void 0===t[s]&&delete this.physicsBody.velocities[s]}},{key:"revert",value:function(){var t=zo(this.previousStates),e=this.body.nodes,i=this.physicsBody.velocities;this.referenceState={};for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var o=t[n];void 0!==e[o]?!0===e[o].options.physics&&(this.referenceState[o]={positions:{x:e[o].x,y:e[o].y}},i[o].x=this.previousStates[o].vx,i[o].y=this.previousStates[o].vy,e[o].x=this.previousStates[o].x,e[o].y=this.previousStates[o].y):delete this.previousStates[o]}}},{key:"_evaluateStepQuality",value:function(){var t,e,i=this.body.nodes,n=this.referenceState;for(var o in this.referenceState)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.referenceState,o)&&void 0!==i[o]&&(t=i[o].x-n[o].positions.x,e=i[o].y-n[o].positions.y,Math.sqrt(Math.pow(t,2)+Math.pow(e,2))>.3))return!1;return!0}},{key:"moveNodes",value:function(){for(var t=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices,e=0,i=0,n=0;n<t.length;n++){var o=t[n],r=this._performStep(o);e=Math.max(e,r),i+=r}this.adaptiveTimestepEnabled=i/t.length<5,this.stabilized=e<this.options.minVelocity}},{key:"calculateComponentVelocity",value:function(t,e,i){t+=(e-this.modelOptions.damping*t)/i*this.timestep;var n=this.options.maxVelocity||1e9;return Math.abs(t)>n&&(t=t>0?n:-n),t}},{key:"_performStep",value:function(t){var e=this.body.nodes[t],i=this.physicsBody.forces[t];this.options.wind&&(i.x+=this.options.wind.x,i.y+=this.options.wind.y);var n=this.physicsBody.velocities[t];return this.previousStates[t]={x:e.x,y:e.y,vx:n.x,vy:n.y},!1===e.options.fixed.x?(n.x=this.calculateComponentVelocity(n.x,i.x,e.options.mass),e.x+=n.x*this.timestep):(i.x=0,n.x=0),!1===e.options.fixed.y?(n.y=this.calculateComponentVelocity(n.y,i.y,e.options.mass),e.y+=n.y*this.timestep):(i.y=0,n.y=0),Math.sqrt(Math.pow(n.x,2)+Math.pow(n.y,2))}},{key:"_freezeNodes",value:function(){var t=this.body.nodes;for(var e in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)&&t[e].x&&t[e].y){var i=t[e].options.fixed;this.freezeCache[e]={x:i.x,y:i.y},i.x=!0,i.y=!0}}},{key:"_restoreFrozenNodes",value:function(){var t=this.body.nodes;for(var e in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)&&void 0!==this.freezeCache[e]&&(t[e].options.fixed.x=this.freezeCache[e].x,t[e].options.fixed.y=this.freezeCache[e].y);this.freezeCache={}}},{key:"stabilize",value:function(){var t=this,e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:this.options.stabilization.iterations;"number"!=typeof e&&(e=this.options.stabilization.iterations,console.error("The stabilize method needs a numeric amount of iterations. Switching to default: ",e)),0!==this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices.length?(this.adaptiveTimestep=this.options.adaptiveTimestep,this.body.emitter.emit("_resizeNodes"),this.stopSimulation(),this.stabilized=!1,this.body.emitter.emit("_blockRedraw"),this.targetIterations=e,!0===this.options.stabilization.onlyDynamicEdges&&this._freezeNodes(),this.stabilizationIterations=0,rs((function(){return t._stabilizationBatch()}),0)):this.ready=!0}},{key:"_startStabilizing",value:function(){return!0!==this.startedStabilization&&(this.body.emitter.emit("startStabilizing"),this.startedStabilization=!0,!0)}},{key:"_stabilizationBatch",value:function(){var t=this,e=function(){return!1===t.stabilized&&t.stabilizationIterations<t.targetIterations},i=function(){t.body.emitter.emit("stabilizationProgress",{iterations:t.stabilizationIterations,total:t.targetIterations})};this._startStabilizing()&&i();for(var n,o=0;e()&&o<this.options.stabilization.updateInterval;)this.physicsTick(),o++;(i(),e())?rs(Vt(n=this._stabilizationBatch).call(n,this),0):this._finalizeStabilization()}},{key:"_finalizeStabilization",value:function(){this.body.emitter.emit("_allowRedraw"),!0===this.options.stabilization.fit&&this.body.emitter.emit("fit"),!0===this.options.stabilization.onlyDynamicEdges&&this._restoreFrozenNodes(),this.body.emitter.emit("stabilizationIterationsDone"),this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw"),!0===this.stabilized?this._emitStabilized():this.startSimulation(),this.ready=!0}},{key:"_drawForces",value:function(t){for(var e=0;e<this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices.length;e++){var i=this.physicsBody.physicsNodeIndices[e],n=this.body.nodes[i],o=this.physicsBody.forces[i],r=Math.sqrt(Math.pow(o.x,2)+Math.pow(o.x,2)),s=Math.min(Math.max(5,r),15),a=3*s,h=Vh((180-180*Math.min(1,Math.max(0,.03*r)))/360,1,1),l={x:n.x+20*o.x,y:n.y+20*o.y};t.lineWidth=s,t.strokeStyle=h,t.beginPath(),t.moveTo(n.x,n.y),t.lineTo(l.x,l.y),t.stroke();var d=Math.atan2(o.y,o.x);t.fillStyle=h,jf.draw(t,{type:"arrow",point:l,angle:d,length:a}),hs(t).call(t)}}}]),t}(),pp=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,null,[{key:"getRange",value:function(t){var e,i=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:[],n=1e9,o=-1e9,r=1e9,s=-1e9;if(i.length>0)for(var a=0;a<i.length;a++)r>(e=t[i[a]]).shape.boundingBox.left&&(r=e.shape.boundingBox.left),s<e.shape.boundingBox.right&&(s=e.shape.boundingBox.right),n>e.shape.boundingBox.top&&(n=e.shape.boundingBox.top),o<e.shape.boundingBox.bottom&&(o=e.shape.boundingBox.bottom);return 1e9===r&&-1e9===s&&1e9===n&&-1e9===o&&(n=0,o=0,r=0,s=0),{minX:r,maxX:s,minY:n,maxY:o}}},{key:"getRangeCore",value:function(t){var e,i=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:[],n=1e9,o=-1e9,r=1e9,s=-1e9;if(i.length>0)for(var a=0;a<i.length;a++)r>(e=t[i[a]]).x&&(r=e.x),s<e.x&&(s=e.x),n>e.y&&(n=e.y),o<e.y&&(o=e.y);return 1e9===r&&-1e9===s&&1e9===n&&-1e9===o&&(n=0,o=0,r=0,s=0),{minX:r,maxX:s,minY:n,maxY:o}}},{key:"findCenter",value:function(t){return{x:.5*(t.maxX+t.minX),y:.5*(t.maxY+t.minY)}}},{key:"cloneOptions",value:function(t,e){var i={};return void 0===e||"node"===e?(Ch(i,t.options,!0),i.x=t.x,i.y=t.y,i.amountOfConnections=t.edges.length):Ch(i,t.options,!0),i}}]),t}();function vp(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var gp=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=vp(i);function i(t,n,o,r,s,a){var h;return Nn(this,i),(h=e.call(this,t,n,o,r,s,a)).isCluster=!0,h.containedNodes={},h.containedEdges={},h}return Fn(i,[{key:"_openChildCluster",value:function(t){var e=this,i=this.body.nodes[t];if(void 0===this.containedNodes[t])throw new Error("node with id: "+t+" not in current cluster");if(!i.isCluster)throw new Error("node with id: "+t+" is not a cluster");delete this.containedNodes[t],Dh(i.edges,(function(t){delete e.containedEdges[t.id]})),Dh(i.containedNodes,(function(t,i){e.containedNodes[i]=t})),i.containedNodes={},Dh(i.containedEdges,(function(t,i){e.containedEdges[i]=t})),i.containedEdges={},Dh(i.edges,(function(t){Dh(e.edges,(function(i){var n,o,r=Hr(n=i.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds).call(n,t.id);-1!==r&&(Dh(t.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds,(function(t){i.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds.push(t),e.body.edges[t].edgeReplacedById=i.id})),er(o=i.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds).call(o,r,1))}))})),i.edges=[]}}]),i}(cf),yp=function(){function t(e){var i=this;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.clusteredNodes={},this.clusteredEdges={},this.options={},this.defaultOptions={},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.body.emitter.on("_resetData",(function(){i.clusteredNodes={},i.clusteredEdges={}}))}return Fn(t,[{key:"clusterByHubsize",value:function(t,e){void 0===t?t=this._getHubSize():"object"===go(t)&&(e=this._checkOptions(t),t=this._getHubSize());for(var i=[],n=0;n<this.body.nodeIndices.length;n++){var o=this.body.nodes[this.body.nodeIndices[n]];o.edges.length>=t&&i.push(o.id)}for(var r=0;r<i.length;r++)this.clusterByConnection(i[r],e,!0);this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"cluster",value:function(){var t=this,e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{},i=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];if(void 0===e.joinCondition)throw new Error("Cannot call clusterByNodeData without a joinCondition function in the options.");e=this._checkOptions(e);var n={},o={};Dh(this.body.nodes,(function(i,r){i.options&&!0===e.joinCondition(i.options)&&(n[r]=i,Dh(i.edges,(function(e){void 0===t.clusteredEdges[e.id]&&(o[e.id]=e)})))})),this._cluster(n,o,e,i)}},{key:"clusterByEdgeCount",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n=!(arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2])||arguments[2];e=this._checkOptions(e);for(var o,r,s,a=[],h={},l=function(n){var l={},d={},c=i.body.nodeIndices[n],u=i.body.nodes[c];if(void 0===h[c]){s=0,r=[];for(var f=0;f<u.edges.length;f++)o=u.edges[f],void 0===i.clusteredEdges[o.id]&&(o.toId!==o.fromId&&s++,r.push(o));if(s===t){for(var p=function(t){if(void 0===e.joinCondition||null===e.joinCondition)return!0;var i=pp.cloneOptions(t);return e.joinCondition(i)},v=!0,g=0;g<r.length;g++){o=r[g];var y=i._getConnectedId(o,c);if(!p(u)){v=!1;break}d[o.id]=o,l[c]=u,l[y]=i.body.nodes[y],h[c]=!0}if(zo(l).length>0&&zo(d).length>0&&!0===v){var m=function(){for(var t=0;t<a.length;++t)for(var e in l)if(void 0!==a[t].nodes[e])return a[t]}();if(void 0!==m){for(var b in l)void 0===m.nodes[b]&&(m.nodes[b]=l[b]);for(var w in d)void 0===m.edges[w]&&(m.edges[w]=d[w])}else a.push({nodes:l,edges:d})}}}},d=0;d<this.body.nodeIndices.length;d++)l(d);for(var c=0;c<a.length;c++)this._cluster(a[c].nodes,a[c].edges,e,!1);!0===n&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"clusterOutliers",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];this.clusterByEdgeCount(1,t,e)}},{key:"clusterBridges",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];this.clusterByEdgeCount(2,t,e)}},{key:"clusterByConnection",value:function(t,e){var i,n=!(arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2])||arguments[2];if(void 0===t)throw new Error("No nodeId supplied to clusterByConnection!");if(void 0===this.body.nodes[t])throw new Error("The nodeId given to clusterByConnection does not exist!");var o=this.body.nodes[t];void 0===(e=this._checkOptions(e,o)).clusterNodeProperties.x&&(e.clusterNodeProperties.x=o.x),void 0===e.clusterNodeProperties.y&&(e.clusterNodeProperties.y=o.y),void 0===e.clusterNodeProperties.fixed&&(e.clusterNodeProperties.fixed={},e.clusterNodeProperties.fixed.x=o.options.fixed.x,e.clusterNodeProperties.fixed.y=o.options.fixed.y);var r={},s={},a=o.id,h=pp.cloneOptions(o);r[a]=o;for(var l=0;l<o.edges.length;l++){var d=o.edges[l];if(void 0===this.clusteredEdges[d.id]){var c=this._getConnectedId(d,a);if(void 0===this.clusteredNodes[c])if(c!==a)if(void 0===e.joinCondition)s[d.id]=d,r[c]=this.body.nodes[c];else{var u=pp.cloneOptions(this.body.nodes[c]);!0===e.joinCondition(h,u)&&(s[d.id]=d,r[c]=this.body.nodes[c])}else s[d.id]=d}}var f=Io(i=zo(r)).call(i,(function(t){return r[t].id}));for(var p in r)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(r,p))for(var v=r[p],g=0;g<v.edges.length;g++){var y=v.edges[g];Hr(f).call(f,this._getConnectedId(y,v.id))>-1&&(s[y.id]=y)}this._cluster(r,s,e,n)}},{key:"_createClusterEdges",value:function(t,e,i,n){for(var o,r,s,a,h,l,d=zo(t),c=[],u=0;u<d.length;u++){s=t[r=d[u]];for(var f=0;f<s.edges.length;f++)o=s.edges[f],void 0===this.clusteredEdges[o.id]&&(o.toId==o.fromId?e[o.id]=o:o.toId==r?(a=i.id,l=h=o.fromId):(a=o.toId,h=i.id,l=a),void 0===t[l]&&c.push({edge:o,fromId:h,toId:a}))}for(var p=[],v=function(t){for(var e=0;e<p.length;e++){var i=p[e],n=t.fromId===i.fromId&&t.toId===i.toId,o=t.fromId===i.toId&&t.toId===i.fromId;if(n||o)return i}return null},g=0;g<c.length;g++){var y=c[g],m=y.edge,b=v(y);null===b?(b=this._createClusteredEdge(y.fromId,y.toId,m,n),p.push(b)):b.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds.push(m.id),this.body.edges[m.id].edgeReplacedById=b.id,this._backupEdgeOptions(m),m.setOptions({physics:!1})}}},{key:"_checkOptions",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};return void 0===t.clusterEdgeProperties&&(t.clusterEdgeProperties={}),void 0===t.clusterNodeProperties&&(t.clusterNodeProperties={}),t}},{key:"_cluster",value:function(t,e,i){var n=!(arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3])||arguments[3],o=[];for(var r in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,r)&&void 0!==this.clusteredNodes[r]&&o.push(r);for(var s=0;s<o.length;++s)delete t[o[s]];if(0!=zo(t).length&&(1!=zo(t).length||1==i.clusterNodeProperties.allowSingleNodeCluster)){var a=Ch({},i.clusterNodeProperties);if(void 0!==i.processProperties){var h=[];for(var l in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,l)){var d=pp.cloneOptions(t[l]);h.push(d)}var c=[];for(var u in e)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,u)&&"clusterEdge:"!==u.substr(0,12)){var f=pp.cloneOptions(e[u],"edge");c.push(f)}if(!(a=i.processProperties(a,h,c)))throw new Error("The processProperties function does not return properties!")}void 0===a.id&&(a.id="cluster:"+Wc());var p=a.id;void 0===a.label&&(a.label="cluster");var v=void 0;void 0===a.x&&(v=this._getClusterPosition(t),a.x=v.x),void 0===a.y&&(void 0===v&&(v=this._getClusterPosition(t)),a.y=v.y),a.id=p;var g=this.body.functions.createNode(a,gp);g.containedNodes=t,g.containedEdges=e,g.clusterEdgeProperties=i.clusterEdgeProperties,this.body.nodes[a.id]=g,this._clusterEdges(t,e,a,i.clusterEdgeProperties),a.id=void 0,!0===n&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}}},{key:"_backupEdgeOptions",value:function(t){void 0===this.clusteredEdges[t.id]&&(this.clusteredEdges[t.id]={physics:t.options.physics})}},{key:"_restoreEdge",value:function(t){var e=this.clusteredEdges[t.id];void 0!==e&&(t.setOptions({physics:e.physics}),delete this.clusteredEdges[t.id])}},{key:"isCluster",value:function(t){return void 0!==this.body.nodes[t]?!0===this.body.nodes[t].isCluster:(console.error("Node does not exist."),!1)}},{key:"_getClusterPosition",value:function(t){for(var e,i=zo(t),n=t[i[0]].x,o=t[i[0]].x,r=t[i[0]].y,s=t[i[0]].y,a=1;a<i.length;a++)n=(e=t[i[a]]).x<n?e.x:n,o=e.x>o?e.x:o,r=e.y<r?e.y:r,s=e.y>s?e.y:s;return{x:.5*(n+o),y:.5*(r+s)}}},{key:"openCluster",value:function(t,e){var i=!(arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2])||arguments[2];if(void 0===t)throw new Error("No clusterNodeId supplied to openCluster.");var n=this.body.nodes[t];if(void 0===n)throw new Error("The clusterNodeId supplied to openCluster does not exist.");if(!0!==n.isCluster||void 0===n.containedNodes||void 0===n.containedEdges)throw new Error("The node:"+t+" is not a valid cluster.");var o=this.findNode(t),r=Hr(o).call(o,t)-1;if(r>=0){var s=o[r],a=this.body.nodes[s];return a._openChildCluster(t),delete this.body.nodes[t],void(!0===i&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged"))}var h=n.containedNodes,l=n.containedEdges;if(void 0!==e&&void 0!==e.releaseFunction&&"function"==typeof e.releaseFunction){var d={},c={x:n.x,y:n.y};for(var u in h)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(h,u)){var f=this.body.nodes[u];d[u]={x:f.x,y:f.y}}var p=e.releaseFunction(c,d);for(var v in h)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(h,v)){var g=this.body.nodes[v];void 0!==p[v]&&(g.x=void 0===p[v].x?n.x:p[v].x,g.y=void 0===p[v].y?n.y:p[v].y)}}else Dh(h,(function(t){!1===t.options.fixed.x&&(t.x=n.x),!1===t.options.fixed.y&&(t.y=n.y)}));for(var y in h)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(h,y)){var m=this.body.nodes[y];m.vx=n.vx,m.vy=n.vy,m.setOptions({physics:!0}),delete this.clusteredNodes[y]}for(var b=[],w=0;w<n.edges.length;w++)b.push(n.edges[w]);for(var k=0;k<b.length;k++){for(var _=b[k],x=this._getConnectedId(_,t),E=this.clusteredNodes[x],O=0;O<_.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds.length;O++){var C=_.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds[O],S=this.body.edges[C];if(void 0!==S)if(void 0!==E){var T=this.body.nodes[E.clusterId];T.containedEdges[S.id]=S,delete l[S.id];var M=S.fromId,P=S.toId;S.toId==x?P=E.clusterId:M=E.clusterId,this._createClusteredEdge(M,P,S,T.clusterEdgeProperties,{hidden:!1,physics:!0})}else this._restoreEdge(S)}_.remove()}for(var D in l)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(l,D)&&this._restoreEdge(l[D]);delete this.body.nodes[t],!0===i&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"getNodesInCluster",value:function(t){var e=[];if(!0===this.isCluster(t)){var i=this.body.nodes[t].containedNodes;for(var n in i)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,n)&&e.push(this.body.nodes[n].id)}return e}},{key:"findNode",value:function(t){for(var e,i=[],n=0;void 0!==this.clusteredNodes[t]&&n<100;){if(void 0===(e=this.body.nodes[t]))return[];i.push(e.id),t=this.clusteredNodes[t].clusterId,n++}return void 0===(e=this.body.nodes[t])?[]:(i.push(e.id),Xo(i).call(i),i)}},{key:"updateClusteredNode",value:function(t,e){if(void 0===t)throw new Error("No clusteredNodeId supplied to updateClusteredNode.");if(void 0===e)throw new Error("No newOptions supplied to updateClusteredNode.");if(void 0===this.body.nodes[t])throw new Error("The clusteredNodeId supplied to updateClusteredNode does not exist.");this.body.nodes[t].setOptions(e),this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"updateEdge",value:function(t,e){if(void 0===t)throw new Error("No startEdgeId supplied to updateEdge.");if(void 0===e)throw new Error("No newOptions supplied to updateEdge.");if(void 0===this.body.edges[t])throw new Error("The startEdgeId supplied to updateEdge does not exist.");for(var i=this.getClusteredEdges(t),n=0;n<i.length;n++){this.body.edges[i[n]].setOptions(e)}this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}},{key:"getClusteredEdges",value:function(t){for(var e=[],i=0;void 0!==t&&void 0!==this.body.edges[t]&&i<100;)e.push(this.body.edges[t].id),t=this.body.edges[t].edgeReplacedById,i++;return Xo(e).call(e),e}},{key:"getBaseEdge",value:function(t){return this.getBaseEdges(t)[0]}},{key:"getBaseEdges",value:function(t){for(var e=[t],i=[],n=[],o=0;e.length>0&&o<100;){var r=e.pop();if(void 0!==r){var s=this.body.edges[r];if(void 0!==s){o++;var a=s.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds;if(void 0===a)n.push(r);else for(var h=0;h<a.length;++h){var l=a[h];-1===Hr(e).call(e,a)&&-1===Hr(i).call(i,a)&&e.push(l)}i.push(r)}}}return n}},{key:"_getConnectedId",value:function(t,e){return t.toId!=e?t.toId:(t.fromId,t.fromId)}},{key:"_getHubSize",value:function(){for(var t=0,e=0,i=0,n=0,o=0;o<this.body.nodeIndices.length;o++){var r=this.body.nodes[this.body.nodeIndices[o]];r.edges.length>n&&(n=r.edges.length),t+=r.edges.length,e+=Math.pow(r.edges.length,2),i+=1}t/=i;var s=(e/=i)-Math.pow(t,2),a=Math.sqrt(s),h=Math.floor(t+2*a);return h>n&&(h=n),h}},{key:"_createClusteredEdge",value:function(t,e,i,n,o){var r=pp.cloneOptions(i,"edge");Ch(r,n),r.from=t,r.to=e,r.id="clusterEdge:"+Wc(),void 0!==o&&Ch(r,o);var s=this.body.functions.createEdge(r);return s.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds=[i.id],s.connect(),this.body.edges[s.id]=s,s}},{key:"_clusterEdges",value:function(t,e,i,n){if(e instanceof ep){var o=e,r={};r[o.id]=o,e=r}if(t instanceof cf){var s=t,a={};a[s.id]=s,t=a}if(null==i)throw new Error("_clusterEdges: parameter clusterNode required");for(var h in void 0===n&&(n=i.clusterEdgeProperties),this._createClusterEdges(t,e,i,n),e)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,h)&&void 0!==this.body.edges[h]){var l=this.body.edges[h];this._backupEdgeOptions(l),l.setOptions({physics:!1})}for(var d in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,d)&&(this.clusteredNodes[d]={clusterId:i.id,node:this.body.nodes[d]},this.body.nodes[d].setOptions({physics:!1}))}},{key:"_getClusterNodeForNode",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){var e=this.clusteredNodes[t];if(void 0!==e){var i=e.clusterId;if(void 0!==i)return this.body.nodes[i]}}}},{key:"_filter",value:function(t,e){var i=[];return Dh(t,(function(t){e(t)&&i.push(t)})),i}},{key:"_updateState",value:function(){var t,e=this,i=[],n={},o=function(t){Dh(e.body.nodes,(function(e){!0===e.isCluster&&t(e)}))};for(t in this.clusteredNodes){if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.clusteredNodes,t))void 0===this.body.nodes[t]&&i.push(t)}o((function(t){for(var e=0;e<i.length;e++)delete t.containedNodes[i[e]]}));for(var r=0;r<i.length;r++)delete this.clusteredNodes[i[r]];Dh(this.clusteredEdges,(function(t){var i=e.body.edges[t];void 0!==i&&i.endPointsValid()||(n[t]=t)})),o((function(t){Dh(t.containedEdges,(function(t,e){t.endPointsValid()||n[e]||(n[e]=e)}))})),Dh(this.body.edges,(function(t,i){var o=!0,r=t.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds;if(void 0!==r){var s=0;Dh(r,(function(t){var i=e.body.edges[t];void 0!==i&&i.endPointsValid()&&(s+=1)})),o=s>0}t.endPointsValid()&&o||(n[i]=i)})),o((function(t){Dh(n,(function(i){delete t.containedEdges[i],Dh(t.edges,(function(o,r){o.id!==i?o.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds=e._filter(o.clusteringEdgeReplacingIds,(function(t){return!n[t]})):t.edges[r]=null})),t.edges=e._filter(t.edges,(function(t){return null!==t}))}))})),Dh(n,(function(t){delete e.clusteredEdges[t]})),Dh(n,(function(t){delete e.body.edges[t]})),Dh(zo(this.body.edges),(function(t){var i=e.body.edges[t],n=e._isClusteredNode(i.fromId)||e._isClusteredNode(i.toId);if(n!==e._isClusteredEdge(i.id))if(n){var o=e._getClusterNodeForNode(i.fromId);void 0!==o&&e._clusterEdges(e.body.nodes[i.fromId],i,o);var r=e._getClusterNodeForNode(i.toId);void 0!==r&&e._clusterEdges(e.body.nodes[i.toId],i,r)}else delete e._clusterEdges[t],e._restoreEdge(i)}));for(var s=!1,a=!0,h=function(){var t=[];o((function(e){var i=zo(e.containedNodes).length,n=!0===e.options.allowSingleNodeCluster;(n&&i<1||!n&&i<2)&&t.push(e.id)}));for(var i=0;i<t.length;++i)e.openCluster(t[i],{},!1);a=t.length>0,s=s||a};a;)h();s&&this._updateState()}},{key:"_isClusteredNode",value:function(t){return void 0!==this.clusteredNodes[t]}},{key:"_isClusteredEdge",value:function(t){return void 0!==this.clusteredEdges[t]}}]),t}();function mp(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return bp(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return bp(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function bp(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}var wp=function(){function t(e,i){var n;Nn(this,t),void 0!==window&&(n=window.requestAnimationFrame||window.mozRequestAnimationFrame||window.webkitRequestAnimationFrame||window.msRequestAnimationFrame),window.requestAnimationFrame=void 0===n?function(t){t()}:n,this.body=e,this.canvas=i,this.redrawRequested=!1,this.renderTimer=void 0,this.requiresTimeout=!0,this.renderingActive=!1,this.renderRequests=0,this.allowRedraw=!0,this.dragging=!1,this.zooming=!1,this.options={},this.defaultOptions={hideEdgesOnDrag:!1,hideEdgesOnZoom:!1,hideNodesOnDrag:!1},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this._determineBrowserMethod(),this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t,e=this;this.body.emitter.on("dragStart",(function(){e.dragging=!0})),this.body.emitter.on("dragEnd",(function(){e.dragging=!1})),this.body.emitter.on("zoom",(function(){e.zooming=!0,window.clearTimeout(e.zoomTimeoutId),e.zoomTimeoutId=rs((function(){var t;e.zooming=!1,Vt(t=e._requestRedraw).call(t,e)()}),250)})),this.body.emitter.on("_resizeNodes",(function(){e._resizeNodes()})),this.body.emitter.on("_redraw",(function(){!1===e.renderingActive&&e._redraw()})),this.body.emitter.on("_blockRedraw",(function(){e.allowRedraw=!1})),this.body.emitter.on("_allowRedraw",(function(){e.allowRedraw=!0,e.redrawRequested=!1})),this.body.emitter.on("_requestRedraw",Vt(t=this._requestRedraw).call(t,this)),this.body.emitter.on("_startRendering",(function(){e.renderRequests+=1,e.renderingActive=!0,e._startRendering()})),this.body.emitter.on("_stopRendering",(function(){e.renderRequests-=1,e.renderingActive=e.renderRequests>0,e.renderTimer=void 0})),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){e.renderRequests=0,e.allowRedraw=!1,e.renderingActive=!1,!0===e.requiresTimeout?clearTimeout(e.renderTimer):window.cancelAnimationFrame(e.renderTimer),e.body.emitter.off()}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){Eh(["hideEdgesOnDrag","hideEdgesOnZoom","hideNodesOnDrag"],this.options,t)}}},{key:"_requestNextFrame",value:function(t,e){if("undefined"!=typeof window){var i,n=window;return!0===this.requiresTimeout?i=rs(t,e):n.requestAnimationFrame&&(i=n.requestAnimationFrame(t)),i}}},{key:"_startRendering",value:function(){var t;!0===this.renderingActive&&(void 0===this.renderTimer&&(this.renderTimer=this._requestNextFrame(Vt(t=this._renderStep).call(t,this),this.simulationInterval)))}},{key:"_renderStep",value:function(){!0===this.renderingActive&&(this.renderTimer=void 0,!0===this.requiresTimeout&&this._startRendering(),this._redraw(),!1===this.requiresTimeout&&this._startRendering())}},{key:"redraw",value:function(){this.body.emitter.emit("setSize"),this._redraw()}},{key:"_requestRedraw",value:function(){var t=this;!0!==this.redrawRequested&&!1===this.renderingActive&&!0===this.allowRedraw&&(this.redrawRequested=!0,this._requestNextFrame((function(){t._redraw(!1)}),0))}},{key:"_redraw",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]&&arguments[0];if(!0===this.allowRedraw){this.body.emitter.emit("initRedraw"),this.redrawRequested=!1;var e={drawExternalLabels:null};0!==this.canvas.frame.canvas.width&&0!==this.canvas.frame.canvas.height||this.canvas.setSize(),this.canvas.setTransform();var i=this.canvas.getContext(),n=this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientWidth,o=this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientHeight;if(i.clearRect(0,0,n,o),0===this.canvas.frame.clientWidth)return;if(i.save(),i.translate(this.body.view.translation.x,this.body.view.translation.y),i.scale(this.body.view.scale,this.body.view.scale),i.beginPath(),this.body.emitter.emit("beforeDrawing",i),i.closePath(),!1===t&&(!1===this.dragging||!0===this.dragging&&!1===this.options.hideEdgesOnDrag)&&(!1===this.zooming||!0===this.zooming&&!1===this.options.hideEdgesOnZoom)&&this._drawEdges(i),!1===this.dragging||!0===this.dragging&&!1===this.options.hideNodesOnDrag){var r=this._drawNodes(i,t),s=r.drawExternalLabels;e.drawExternalLabels=s}!1===t&&(!1===this.dragging||!0===this.dragging&&!1===this.options.hideEdgesOnDrag)&&(!1===this.zooming||!0===this.zooming&&!1===this.options.hideEdgesOnZoom)&&this._drawArrows(i),null!=e.drawExternalLabels&&e.drawExternalLabels(),!1===t&&this._drawSelectionBox(i),i.beginPath(),this.body.emitter.emit("afterDrawing",i),i.closePath(),i.restore(),!0===t&&i.clearRect(0,0,n,o)}}},{key:"_resizeNodes",value:function(){this.canvas.setTransform();var t=this.canvas.getContext();t.save(),t.translate(this.body.view.translation.x,this.body.view.translation.y),t.scale(this.body.view.scale,this.body.view.scale);var e,i=this.body.nodes;for(var n in i)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(i,n)&&((e=i[n]).resize(t),e.updateBoundingBox(t,e.selected));t.restore()}},{key:"_drawNodes",value:function(t){for(var e,i,n=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1],o=this.body.nodes,r=this.body.nodeIndices,s=[],a=[],h=20,l=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas({x:-h,y:-h}),d=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas({x:this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientWidth+h,y:this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientHeight+h}),c={top:l.y,left:l.x,bottom:d.y,right:d.x},u=[],f=0;f<r.length;f++)if((e=o[r[f]]).hover)a.push(r[f]);else if(e.isSelected())s.push(r[f]);else if(!0===n){var p=e.draw(t);null!=p.drawExternalLabel&&u.push(p.drawExternalLabel)}else if(!0===e.isBoundingBoxOverlappingWith(c)){var v=e.draw(t);null!=v.drawExternalLabel&&u.push(v.drawExternalLabel)}else e.updateBoundingBox(t,e.selected);var g=s.length,y=a.length;for(i=0;i<g;i++){var m=(e=o[s[i]]).draw(t);null!=m.drawExternalLabel&&u.push(m.drawExternalLabel)}for(i=0;i<y;i++){var b=(e=o[a[i]]).draw(t);null!=b.drawExternalLabel&&u.push(b.drawExternalLabel)}return{drawExternalLabels:function(){var t,e=mp(u);try{for(e.s();!(t=e.n()).done;){(0,t.value)()}}catch(t){e.e(t)}finally{e.f()}}}}},{key:"_drawEdges",value:function(t){for(var e=this.body.edges,i=this.body.edgeIndices,n=0;n<i.length;n++){var o=e[i[n]];!0===o.connected&&o.draw(t)}}},{key:"_drawArrows",value:function(t){for(var e=this.body.edges,i=this.body.edgeIndices,n=0;n<i.length;n++){var o=e[i[n]];!0===o.connected&&o.drawArrows(t)}}},{key:"_determineBrowserMethod",value:function(){if("undefined"!=typeof window){var t=navigator.userAgent.toLowerCase();this.requiresTimeout=!1,(-1!=Hr(t).call(t,"msie 9.0")||-1!=Hr(t).call(t,"safari")&&Hr(t).call(t,"chrome")<=-1)&&(this.requiresTimeout=!0)}else this.requiresTimeout=!0}},{key:"_drawSelectionBox",value:function(t){if(this.body.selectionBox.show){t.beginPath();var e=this.body.selectionBox.position.end.x-this.body.selectionBox.position.start.x,i=this.body.selectionBox.position.end.y-this.body.selectionBox.position.start.y;t.rect(this.body.selectionBox.position.start.x,this.body.selectionBox.position.start.y,e,i),t.fillStyle="rgba(151, 194, 252, 0.2)",t.fillRect(this.body.selectionBox.position.start.x,this.body.selectionBox.position.start.y,e,i),t.strokeStyle="rgba(151, 194, 252, 1)",t.stroke()}else t.closePath()}}]),t}(),kp=k.setInterval;function _p(t,e){e.inputHandler=function(t){t.isFirst&&e(t)},t.on("hammer.input",e.inputHandler)}function xp(t,e){return e.inputHandler=function(t){t.isFinal&&e(t)},t.on("hammer.input",e.inputHandler)}var Ep=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.pixelRatio=1,this.cameraState={},this.initialized=!1,this.canvasViewCenter={},this._cleanupCallbacks=[],this.options={},this.defaultOptions={autoResize:!0,height:"100%",width:"100%"},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t,e=this;this.body.emitter.once("resize",(function(t){0!==t.width&&(e.body.view.translation.x=.5*t.width),0!==t.height&&(e.body.view.translation.y=.5*t.height)})),this.body.emitter.on("setSize",Vt(t=this.setSize).call(t,this)),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){e.hammerFrame.destroy(),e.hammer.destroy(),e._cleanUp()}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){var e=this;if(void 0!==t){Eh(["width","height","autoResize"],this.options,t)}if(this._cleanUp(),!0===this.options.autoResize){var i;if(window.ResizeObserver){var n=new ResizeObserver((function(){!0===e.setSize()&&e.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")})),o=this.frame;n.observe(o),this._cleanupCallbacks.push((function(){n.unobserve(o)}))}else{var r=kp((function(){!0===e.setSize()&&e.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}),1e3);this._cleanupCallbacks.push((function(){clearInterval(r)}))}var s=Vt(i=this._onResize).call(i,this);Bh(window,"resize",s),this._cleanupCallbacks.push((function(){zh(window,"resize",s)}))}}},{key:"_cleanUp",value:function(){var t,e,i;Wo(t=Xo(e=er(i=this._cleanupCallbacks).call(i,0)).call(e)).call(t,(function(t){try{t()}catch(t){console.error(t)}}))}},{key:"_onResize",value:function(){this.setSize(),this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}},{key:"_getCameraState",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:this.pixelRatio;!0===this.initialized&&(this.cameraState.previousWidth=this.frame.canvas.width/t,this.cameraState.previousHeight=this.frame.canvas.height/t,this.cameraState.scale=this.body.view.scale,this.cameraState.position=this.DOMtoCanvas({x:.5*this.frame.canvas.width/t,y:.5*this.frame.canvas.height/t}))}},{key:"_setCameraState",value:function(){if(void 0!==this.cameraState.scale&&0!==this.frame.canvas.clientWidth&&0!==this.frame.canvas.clientHeight&&0!==this.pixelRatio&&this.cameraState.previousWidth>0&&this.cameraState.previousHeight>0){var t=this.frame.canvas.width/this.pixelRatio/this.cameraState.previousWidth,e=this.frame.canvas.height/this.pixelRatio/this.cameraState.previousHeight,i=this.cameraState.scale;1!=t&&1!=e?i=.5*this.cameraState.scale*(t+e):1!=t?i=this.cameraState.scale*t:1!=e&&(i=this.cameraState.scale*e),this.body.view.scale=i;var n=this.DOMtoCanvas({x:.5*this.frame.canvas.clientWidth,y:.5*this.frame.canvas.clientHeight}),o={x:n.x-this.cameraState.position.x,y:n.y-this.cameraState.position.y};this.body.view.translation.x+=o.x*this.body.view.scale,this.body.view.translation.y+=o.y*this.body.view.scale}}},{key:"_prepareValue",value:function(t){if("number"==typeof t)return t+"px";if("string"==typeof t){if(-1!==Hr(t).call(t,"%")||-1!==Hr(t).call(t,"px"))return t;if(-1===Hr(t).call(t,"%"))return t+"px"}throw new Error("Could not use the value supplied for width or height:"+t)}},{key:"_create",value:function(){for(;this.body.container.hasChildNodes();)this.body.container.removeChild(this.body.container.firstChild);if(this.frame=document.createElement("div"),this.frame.className="vis-network",this.frame.style.position="relative",this.frame.style.overflow="hidden",this.frame.tabIndex=0,this.frame.canvas=document.createElement("canvas"),this.frame.canvas.style.position="relative",this.frame.appendChild(this.frame.canvas),this.frame.canvas.getContext)this._setPixelRatio(),this.setTransform();else{var t=document.createElement("DIV");t.style.color="red",t.style.fontWeight="bold",t.style.padding="10px",t.innerText="Error: your browser does not support HTML canvas",this.frame.canvas.appendChild(t)}this.body.container.appendChild(this.frame),this.body.view.scale=1,this.body.view.translation={x:.5*this.frame.canvas.clientWidth,y:.5*this.frame.canvas.clientHeight},this._bindHammer()}},{key:"_bindHammer",value:function(){var t=this;void 0!==this.hammer&&this.hammer.destroy(),this.drag={},this.pinch={},this.hammer=new ll(this.frame.canvas),this.hammer.get("pinch").set({enable:!0}),this.hammer.get("pan").set({threshold:5,direction:ll.DIRECTION_ALL}),_p(this.hammer,(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onTouch(e)})),this.hammer.on("tap",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onTap(e)})),this.hammer.on("doubletap",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onDoubleTap(e)})),this.hammer.on("press",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onHold(e)})),this.hammer.on("panstart",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onDragStart(e)})),this.hammer.on("panmove",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onDrag(e)})),this.hammer.on("panend",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onDragEnd(e)})),this.hammer.on("pinch",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onPinch(e)})),this.frame.canvas.addEventListener("wheel",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onMouseWheel(e)})),this.frame.canvas.addEventListener("mousemove",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onMouseMove(e)})),this.frame.canvas.addEventListener("contextmenu",(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onContext(e)})),this.hammerFrame=new ll(this.frame),xp(this.hammerFrame,(function(e){t.body.eventListeners.onRelease(e)}))}},{key:"setSize",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:this.options.width,e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.options.height;t=this._prepareValue(t),e=this._prepareValue(e);var i=!1,n=this.frame.canvas.width,o=this.frame.canvas.height,r=this.pixelRatio;if(this._setPixelRatio(),t!=this.options.width||e!=this.options.height||this.frame.style.width!=t||this.frame.style.height!=e)this._getCameraState(r),this.frame.style.width=t,this.frame.style.height=e,this.frame.canvas.style.width="100%",this.frame.canvas.style.height="100%",this.frame.canvas.width=Math.round(this.frame.canvas.clientWidth*this.pixelRatio),this.frame.canvas.height=Math.round(this.frame.canvas.clientHeight*this.pixelRatio),this.options.width=t,this.options.height=e,this.canvasViewCenter={x:.5*this.frame.clientWidth,y:.5*this.frame.clientHeight},i=!0;else{var s=Math.round(this.frame.canvas.clientWidth*this.pixelRatio),a=Math.round(this.frame.canvas.clientHeight*this.pixelRatio);this.frame.canvas.width===s&&this.frame.canvas.height===a||this._getCameraState(r),this.frame.canvas.width!==s&&(this.frame.canvas.width=s,i=!0),this.frame.canvas.height!==a&&(this.frame.canvas.height=a,i=!0)}return!0===i&&(this.body.emitter.emit("resize",{width:Math.round(this.frame.canvas.width/this.pixelRatio),height:Math.round(this.frame.canvas.height/this.pixelRatio),oldWidth:Math.round(n/this.pixelRatio),oldHeight:Math.round(o/this.pixelRatio)}),this._setCameraState()),this.initialized=!0,i}},{key:"getContext",value:function(){return this.frame.canvas.getContext("2d")}},{key:"_determinePixelRatio",value:function(){var t=this.getContext();if(void 0===t)throw new Error("Could not get canvax context");var e=1;return"undefined"!=typeof window&&(e=window.devicePixelRatio||1),e/(t.webkitBackingStorePixelRatio||t.mozBackingStorePixelRatio||t.msBackingStorePixelRatio||t.oBackingStorePixelRatio||t.backingStorePixelRatio||1)}},{key:"_setPixelRatio",value:function(){this.pixelRatio=this._determinePixelRatio()}},{key:"setTransform",value:function(){var t=this.getContext();if(void 0===t)throw new Error("Could not get canvax context");t.setTransform(this.pixelRatio,0,0,this.pixelRatio,0,0)}},{key:"_XconvertDOMtoCanvas",value:function(t){return(t-this.body.view.translation.x)/this.body.view.scale}},{key:"_XconvertCanvasToDOM",value:function(t){return t*this.body.view.scale+this.body.view.translation.x}},{key:"_YconvertDOMtoCanvas",value:function(t){return(t-this.body.view.translation.y)/this.body.view.scale}},{key:"_YconvertCanvasToDOM",value:function(t){return t*this.body.view.scale+this.body.view.translation.y}},{key:"canvasToDOM",value:function(t){return{x:this._XconvertCanvasToDOM(t.x),y:this._YconvertCanvasToDOM(t.y)}}},{key:"DOMtoCanvas",value:function(t){return{x:this._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(t.x),y:this._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(t.y)}}}]),t}();function Op(t,e){var i=At({nodes:e,minZoomLevel:Number.MIN_VALUE,maxZoomLevel:1},null!=t?t:{});if(!So(i.nodes))throw new TypeError("Nodes has to be an array of ids.");if(0===i.nodes.length&&(i.nodes=e),!("number"==typeof i.minZoomLevel&&i.minZoomLevel>0))throw new TypeError("Min zoom level has to be a number higher than zero.");if(!("number"==typeof i.maxZoomLevel&&i.minZoomLevel<=i.maxZoomLevel))throw new TypeError("Max zoom level has to be a number higher than min zoom level.");return i}var Cp=function(){function t(e,i){var n,o,r=this;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.canvas=i,this.animationSpeed=1/this.renderRefreshRate,this.animationEasingFunction="easeInOutQuint",this.easingTime=0,this.sourceScale=0,this.targetScale=0,this.sourceTranslation=0,this.targetTranslation=0,this.lockedOnNodeId=void 0,this.lockedOnNodeOffset=void 0,this.touchTime=0,this.viewFunction=void 0,this.body.emitter.on("fit",Vt(n=this.fit).call(n,this)),this.body.emitter.on("animationFinished",(function(){r.body.emitter.emit("_stopRendering")})),this.body.emitter.on("unlockNode",Vt(o=this.releaseNode).call(o,this))}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:{};this.options=t}},{key:"fit",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];t=Op(t,this.body.nodeIndices);var i,n,o=this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientWidth,r=this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientHeight;if(0===o||0===r)n=1,i=pp.getRange(this.body.nodes,t.nodes);else if(!0===e){var s=0;for(var a in this.body.nodes)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,a)){var h=this.body.nodes[a];!0===h.predefinedPosition&&(s+=1)}if(s>.5*this.body.nodeIndices.length)return void this.fit(t,!1);i=pp.getRange(this.body.nodes,t.nodes);var l=this.body.nodeIndices.length;n=12.662/(l+7.4147)+.0964822;var d=Math.min(o/600,r/600);n*=d}else{this.body.emitter.emit("_resizeNodes"),i=pp.getRange(this.body.nodes,t.nodes);var c=1.1*Math.abs(i.maxX-i.minX),u=1.1*Math.abs(i.maxY-i.minY),f=o/c,p=r/u;n=f<=p?f:p}n>t.maxZoomLevel?n=t.maxZoomLevel:n<t.minZoomLevel&&(n=t.minZoomLevel);var v=pp.findCenter(i),g={position:v,scale:n,animation:t.animation};this.moveTo(g)}},{key:"focus",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:{};if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[t]){var i={x:this.body.nodes[t].x,y:this.body.nodes[t].y};e.position=i,e.lockedOnNode=t,this.moveTo(e)}else console.error("Node: "+t+" cannot be found.")}},{key:"moveTo",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){if(null!=t.offset){if(null!=t.offset.x){if(t.offset.x=+t.offset.x,!wd(t.offset.x))throw new TypeError('The option "offset.x" has to be a finite number.')}else t.offset.x=0;if(null!=t.offset.y){if(t.offset.y=+t.offset.y,!wd(t.offset.y))throw new TypeError('The option "offset.y" has to be a finite number.')}else t.offset.x=0}else t.offset={x:0,y:0};if(null!=t.position){if(null!=t.position.x){if(t.position.x=+t.position.x,!wd(t.position.x))throw new TypeError('The option "position.x" has to be a finite number.')}else t.position.x=0;if(null!=t.position.y){if(t.position.y=+t.position.y,!wd(t.position.y))throw new TypeError('The option "position.y" has to be a finite number.')}else t.position.x=0}else t.position=this.getViewPosition();if(null!=t.scale){if(t.scale=+t.scale,!(t.scale>0))throw new TypeError('The option "scale" has to be a number greater than zero.')}else t.scale=this.body.view.scale;void 0===t.animation&&(t.animation={duration:0}),!1===t.animation&&(t.animation={duration:0}),!0===t.animation&&(t.animation={}),void 0===t.animation.duration&&(t.animation.duration=1e3),void 0===t.animation.easingFunction&&(t.animation.easingFunction="easeInOutQuad"),this.animateView(t)}else t={}}},{key:"animateView",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){this.animationEasingFunction=t.animation.easingFunction,this.releaseNode(),!0===t.locked&&(this.lockedOnNodeId=t.lockedOnNode,this.lockedOnNodeOffset=t.offset),0!=this.easingTime&&this._transitionRedraw(!0),this.sourceScale=this.body.view.scale,this.sourceTranslation=this.body.view.translation,this.targetScale=t.scale,this.body.view.scale=this.targetScale;var e,i,n=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas({x:.5*this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientWidth,y:.5*this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientHeight}),o=n.x-t.position.x,r=n.y-t.position.y;if(this.targetTranslation={x:this.sourceTranslation.x+o*this.targetScale+t.offset.x,y:this.sourceTranslation.y+r*this.targetScale+t.offset.y},0===t.animation.duration)if(null!=this.lockedOnNodeId)this.viewFunction=Vt(e=this._lockedRedraw).call(e,this),this.body.emitter.on("initRedraw",this.viewFunction);else this.body.view.scale=this.targetScale,this.body.view.translation=this.targetTranslation,this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw");else this.animationSpeed=1/(60*t.animation.duration*.001)||1/60,this.animationEasingFunction=t.animation.easingFunction,this.viewFunction=Vt(i=this._transitionRedraw).call(i,this),this.body.emitter.on("initRedraw",this.viewFunction),this.body.emitter.emit("_startRendering")}}},{key:"_lockedRedraw",value:function(){var t=this.body.nodes[this.lockedOnNodeId].x,e=this.body.nodes[this.lockedOnNodeId].y,i=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas({x:.5*this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientWidth,y:.5*this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientHeight}),n=i.x-t,o=i.y-e,r=this.body.view.translation,s={x:r.x+n*this.body.view.scale+this.lockedOnNodeOffset.x,y:r.y+o*this.body.view.scale+this.lockedOnNodeOffset.y};this.body.view.translation=s}},{key:"releaseNode",value:function(){void 0!==this.lockedOnNodeId&&void 0!==this.viewFunction&&(this.body.emitter.off("initRedraw",this.viewFunction),this.lockedOnNodeId=void 0,this.lockedOnNodeOffset=void 0)}},{key:"_transitionRedraw",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]&&arguments[0];this.easingTime+=this.animationSpeed,this.easingTime=!0===t?1:this.easingTime;var e=Zh[this.animationEasingFunction](this.easingTime);if(this.body.view.scale=this.sourceScale+(this.targetScale-this.sourceScale)*e,this.body.view.translation={x:this.sourceTranslation.x+(this.targetTranslation.x-this.sourceTranslation.x)*e,y:this.sourceTranslation.y+(this.targetTranslation.y-this.sourceTranslation.y)*e},this.easingTime>=1){var i;if(this.body.emitter.off("initRedraw",this.viewFunction),this.easingTime=0,null!=this.lockedOnNodeId)this.viewFunction=Vt(i=this._lockedRedraw).call(i,this),this.body.emitter.on("initRedraw",this.viewFunction);this.body.emitter.emit("animationFinished")}}},{key:"getScale",value:function(){return this.body.view.scale}},{key:"getViewPosition",value:function(){return this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas({x:.5*this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientWidth,y:.5*this.canvas.frame.canvas.clientHeight})}}]),t}();function Sp(t){var e,i=t&&t.preventDefault||!1,n=t&&t.container||window,o={},r={keydown:{},keyup:{}},s={};for(e=97;e<=122;e++)s[String.fromCharCode(e)]={code:e-97+65,shift:!1};for(e=65;e<=90;e++)s[String.fromCharCode(e)]={code:e,shift:!0};for(e=0;e<=9;e++)s[""+e]={code:48+e,shift:!1};for(e=1;e<=12;e++)s["F"+e]={code:111+e,shift:!1};for(e=0;e<=9;e++)s["num"+e]={code:96+e,shift:!1};s["num*"]={code:106,shift:!1},s["num+"]={code:107,shift:!1},s["num-"]={code:109,shift:!1},s["num/"]={code:111,shift:!1},s["num."]={code:110,shift:!1},s.left={code:37,shift:!1},s.up={code:38,shift:!1},s.right={code:39,shift:!1},s.down={code:40,shift:!1},s.space={code:32,shift:!1},s.enter={code:13,shift:!1},s.shift={code:16,shift:void 0},s.esc={code:27,shift:!1},s.backspace={code:8,shift:!1},s.tab={code:9,shift:!1},s.ctrl={code:17,shift:!1},s.alt={code:18,shift:!1},s.delete={code:46,shift:!1},s.pageup={code:33,shift:!1},s.pagedown={code:34,shift:!1},s["="]={code:187,shift:!1},s["-"]={code:189,shift:!1},s["]"]={code:221,shift:!1},s["["]={code:219,shift:!1};var a=function(t){l(t,"keydown")},h=function(t){l(t,"keyup")},l=function(t,e){if(void 0!==r[e][t.keyCode]){for(var n=r[e][t.keyCode],o=0;o<n.length;o++)(void 0===n[o].shift||1==n[o].shift&&1==t.shiftKey||0==n[o].shift&&0==t.shiftKey)&&n[o].fn(t);1==i&&t.preventDefault()}};return o.bind=function(t,e,i){if(void 0===i&&(i="keydown"),void 0===s[t])throw new Error("unsupported key: "+t);void 0===r[i][s[t].code]&&(r[i][s[t].code]=[]),r[i][s[t].code].push({fn:e,shift:s[t].shift})},o.bindAll=function(t,e){for(var i in void 0===e&&(e="keydown"),s)s.hasOwnProperty(i)&&o.bind(i,t,e)},o.getKey=function(t){for(var e in s)if(s.hasOwnProperty(e)){if(1==t.shiftKey&&1==s[e].shift&&t.keyCode==s[e].code)return e;if(0==t.shiftKey&&0==s[e].shift&&t.keyCode==s[e].code)return e;if(t.keyCode==s[e].code&&"shift"==e)return e}return"unknown key, currently not supported"},o.unbind=function(t,e,i){if(void 0===i&&(i="keydown"),void 0===s[t])throw new Error("unsupported key: "+t);if(void 0!==e){var n=[],o=r[i][s[t].code];if(void 0!==o)for(var a=0;a<o.length;a++)o[a].fn==e&&o[a].shift==s[t].shift||n.push(r[i][s[t].code][a]);r[i][s[t].code]=n}else r[i][s[t].code]=[]},o.reset=function(){r={keydown:{},keyup:{}}},o.destroy=function(){r={keydown:{},keyup:{}},n.removeEventListener("keydown",a,!0),n.removeEventListener("keyup",h,!0)},n.addEventListener("keydown",a,!0),n.addEventListener("keyup",h,!0),o}var Tp=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,default:Sp}),Mp=function(){function t(e,i){var n=this;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.canvas=i,this.iconsCreated=!1,this.navigationHammers=[],this.boundFunctions={},this.touchTime=0,this.activated=!1,this.body.emitter.on("activate",(function(){n.activated=!0,n.configureKeyboardBindings()})),this.body.emitter.on("deactivate",(function(){n.activated=!1,n.configureKeyboardBindings()})),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){void 0!==n.keycharm&&n.keycharm.destroy()})),this.options={}}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){void 0!==t&&(this.options=t,this.create())}},{key:"create",value:function(){!0===this.options.navigationButtons?!1===this.iconsCreated&&this.loadNavigationElements():!0===this.iconsCreated&&this.cleanNavigation(),this.configureKeyboardBindings()}},{key:"cleanNavigation",value:function(){if(0!=this.navigationHammers.length){for(var t=0;t<this.navigationHammers.length;t++)this.navigationHammers[t].destroy();this.navigationHammers=[]}this.navigationDOM&&this.navigationDOM.wrapper&&this.navigationDOM.wrapper.parentNode&&this.navigationDOM.wrapper.parentNode.removeChild(this.navigationDOM.wrapper),this.iconsCreated=!1}},{key:"loadNavigationElements",value:function(){var t=this;this.cleanNavigation(),this.navigationDOM={};var e=["up","down","left","right","zoomIn","zoomOut","zoomExtends"],i=["_moveUp","_moveDown","_moveLeft","_moveRight","_zoomIn","_zoomOut","_fit"];this.navigationDOM.wrapper=document.createElement("div"),this.navigationDOM.wrapper.className="vis-navigation",this.canvas.frame.appendChild(this.navigationDOM.wrapper);for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){this.navigationDOM[e[n]]=document.createElement("div"),this.navigationDOM[e[n]].className="vis-button vis-"+e[n],this.navigationDOM.wrapper.appendChild(this.navigationDOM[e[n]]);var o,r,s=new ll(this.navigationDOM[e[n]]);if("_fit"===i[n])_p(s,Vt(o=this._fit).call(o,this));else _p(s,Vt(r=this.bindToRedraw).call(r,this,i[n]));this.navigationHammers.push(s)}var a=new ll(this.canvas.frame);xp(a,(function(){t._stopMovement()})),this.navigationHammers.push(a),this.iconsCreated=!0}},{key:"bindToRedraw",value:function(t){var e;void 0===this.boundFunctions[t]&&(this.boundFunctions[t]=Vt(e=this[t]).call(e,this),this.body.emitter.on("initRedraw",this.boundFunctions[t]),this.body.emitter.emit("_startRendering"))}},{key:"unbindFromRedraw",value:function(t){void 0!==this.boundFunctions[t]&&(this.body.emitter.off("initRedraw",this.boundFunctions[t]),this.body.emitter.emit("_stopRendering"),delete this.boundFunctions[t])}},{key:"_fit",value:function(){(new Date).valueOf()-this.touchTime>700&&(this.body.emitter.emit("fit",{duration:700}),this.touchTime=(new Date).valueOf())}},{key:"_stopMovement",value:function(){for(var t in this.boundFunctions)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.boundFunctions,t)&&(this.body.emitter.off("initRedraw",this.boundFunctions[t]),this.body.emitter.emit("_stopRendering"));this.boundFunctions={}}},{key:"_moveUp",value:function(){this.body.view.translation.y+=this.options.keyboard.speed.y}},{key:"_moveDown",value:function(){this.body.view.translation.y-=this.options.keyboard.speed.y}},{key:"_moveLeft",value:function(){this.body.view.translation.x+=this.options.keyboard.speed.x}},{key:"_moveRight",value:function(){this.body.view.translation.x-=this.options.keyboard.speed.x}},{key:"_zoomIn",value:function(){var t=this.body.view.scale,e=this.body.view.scale*(1+this.options.keyboard.speed.zoom),i=this.body.view.translation,n=e/t,o=(1-n)*this.canvas.canvasViewCenter.x+i.x*n,r=(1-n)*this.canvas.canvasViewCenter.y+i.y*n;this.body.view.scale=e,this.body.view.translation={x:o,y:r},this.body.emitter.emit("zoom",{direction:"+",scale:this.body.view.scale,pointer:null})}},{key:"_zoomOut",value:function(){var t=this.body.view.scale,e=this.body.view.scale/(1+this.options.keyboard.speed.zoom),i=this.body.view.translation,n=e/t,o=(1-n)*this.canvas.canvasViewCenter.x+i.x*n,r=(1-n)*this.canvas.canvasViewCenter.y+i.y*n;this.body.view.scale=e,this.body.view.translation={x:o,y:r},this.body.emitter.emit("zoom",{direction:"-",scale:this.body.view.scale,pointer:null})}},{key:"configureKeyboardBindings",value:function(){var t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a,h,l,d,c,u,f,p,v,g,y,m,b,w,k,_,x,E=this;(void 0!==this.keycharm&&this.keycharm.destroy(),!0===this.options.keyboard.enabled)&&(!0===this.options.keyboard.bindToWindow?this.keycharm=Sp({container:window,preventDefault:!0}):this.keycharm=Sp({container:this.canvas.frame,preventDefault:!0}),this.keycharm.reset(),!0===this.activated&&(Vt(t=this.keycharm).call(t,"up",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_moveUp")}),"keydown"),Vt(e=this.keycharm).call(e,"down",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_moveDown")}),"keydown"),Vt(i=this.keycharm).call(i,"left",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_moveLeft")}),"keydown"),Vt(n=this.keycharm).call(n,"right",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_moveRight")}),"keydown"),Vt(o=this.keycharm).call(o,"=",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keydown"),Vt(r=this.keycharm).call(r,"num+",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keydown"),Vt(s=this.keycharm).call(s,"num-",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keydown"),Vt(a=this.keycharm).call(a,"-",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keydown"),Vt(h=this.keycharm).call(h,"[",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keydown"),Vt(l=this.keycharm).call(l,"]",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keydown"),Vt(d=this.keycharm).call(d,"pageup",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keydown"),Vt(c=this.keycharm).call(c,"pagedown",(function(){E.bindToRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keydown"),Vt(u=this.keycharm).call(u,"up",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_moveUp")}),"keyup"),Vt(f=this.keycharm).call(f,"down",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_moveDown")}),"keyup"),Vt(p=this.keycharm).call(p,"left",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_moveLeft")}),"keyup"),Vt(v=this.keycharm).call(v,"right",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_moveRight")}),"keyup"),Vt(g=this.keycharm).call(g,"=",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keyup"),Vt(y=this.keycharm).call(y,"num+",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keyup"),Vt(m=this.keycharm).call(m,"num-",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keyup"),Vt(b=this.keycharm).call(b,"-",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keyup"),Vt(w=this.keycharm).call(w,"[",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keyup"),Vt(k=this.keycharm).call(k,"]",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keyup"),Vt(_=this.keycharm).call(_,"pageup",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomIn")}),"keyup"),Vt(x=this.keycharm).call(x,"pagedown",(function(){E.unbindFromRedraw("_zoomOut")}),"keyup")))}}]),t}();function Pp(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return Dp(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return Dp(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function Dp(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}var Ip=function(){function t(e,i,n){var o,r,s,a,h,l,d,c,u,f,p,v,g;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.canvas=i,this.selectionHandler=n,this.navigationHandler=new Mp(e,i),this.body.eventListeners.onTap=Vt(o=this.onTap).call(o,this),this.body.eventListeners.onTouch=Vt(r=this.onTouch).call(r,this),this.body.eventListeners.onDoubleTap=Vt(s=this.onDoubleTap).call(s,this),this.body.eventListeners.onHold=Vt(a=this.onHold).call(a,this),this.body.eventListeners.onDragStart=Vt(h=this.onDragStart).call(h,this),this.body.eventListeners.onDrag=Vt(l=this.onDrag).call(l,this),this.body.eventListeners.onDragEnd=Vt(d=this.onDragEnd).call(d,this),this.body.eventListeners.onMouseWheel=Vt(c=this.onMouseWheel).call(c,this),this.body.eventListeners.onPinch=Vt(u=this.onPinch).call(u,this),this.body.eventListeners.onMouseMove=Vt(f=this.onMouseMove).call(f,this),this.body.eventListeners.onRelease=Vt(p=this.onRelease).call(p,this),this.body.eventListeners.onContext=Vt(v=this.onContext).call(v,this),this.touchTime=0,this.drag={},this.pinch={},this.popup=void 0,this.popupObj=void 0,this.popupTimer=void 0,this.body.functions.getPointer=Vt(g=this.getPointer).call(g,this),this.options={},this.defaultOptions={dragNodes:!0,dragView:!0,hover:!1,keyboard:{enabled:!1,speed:{x:10,y:10,zoom:.02},bindToWindow:!0,autoFocus:!0},navigationButtons:!1,tooltipDelay:300,zoomView:!0,zoomSpeed:1},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t=this;this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){clearTimeout(t.popupTimer),delete t.body.functions.getPointer}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){Oh(["hideEdgesOnDrag","hideEdgesOnZoom","hideNodesOnDrag","keyboard","multiselect","selectable","selectConnectedEdges"],this.options,t),$h(this.options,t,"keyboard"),t.tooltip&&(At(this.options.tooltip,t.tooltip),t.tooltip.color&&(this.options.tooltip.color=Rh(t.tooltip.color)))}this.navigationHandler.setOptions(this.options)}},{key:"getPointer",value:function(t){return{x:t.x-Mh(this.canvas.frame.canvas),y:t.y-Ph(this.canvas.frame.canvas)}}},{key:"onTouch",value:function(t){(new Date).valueOf()-this.touchTime>50&&(this.drag.pointer=this.getPointer(t.center),this.drag.pinched=!1,this.pinch.scale=this.body.view.scale,this.touchTime=(new Date).valueOf())}},{key:"onTap",value:function(t){var e=this.getPointer(t.center),i=this.selectionHandler.options.multiselect&&(t.changedPointers[0].ctrlKey||t.changedPointers[0].metaKey);this.checkSelectionChanges(e,i),this.selectionHandler.commitAndEmit(e,t),this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("click",t,e)}},{key:"onDoubleTap",value:function(t){var e=this.getPointer(t.center);this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("doubleClick",t,e)}},{key:"onHold",value:function(t){var e=this.getPointer(t.center),i=this.selectionHandler.options.multiselect;this.checkSelectionChanges(e,i),this.selectionHandler.commitAndEmit(e,t),this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("click",t,e),this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("hold",t,e)}},{key:"onRelease",value:function(t){if((new Date).valueOf()-this.touchTime>10){var e=this.getPointer(t.center);this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("release",t,e),this.touchTime=(new Date).valueOf()}}},{key:"onContext",value:function(t){var e=this.getPointer({x:t.clientX,y:t.clientY});this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("oncontext",t,e)}},{key:"checkSelectionChanges",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];!0===e?this.selectionHandler.selectAdditionalOnPoint(t):this.selectionHandler.selectOnPoint(t)}},{key:"_determineDifference",value:function(t,e){var i=function(t,e){for(var i=[],n=0;n<t.length;n++){var o=t[n];-1===Hr(e).call(e,o)&&i.push(o)}return i};return{nodes:i(t.nodes,e.nodes),edges:i(t.edges,e.edges)}}},{key:"onDragStart",value:function(t){if(!this.drag.dragging){void 0===this.drag.pointer&&this.onTouch(t);var e=this.selectionHandler.getNodeAt(this.drag.pointer);if(this.drag.dragging=!0,this.drag.selection=[],this.drag.translation=At({},this.body.view.translation),this.drag.nodeId=void 0,t.srcEvent.shiftKey){this.body.selectionBox.show=!0;var i=this.getPointer(t.center);this.body.selectionBox.position.start={x:this.canvas._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(i.x),y:this.canvas._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(i.y)},this.body.selectionBox.position.end={x:this.canvas._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(i.x),y:this.canvas._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(i.y)}}if(void 0!==e&&!0===this.options.dragNodes){this.drag.nodeId=e.id,!1===e.isSelected()&&(this.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),this.selectionHandler.selectObject(e)),this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragStart",t,this.drag.pointer);var n,o=Pp(this.selectionHandler.getSelectedNodes());try{for(o.s();!(n=o.n()).done;){var r=n.value,s={id:r.id,node:r,x:r.x,y:r.y,xFixed:r.options.fixed.x,yFixed:r.options.fixed.y};r.options.fixed.x=!0,r.options.fixed.y=!0,this.drag.selection.push(s)}}catch(t){o.e(t)}finally{o.f()}}else this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragStart",t,this.drag.pointer,void 0,!0)}}},{key:"onDrag",value:function(t){var e=this;if(!0!==this.drag.pinched){this.body.emitter.emit("unlockNode");var i=this.getPointer(t.center),n=this.drag.selection;if(n&&n.length&&!0===this.options.dragNodes){this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragging",t,i);var o=i.x-this.drag.pointer.x,r=i.y-this.drag.pointer.y;Wo(n).call(n,(function(t){var i=t.node;!1===t.xFixed&&(i.x=e.canvas._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(e.canvas._XconvertCanvasToDOM(t.x)+o)),!1===t.yFixed&&(i.y=e.canvas._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(e.canvas._YconvertCanvasToDOM(t.y)+r))})),this.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation")}else{if(t.srcEvent.shiftKey){if(this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragging",t,i,void 0,!0),void 0===this.drag.pointer)return void this.onDragStart(t);this.body.selectionBox.position.end={x:this.canvas._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(i.x),y:this.canvas._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(i.y)},this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}if(!0===this.options.dragView&&!t.srcEvent.shiftKey){if(this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragging",t,i,void 0,!0),void 0===this.drag.pointer)return void this.onDragStart(t);var s=i.x-this.drag.pointer.x,a=i.y-this.drag.pointer.y;this.body.view.translation={x:this.drag.translation.x+s,y:this.drag.translation.y+a},this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}}}}},{key:"onDragEnd",value:function(t){var e=this;if(this.drag.dragging=!1,this.body.selectionBox.show){var i;this.body.selectionBox.show=!1;var n=this.body.selectionBox.position,o={minX:Math.min(n.start.x,n.end.x),minY:Math.min(n.start.y,n.end.y),maxX:Math.max(n.start.x,n.end.x),maxY:Math.max(n.start.y,n.end.y)},r=mr(i=this.body.nodeIndices).call(i,(function(t){var i=e.body.nodes[t];return i.x>=o.minX&&i.x<=o.maxX&&i.y>=o.minY&&i.y<=o.maxY}));Wo(r).call(r,(function(t){return e.selectionHandler.selectObject(e.body.nodes[t])}));var s=this.getPointer(t.center);this.selectionHandler.commitAndEmit(s,t),this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragEnd",t,this.getPointer(t.center),void 0,!0),this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}else{var a=this.drag.selection;a&&a.length?(Wo(a).call(a,(function(t){t.node.options.fixed.x=t.xFixed,t.node.options.fixed.y=t.yFixed})),this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragEnd",t,this.getPointer(t.center)),this.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation")):(this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragEnd",t,this.getPointer(t.center),void 0,!0),this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw"))}}},{key:"onPinch",value:function(t){var e=this.getPointer(t.center);this.drag.pinched=!0,void 0===this.pinch.scale&&(this.pinch.scale=1);var i=this.pinch.scale*t.scale;this.zoom(i,e)}},{key:"zoom",value:function(t,e){if(!0===this.options.zoomView){var i=this.body.view.scale;t<1e-5&&(t=1e-5),t>10&&(t=10);var n=void 0;void 0!==this.drag&&!0===this.drag.dragging&&(n=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas(this.drag.pointer));var o=this.body.view.translation,r=t/i,s=(1-r)*e.x+o.x*r,a=(1-r)*e.y+o.y*r;if(this.body.view.scale=t,this.body.view.translation={x:s,y:a},null!=n){var h=this.canvas.canvasToDOM(n);this.drag.pointer.x=h.x,this.drag.pointer.y=h.y}this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw"),i<t?this.body.emitter.emit("zoom",{direction:"+",scale:this.body.view.scale,pointer:e}):this.body.emitter.emit("zoom",{direction:"-",scale:this.body.view.scale,pointer:e})}}},{key:"onMouseWheel",value:function(t){if(!0===this.options.zoomView){if(0!==t.deltaY){var e=this.body.view.scale;e*=1+(t.deltaY<0?1:-1)*(.1*this.options.zoomSpeed);var i=this.getPointer({x:t.clientX,y:t.clientY});this.zoom(e,i)}t.preventDefault()}}},{key:"onMouseMove",value:function(t){var e=this,i=this.getPointer({x:t.clientX,y:t.clientY}),n=!1;void 0!==this.popup&&(!1===this.popup.hidden&&this._checkHidePopup(i),!1===this.popup.hidden&&(n=!0,this.popup.setPosition(i.x+3,i.y-5),this.popup.show())),this.options.keyboard.autoFocus&&!1===this.options.keyboard.bindToWindow&&!0===this.options.keyboard.enabled&&this.canvas.frame.focus(),!1===n&&(void 0!==this.popupTimer&&(clearInterval(this.popupTimer),this.popupTimer=void 0),this.drag.dragging||(this.popupTimer=rs((function(){return e._checkShowPopup(i)}),this.options.tooltipDelay))),!0===this.options.hover&&this.selectionHandler.hoverObject(t,i)}},{key:"_checkShowPopup",value:function(t){var e=this.canvas._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(t.x),i=this.canvas._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(t.y),n={left:e,top:i,right:e,bottom:i},o=void 0===this.popupObj?void 0:this.popupObj.id,r=!1,s="node";if(void 0===this.popupObj){for(var a,h=this.body.nodeIndices,l=this.body.nodes,d=[],c=0;c<h.length;c++)!0===(a=l[h[c]]).isOverlappingWith(n)&&(r=!0,void 0!==a.getTitle()&&d.push(h[c]));d.length>0&&(this.popupObj=l[d[d.length-1]],r=!0)}if(void 0===this.popupObj&&!1===r){for(var u,f=this.body.edgeIndices,p=this.body.edges,v=[],g=0;g<f.length;g++)!0===(u=p[f[g]]).isOverlappingWith(n)&&!0===u.connected&&void 0!==u.getTitle()&&v.push(f[g]);v.length>0&&(this.popupObj=p[v[v.length-1]],s="edge")}void 0!==this.popupObj?this.popupObj.id!==o&&(void 0===this.popup&&(this.popup=new dl(this.canvas.frame)),this.popup.popupTargetType=s,this.popup.popupTargetId=this.popupObj.id,this.popup.setPosition(t.x+3,t.y-5),this.popup.setText(this.popupObj.getTitle()),this.popup.show(),this.body.emitter.emit("showPopup",this.popupObj.id)):void 0!==this.popup&&(this.popup.hide(),this.body.emitter.emit("hidePopup"))}},{key:"_checkHidePopup",value:function(t){var e=this.selectionHandler._pointerToPositionObject(t),i=!1;if("node"===this.popup.popupTargetType){if(void 0!==this.body.nodes[this.popup.popupTargetId]&&!0===(i=this.body.nodes[this.popup.popupTargetId].isOverlappingWith(e))){var n=this.selectionHandler.getNodeAt(t);i=void 0!==n&&n.id===this.popup.popupTargetId}}else void 0===this.selectionHandler.getNodeAt(t)&&void 0!==this.body.edges[this.popup.popupTargetId]&&(i=this.body.edges[this.popup.popupTargetId].isOverlappingWith(e));!1===i&&(this.popupObj=void 0,this.popup.hide(),this.body.emitter.emit("hidePopup"))}}]),t}(),Bp=Jl.getWeakData,zp=we.set,Np=we.getterFor,Ap=Gi.find,Fp=Gi.findIndex,jp=0,Rp=function(t){return t.frozen||(t.frozen=new Lp)},Lp=function(){this.entries=[]},Hp=function(t,e){return Ap(t.entries,(function(t){return t[0]===e}))};Lp.prototype={get:function(t){var e=Hp(this,t);if(e)return e[1]},has:function(t){return!!Hp(this,t)},set:function(t,e){var i=Hp(this,t);i?i[1]=e:this.entries.push([t,e])},delete:function(t){var e=Fp(this.entries,(function(e){return e[0]===t}));return~e&&this.entries.splice(e,1),!!~e}};var Wp={getConstructor:function(t,e,i,n){var o=t((function(t,r){id(t,o,e),zp(t,{type:e,id:jp++,frozen:void 0}),null!=r&&ed(r,t[n],{that:t,AS_ENTRIES:i})})),r=Np(e),s=function(t,e,i){var n=r(t),o=Bp(dt(e),!0);return!0===o?Rp(n).set(e,i):o[n.id]=i,t};return hd(o.prototype,{delete:function(t){var e=r(this);if(!w(t))return!1;var i=Bp(t);return!0===i?Rp(e).delete(t):i&&j(i,e.id)&&delete i[e.id]},has:function(t){var e=r(this);if(!w(t))return!1;var i=Bp(t);return!0===i?Rp(e).has(t):i&&j(i,e.id)}}),hd(o.prototype,i?{get:function(t){var e=r(this);if(w(t)){var i=Bp(t);return!0===i?Rp(e).get(t):i?i[e.id]:void 0}},set:function(t,e){return s(this,t,e)}}:{add:function(t){return s(this,t,!0)}}),o}};n((function(t){var e,i=we.enforce,n=!a.ActiveXObject&&"ActiveXObject"in a,o=Object.isExtensible,r=function(t){return function(){return t(this,arguments.length?arguments[0]:void 0)}},s=t.exports=ad("WeakMap",r,Wp);if(ae&&n){e=Wp.getConstructor(r,"WeakMap",!0),Jl.enable();var h=s.prototype,l=h.delete,d=h.has,c=h.get,u=h.set;hd(h,{delete:function(t){if(w(t)&&!o(t)){var n=i(this);return n.frozen||(n.frozen=new e),l.call(this,t)||n.frozen.delete(t)}return l.call(this,t)},has:function(t){if(w(t)&&!o(t)){var n=i(this);return n.frozen||(n.frozen=new e),d.call(this,t)||n.frozen.has(t)}return d.call(this,t)},get:function(t){if(w(t)&&!o(t)){var n=i(this);return n.frozen||(n.frozen=new e),d.call(this,t)?c.call(this,t):n.frozen.get(t)}return c.call(this,t)},set:function(t,n){if(w(t)&&!o(t)){var r=i(this);r.frozen||(r.frozen=new e),d.call(this,t)?u.call(this,t,n):r.frozen.set(t,n)}else u.call(this,t,n);return this}})}}));var qp,Vp,Up,Yp,Xp,Gp=k.WeakMap;function Kp(t,e,i,n){if("a"===i&&!n)throw new TypeError("Private accessor was defined without a getter");if("function"==typeof e?t!==e||!n:!e.has(t))throw new TypeError("Cannot read private member from an object whose class did not declare it");return"m"===i?n:"a"===i?n.call(t):n?n.value:e.get(t)}function $p(t,e,i,n,o){if("m"===n)throw new TypeError("Private method is not writable");if("a"===n&&!o)throw new TypeError("Private accessor was defined without a setter");if("function"==typeof e?t!==e||!o:!e.has(t))throw new TypeError("Cannot write private member to an object whose class did not declare it");return"a"===n?o.call(t,i):o?o.value=i:e.set(t,i),i}function Zp(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return Qp(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return Qp(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function Qp(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}function Jp(t,e){var i,n=new ec,o=Zp(e);try{for(o.s();!(i=o.n()).done;){var r=i.value;t.has(r)||n.add(r)}}catch(t){o.e(t)}finally{o.f()}return n}var tv=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t),qp.set(this,new ec),Vp.set(this,new ec)}return Fn(t,[{key:"size",get:function(){return Kp(this,Vp,"f").size}},{key:"add",value:function(){for(var t=arguments.length,e=new Array(t),i=0;i<t;i++)e[i]=arguments[i];for(var n=0,o=e;n<o.length;n++){var r=o[n];Kp(this,Vp,"f").add(r)}}},{key:"delete",value:function(){for(var t=arguments.length,e=new Array(t),i=0;i<t;i++)e[i]=arguments[i];for(var n=0,o=e;n<o.length;n++){var r=o[n];Kp(this,Vp,"f").delete(r)}}},{key:"clear",value:function(){Kp(this,Vp,"f").clear()}},{key:"getSelection",value:function(){return wo(Kp(this,Vp,"f"))}},{key:"getChanges",value:function(){return{added:wo(Jp(Kp(this,qp,"f"),Kp(this,Vp,"f"))),deleted:wo(Jp(Kp(this,Vp,"f"),Kp(this,qp,"f"))),previous:wo(new ec(Kp(this,qp,"f"))),current:wo(new ec(Kp(this,Vp,"f")))}}},{key:"commit",value:function(){var t=this.getChanges();$p(this,qp,Kp(this,Vp,"f"),"f"),$p(this,Vp,new ec(Kp(this,qp,"f")),"f");var e,i=Zp(t.added);try{for(i.s();!(e=i.n()).done;){e.value.select()}}catch(t){i.e(t)}finally{i.f()}var n,o=Zp(t.deleted);try{for(o.s();!(n=o.n()).done;){n.value.unselect()}}catch(t){o.e(t)}finally{o.f()}return t}}]),t}();qp=new Gp,Vp=new Gp;var ev=function(){function t(){var e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:function(){};Nn(this,t),Up.set(this,new tv),Yp.set(this,new tv),Xp.set(this,void 0),$p(this,Xp,e,"f")}return Fn(t,[{key:"sizeNodes",get:function(){return Kp(this,Up,"f").size}},{key:"sizeEdges",get:function(){return Kp(this,Yp,"f").size}},{key:"getNodes",value:function(){return Kp(this,Up,"f").getSelection()}},{key:"getEdges",value:function(){return Kp(this,Yp,"f").getSelection()}},{key:"addNodes",value:function(){var t;(t=Kp(this,Up,"f")).add.apply(t,arguments)}},{key:"addEdges",value:function(){var t;(t=Kp(this,Yp,"f")).add.apply(t,arguments)}},{key:"deleteNodes",value:function(t){Kp(this,Up,"f").delete(t)}},{key:"deleteEdges",value:function(t){Kp(this,Yp,"f").delete(t)}},{key:"clear",value:function(){Kp(this,Up,"f").clear(),Kp(this,Yp,"f").clear()}},{key:"commit",value:function(){for(var t,e,i={nodes:Kp(this,Up,"f").commit(),edges:Kp(this,Yp,"f").commit()},n=arguments.length,o=new Array(n),r=0;r<n;r++)o[r]=arguments[r];return(t=Kp(this,Xp,"f")).call.apply(t,Eo(e=[this,i]).call(e,o)),i}}]),t}();function iv(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return nv(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return nv(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function nv(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}Up=new Gp,Yp=new Gp,Xp=new Gp;var ov=function(){function t(e,i){var n=this;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.canvas=i,this._selectionAccumulator=new ev,this.hoverObj={nodes:{},edges:{}},this.options={},this.defaultOptions={multiselect:!1,selectable:!0,selectConnectedEdges:!0,hoverConnectedEdges:!0},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.body.emitter.on("_dataChanged",(function(){n.updateSelection()}))}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){if(void 0!==t){Eh(["multiselect","hoverConnectedEdges","selectable","selectConnectedEdges"],this.options,t)}}},{key:"selectOnPoint",value:function(t){var e=!1;if(!0===this.options.selectable){var i=this.getNodeAt(t)||this.getEdgeAt(t);this.unselectAll(),void 0!==i&&(e=this.selectObject(i)),this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}return e}},{key:"selectAdditionalOnPoint",value:function(t){var e=!1;if(!0===this.options.selectable){var i=this.getNodeAt(t)||this.getEdgeAt(t);void 0!==i&&(e=!0,!0===i.isSelected()?this.deselectObject(i):this.selectObject(i),this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw"))}return e}},{key:"_initBaseEvent",value:function(t,e){var i={};return i.pointer={DOM:{x:e.x,y:e.y},canvas:this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas(e)},i.event=t,i}},{key:"generateClickEvent",value:function(t,e,i,n){var o=arguments.length>4&&void 0!==arguments[4]&&arguments[4],r=this._initBaseEvent(e,i);if(!0===o)r.nodes=[],r.edges=[];else{var s=this.getSelection();r.nodes=s.nodes,r.edges=s.edges}void 0!==n&&(r.previousSelection=n),"click"==t&&(r.items=this.getClickedItems(i)),void 0!==e.controlEdge&&(r.controlEdge=e.controlEdge),this.body.emitter.emit(t,r)}},{key:"selectObject",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:this.options.selectConnectedEdges;if(void 0!==t){if(t instanceof cf){var i;if(!0===e)(i=this._selectionAccumulator).addEdges.apply(i,wo(t.edges));this._selectionAccumulator.addNodes(t)}else this._selectionAccumulator.addEdges(t);return!0}return!1}},{key:"deselectObject",value:function(t){!0===t.isSelected()&&(t.selected=!1,this._removeFromSelection(t))}},{key:"_getAllNodesOverlappingWith",value:function(t){for(var e=[],i=this.body.nodes,n=0;n<this.body.nodeIndices.length;n++){var o=this.body.nodeIndices[n];i[o].isOverlappingWith(t)&&e.push(o)}return e}},{key:"_pointerToPositionObject",value:function(t){var e=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas(t);return{left:e.x-1,top:e.y+1,right:e.x+1,bottom:e.y-1}}},{key:"getNodeAt",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1],i=this._pointerToPositionObject(t),n=this._getAllNodesOverlappingWith(i);return n.length>0?!0===e?this.body.nodes[n[n.length-1]]:n[n.length-1]:void 0}},{key:"_getEdgesOverlappingWith",value:function(t,e){for(var i=this.body.edges,n=0;n<this.body.edgeIndices.length;n++){var o=this.body.edgeIndices[n];i[o].isOverlappingWith(t)&&e.push(o)}}},{key:"_getAllEdgesOverlappingWith",value:function(t){var e=[];return this._getEdgesOverlappingWith(t,e),e}},{key:"getEdgeAt",value:function(t){for(var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1],i=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas(t),n=10,o=null,r=this.body.edges,s=0;s<this.body.edgeIndices.length;s++){var a=this.body.edgeIndices[s],h=r[a];if(h.connected){var l=h.from.x,d=h.from.y,c=h.to.x,u=h.to.y,f=h.edgeType.getDistanceToEdge(l,d,c,u,i.x,i.y);f<n&&(o=a,n=f)}}return null!==o?!0===e?this.body.edges[o]:o:void 0}},{key:"_addToHover",value:function(t){t instanceof cf?this.hoverObj.nodes[t.id]=t:this.hoverObj.edges[t.id]=t}},{key:"_removeFromSelection",value:function(t){var e;t instanceof cf?(this._selectionAccumulator.deleteNodes(t),(e=this._selectionAccumulator).deleteEdges.apply(e,wo(t.edges))):this._selectionAccumulator.deleteEdges(t)}},{key:"unselectAll",value:function(){this._selectionAccumulator.clear()}},{key:"getSelectedNodeCount",value:function(){return this._selectionAccumulator.sizeNodes}},{key:"getSelectedEdgeCount",value:function(){return this._selectionAccumulator.sizeEdges}},{key:"_hoverConnectedEdges",value:function(t){for(var e=0;e<t.edges.length;e++){var i=t.edges[e];i.hover=!0,this._addToHover(i)}}},{key:"emitBlurEvent",value:function(t,e,i){var n=this._initBaseEvent(t,e);!0===i.hover&&(i.hover=!1,i instanceof cf?(n.node=i.id,this.body.emitter.emit("blurNode",n)):(n.edge=i.id,this.body.emitter.emit("blurEdge",n)))}},{key:"emitHoverEvent",value:function(t,e,i){var n=this._initBaseEvent(t,e),o=!1;return!1===i.hover&&(i.hover=!0,this._addToHover(i),o=!0,i instanceof cf?(n.node=i.id,this.body.emitter.emit("hoverNode",n)):(n.edge=i.id,this.body.emitter.emit("hoverEdge",n))),o}},{key:"hoverObject",value:function(t,e){var i=this.getNodeAt(e);void 0===i&&(i=this.getEdgeAt(e));var n=!1;for(var o in this.hoverObj.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.hoverObj.nodes,o)&&(void 0===i||i instanceof cf&&i.id!=o||i instanceof ep)&&(this.emitBlurEvent(t,e,this.hoverObj.nodes[o]),delete this.hoverObj.nodes[o],n=!0);for(var r in this.hoverObj.edges)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.hoverObj.edges,r)&&(!0===n?(this.hoverObj.edges[r].hover=!1,delete this.hoverObj.edges[r]):(void 0===i||i instanceof ep&&i.id!=r||i instanceof cf&&!i.hover)&&(this.emitBlurEvent(t,e,this.hoverObj.edges[r]),delete this.hoverObj.edges[r],n=!0));if(void 0!==i){var s=zo(this.hoverObj.edges).length,a=zo(this.hoverObj.nodes).length;(n||i instanceof ep&&0===s&&0===a||i instanceof cf&&0===s&&0===a)&&(n=this.emitHoverEvent(t,e,i)),i instanceof cf&&!0===this.options.hoverConnectedEdges&&this._hoverConnectedEdges(i)}!0===n&&this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}},{key:"commitWithoutEmitting",value:function(){this._selectionAccumulator.commit()}},{key:"commitAndEmit",value:function(t,e){var i=!1,n=this._selectionAccumulator.commit(),o={nodes:n.nodes.previous,edges:n.edges.previous};n.edges.deleted.length>0&&(this.generateClickEvent("deselectEdge",e,t,o),i=!0),n.nodes.deleted.length>0&&(this.generateClickEvent("deselectNode",e,t,o),i=!0),n.nodes.added.length>0&&(this.generateClickEvent("selectNode",e,t),i=!0),n.edges.added.length>0&&(this.generateClickEvent("selectEdge",e,t),i=!0),!0===i&&this.generateClickEvent("select",e,t)}},{key:"getSelection",value:function(){return{nodes:this.getSelectedNodeIds(),edges:this.getSelectedEdgeIds()}}},{key:"getSelectedNodes",value:function(){return this._selectionAccumulator.getNodes()}},{key:"getSelectedEdges",value:function(){return this._selectionAccumulator.getEdges()}},{key:"getSelectedNodeIds",value:function(){var t;return Io(t=this._selectionAccumulator.getNodes()).call(t,(function(t){return t.id}))}},{key:"getSelectedEdgeIds",value:function(){var t;return Io(t=this._selectionAccumulator.getEdges()).call(t,(function(t){return t.id}))}},{key:"setSelection",value:function(t){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:{};if(!t||!t.nodes&&!t.edges)throw new TypeError("Selection must be an object with nodes and/or edges properties");if((e.unselectAll||void 0===e.unselectAll)&&this.unselectAll(),t.nodes){var i,n=iv(t.nodes);try{for(n.s();!(i=n.n()).done;){var o=i.value,r=this.body.nodes[o];if(!r)throw new RangeError('Node with id "'+o+'" not found');this.selectObject(r,e.highlightEdges)}}catch(t){n.e(t)}finally{n.f()}}if(t.edges){var s,a=iv(t.edges);try{for(a.s();!(s=a.n()).done;){var h=s.value,l=this.body.edges[h];if(!l)throw new RangeError('Edge with id "'+h+'" not found');this.selectObject(l)}}catch(t){a.e(t)}finally{a.f()}}this.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw"),this._selectionAccumulator.commit()}},{key:"selectNodes",value:function(t){var e=!(arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1])||arguments[1];if(!t||void 0===t.length)throw"Selection must be an array with ids";this.setSelection({nodes:t},{highlightEdges:e})}},{key:"selectEdges",value:function(t){if(!t||void 0===t.length)throw"Selection must be an array with ids";this.setSelection({edges:t})}},{key:"updateSelection",value:function(){for(var t in this._selectionAccumulator.getNodes())Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,t.id)||this._selectionAccumulator.deleteNodes(t);for(var e in this._selectionAccumulator.getEdges())Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.edges,e.id)||this._selectionAccumulator.deleteEdges(e)}},{key:"getClickedItems",value:function(t){for(var e=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas(t),i=[],n=this.body.nodeIndices,o=this.body.nodes,r=n.length-1;r>=0;r--){var s=o[n[r]].getItemsOnPoint(e);i.push.apply(i,s)}for(var a=this.body.edgeIndices,h=this.body.edges,l=a.length-1;l>=0;l--){var d=h[a[l]].getItemsOnPoint(e);i.push.apply(i,d)}return i}}]),t}(),rv=n((function(t,e){!function(t){function e(t,e){if(!(t instanceof e))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}t.__esModule=!0,t.sort=v;var i=32,n=7,o=256,r=[1,10,100,1e3,1e4,1e5,1e6,1e7,1e8,1e9];function s(t){return t<1e5?t<100?t<10?0:1:t<1e4?t<1e3?2:3:4:t<1e7?t<1e6?5:6:t<1e9?t<1e8?7:8:9}function a(t,e){if(t===e)return 0;if(~~t===t&&~~e===e){if(0===t||0===e)return t<e?-1:1;if(t<0||e<0){if(e>=0)return-1;if(t>=0)return 1;t=-t,e=-e}var i=s(t),n=s(e),o=0;return i<n?(t*=r[n-i-1],e/=10,o=-1):i>n&&(e*=r[i-n-1],t/=10,o=1),t===e?o:t<e?-1:1}var a=String(t),h=String(e);return a===h?0:a<h?-1:1}function h(t){for(var e=0;t>=i;)e|=1&t,t>>=1;return t+e}function l(t,e,i,n){var o=e+1;if(o===i)return 1;if(n(t[o++],t[e])<0){for(;o<i&&n(t[o],t[o-1])<0;)o++;d(t,e,o)}else for(;o<i&&n(t[o],t[o-1])>=0;)o++;return o-e}function d(t,e,i){for(i--;e<i;){var n=t[e];t[e++]=t[i],t[i--]=n}}function c(t,e,i,n,o){for(n===e&&n++;n<i;n++){for(var r=t[n],s=e,a=n;s<a;){var h=s+a>>>1;o(r,t[h])<0?a=h:s=h+1}var l=n-s;switch(l){case 3:t[s+3]=t[s+2];case 2:t[s+2]=t[s+1];case 1:t[s+1]=t[s];break;default:for(;l>0;)t[s+l]=t[s+l-1],l--}t[s]=r}}function u(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=0,a=0,h=1;if(r(t,e[i+o])>0){for(a=n-o;h<a&&r(t,e[i+o+h])>0;)s=h,(h=1+(h<<1))<=0&&(h=a);h>a&&(h=a),s+=o,h+=o}else{for(a=o+1;h<a&&r(t,e[i+o-h])<=0;)s=h,(h=1+(h<<1))<=0&&(h=a);h>a&&(h=a);var l=s;s=o-h,h=o-l}for(s++;s<h;){var d=s+(h-s>>>1);r(t,e[i+d])>0?s=d+1:h=d}return h}function f(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s=0,a=0,h=1;if(r(t,e[i+o])<0){for(a=o+1;h<a&&r(t,e[i+o-h])<0;)s=h,(h=1+(h<<1))<=0&&(h=a);h>a&&(h=a);var l=s;s=o-h,h=o-l}else{for(a=n-o;h<a&&r(t,e[i+o+h])>=0;)s=h,(h=1+(h<<1))<=0&&(h=a);h>a&&(h=a),s+=o,h+=o}for(s++;s<h;){var d=s+(h-s>>>1);r(t,e[i+d])<0?h=d:s=d+1}return h}var p=function(){function t(i,r){e(this,t),this.array=null,this.compare=null,this.minGallop=n,this.length=0,this.tmpStorageLength=o,this.stackLength=0,this.runStart=null,this.runLength=null,this.stackSize=0,this.array=i,this.compare=r,this.length=i.length,this.length<2*o&&(this.tmpStorageLength=this.length>>>1),this.tmp=new Array(this.tmpStorageLength),this.stackLength=this.length<120?5:this.length<1542?10:this.length<119151?19:40,this.runStart=new Array(this.stackLength),this.runLength=new Array(this.stackLength)}return t.prototype.pushRun=function(t,e){this.runStart[this.stackSize]=t,this.runLength[this.stackSize]=e,this.stackSize+=1},t.prototype.mergeRuns=function(){for(;this.stackSize>1;){var t=this.stackSize-2;if(t>=1&&this.runLength[t-1]<=this.runLength[t]+this.runLength[t+1]||t>=2&&this.runLength[t-2]<=this.runLength[t]+this.runLength[t-1])this.runLength[t-1]<this.runLength[t+1]&&t--;else if(this.runLength[t]>this.runLength[t+1])break;this.mergeAt(t)}},t.prototype.forceMergeRuns=function(){for(;this.stackSize>1;){var t=this.stackSize-2;t>0&&this.runLength[t-1]<this.runLength[t+1]&&t--,this.mergeAt(t)}},t.prototype.mergeAt=function(t){var e=this.compare,i=this.array,n=this.runStart[t],o=this.runLength[t],r=this.runStart[t+1],s=this.runLength[t+1];this.runLength[t]=o+s,t===this.stackSize-3&&(this.runStart[t+1]=this.runStart[t+2],this.runLength[t+1]=this.runLength[t+2]),this.stackSize--;var a=f(i[r],i,n,o,0,e);n+=a,0!=(o-=a)&&0!==(s=u(i[n+o-1],i,r,s,s-1,e))&&(o<=s?this.mergeLow(n,o,r,s):this.mergeHigh(n,o,r,s))},t.prototype.mergeLow=function(t,e,i,o){var r=this.compare,s=this.array,a=this.tmp,h=0;for(h=0;h<e;h++)a[h]=s[t+h];var l=0,d=i,c=t;if(s[c++]=s[d++],0!=--o)if(1!==e){for(var p=this.minGallop;;){var v=0,g=0,y=!1;do{if(r(s[d],a[l])<0){if(s[c++]=s[d++],g++,v=0,0==--o){y=!0;break}}else if(s[c++]=a[l++],v++,g=0,1==--e){y=!0;break}}while((v|g)<p);if(y)break;do{if(0!==(v=f(s[d],a,l,e,0,r))){for(h=0;h<v;h++)s[c+h]=a[l+h];if(c+=v,l+=v,(e-=v)<=1){y=!0;break}}if(s[c++]=s[d++],0==--o){y=!0;break}if(0!==(g=u(a[l],s,d,o,0,r))){for(h=0;h<g;h++)s[c+h]=s[d+h];if(c+=g,d+=g,0==(o-=g)){y=!0;break}}if(s[c++]=a[l++],1==--e){y=!0;break}p--}while(v>=n||g>=n);if(y)break;p<0&&(p=0),p+=2}if(this.minGallop=p,p<1&&(this.minGallop=1),1===e){for(h=0;h<o;h++)s[c+h]=s[d+h];s[c+o]=a[l]}else{if(0===e)throw new Error("mergeLow preconditions were not respected");for(h=0;h<e;h++)s[c+h]=a[l+h]}}else{for(h=0;h<o;h++)s[c+h]=s[d+h];s[c+o]=a[l]}else for(h=0;h<e;h++)s[c+h]=a[l+h]},t.prototype.mergeHigh=function(t,e,i,o){var r=this.compare,s=this.array,a=this.tmp,h=0;for(h=0;h<o;h++)a[h]=s[i+h];var l=t+e-1,d=o-1,c=i+o-1,p=0,v=0;if(s[c--]=s[l--],0!=--e)if(1!==o){for(var g=this.minGallop;;){var y=0,m=0,b=!1;do{if(r(a[d],s[l])<0){if(s[c--]=s[l--],y++,m=0,0==--e){b=!0;break}}else if(s[c--]=a[d--],m++,y=0,1==--o){b=!0;break}}while((y|m)<g);if(b)break;do{if(0!=(y=e-f(a[d],s,t,e,e-1,r))){for(e-=y,v=1+(c-=y),p=1+(l-=y),h=y-1;h>=0;h--)s[v+h]=s[p+h];if(0===e){b=!0;break}}if(s[c--]=a[d--],1==--o){b=!0;break}if(0!=(m=o-u(s[l],a,0,o,o-1,r))){for(o-=m,v=1+(c-=m),p=1+(d-=m),h=0;h<m;h++)s[v+h]=a[p+h];if(o<=1){b=!0;break}}if(s[c--]=s[l--],0==--e){b=!0;break}g--}while(y>=n||m>=n);if(b)break;g<0&&(g=0),g+=2}if(this.minGallop=g,g<1&&(this.minGallop=1),1===o){for(v=1+(c-=e),p=1+(l-=e),h=e-1;h>=0;h--)s[v+h]=s[p+h];s[c]=a[d]}else{if(0===o)throw new Error("mergeHigh preconditions were not respected");for(p=c-(o-1),h=0;h<o;h++)s[p+h]=a[h]}}else{for(v=1+(c-=e),p=1+(l-=e),h=e-1;h>=0;h--)s[v+h]=s[p+h];s[c]=a[d]}else for(p=c-(o-1),h=0;h<o;h++)s[p+h]=a[h]},t}();function v(t,e,n,o){if(!Array.isArray(t))throw new TypeError("Can only sort arrays");e?"function"!=typeof e&&(o=n,n=e,e=a):e=a,n||(n=0),o||(o=t.length);var r=o-n;if(!(r<2)){var s=0;if(r<i)c(t,n,o,n+(s=l(t,n,o,e)),e);else{var d=new p(t,e),u=h(r);do{if((s=l(t,n,o,e))<u){var f=r;f>u&&(f=u),c(t,n,n+f,n+s,e),s=f}d.pushRun(n,s),d.mergeRuns(),r-=s,n+=s}while(0!==r);d.forceMergeRuns()}}}}(e)}));i(rv);var sv=rv,av=sv.sort;function hv(t){var e=function(){if("undefined"==typeof Reflect||!Pd)return!1;if(Pd.sham)return!1;if("function"==typeof Proxy)return!0;try{return Boolean.prototype.valueOf.call(Pd(Boolean,[],(function(){}))),!0}catch(t){return!1}}();return function(){var i,n=Ld(t);if(e){var o=Ld(this).constructor;i=Pd(n,arguments,o)}else i=n.apply(this,arguments);return Fd(this,i)}}var lv=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,[{key:"abstract",value:function(){throw new Error("Can't instantiate abstract class!")}},{key:"fake_use",value:function(){}},{key:"curveType",value:function(){return this.abstract()}},{key:"getPosition",value:function(t){return this.fake_use(t),this.abstract()}},{key:"setPosition",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:void 0;this.fake_use(t,e,i),this.abstract()}},{key:"getTreeSize",value:function(t){return this.fake_use(t),this.abstract()}},{key:"sort",value:function(t){this.fake_use(t),this.abstract()}},{key:"fix",value:function(t,e){this.fake_use(t,e),this.abstract()}},{key:"shift",value:function(t,e){this.fake_use(t,e),this.abstract()}}]),t}(),dv=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=hv(i);function i(t){var n;return Nn(this,i),(n=e.call(this)).layout=t,n}return Fn(i,[{key:"curveType",value:function(){return"horizontal"}},{key:"getPosition",value:function(t){return t.x}},{key:"setPosition",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:void 0;void 0!==i&&this.layout.hierarchical.addToOrdering(t,i),t.x=e}},{key:"getTreeSize",value:function(t){var e=this.layout.hierarchical.getTreeSize(this.layout.body.nodes,t);return{min:e.min_x,max:e.max_x}}},{key:"sort",value:function(t){av(t,(function(t,e){return t.x-e.x}))}},{key:"fix",value:function(t,e){t.y=this.layout.options.hierarchical.levelSeparation*e,t.options.fixed.y=!0}},{key:"shift",value:function(t,e){this.layout.body.nodes[t].x+=e}}]),i}(lv),cv=function(t){Ad(i,t);var e=hv(i);function i(t){var n;return Nn(this,i),(n=e.call(this)).layout=t,n}return Fn(i,[{key:"curveType",value:function(){return"vertical"}},{key:"getPosition",value:function(t){return t.y}},{key:"setPosition",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]?arguments[2]:void 0;void 0!==i&&this.layout.hierarchical.addToOrdering(t,i),t.y=e}},{key:"getTreeSize",value:function(t){var e=this.layout.hierarchical.getTreeSize(this.layout.body.nodes,t);return{min:e.min_y,max:e.max_y}}},{key:"sort",value:function(t){av(t,(function(t,e){return t.y-e.y}))}},{key:"fix",value:function(t,e){t.x=this.layout.options.hierarchical.levelSeparation*e,t.options.fixed.x=!0}},{key:"shift",value:function(t,e){this.layout.body.nodes[t].y+=e}}]),i}(lv),uv=Gi.every,fv=Ao("every");gt({target:"Array",proto:!0,forced:!fv},{every:function(t){return uv(this,t,arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0)}});var pv=Ht("Array").every,vv=Array.prototype,gv=function(t){var e=t.every;return t===vv||t instanceof Array&&e===vv.every?pv:e};function yv(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return mv(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return mv(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function mv(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}function bv(t,e){var i=new ec;return Wo(t).call(t,(function(t){var e;Wo(e=t.edges).call(e,(function(t){t.connected&&i.add(t)}))})),Wo(i).call(i,(function(t){var i=t.from.id,n=t.to.id;null==e[i]&&(e[i]=0),(null==e[n]||e[i]>=e[n])&&(e[n]=e[i]+1)})),e}function wv(t,e,i,n){var o,r,s=Gr(null),a=Kd(o=wo(Dc(n).call(n))).call(o,(function(t,e){return t+1+e.edges.length}),0),h=i+"Id",l="to"===i?1:-1,d=yv(n);try{var c=function(){var o=uo(r.value,2),d=o[0],c=o[1];if(!n.has(d)||!t(c))return"continue";s[d]=0;for(var u=[c],f=0,p=void 0,v=function(){var t,o;if(!n.has(d))return"continue";var r=s[p.id]+l;if(Wo(t=mr(o=p.edges).call(o,(function(t){return t.connected&&t.to!==t.from&&t[i]!==p&&n.has(t.toId)&&n.has(t.fromId)}))).call(t,(function(t){var n=t[h],o=s[n];(null==o||e(r,o))&&(s[n]=r,u.push(t[i]))})),f>a)return{v:{v:bv(n,s)}};++f};p=u.pop();){var g=v();if("continue"!==g&&"object"===go(g))return g.v}};for(d.s();!(r=d.n()).done;){var u=c();if("continue"!==u&&"object"===go(u))return u.v}}catch(t){d.e(t)}finally{d.f()}return s}var kv=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t),this.childrenReference={},this.parentReference={},this.trees={},this.distributionOrdering={},this.levels={},this.distributionIndex={},this.isTree=!1,this.treeIndex=-1}return Fn(t,[{key:"addRelation",value:function(t,e){void 0===this.childrenReference[t]&&(this.childrenReference[t]=[]),this.childrenReference[t].push(e),void 0===this.parentReference[e]&&(this.parentReference[e]=[]),this.parentReference[e].push(t)}},{key:"checkIfTree",value:function(){for(var t in this.parentReference)if(this.parentReference[t].length>1)return void(this.isTree=!1);this.isTree=!0}},{key:"numTrees",value:function(){return this.treeIndex+1}},{key:"setTreeIndex",value:function(t,e){void 0!==e&&void 0===this.trees[t.id]&&(this.trees[t.id]=e,this.treeIndex=Math.max(e,this.treeIndex))}},{key:"ensureLevel",value:function(t){void 0===this.levels[t]&&(this.levels[t]=0)}},{key:"getMaxLevel",value:function(t){var e=this,i={};return function t(n){if(void 0!==i[n])return i[n];var o=e.levels[n];if(e.childrenReference[n]){var r=e.childrenReference[n];if(r.length>0)for(var s=0;s<r.length;s++)o=Math.max(o,t(r[s]))}return i[n]=o,o}(t)}},{key:"levelDownstream",value:function(t,e){void 0===this.levels[e.id]&&(void 0===this.levels[t.id]&&(this.levels[t.id]=0),this.levels[e.id]=this.levels[t.id]+1)}},{key:"setMinLevelToZero",value:function(t){var e=1e9;for(var i in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,i)&&void 0!==this.levels[i]&&(e=Math.min(this.levels[i],e));for(var n in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,n)&&void 0!==this.levels[n]&&(this.levels[n]-=e)}},{key:"getTreeSize",value:function(t,e){var i=1e9,n=-1e9,o=1e9,r=-1e9;for(var s in this.trees)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.trees,s)&&this.trees[s]===e){var a=t[s];i=Math.min(a.x,i),n=Math.max(a.x,n),o=Math.min(a.y,o),r=Math.max(a.y,r)}return{min_x:i,max_x:n,min_y:o,max_y:r}}},{key:"hasSameParent",value:function(t,e){var i=this.parentReference[t.id],n=this.parentReference[e.id];if(void 0===i||void 0===n)return!1;for(var o=0;o<i.length;o++)for(var r=0;r<n.length;r++)if(i[o]==n[r])return!0;return!1}},{key:"inSameSubNetwork",value:function(t,e){return this.trees[t.id]===this.trees[e.id]}},{key:"getLevels",value:function(){return zo(this.distributionOrdering)}},{key:"addToOrdering",value:function(t,e){void 0===this.distributionOrdering[e]&&(this.distributionOrdering[e]=[]);var i=!1,n=this.distributionOrdering[e];for(var o in n)if(n[o]===t){i=!0;break}i||(this.distributionOrdering[e].push(t),this.distributionIndex[t.id]=this.distributionOrdering[e].length-1)}}]),t}(),_v=function(){function t(e){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this._resetRNG(Math.random()+":"+No()),this.setPhysics=!1,this.options={},this.optionsBackup={physics:{}},this.defaultOptions={randomSeed:void 0,improvedLayout:!0,clusterThreshold:150,hierarchical:{enabled:!1,levelSeparation:150,nodeSpacing:100,treeSpacing:200,blockShifting:!0,edgeMinimization:!0,parentCentralization:!0,direction:"UD",sortMethod:"hubsize"}},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.bindEventListeners()}return Fn(t,[{key:"bindEventListeners",value:function(){var t=this;this.body.emitter.on("_dataChanged",(function(){t.setupHierarchicalLayout()})),this.body.emitter.on("_dataLoaded",(function(){t.layoutNetwork()})),this.body.emitter.on("_resetHierarchicalLayout",(function(){t.setupHierarchicalLayout()})),this.body.emitter.on("_adjustEdgesForHierarchicalLayout",(function(){if(!0===t.options.hierarchical.enabled){var e=t.direction.curveType();t.body.emitter.emit("_forceDisableDynamicCurves",e,!1)}}))}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t,e){if(void 0!==t){var i=this.options.hierarchical,n=i.enabled;if(Eh(["randomSeed","improvedLayout","clusterThreshold"],this.options,t),$h(this.options,t,"hierarchical"),void 0!==t.randomSeed&&this._resetRNG(t.randomSeed),!0===i.enabled)return!0===n&&this.body.emitter.emit("refresh",!0),"RL"===i.direction||"DU"===i.direction?i.levelSeparation>0&&(i.levelSeparation*=-1):i.levelSeparation<0&&(i.levelSeparation*=-1),this.setDirectionStrategy(),this.body.emitter.emit("_resetHierarchicalLayout"),this.adaptAllOptionsForHierarchicalLayout(e);if(!0===n)return this.body.emitter.emit("refresh"),Ch(e,this.optionsBackup)}return e}},{key:"_resetRNG",value:function(t){this.initialRandomSeed=t,this._rng=ah(this.initialRandomSeed)}},{key:"adaptAllOptionsForHierarchicalLayout",value:function(t){if(!0===this.options.hierarchical.enabled){var e=this.optionsBackup.physics;void 0===t.physics||!0===t.physics?(t.physics={enabled:void 0===e.enabled||e.enabled,solver:"hierarchicalRepulsion"},e.enabled=void 0===e.enabled||e.enabled,e.solver=e.solver||"barnesHut"):"object"===go(t.physics)?(e.enabled=void 0===t.physics.enabled||t.physics.enabled,e.solver=t.physics.solver||"barnesHut",t.physics.solver="hierarchicalRepulsion"):!1!==t.physics&&(e.solver="barnesHut",t.physics={solver:"hierarchicalRepulsion"});var i=this.direction.curveType();if(void 0===t.edges)this.optionsBackup.edges={smooth:{enabled:!0,type:"dynamic"}},t.edges={smooth:!1};else if(void 0===t.edges.smooth)this.optionsBackup.edges={smooth:{enabled:!0,type:"dynamic"}},t.edges.smooth=!1;else if("boolean"==typeof t.edges.smooth)this.optionsBackup.edges={smooth:t.edges.smooth},t.edges.smooth={enabled:t.edges.smooth,type:i};else{var n=t.edges.smooth;void 0!==n.type&&"dynamic"!==n.type&&(i=n.type),this.optionsBackup.edges={smooth:{enabled:void 0===n.enabled||n.enabled,type:void 0===n.type?"dynamic":n.type,roundness:void 0===n.roundness?.5:n.roundness,forceDirection:void 0!==n.forceDirection&&n.forceDirection}},t.edges.smooth={enabled:void 0===n.enabled||n.enabled,type:i,roundness:void 0===n.roundness?.5:n.roundness,forceDirection:void 0!==n.forceDirection&&n.forceDirection}}this.body.emitter.emit("_forceDisableDynamicCurves",i)}return t}},{key:"positionInitially",value:function(t){if(!0!==this.options.hierarchical.enabled){this._resetRNG(this.initialRandomSeed);for(var e=t.length+50,i=0;i<t.length;i++){var n=t[i],o=2*Math.PI*this._rng();void 0===n.x&&(n.x=e*Math.cos(o)),void 0===n.y&&(n.y=e*Math.sin(o))}}}},{key:"layoutNetwork",value:function(){if(!0!==this.options.hierarchical.enabled&&!0===this.options.improvedLayout){for(var t=this.body.nodeIndices,e=0,i=0;i<t.length;i++){!0===this.body.nodes[t[i]].predefinedPosition&&(e+=1)}if(e<.5*t.length){var n=0,o=this.options.clusterThreshold,r={clusterNodeProperties:{shape:"ellipse",label:"",group:"",font:{multi:!1}},clusterEdgeProperties:{label:"",font:{multi:!1},smooth:{enabled:!1}}};if(t.length>o){for(var s=t.length;t.length>o&&n<=10;){n+=1;var a=t.length;if(n%3==0?this.body.modules.clustering.clusterBridges(r):this.body.modules.clustering.clusterOutliers(r),a==t.length&&n%3!=0)return this._declusterAll(),this.body.emitter.emit("_layoutFailed"),void console.info("This network could not be positioned by this version of the improved layout algorithm. Please disable improvedLayout for better performance.")}this.body.modules.kamadaKawai.setOptions({springLength:Math.max(150,2*s)})}n>10&&console.info("The clustering didn't succeed within the amount of interations allowed, progressing with partial result."),this.body.modules.kamadaKawai.solve(t,this.body.edgeIndices,!0),this._shiftToCenter();for(var h=0;h<t.length;h++){var l=this.body.nodes[t[h]];!1===l.predefinedPosition&&(l.x+=70*(.5-this._rng()),l.y+=70*(.5-this._rng()))}this._declusterAll(),this.body.emitter.emit("_repositionBezierNodes")}}}},{key:"_shiftToCenter",value:function(){for(var t=pp.getRangeCore(this.body.nodes,this.body.nodeIndices),e=pp.findCenter(t),i=0;i<this.body.nodeIndices.length;i++){var n=this.body.nodes[this.body.nodeIndices[i]];n.x-=e.x,n.y-=e.y}}},{key:"_declusterAll",value:function(){for(var t=!0;!0===t;){t=!1;for(var e=0;e<this.body.nodeIndices.length;e++)!0===this.body.nodes[this.body.nodeIndices[e]].isCluster&&(t=!0,this.body.modules.clustering.openCluster(this.body.nodeIndices[e],{},!1));!0===t&&this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged")}}},{key:"getSeed",value:function(){return this.initialRandomSeed}},{key:"setupHierarchicalLayout",value:function(){if(!0===this.options.hierarchical.enabled&&this.body.nodeIndices.length>0){var t,e,i=!1,n=!1;for(e in this.lastNodeOnLevel={},this.hierarchical=new kv,this.body.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,e)&&(void 0!==(t=this.body.nodes[e]).options.level?(i=!0,this.hierarchical.levels[e]=t.options.level):n=!0);if(!0===n&&!0===i)throw new Error("To use the hierarchical layout, nodes require either no predefined levels or levels have to be defined for all nodes.");if(!0===n){var o=this.options.hierarchical.sortMethod;"hubsize"===o?this._determineLevelsByHubsize():"directed"===o?this._determineLevelsDirected():"custom"===o&&this._determineLevelsCustomCallback()}for(var r in this.body.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,r)&&this.hierarchical.ensureLevel(r);var s=this._getDistribution();this._generateMap(),this._placeNodesByHierarchy(s),this._condenseHierarchy(),this._shiftToCenter()}}},{key:"_condenseHierarchy",value:function(){var t=this,e=!1,i={},n=function(e,i){var n=t.hierarchical.trees;for(var o in n)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(n,o)&&n[o]===e&&t.direction.shift(o,i)},o=function(){for(var e=[],i=0;i<t.hierarchical.numTrees();i++)e.push(t.direction.getTreeSize(i));return e},r=function e(i,n){if(!n[i.id]&&(n[i.id]=!0,t.hierarchical.childrenReference[i.id])){var o=t.hierarchical.childrenReference[i.id];if(o.length>0)for(var r=0;r<o.length;r++)e(t.body.nodes[o[r]],n)}},s=function(e){var i=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]?arguments[1]:1e9,n=1e9,o=1e9,r=1e9,s=-1e9;for(var a in e)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,a)){var h=t.body.nodes[a],l=t.hierarchical.levels[h.id],d=t.direction.getPosition(h),c=t._getSpaceAroundNode(h,e),u=uo(c,2),f=u[0],p=u[1];n=Math.min(f,n),o=Math.min(p,o),l<=i&&(r=Math.min(d,r),s=Math.max(d,s))}return[r,s,n,o]},a=function(e,i){var n=t.hierarchical.getMaxLevel(e.id),o=t.hierarchical.getMaxLevel(i.id);return Math.min(n,o)},h=function(e,i,n){for(var o=t.hierarchical,r=0;r<i.length;r++){var s=i[r],a=o.distributionOrdering[s];if(a.length>1)for(var h=0;h<a.length-1;h++){var l=a[h],d=a[h+1];o.hasSameParent(l,d)&&o.inSameSubNetwork(l,d)&&e(l,d,n)}}},l=function(i,n){var o=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],h=t.direction.getPosition(i),l=t.direction.getPosition(n),d=Math.abs(l-h),c=t.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing;if(d>c){var u={},f={};r(i,u),r(n,f);var p=a(i,n),v=s(u,p),g=s(f,p),y=v[1],m=g[0],b=g[2],w=Math.abs(y-m);if(w>c){var k=y-m+c;k<-b+c&&(k=-b+c),k<0&&(t._shiftBlock(n.id,k),e=!0,!0===o&&t._centerParent(n))}}},d=function(n,o){for(var a=o.id,h=o.edges,l=t.hierarchical.levels[o.id],d=t.options.hierarchical.levelSeparation*t.options.hierarchical.levelSeparation,c={},u=[],f=0;f<h.length;f++){var p=h[f];if(p.toId!=p.fromId){var v=p.toId==a?p.from:p.to;c[h[f].id]=v,t.hierarchical.levels[v.id]<l&&u.push(p)}}var g=function(e,i){for(var n=0,o=0;o<i.length;o++)if(void 0!==c[i[o].id]){var r=t.direction.getPosition(c[i[o].id])-e;n+=r/Math.sqrt(r*r+d)}return n},y=function(e,i){for(var n=0,o=0;o<i.length;o++)if(void 0!==c[i[o].id]){var r=t.direction.getPosition(c[i[o].id])-e;n-=d*Math.pow(r*r+d,-1.5)}return n},m=function(e,i){for(var n=t.direction.getPosition(o),r={},s=0;s<e;s++){var a=g(n,i),h=y(n,i);if(void 0!==r[n-=Math.max(-40,Math.min(40,Math.round(a/h)))])break;r[n]=s}return n},b=m(n,u);!function(n){var a=t.direction.getPosition(o);if(void 0===i[o.id]){var h={};r(o,h),i[o.id]=h}var l=s(i[o.id]),d=l[2],c=l[3],u=n-a,f=0;u>0?f=Math.min(u,c-t.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing):u<0&&(f=-Math.min(-u,d-t.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing)),0!=f&&(t._shiftBlock(o.id,f),e=!0)}(b),function(i){var n=t.direction.getPosition(o),r=t._getSpaceAroundNode(o),s=uo(r,2),a=s[0],h=s[1],l=i-n,d=n;l>0?d=Math.min(n+(h-t.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing),i):l<0&&(d=Math.max(n-(a-t.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing),i)),d!==n&&(t.direction.setPosition(o,d),e=!0)}(b=m(n,h))};!0===this.options.hierarchical.blockShifting&&(function(i){var n=t.hierarchical.getLevels();n=Xo(n).call(n);for(var o=0;o<i&&(e=!1,h(l,n,!0),!0===e);o++);}(5),function(){for(var e in t.body.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t.body.nodes,e)&&t._centerParent(t.body.nodes[e])}()),!0===this.options.hierarchical.edgeMinimization&&function(i){var n=t.hierarchical.getLevels();n=Xo(n).call(n);for(var o=0;o<i;o++){e=!1;for(var r=0;r<n.length;r++)for(var s=n[r],a=t.hierarchical.distributionOrdering[s],h=0;h<a.length;h++)d(1e3,a[h]);if(!0!==e)break}}(20),!0===this.options.hierarchical.parentCentralization&&function(){var e=t.hierarchical.getLevels();e=Xo(e).call(e);for(var i=0;i<e.length;i++)for(var n=e[i],o=t.hierarchical.distributionOrdering[n],r=0;r<o.length;r++)t._centerParent(o[r])}(),function(){for(var e=o(),i=0,r=0;r<e.length-1;r++){i+=e[r].max-e[r+1].min+t.options.hierarchical.treeSpacing,n(r+1,i)}}()}},{key:"_getSpaceAroundNode",value:function(t,e){var i=!0;void 0===e&&(i=!1);var n=this.hierarchical.levels[t.id];if(void 0!==n){var o=this.hierarchical.distributionIndex[t.id],r=this.direction.getPosition(t),s=this.hierarchical.distributionOrdering[n],a=1e9,h=1e9;if(0!==o){var l=s[o-1];if(!0===i&&void 0===e[l.id]||!1===i)a=r-this.direction.getPosition(l)}if(o!=s.length-1){var d=s[o+1];if(!0===i&&void 0===e[d.id]||!1===i){var c=this.direction.getPosition(d);h=Math.min(h,c-r)}}return[a,h]}return[0,0]}},{key:"_centerParent",value:function(t){if(this.hierarchical.parentReference[t.id])for(var e=this.hierarchical.parentReference[t.id],i=0;i<e.length;i++){var n=e[i],o=this.body.nodes[n],r=this.hierarchical.childrenReference[n];if(void 0!==r){var s=this._getCenterPosition(r),a=this.direction.getPosition(o),h=this._getSpaceAroundNode(o),l=uo(h,2),d=l[0],c=l[1],u=a-s;(u<0&&Math.abs(u)<c-this.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing||u>0&&Math.abs(u)<d-this.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing)&&this.direction.setPosition(o,s)}}}},{key:"_placeNodesByHierarchy",value:function(t){for(var e in this.positionedNodes={},t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)){var i,n=zo(t[e]);n=this._indexArrayToNodes(n),xc(i=this.direction).call(i,n);for(var o=0,r=0;r<n.length;r++){var s=n[r];if(void 0===this.positionedNodes[s.id]){var a=this.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing,h=a*o;o>0&&(h=this.direction.getPosition(n[r-1])+a),this.direction.setPosition(s,h,e),this._validatePositionAndContinue(s,e,h),o++}}}}},{key:"_placeBranchNodes",value:function(t,e){var i,n=this.hierarchical.childrenReference[t];if(void 0!==n){for(var o=[],r=0;r<n.length;r++)o.push(this.body.nodes[n[r]]);xc(i=this.direction).call(i,o);for(var s=0;s<o.length;s++){var a=o[s],h=this.hierarchical.levels[a.id];if(!(h>e&&void 0===this.positionedNodes[a.id]))return;var l=this.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing,d=void 0;d=0===s?this.direction.getPosition(this.body.nodes[t]):this.direction.getPosition(o[s-1])+l,this.direction.setPosition(a,d,h),this._validatePositionAndContinue(a,h,d)}var c=this._getCenterPosition(o);this.direction.setPosition(this.body.nodes[t],c,e)}}},{key:"_validatePositionAndContinue",value:function(t,e,i){if(this.hierarchical.isTree){if(void 0!==this.lastNodeOnLevel[e]){var n=this.direction.getPosition(this.body.nodes[this.lastNodeOnLevel[e]]);if(i-n<this.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing){var o=n+this.options.hierarchical.nodeSpacing-i,r=this._findCommonParent(this.lastNodeOnLevel[e],t.id);this._shiftBlock(r.withChild,o)}}this.lastNodeOnLevel[e]=t.id,this.positionedNodes[t.id]=!0,this._placeBranchNodes(t.id,e)}}},{key:"_indexArrayToNodes",value:function(t){for(var e=[],i=0;i<t.length;i++)e.push(this.body.nodes[t[i]]);return e}},{key:"_getDistribution",value:function(){var t,e,i={};for(t in this.body.nodes)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,t)){e=this.body.nodes[t];var n=void 0===this.hierarchical.levels[t]?0:this.hierarchical.levels[t];this.direction.fix(e,n),void 0===i[n]&&(i[n]={}),i[n][t]=e}return i}},{key:"_getActiveEdges",value:function(t){var e=this,i=[];return Dh(t.edges,(function(t){var n;-1!==Hr(n=e.body.edgeIndices).call(n,t.id)&&i.push(t)})),i}},{key:"_getHubSizes",value:function(){var t=this,e={};Dh(this.body.nodeIndices,(function(i){var n=t.body.nodes[i],o=t._getActiveEdges(n).length;e[o]=!0}));var i=[];return Dh(e,(function(t){i.push(Number(t))})),xc(sv).call(sv,i,(function(t,e){return e-t})),i}},{key:"_determineLevelsByHubsize",value:function(){for(var t=this,e=function(e,i){t.hierarchical.levelDownstream(e,i)},i=this._getHubSizes(),n=function(n){var o=i[n];if(0===o)return"break";Dh(t.body.nodeIndices,(function(i){var n=t.body.nodes[i];o===t._getActiveEdges(n).length&&t._crawlNetwork(e,i)}))},o=0;o<i.length;++o){if("break"===n(o))break}}},{key:"_determineLevelsCustomCallback",value:function(){var t=this;this._crawlNetwork((function(e,i,n){var o=t.hierarchical.levels[e.id];void 0===o&&(o=t.hierarchical.levels[e.id]=1e5);var r=(pp.cloneOptions(e,"node"),pp.cloneOptions(i,"node"),void pp.cloneOptions(n,"edge"));t.hierarchical.levels[i.id]=o+r})),this.hierarchical.setMinLevelToZero(this.body.nodes)}},{key:"_determineLevelsDirected",value:function(){var t,e=this,i=Kd(t=this.body.nodeIndices).call(t,(function(t,i){return t.set(i,e.body.nodes[i]),t}),new vd);"roots"===this.options.hierarchical.shakeTowards?this.hierarchical.levels=function(t){return wv((function(e){var i,n;return gv(i=mr(n=e.edges).call(n,(function(e){return t.has(e.toId)}))).call(i,(function(t){return t.from===e}))}),(function(t,e){return e<t}),"to",t)}(i):this.hierarchical.levels=function(t){return wv((function(e){var i,n;return gv(i=mr(n=e.edges).call(n,(function(e){return t.has(e.toId)}))).call(i,(function(t){return t.to===e}))}),(function(t,e){return e>t}),"from",t)}(i),this.hierarchical.setMinLevelToZero(this.body.nodes)}},{key:"_generateMap",value:function(){var t=this;this._crawlNetwork((function(e,i){t.hierarchical.levels[i.id]>t.hierarchical.levels[e.id]&&t.hierarchical.addRelation(e.id,i.id)})),this.hierarchical.checkIfTree()}},{key:"_crawlNetwork",value:function(){var t=this,e=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:function(){},i=arguments.length>1?arguments[1]:void 0,n={},o=function i(o,r){if(void 0===n[o.id]){var s;t.hierarchical.setTreeIndex(o,r),n[o.id]=!0;for(var a=t._getActiveEdges(o),h=0;h<a.length;h++){var l=a[h];!0===l.connected&&(s=l.toId==o.id?l.from:l.to,o.id!=s.id&&(e(o,s,l),i(s,r)))}}};if(void 0===i)for(var r=0,s=0;s<this.body.nodeIndices.length;s++){var a=this.body.nodeIndices[s];if(void 0===n[a]){var h=this.body.nodes[a];o(h,r),r+=1}}else{var l=this.body.nodes[i];if(void 0===l)return void console.error("Node not found:",i);o(l)}}},{key:"_shiftBlock",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n={};!function t(o){if(!n[o]){n[o]=!0,i.direction.shift(o,e);var r=i.hierarchical.childrenReference[o];if(void 0!==r)for(var s=0;s<r.length;s++)t(r[s])}}(t)}},{key:"_findCommonParent",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n={};return function t(e,n){var o=i.hierarchical.parentReference[n];if(void 0!==o)for(var r=0;r<o.length;r++){var s=o[r];e[s]=!0,t(e,s)}}(n,t),function t(e,n){var o=i.hierarchical.parentReference[n];if(void 0!==o)for(var r=0;r<o.length;r++){var s=o[r];if(void 0!==e[s])return{foundParent:s,withChild:n};var a=t(e,s);if(null!==a.foundParent)return a}return{foundParent:null,withChild:n}}(n,e)}},{key:"setDirectionStrategy",value:function(){var t="UD"===this.options.hierarchical.direction||"DU"===this.options.hierarchical.direction;this.direction=t?new dv(this):new cv(this)}},{key:"_getCenterPosition",value:function(t){for(var e=1e9,i=-1e9,n=0;n<t.length;n++){var o=void 0;if(void 0!==t[n].id)o=t[n];else{var r=t[n];o=this.body.nodes[r]}var s=this.direction.getPosition(o);e=Math.min(e,s),i=Math.max(i,s)}return.5*(e+i)}}]),t}();function xv(t,e){var i=void 0!==ko&&Bi(t)||t["@@iterator"];if(!i){if(So(t)||(i=function(t,e){var i;if(!t)return;if("string"==typeof t)return Ev(t,e);var n=Oo(i=Object.prototype.toString.call(t)).call(i,8,-1);"Object"===n&&t.constructor&&(n=t.constructor.name);if("Map"===n||"Set"===n)return Ei(t);if("Arguments"===n||/^(?:Ui|I)nt(?:8|16|32)(?:Clamped)?Array$/.test(n))return Ev(t,e)}(t))||e&&t&&"number"==typeof t.length){i&&(t=i);var n=0,o=function(){};return{s:o,n:function(){return n>=t.length?{done:!0}:{done:!1,value:t[n++]}},e:function(t){throw t},f:o}}throw new TypeError("Invalid attempt to iterate non-iterable instance.

In order to be iterable, non-array objects must have a [Symbol.iterator]() method.")}var r,s=!0,a=!1;return{s:function(){i=i.call(t)},n:function(){var t=i.next();return s=t.done,t},e:function(t){a=!0,r=t},f:function(){try{s||null==i.return||i.return()}finally{if(a)throw r}}}}function Ev(t,e){(null==e||e>t.length)&&(e=t.length);for(var i=0,n=new Array(e);i<e;i++)n[i]=t[i];return n}var Ov=function(){function t(e,i,n,o){var r,s,a=this;Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.canvas=i,this.selectionHandler=n,this.interactionHandler=o,this.editMode=!1,this.manipulationDiv=void 0,this.editModeDiv=void 0,this.closeDiv=void 0,this._domEventListenerCleanupQueue=[],this.temporaryUIFunctions={},this.temporaryEventFunctions=[],this.touchTime=0,this.temporaryIds={nodes:[],edges:[]},this.guiEnabled=!1,this.inMode=!1,this.selectedControlNode=void 0,this.options={},this.defaultOptions={enabled:!1,initiallyActive:!1,addNode:!0,addEdge:!0,editNode:void 0,editEdge:!0,deleteNode:!0,deleteEdge:!0,controlNodeStyle:{shape:"dot",size:6,color:{background:"#ff0000",border:"#3c3c3c",highlight:{background:"#07f968",border:"#3c3c3c"}},borderWidth:2,borderWidthSelected:2}},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.body.emitter.on("destroy",(function(){a._clean()})),this.body.emitter.on("_dataChanged",Vt(r=this._restore).call(r,this)),this.body.emitter.on("_resetData",Vt(s=this._restore).call(s,this))}return Fn(t,[{key:"_restore",value:function(){!1!==this.inMode&&(!0===this.options.initiallyActive?this.enableEditMode():this.disableEditMode())}},{key:"setOptions",value:function(t,e,i){void 0!==e&&(void 0!==e.locale?this.options.locale=e.locale:this.options.locale=i.locale,void 0!==e.locales?this.options.locales=e.locales:this.options.locales=i.locales),void 0!==t&&("boolean"==typeof t?this.options.enabled=t:(this.options.enabled=!0,Ch(this.options,t)),!0===this.options.initiallyActive&&(this.editMode=!0),this._setup())}},{key:"toggleEditMode",value:function(){!0===this.editMode?this.disableEditMode():this.enableEditMode()}},{key:"enableEditMode",value:function(){this.editMode=!0,this._clean(),!0===this.guiEnabled&&(this.manipulationDiv.style.display="block",this.closeDiv.style.display="block",this.editModeDiv.style.display="none",this.showManipulatorToolbar())}},{key:"disableEditMode",value:function(){this.editMode=!1,this._clean(),!0===this.guiEnabled&&(this.manipulationDiv.style.display="none",this.closeDiv.style.display="none",this.editModeDiv.style.display="block",this._createEditButton())}},{key:"showManipulatorToolbar",value:function(){if(this._clean(),this.manipulationDOM={},!0===this.guiEnabled){var t,e;this.editMode=!0,this.manipulationDiv.style.display="block",this.closeDiv.style.display="block";var i=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedNodeCount(),n=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedEdgeCount(),o=i+n,r=this.options.locales[this.options.locale],s=!1;!1!==this.options.addNode&&(this._createAddNodeButton(r),s=!0),!1!==this.options.addEdge&&(!0===s?this._createSeperator(1):s=!0,this._createAddEdgeButton(r)),1===i&&"function"==typeof this.options.editNode?(!0===s?this._createSeperator(2):s=!0,this._createEditNodeButton(r)):1===n&&0===i&&!1!==this.options.editEdge&&(!0===s?this._createSeperator(3):s=!0,this._createEditEdgeButton(r)),0!==o&&(i>0&&!1!==this.options.deleteNode||0===i&&!1!==this.options.deleteEdge)&&(!0===s&&this._createSeperator(4),this._createDeleteButton(r)),this._bindElementEvents(this.closeDiv,Vt(t=this.toggleEditMode).call(t,this)),this._temporaryBindEvent("select",Vt(e=this.showManipulatorToolbar).call(e,this))}this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}},{key:"addNodeMode",value:function(){var t;if(!0!==this.editMode&&this.enableEditMode(),this._clean(),this.inMode="addNode",!0===this.guiEnabled){var e,i=this.options.locales[this.options.locale];this.manipulationDOM={},this._createBackButton(i),this._createSeperator(),this._createDescription(i.addDescription||this.options.locales.en.addDescription),this._bindElementEvents(this.closeDiv,Vt(e=this.toggleEditMode).call(e,this))}this._temporaryBindEvent("click",Vt(t=this._performAddNode).call(t,this))}},{key:"editNode",value:function(){var t=this;!0!==this.editMode&&this.enableEditMode(),this._clean();var e=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedNodes()[0];if(void 0!==e){if(this.inMode="editNode","function"!=typeof this.options.editNode)throw new Error("No function has been configured to handle the editing of nodes.");if(!0!==e.isCluster){var i=Ch({},e.options,!1);if(i.x=e.x,i.y=e.y,2!==this.options.editNode.length)throw new Error("The function for edit does not support two arguments (data, callback)");this.options.editNode(i,(function(e){null!=e&&"editNode"===t.inMode&&t.body.data.nodes.getDataSet().update(e),t.showManipulatorToolbar()}))}else alert(this.options.locales[this.options.locale].editClusterError||this.options.locales.en.editClusterError)}else this.showManipulatorToolbar()}},{key:"addEdgeMode",value:function(){var t,e,i,n,o;if(!0!==this.editMode&&this.enableEditMode(),this._clean(),this.inMode="addEdge",!0===this.guiEnabled){var r,s=this.options.locales[this.options.locale];this.manipulationDOM={},this._createBackButton(s),this._createSeperator(),this._createDescription(s.edgeDescription||this.options.locales.en.edgeDescription),this._bindElementEvents(this.closeDiv,Vt(r=this.toggleEditMode).call(r,this))}this._temporaryBindUI("onTouch",Vt(t=this._handleConnect).call(t,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onDragEnd",Vt(e=this._finishConnect).call(e,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onDrag",Vt(i=this._dragControlNode).call(i,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onRelease",Vt(n=this._finishConnect).call(n,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onDragStart",Vt(o=this._dragStartEdge).call(o,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onHold",(function(){}))}},{key:"editEdgeMode",value:function(){if(!0!==this.editMode&&this.enableEditMode(),this._clean(),this.inMode="editEdge","object"!==go(this.options.editEdge)||"function"!=typeof this.options.editEdge.editWithoutDrag||(this.edgeBeingEditedId=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedEdgeIds()[0],void 0===this.edgeBeingEditedId)){if(!0===this.guiEnabled){var t,e=this.options.locales[this.options.locale];this.manipulationDOM={},this._createBackButton(e),this._createSeperator(),this._createDescription(e.editEdgeDescription||this.options.locales.en.editEdgeDescription),this._bindElementEvents(this.closeDiv,Vt(t=this.toggleEditMode).call(t,this))}if(this.edgeBeingEditedId=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedEdgeIds()[0],void 0!==this.edgeBeingEditedId){var i,n,o,r,s=this.body.edges[this.edgeBeingEditedId],a=this._getNewTargetNode(s.from.x,s.from.y),h=this._getNewTargetNode(s.to.x,s.to.y);this.temporaryIds.nodes.push(a.id),this.temporaryIds.nodes.push(h.id),this.body.nodes[a.id]=a,this.body.nodeIndices.push(a.id),this.body.nodes[h.id]=h,this.body.nodeIndices.push(h.id),this._temporaryBindUI("onTouch",Vt(i=this._controlNodeTouch).call(i,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onTap",(function(){})),this._temporaryBindUI("onHold",(function(){})),this._temporaryBindUI("onDragStart",Vt(n=this._controlNodeDragStart).call(n,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onDrag",Vt(o=this._controlNodeDrag).call(o,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onDragEnd",Vt(r=this._controlNodeDragEnd).call(r,this)),this._temporaryBindUI("onMouseMove",(function(){})),this._temporaryBindEvent("beforeDrawing",(function(t){var e=s.edgeType.findBorderPositions(t);!1===a.selected&&(a.x=e.from.x,a.y=e.from.y),!1===h.selected&&(h.x=e.to.x,h.y=e.to.y)})),this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}else this.showManipulatorToolbar()}else{var l=this.body.edges[this.edgeBeingEditedId];this._performEditEdge(l.from.id,l.to.id)}}},{key:"deleteSelected",value:function(){var t=this;!0!==this.editMode&&this.enableEditMode(),this._clean(),this.inMode="delete";var e=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedNodeIds(),i=this.selectionHandler.getSelectedEdgeIds(),n=void 0;if(e.length>0){for(var o=0;o<e.length;o++)if(!0===this.body.nodes[e[o]].isCluster)return void alert(this.options.locales[this.options.locale].deleteClusterError||this.options.locales.en.deleteClusterError);"function"==typeof this.options.deleteNode&&(n=this.options.deleteNode)}else i.length>0&&"function"==typeof this.options.deleteEdge&&(n=this.options.deleteEdge);if("function"==typeof n){var r={nodes:e,edges:i};if(2!==n.length)throw new Error("The function for delete does not support two arguments (data, callback)");n(r,(function(e){null!=e&&"delete"===t.inMode?(t.body.data.edges.getDataSet().remove(e.edges),t.body.data.nodes.getDataSet().remove(e.nodes),t.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation"),t.showManipulatorToolbar()):(t.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation"),t.showManipulatorToolbar())}))}else this.body.data.edges.getDataSet().remove(i),this.body.data.nodes.getDataSet().remove(e),this.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation"),this.showManipulatorToolbar()}},{key:"_setup",value:function(){!0===this.options.enabled?(this.guiEnabled=!0,this._createWrappers(),!1===this.editMode?this._createEditButton():this.showManipulatorToolbar()):(this._removeManipulationDOM(),this.guiEnabled=!1)}},{key:"_createWrappers",value:function(){var t,e;(void 0===this.manipulationDiv&&(this.manipulationDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.manipulationDiv.className="vis-manipulation",!0===this.editMode?this.manipulationDiv.style.display="block":this.manipulationDiv.style.display="none",this.canvas.frame.appendChild(this.manipulationDiv)),void 0===this.editModeDiv&&(this.editModeDiv=document.createElement("div"),this.editModeDiv.className="vis-edit-mode",!0===this.editMode?this.editModeDiv.style.display="none":this.editModeDiv.style.display="block",this.canvas.frame.appendChild(this.editModeDiv)),void 0===this.closeDiv)&&(this.closeDiv=document.createElement("button"),this.closeDiv.className="vis-close",this.closeDiv.setAttribute("aria-label",null!==(t=null===(e=this.options.locales[this.options.locale])||void 0===e?void 0:e.close)&&void 0!==t?t:this.options.locales.en.close),this.closeDiv.style.display=this.manipulationDiv.style.display,this.canvas.frame.appendChild(this.closeDiv))}},{key:"_getNewTargetNode",value:function(t,e){var i=Ch({},this.options.controlNodeStyle);i.id="targetNode"+Wc(),i.hidden=!1,i.physics=!1,i.x=t,i.y=e;var n=this.body.functions.createNode(i);return n.shape.boundingBox={left:t,right:t,top:e,bottom:e},n}},{key:"_createEditButton",value:function(){var t;this._clean(),this.manipulationDOM={},mh(this.editModeDiv);var e=this.options.locales[this.options.locale],i=this._createButton("editMode","vis-edit vis-edit-mode",e.edit||this.options.locales.en.edit);this.editModeDiv.appendChild(i),this._bindElementEvents(i,Vt(t=this.toggleEditMode).call(t,this))}},{key:"_clean",value:function(){this.inMode=!1,!0===this.guiEnabled&&(mh(this.editModeDiv),mh(this.manipulationDiv),this._cleanupDOMEventListeners()),this._cleanupTemporaryNodesAndEdges(),this._unbindTemporaryUIs(),this._unbindTemporaryEvents(),this.body.emitter.emit("restorePhysics")}},{key:"_cleanupDOMEventListeners",value:function(){var t,e,i=xv(er(t=this._domEventListenerCleanupQueue).call(t,0));try{for(i.s();!(e=i.n()).done;){(0,e.value)()}}catch(t){i.e(t)}finally{i.f()}}},{key:"_removeManipulationDOM",value:function(){this._clean(),mh(this.manipulationDiv),mh(this.editModeDiv),mh(this.closeDiv),this.manipulationDiv&&this.canvas.frame.removeChild(this.manipulationDiv),this.editModeDiv&&this.canvas.frame.removeChild(this.editModeDiv),this.closeDiv&&this.canvas.frame.removeChild(this.closeDiv),this.manipulationDiv=void 0,this.editModeDiv=void 0,this.closeDiv=void 0}},{key:"_createSeperator",value:function(){var t=arguments.length>0&&void 0!==arguments[0]?arguments[0]:1;this.manipulationDOM["seperatorLineDiv"+t]=document.createElement("div"),this.manipulationDOM["seperatorLineDiv"+t].className="vis-separator-line",this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(this.manipulationDOM["seperatorLineDiv"+t])}},{key:"_createAddNodeButton",value:function(t){var e,i=this._createButton("addNode","vis-add",t.addNode||this.options.locales.en.addNode);this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(i),this._bindElementEvents(i,Vt(e=this.addNodeMode).call(e,this))}},{key:"_createAddEdgeButton",value:function(t){var e,i=this._createButton("addEdge","vis-connect",t.addEdge||this.options.locales.en.addEdge);this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(i),this._bindElementEvents(i,Vt(e=this.addEdgeMode).call(e,this))}},{key:"_createEditNodeButton",value:function(t){var e,i=this._createButton("editNode","vis-edit",t.editNode||this.options.locales.en.editNode);this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(i),this._bindElementEvents(i,Vt(e=this.editNode).call(e,this))}},{key:"_createEditEdgeButton",value:function(t){var e,i=this._createButton("editEdge","vis-edit",t.editEdge||this.options.locales.en.editEdge);this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(i),this._bindElementEvents(i,Vt(e=this.editEdgeMode).call(e,this))}},{key:"_createDeleteButton",value:function(t){var e,i;i=this.options.rtl?"vis-delete-rtl":"vis-delete";var n=this._createButton("delete",i,t.del||this.options.locales.en.del);this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(n),this._bindElementEvents(n,Vt(e=this.deleteSelected).call(e,this))}},{key:"_createBackButton",value:function(t){var e,i=this._createButton("back","vis-back",t.back||this.options.locales.en.back);this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(i),this._bindElementEvents(i,Vt(e=this.showManipulatorToolbar).call(e,this))}},{key:"_createButton",value:function(t,e,i){var n=arguments.length>3&&void 0!==arguments[3]?arguments[3]:"vis-label";return this.manipulationDOM[t+"Div"]=document.createElement("button"),this.manipulationDOM[t+"Div"].className="vis-button "+e,this.manipulationDOM[t+"Label"]=document.createElement("div"),this.manipulationDOM[t+"Label"].className=n,this.manipulationDOM[t+"Label"].innerText=i,this.manipulationDOM[t+"Div"].appendChild(this.manipulationDOM[t+"Label"]),this.manipulationDOM[t+"Div"]}},{key:"_createDescription",value:function(t){this.manipulationDOM.descriptionLabel=document.createElement("div"),this.manipulationDOM.descriptionLabel.className="vis-none",this.manipulationDOM.descriptionLabel.innerText=t,this.manipulationDiv.appendChild(this.manipulationDOM.descriptionLabel)}},{key:"_temporaryBindEvent",value:function(t,e){this.temporaryEventFunctions.push({event:t,boundFunction:e}),this.body.emitter.on(t,e)}},{key:"_temporaryBindUI",value:function(t,e){if(void 0===this.body.eventListeners[t])throw new Error("This UI function does not exist. Typo? You tried: "+t+" possible are: "+es(zo(this.body.eventListeners)));this.temporaryUIFunctions[t]=this.body.eventListeners[t],this.body.eventListeners[t]=e}},{key:"_unbindTemporaryUIs",value:function(){for(var t in this.temporaryUIFunctions)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.temporaryUIFunctions,t)&&(this.body.eventListeners[t]=this.temporaryUIFunctions[t],delete this.temporaryUIFunctions[t]);this.temporaryUIFunctions={}}},{key:"_unbindTemporaryEvents",value:function(){for(var t=0;t<this.temporaryEventFunctions.length;t++){var e=this.temporaryEventFunctions[t].event,i=this.temporaryEventFunctions[t].boundFunction;this.body.emitter.off(e,i)}this.temporaryEventFunctions=[]}},{key:"_bindElementEvents",value:function(t,e){var i=new ll(t,{});_p(i,e),this._domEventListenerCleanupQueue.push((function(){i.destroy()}));var n=function(t){var i=t.keyCode,n=t.key;"Enter"!==n&&" "!==n&&13!==i&&32!==i||e()};t.addEventListener("keyup",n,!1),this._domEventListenerCleanupQueue.push((function(){t.removeEventListener("keyup",n,!1)}))}},{key:"_cleanupTemporaryNodesAndEdges",value:function(){for(var t=0;t<this.temporaryIds.edges.length;t++){var e;this.body.edges[this.temporaryIds.edges[t]].disconnect(),delete this.body.edges[this.temporaryIds.edges[t]];var i,n=Hr(e=this.body.edgeIndices).call(e,this.temporaryIds.edges[t]);if(-1!==n)er(i=this.body.edgeIndices).call(i,n,1)}for(var o=0;o<this.temporaryIds.nodes.length;o++){var r;delete this.body.nodes[this.temporaryIds.nodes[o]];var s,a=Hr(r=this.body.nodeIndices).call(r,this.temporaryIds.nodes[o]);if(-1!==a)er(s=this.body.nodeIndices).call(s,a,1)}this.temporaryIds={nodes:[],edges:[]}}},{key:"_controlNodeTouch",value:function(t){this.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),this.lastTouch=this.body.functions.getPointer(t.center),this.lastTouch.translation=At({},this.body.view.translation)}},{key:"_controlNodeDragStart",value:function(){var t=this.lastTouch,e=this.selectionHandler._pointerToPositionObject(t),i=this.body.nodes[this.temporaryIds.nodes[0]],n=this.body.nodes[this.temporaryIds.nodes[1]],o=this.body.edges[this.edgeBeingEditedId];this.selectedControlNode=void 0;var r=i.isOverlappingWith(e),s=n.isOverlappingWith(e);!0===r?(this.selectedControlNode=i,o.edgeType.from=i):!0===s&&(this.selectedControlNode=n,o.edgeType.to=n),void 0!==this.selectedControlNode&&this.selectionHandler.selectObject(this.selectedControlNode),this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}},{key:"_controlNodeDrag",value:function(t){this.body.emitter.emit("disablePhysics");var e=this.body.functions.getPointer(t.center),i=this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas(e);void 0!==this.selectedControlNode?(this.selectedControlNode.x=i.x,this.selectedControlNode.y=i.y):this.interactionHandler.onDrag(t),this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}},{key:"_controlNodeDragEnd",value:function(t){var e=this.body.functions.getPointer(t.center),i=this.selectionHandler._pointerToPositionObject(e),n=this.body.edges[this.edgeBeingEditedId];if(void 0!==this.selectedControlNode){this.selectionHandler.unselectAll();for(var o=this.selectionHandler._getAllNodesOverlappingWith(i),r=void 0,s=o.length-1;s>=0;s--)if(o[s]!==this.selectedControlNode.id){r=this.body.nodes[o[s]];break}if(void 0!==r&&void 0!==this.selectedControlNode)if(!0===r.isCluster)alert(this.options.locales[this.options.locale].createEdgeError||this.options.locales.en.createEdgeError);else{var a=this.body.nodes[this.temporaryIds.nodes[0]];this.selectedControlNode.id===a.id?this._performEditEdge(r.id,n.to.id):this._performEditEdge(n.from.id,r.id)}else n.updateEdgeType(),this.body.emitter.emit("restorePhysics");this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}}},{key:"_handleConnect",value:function(t){if((new Date).valueOf()-this.touchTime>100){this.lastTouch=this.body.functions.getPointer(t.center),this.lastTouch.translation=At({},this.body.view.translation),this.interactionHandler.drag.pointer=this.lastTouch,this.interactionHandler.drag.translation=this.lastTouch.translation;var e=this.lastTouch,i=this.selectionHandler.getNodeAt(e);if(void 0!==i)if(!0===i.isCluster)alert(this.options.locales[this.options.locale].createEdgeError||this.options.locales.en.createEdgeError);else{var n=this._getNewTargetNode(i.x,i.y);this.body.nodes[n.id]=n,this.body.nodeIndices.push(n.id);var o=this.body.functions.createEdge({id:"connectionEdge"+Wc(),from:i.id,to:n.id,physics:!1,smooth:{enabled:!0,type:"continuous",roundness:.5}});this.body.edges[o.id]=o,this.body.edgeIndices.push(o.id),this.temporaryIds.nodes.push(n.id),this.temporaryIds.edges.push(o.id)}this.touchTime=(new Date).valueOf()}}},{key:"_dragControlNode",value:function(t){var e=this.body.functions.getPointer(t.center),i=this.selectionHandler._pointerToPositionObject(e),n=void 0;void 0!==this.temporaryIds.edges[0]&&(n=this.body.edges[this.temporaryIds.edges[0]].fromId);for(var o=this.selectionHandler._getAllNodesOverlappingWith(i),r=void 0,s=o.length-1;s>=0;s--){var a;if(-1===Hr(a=this.temporaryIds.nodes).call(a,o[s])){r=this.body.nodes[o[s]];break}}if(t.controlEdge={from:n,to:r?r.id:void 0},this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("controlNodeDragging",t,e),void 0!==this.temporaryIds.nodes[0]){var h=this.body.nodes[this.temporaryIds.nodes[0]];h.x=this.canvas._XconvertDOMtoCanvas(e.x),h.y=this.canvas._YconvertDOMtoCanvas(e.y),this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}else this.interactionHandler.onDrag(t)}},{key:"_finishConnect",value:function(t){var e=this.body.functions.getPointer(t.center),i=this.selectionHandler._pointerToPositionObject(e),n=void 0;void 0!==this.temporaryIds.edges[0]&&(n=this.body.edges[this.temporaryIds.edges[0]].fromId);for(var o=this.selectionHandler._getAllNodesOverlappingWith(i),r=void 0,s=o.length-1;s>=0;s--){var a;if(-1===Hr(a=this.temporaryIds.nodes).call(a,o[s])){r=this.body.nodes[o[s]];break}}this._cleanupTemporaryNodesAndEdges(),void 0!==r&&(!0===r.isCluster?alert(this.options.locales[this.options.locale].createEdgeError||this.options.locales.en.createEdgeError):void 0!==this.body.nodes[n]&&void 0!==this.body.nodes[r.id]&&this._performAddEdge(n,r.id)),t.controlEdge={from:n,to:r?r.id:void 0},this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("controlNodeDragEnd",t,e),this.body.emitter.emit("_redraw")}},{key:"_dragStartEdge",value:function(t){var e=this.lastTouch;this.selectionHandler.generateClickEvent("dragStart",t,e,void 0,!0)}},{key:"_performAddNode",value:function(t){var e=this,i={id:Wc(),x:t.pointer.canvas.x,y:t.pointer.canvas.y,label:"new"};if("function"==typeof this.options.addNode){if(2!==this.options.addNode.length)throw this.showManipulatorToolbar(),new Error("The function for add does not support two arguments (data,callback)");this.options.addNode(i,(function(t){null!=t&&"addNode"===e.inMode&&e.body.data.nodes.getDataSet().add(t),e.showManipulatorToolbar()}))}else this.body.data.nodes.getDataSet().add(i),this.showManipulatorToolbar()}},{key:"_performAddEdge",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n={from:t,to:e};if("function"==typeof this.options.addEdge){if(2!==this.options.addEdge.length)throw new Error("The function for connect does not support two arguments (data,callback)");this.options.addEdge(n,(function(t){null!=t&&"addEdge"===i.inMode&&(i.body.data.edges.getDataSet().add(t),i.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),i.showManipulatorToolbar())}))}else this.body.data.edges.getDataSet().add(n),this.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),this.showManipulatorToolbar()}},{key:"_performEditEdge",value:function(t,e){var i=this,n={id:this.edgeBeingEditedId,from:t,to:e,label:this.body.data.edges.get(this.edgeBeingEditedId).label},o=this.options.editEdge;if("object"===go(o)&&(o=o.editWithoutDrag),"function"==typeof o){if(2!==o.length)throw new Error("The function for edit does not support two arguments (data, callback)");o(n,(function(t){null==t||"editEdge"!==i.inMode?(i.body.edges[n.id].updateEdgeType(),i.body.emitter.emit("_redraw"),i.showManipulatorToolbar()):(i.body.data.edges.getDataSet().update(t),i.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),i.showManipulatorToolbar())}))}else this.body.data.edges.getDataSet().update(n),this.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),this.showManipulatorToolbar()}}]),t}(),Cv="string",Sv="boolean",Tv="number",Mv="array",Pv="object",Dv=["arrow","bar","box","circle","crow","curve","diamond","image","inv_curve","inv_triangle","triangle","vee"],Iv={borderWidth:{number:Tv},borderWidthSelected:{number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},brokenImage:{string:Cv,undefined:"undefined"},chosen:{label:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},node:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},color:{border:{string:Cv},background:{string:Cv},highlight:{border:{string:Cv},background:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},hover:{border:{string:Cv},background:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},opacity:{number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},fixed:{x:{boolean:Sv},y:{boolean:Sv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},font:{align:{string:Cv},color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},background:{string:Cv},strokeWidth:{number:Tv},strokeColor:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},multi:{boolean:Sv,string:Cv},bold:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},boldital:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},ital:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},mono:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},group:{string:Cv,number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},heightConstraint:{minimum:{number:Tv},valign:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv,number:Tv}},hidden:{boolean:Sv},icon:{face:{string:Cv},code:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},color:{string:Cv},weight:{string:Cv,number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},id:{string:Cv,number:Tv},image:{selected:{string:Cv,undefined:"undefined"},unselected:{string:Cv,undefined:"undefined"},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},imagePadding:{top:{number:Tv},right:{number:Tv},bottom:{number:Tv},left:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,number:Tv}},label:{string:Cv,undefined:"undefined"},labelHighlightBold:{boolean:Sv},level:{number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},margin:{top:{number:Tv},right:{number:Tv},bottom:{number:Tv},left:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,number:Tv}},mass:{number:Tv},physics:{boolean:Sv},scaling:{min:{number:Tv},max:{number:Tv},label:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},min:{number:Tv},max:{number:Tv},maxVisible:{number:Tv},drawThreshold:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},customScalingFunction:{function:"function"},__type__:{object:Pv}},shadow:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},x:{number:Tv},y:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},shape:{string:["custom","ellipse","circle","database","box","text","image","circularImage","diamond","dot","star","triangle","triangleDown","square","icon","hexagon"]},ctxRenderer:{function:"function"},shapeProperties:{borderDashes:{boolean:Sv,array:Mv},borderRadius:{number:Tv},interpolation:{boolean:Sv},useImageSize:{boolean:Sv},useBorderWithImage:{boolean:Sv},coordinateOrigin:{string:["center","top-left"]},__type__:{object:Pv}},size:{number:Tv},title:{string:Cv,dom:"dom",undefined:"undefined"},value:{number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},widthConstraint:{minimum:{number:Tv},maximum:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv,number:Tv}},x:{number:Tv},y:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},Bv={configure:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},filter:{boolean:Sv,string:Cv,array:Mv,function:"function"},container:{dom:"dom"},showButton:{boolean:Sv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv,string:Cv,array:Mv,function:"function"}},edges:{arrows:{to:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},scaleFactor:{number:Tv},type:{string:Dv},imageHeight:{number:Tv},imageWidth:{number:Tv},src:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},middle:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},scaleFactor:{number:Tv},type:{string:Dv},imageWidth:{number:Tv},imageHeight:{number:Tv},src:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},from:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},scaleFactor:{number:Tv},type:{string:Dv},imageWidth:{number:Tv},imageHeight:{number:Tv},src:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},__type__:{string:["from","to","middle"],object:Pv}},endPointOffset:{from:{number:Tv},to:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,number:Tv}},arrowStrikethrough:{boolean:Sv},background:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},dashes:{boolean:Sv,array:Mv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},chosen:{label:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},edge:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},color:{color:{string:Cv},highlight:{string:Cv},hover:{string:Cv},inherit:{string:["from","to","both"],boolean:Sv},opacity:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},dashes:{boolean:Sv,array:Mv},font:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},background:{string:Cv},strokeWidth:{number:Tv},strokeColor:{string:Cv},align:{string:["horizontal","top","middle","bottom"]},vadjust:{number:Tv},multi:{boolean:Sv,string:Cv},bold:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},boldital:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},ital:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},mono:{color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},face:{string:Cv},mod:{string:Cv},vadjust:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},__type__:{object:Pv,string:Cv}},hidden:{boolean:Sv},hoverWidth:{function:"function",number:Tv},label:{string:Cv,undefined:"undefined"},labelHighlightBold:{boolean:Sv},length:{number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},physics:{boolean:Sv},scaling:{min:{number:Tv},max:{number:Tv},label:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},min:{number:Tv},max:{number:Tv},maxVisible:{number:Tv},drawThreshold:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},customScalingFunction:{function:"function"},__type__:{object:Pv}},selectionWidth:{function:"function",number:Tv},selfReferenceSize:{number:Tv},selfReference:{size:{number:Tv},angle:{number:Tv},renderBehindTheNode:{boolean:Sv},__type__:{object:Pv}},shadow:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},color:{string:Cv},size:{number:Tv},x:{number:Tv},y:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},smooth:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},type:{string:["dynamic","continuous","discrete","diagonalCross","straightCross","horizontal","vertical","curvedCW","curvedCCW","cubicBezier"]},roundness:{number:Tv},forceDirection:{string:["horizontal","vertical","none"],boolean:Sv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},title:{string:Cv,undefined:"undefined"},width:{number:Tv},widthConstraint:{maximum:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv,number:Tv}},value:{number:Tv,undefined:"undefined"},__type__:{object:Pv}},groups:{useDefaultGroups:{boolean:Sv},__any__:Iv,__type__:{object:Pv}},interaction:{dragNodes:{boolean:Sv},dragView:{boolean:Sv},hideEdgesOnDrag:{boolean:Sv},hideEdgesOnZoom:{boolean:Sv},hideNodesOnDrag:{boolean:Sv},hover:{boolean:Sv},keyboard:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},speed:{x:{number:Tv},y:{number:Tv},zoom:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},bindToWindow:{boolean:Sv},autoFocus:{boolean:Sv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},multiselect:{boolean:Sv},navigationButtons:{boolean:Sv},selectable:{boolean:Sv},selectConnectedEdges:{boolean:Sv},hoverConnectedEdges:{boolean:Sv},tooltipDelay:{number:Tv},zoomView:{boolean:Sv},zoomSpeed:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},layout:{randomSeed:{undefined:"undefined",number:Tv,string:Cv},improvedLayout:{boolean:Sv},clusterThreshold:{number:Tv},hierarchical:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},levelSeparation:{number:Tv},nodeSpacing:{number:Tv},treeSpacing:{number:Tv},blockShifting:{boolean:Sv},edgeMinimization:{boolean:Sv},parentCentralization:{boolean:Sv},direction:{string:["UD","DU","LR","RL"]},sortMethod:{string:["hubsize","directed"]},shakeTowards:{string:["leaves","roots"]},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},__type__:{object:Pv}},manipulation:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},initiallyActive:{boolean:Sv},addNode:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},addEdge:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},editNode:{function:"function"},editEdge:{editWithoutDrag:{function:"function"},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv,function:"function"}},deleteNode:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},deleteEdge:{boolean:Sv,function:"function"},controlNodeStyle:Iv,__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},nodes:Iv,physics:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},barnesHut:{theta:{number:Tv},gravitationalConstant:{number:Tv},centralGravity:{number:Tv},springLength:{number:Tv},springConstant:{number:Tv},damping:{number:Tv},avoidOverlap:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},forceAtlas2Based:{theta:{number:Tv},gravitationalConstant:{number:Tv},centralGravity:{number:Tv},springLength:{number:Tv},springConstant:{number:Tv},damping:{number:Tv},avoidOverlap:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},repulsion:{centralGravity:{number:Tv},springLength:{number:Tv},springConstant:{number:Tv},nodeDistance:{number:Tv},damping:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},hierarchicalRepulsion:{centralGravity:{number:Tv},springLength:{number:Tv},springConstant:{number:Tv},nodeDistance:{number:Tv},damping:{number:Tv},avoidOverlap:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},maxVelocity:{number:Tv},minVelocity:{number:Tv},solver:{string:["barnesHut","repulsion","hierarchicalRepulsion","forceAtlas2Based"]},stabilization:{enabled:{boolean:Sv},iterations:{number:Tv},updateInterval:{number:Tv},onlyDynamicEdges:{boolean:Sv},fit:{boolean:Sv},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},timestep:{number:Tv},adaptiveTimestep:{boolean:Sv},wind:{x:{number:Tv},y:{number:Tv},__type__:{object:Pv}},__type__:{object:Pv,boolean:Sv}},autoResize:{boolean:Sv},clickToUse:{boolean:Sv},locale:{string:Cv},locales:{__any__:{any:"any"},__type__:{object:Pv}},height:{string:Cv},width:{string:Cv},__type__:{object:Pv}},zv={nodes:{borderWidth:[1,0,10,1],borderWidthSelected:[2,0,10,1],color:{border:["color","#2B7CE9"],background:["color","#97C2FC"],highlight:{border:["color","#2B7CE9"],background:["color","#D2E5FF"]},hover:{border:["color","#2B7CE9"],background:["color","#D2E5FF"]}},opacity:[0,0,1,.1],fixed:{x:!1,y:!1},font:{color:["color","#343434"],size:[14,0,100,1],face:["arial","verdana","tahoma"],background:["color","none"],strokeWidth:[0,0,50,1],strokeColor:["color","#ffffff"]},hidden:!1,labelHighlightBold:!0,physics:!0,scaling:{min:[10,0,200,1],max:[30,0,200,1],label:{enabled:!1,min:[14,0,200,1],max:[30,0,200,1],maxVisible:[30,0,200,1],drawThreshold:[5,0,20,1]}},shadow:{enabled:!1,color:"rgba(0,0,0,0.5)",size:[10,0,20,1],x:[5,-30,30,1],y:[5,-30,30,1]},shape:["ellipse","box","circle","database","diamond","dot","square","star","text","triangle","triangleDown","hexagon"],shapeProperties:{borderDashes:!1,borderRadius:[6,0,20,1],interpolation:!0,useImageSize:!1},size:[25,0,200,1]},edges:{arrows:{to:{enabled:!1,scaleFactor:[1,0,3,.05],type:"arrow"},middle:{enabled:!1,scaleFactor:[1,0,3,.05],type:"arrow"},from:{enabled:!1,scaleFactor:[1,0,3,.05],type:"arrow"}},endPointOffset:{from:[0,-10,10,1],to:[0,-10,10,1]},arrowStrikethrough:!0,color:{color:["color","#848484"],highlight:["color","#848484"],hover:["color","#848484"],inherit:["from","to","both",!0,!1],opacity:[1,0,1,.05]},dashes:!1,font:{color:["color","#343434"],size:[14,0,100,1],face:["arial","verdana","tahoma"],background:["color","none"],strokeWidth:[2,0,50,1],strokeColor:["color","#ffffff"],align:["horizontal","top","middle","bottom"]},hidden:!1,hoverWidth:[1.5,0,5,.1],labelHighlightBold:!0,physics:!0,scaling:{min:[1,0,100,1],max:[15,0,100,1],label:{enabled:!0,min:[14,0,200,1],max:[30,0,200,1],maxVisible:[30,0,200,1],drawThreshold:[5,0,20,1]}},selectionWidth:[1.5,0,5,.1],selfReferenceSize:[20,0,200,1],selfReference:{size:[20,0,200,1],angle:[Math.PI/2,-6*Math.PI,6*Math.PI,Math.PI/8],renderBehindTheNode:!0},shadow:{enabled:!1,color:"rgba(0,0,0,0.5)",size:[10,0,20,1],x:[5,-30,30,1],y:[5,-30,30,1]},smooth:{enabled:!0,type:["dynamic","continuous","discrete","diagonalCross","straightCross","horizontal","vertical","curvedCW","curvedCCW","cubicBezier"],forceDirection:["horizontal","vertical","none"],roundness:[.5,0,1,.05]},width:[1,0,30,1]},layout:{hierarchical:{enabled:!1,levelSeparation:[150,20,500,5],nodeSpacing:[100,20,500,5],treeSpacing:[200,20,500,5],blockShifting:!0,edgeMinimization:!0,parentCentralization:!0,direction:["UD","DU","LR","RL"],sortMethod:["hubsize","directed"],shakeTowards:["leaves","roots"]}},interaction:{dragNodes:!0,dragView:!0,hideEdgesOnDrag:!1,hideEdgesOnZoom:!1,hideNodesOnDrag:!1,hover:!1,keyboard:{enabled:!1,speed:{x:[10,0,40,1],y:[10,0,40,1],zoom:[.02,0,.1,.005]},bindToWindow:!0,autoFocus:!0},multiselect:!1,navigationButtons:!1,selectable:!0,selectConnectedEdges:!0,hoverConnectedEdges:!0,tooltipDelay:[300,0,1e3,25],zoomView:!0,zoomSpeed:[1,.1,2,.1]},manipulation:{enabled:!1,initiallyActive:!1},physics:{enabled:!0,barnesHut:{theta:[.5,.1,1,.05],gravitationalConstant:[-2e3,-3e4,0,50],centralGravity:[.3,0,10,.05],springLength:[95,0,500,5],springConstant:[.04,0,1.2,.005],damping:[.09,0,1,.01],avoidOverlap:[0,0,1,.01]},forceAtlas2Based:{theta:[.5,.1,1,.05],gravitationalConstant:[-50,-500,0,1],centralGravity:[.01,0,1,.005],springLength:[95,0,500,5],springConstant:[.08,0,1.2,.005],damping:[.4,0,1,.01],avoidOverlap:[0,0,1,.01]},repulsion:{centralGravity:[.2,0,10,.05],springLength:[200,0,500,5],springConstant:[.05,0,1.2,.005],nodeDistance:[100,0,500,5],damping:[.09,0,1,.01]},hierarchicalRepulsion:{centralGravity:[.2,0,10,.05],springLength:[100,0,500,5],springConstant:[.01,0,1.2,.005],nodeDistance:[120,0,500,5],damping:[.09,0,1,.01],avoidOverlap:[0,0,1,.01]},maxVelocity:[50,0,150,1],minVelocity:[.1,.01,.5,.01],solver:["barnesHut","forceAtlas2Based","repulsion","hierarchicalRepulsion"],timestep:[.5,.01,1,.01],wind:{x:[0,-10,10,.1],y:[0,-10,10,.1]}}},Nv=function(t,e,i){var n;return!(!dr(t).call(t,"physics")||!dr(n=zv.physics.solver).call(n,e)||i.physics.solver===e||"wind"===e)},Av=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,configuratorHideOption:Nv,allOptions:Bv,configureOptions:zv}),Fv=function(){function t(){Nn(this,t)}return Fn(t,[{key:"getDistances",value:function(t,e,i){for(var n={},o=t.edges,r=0;r<e.length;r++){var s={};n[e[r]]=s;for(var a=0;a<e.length;a++)s[e[a]]=r==a?0:1e9}for(var h=0;h<i.length;h++){var l=o[i[h]];!0===l.connected&&void 0!==n[l.fromId]&&void 0!==n[l.toId]&&(n[l.fromId][l.toId]=1,n[l.toId][l.fromId]=1)}for(var d=e.length,c=0;c<d;c++)for(var u=e[c],f=n[u],p=0;p<d-1;p++)for(var v=e[p],g=n[v],y=p+1;y<d;y++){var m=e[y],b=n[m],w=Math.min(g[m],g[u]+f[m]);g[m]=w,b[v]=w}return n}}]),t}(),jv=function(){function t(e,i,n){Nn(this,t),this.body=e,this.springLength=i,this.springConstant=n,this.distanceSolver=new Fv}return Fn(t,[{key:"setOptions",value:function(t){t&&(t.springLength&&(this.springLength=t.springLength),t.springConstant&&(this.springConstant=t.springConstant))}},{key:"solve",value:function(t,e){var i=arguments.length>2&&void 0!==arguments[2]&&arguments[2],n=this.distanceSolver.getDistances(this.body,t,e);this._createL_matrix(n),this._createK_matrix(n),this._createE_matrix();for(var o=.01,r=1,s=0,a=Math.max(1e3,Math.min(10*this.body.nodeIndices.length,6e3)),h=5,l=1e9,d=0,c=0,u=0,f=0,p=0;l>o&&s<a;){s+=1;var v=this._getHighestEnergyNode(i),g=uo(v,4);for(d=g[0],l=g[1],c=g[2],u=g[3],f=l,p=0;f>r&&p<h;){p+=1,this._moveNode(d,c,u);var y=this._getEnergy(d),m=uo(y,3);f=m[0],c=m[1],u=m[2]}}}},{key:"_getHighestEnergyNode",value:function(t){for(var e=this.body.nodeIndices,i=this.body.nodes,n=0,o=e[0],r=0,s=0,a=0;a<e.length;a++){var h=e[a];if(!0!==i[h].predefinedPosition||!0===i[h].isCluster&&!0===t||!0!==i[h].options.fixed.x||!0!==i[h].options.fixed.y){var l=this._getEnergy(h),d=uo(l,3),c=d[0],u=d[1],f=d[2];n<c&&(n=c,o=h,r=u,s=f)}}return[o,n,r,s]}},{key:"_getEnergy",value:function(t){var e=uo(this.E_sums[t],2),i=e[0],n=e[1];return[Math.sqrt(Math.pow(i,2)+Math.pow(n,2)),i,n]}},{key:"_moveNode",value:function(t,e,i){for(var n=this.body.nodeIndices,o=this.body.nodes,r=0,s=0,a=0,h=o[t].x,l=o[t].y,d=this.K_matrix[t],c=this.L_matrix[t],u=0;u<n.length;u++){var f=n[u];if(f!==t){var p=o[f].x,v=o[f].y,g=d[f],y=c[f],m=1/Math.pow(Math.pow(h-p,2)+Math.pow(l-v,2),1.5);r+=g*(1-y*Math.pow(l-v,2)*m),s+=g*(y*(h-p)*(l-v)*m),a+=g*(1-y*Math.pow(h-p,2)*m)}}var b=(e/r+i/s)/(s/r-a/s),w=-(s*b+e)/r;o[t].x+=w,o[t].y+=b,this._updateE_matrix(t)}},{key:"_createL_matrix",value:function(t){var e=this.body.nodeIndices,i=this.springLength;this.L_matrix=[];for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){this.L_matrix[e[n]]={};for(var o=0;o<e.length;o++)this.L_matrix[e[n]][e[o]]=i*t[e[n]][e[o]]}}},{key:"_createK_matrix",value:function(t){var e=this.body.nodeIndices,i=this.springConstant;this.K_matrix=[];for(var n=0;n<e.length;n++){this.K_matrix[e[n]]={};for(var o=0;o<e.length;o++)this.K_matrix[e[n]][e[o]]=i*Math.pow(t[e[n]][e[o]],-2)}}},{key:"_createE_matrix",value:function(){var t=this.body.nodeIndices,e=this.body.nodes;this.E_matrix={},this.E_sums={};for(var i=0;i<t.length;i++)this.E_matrix[t[i]]=[];for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){for(var o=t[n],r=e[o].x,s=e[o].y,a=0,h=0,l=n;l<t.length;l++){var d=t[l];if(d!==o){var c=e[d].x,u=e[d].y,f=1/Math.sqrt(Math.pow(r-c,2)+Math.pow(s-u,2));this.E_matrix[o][l]=[this.K_matrix[o][d]*(r-c-this.L_matrix[o][d]*(r-c)*f),this.K_matrix[o][d]*(s-u-this.L_matrix[o][d]*(s-u)*f)],this.E_matrix[d][n]=this.E_matrix[o][l],a+=this.E_matrix[o][l][0],h+=this.E_matrix[o][l][1]}}this.E_sums[o]=[a,h]}}},{key:"_updateE_matrix",value:function(t){for(var e=this.body.nodeIndices,i=this.body.nodes,n=this.E_matrix[t],o=this.K_matrix[t],r=this.L_matrix[t],s=i[t].x,a=i[t].y,h=0,l=0,d=0;d<e.length;d++){var c=e[d];if(c!==t){var u=n[d],f=u[0],p=u[1],v=i[c].x,g=i[c].y,y=1/Math.sqrt(Math.pow(s-v,2)+Math.pow(a-g,2)),m=o[c]*(s-v-r[c]*(s-v)*y),b=o[c]*(a-g-r[c]*(a-g)*y);n[d]=[m,b],h+=m,l+=b;var w=this.E_sums[c];w[0]+=m-f,w[1]+=b-p}}this.E_sums[t]=[h,l]}}]),t}();function Rv(t,e,i){var n,o,r,s,a=this;if(!(this instanceof Rv))throw new SyntaxError("Constructor must be called with the new operator");this.options={},this.defaultOptions={locale:"en",locales:Kl,clickToUse:!1},At(this.options,this.defaultOptions),this.body={container:t,nodes:{},nodeIndices:[],edges:{},edgeIndices:[],emitter:{on:Vt(n=this.on).call(n,this),off:Vt(o=this.off).call(o,this),emit:Vt(r=this.emit).call(r,this),once:Vt(s=this.once).call(s,this)},eventListeners:{onTap:function(){},onTouch:function(){},onDoubleTap:function(){},onHold:function(){},onDragStart:function(){},onDrag:function(){},onDragEnd:function(){},onMouseWheel:function(){},onPinch:function(){},onMouseMove:function(){},onRelease:function(){},onContext:function(){}},data:{nodes:null,edges:null},functions:{createNode:function(){},createEdge:function(){},getPointer:function(){}},modules:{},view:{scale:1,translation:{x:0,y:0}},selectionBox:{show:!1,position:{start:{x:0,y:0},end:{x:0,y:0}}}},this.bindEventListeners(),this.images=new Zl((function(){return a.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")})),this.groups=new gd,this.canvas=new Ep(this.body),this.selectionHandler=new ov(this.body,this.canvas),this.interactionHandler=new Ip(this.body,this.canvas,this.selectionHandler),this.view=new Cp(this.body,this.canvas),this.renderer=new wp(this.body,this.canvas),this.physics=new fp(this.body),this.layoutEngine=new _v(this.body),this.clustering=new yp(this.body),this.manipulation=new Ov(this.body,this.canvas,this.selectionHandler,this.interactionHandler),this.nodesHandler=new pf(this.body,this.images,this.groups,this.layoutEngine),this.edgesHandler=new ip(this.body,this.images,this.groups),this.body.modules.kamadaKawai=new jv(this.body,150,.05),this.body.modules.clustering=this.clustering,this.canvas._create(),this.setOptions(i),this.setData(e)}function Lv(t){for(var e in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)&&(t[e].redundant=t[e].used,t[e].used=[])}function Hv(t){for(var e in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)&&t[e].redundant){for(var i=0;i<t[e].redundant.length;i++)t[e].redundant[i].parentNode.removeChild(t[e].redundant[i]);t[e].redundant=[]}}function Wv(t,e,i){var n;return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t)?e[t].redundant.length>0?(n=e[t].redundant[0],e[t].redundant.shift()):(n=document.createElementNS("http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",t),i.appendChild(n)):(n=document.createElementNS("http://www.w3.org/2000/svg",t),e[t]={used:[],redundant:[]},i.appendChild(n)),e[t].used.push(n),n}Zt(Rv.prototype),Rv.prototype.setOptions=function(t){var e=this;if(null===t&&(t=void 0),void 0!==t){!0===ul.validate(t,Bv)&&console.error("%cErrors have been found in the supplied options object.",cl);if(Eh(["locale","locales","clickToUse"],this.options,t),void 0!==t.locale&&(t.locale=function(t,e){try{var i=e.split(/[-_ /]/,2),n=uo(i,2),o=n[0],r=n[1],s=null!=o?o.toLowerCase():null,a=null!=r?r.toUpperCase():null;if(s&&a){var h,l=s+"-"+a;if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,l))return l;console.warn(Eo(h="Unknown variant ".concat(a," of language ")).call(h,s,"."))}if(s){var d=s;if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,d))return d;console.warn("Unknown language ".concat(s))}return console.warn("Unknown locale ".concat(e,", falling back to English.")),"en"}catch(t){return console.error(t),console.warn("Unexpected error while normalizing locale ".concat(e,", falling back to English.")),"en"}}(t.locales||this.options.locales,t.locale)),t=this.layoutEngine.setOptions(t.layout,t),this.canvas.setOptions(t),this.groups.setOptions(t.groups),this.nodesHandler.setOptions(t.nodes),this.edgesHandler.setOptions(t.edges),this.physics.setOptions(t.physics),this.manipulation.setOptions(t.manipulation,t,this.options),this.interactionHandler.setOptions(t.interaction),this.renderer.setOptions(t.interaction),this.selectionHandler.setOptions(t.interaction),void 0!==t.groups&&this.body.emitter.emit("refreshNodes"),"configure"in t&&(this.configurator||(this.configurator=new hl(this,this.body.container,zv,this.canvas.pixelRatio,Nv)),this.configurator.setOptions(t.configure)),this.configurator&&!0===this.configurator.options.enabled){var i={nodes:{},edges:{},layout:{},interaction:{},manipulation:{},physics:{},global:{}};Ch(i.nodes,this.nodesHandler.options),Ch(i.edges,this.edgesHandler.options),Ch(i.layout,this.layoutEngine.options),Ch(i.interaction,this.selectionHandler.options),Ch(i.interaction,this.renderer.options),Ch(i.interaction,this.interactionHandler.options),Ch(i.manipulation,this.manipulation.options),Ch(i.physics,this.physics.options),Ch(i.global,this.canvas.options),Ch(i.global,this.options),this.configurator.setModuleOptions(i)}void 0!==t.clickToUse?!0===t.clickToUse?void 0===this.activator&&(this.activator=new sl(this.canvas.frame),this.activator.on("change",(function(){e.body.emitter.emit("activate")}))):(void 0!==this.activator&&(this.activator.destroy(),delete this.activator),this.body.emitter.emit("activate")):this.body.emitter.emit("activate"),this.canvas.setSize(),this.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation")}},Rv.prototype._updateVisibleIndices=function(){var t=this.body.nodes,e=this.body.edges;for(var i in this.body.nodeIndices=[],this.body.edgeIndices=[],t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,i)&&(this.clustering._isClusteredNode(i)||!1!==t[i].options.hidden||this.body.nodeIndices.push(t[i].id));for(var n in e)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,n)){var o=e[n],r=t[o.fromId],s=t[o.toId],a=void 0!==r&&void 0!==s;!this.clustering._isClusteredEdge(n)&&!1===o.options.hidden&&a&&!1===r.options.hidden&&!1===s.options.hidden&&this.body.edgeIndices.push(o.id)}},Rv.prototype.bindEventListeners=function(){var t=this;this.body.emitter.on("_dataChanged",(function(){t.edgesHandler._updateState(),t.body.emitter.emit("_dataUpdated")})),this.body.emitter.on("_dataUpdated",(function(){t.clustering._updateState(),t._updateVisibleIndices(),t._updateValueRange(t.body.nodes),t._updateValueRange(t.body.edges),t.body.emitter.emit("startSimulation"),t.body.emitter.emit("_requestRedraw")}))},Rv.prototype.setData=function(t){if(this.body.emitter.emit("resetPhysics"),this.body.emitter.emit("_resetData"),this.selectionHandler.unselectAll(),t&&t.dot&&(t.nodes||t.edges))throw new SyntaxError('Data must contain either parameter "dot" or parameter pair "nodes" and "edges", but not both.');if(this.setOptions(t&&t.options),t&&t.dot){console.warn("The dot property has been deprecated. Please use the static convertDot method to convert DOT into vis.network format and use the normal data format with nodes and edges. This converter is used like this: var data = vis.network.convertDot(dotString);");var e=Ul(t.dot);this.setData(e)}else if(t&&t.gephi){console.warn("The gephi property has been deprecated. Please use the static convertGephi method to convert gephi into vis.network format and use the normal data format with nodes and edges. This converter is used like this: var data = vis.network.convertGephi(gephiJson);");var i=Xl(t.gephi);this.setData(i)}else this.nodesHandler.setData(t&&t.nodes,!0),this.edgesHandler.setData(t&&t.edges,!0),this.body.emitter.emit("_dataChanged"),this.body.emitter.emit("_dataLoaded"),this.body.emitter.emit("initPhysics")},Rv.prototype.destroy=function(){for(var t in this.body.emitter.emit("destroy"),this.body.emitter.off(),this.off(),delete this.groups,delete this.canvas,delete this.selectionHandler,delete this.interactionHandler,delete this.view,delete this.renderer,delete this.physics,delete this.layoutEngine,delete this.clustering,delete this.manipulation,delete this.nodesHandler,delete this.edgesHandler,delete this.configurator,delete this.images,this.body.nodes)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.nodes,t)&&delete this.body.nodes[t];for(var e in this.body.edges)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(this.body.edges,e)&&delete this.body.edges[e];mh(this.body.container)},Rv.prototype._updateValueRange=function(t){var e,i=void 0,n=void 0,o=0;for(e in t)if(Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)){var r=t[e].getValue();void 0!==r&&(i=void 0===i?r:Math.min(r,i),n=void 0===n?r:Math.max(r,n),o+=r)}if(void 0!==i&&void 0!==n)for(e in t)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)&&t[e].setValueRange(i,n,o)},Rv.prototype.isActive=function(){return!this.activator||this.activator.active},Rv.prototype.setSize=function(){return this.canvas.setSize.apply(this.canvas,arguments)},Rv.prototype.canvasToDOM=function(){return this.canvas.canvasToDOM.apply(this.canvas,arguments)},Rv.prototype.DOMtoCanvas=function(){return this.canvas.DOMtoCanvas.apply(this.canvas,arguments)},Rv.prototype.findNode=function(){return this.clustering.findNode.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.isCluster=function(){return this.clustering.isCluster.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.openCluster=function(){return this.clustering.openCluster.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.cluster=function(){return this.clustering.cluster.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getNodesInCluster=function(){return this.clustering.getNodesInCluster.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.clusterByConnection=function(){return this.clustering.clusterByConnection.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.clusterByHubsize=function(){return this.clustering.clusterByHubsize.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.updateClusteredNode=function(){return this.clustering.updateClusteredNode.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getClusteredEdges=function(){return this.clustering.getClusteredEdges.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getBaseEdge=function(){return this.clustering.getBaseEdge.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getBaseEdges=function(){return this.clustering.getBaseEdges.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.updateEdge=function(){return this.clustering.updateEdge.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.clusterOutliers=function(){return this.clustering.clusterOutliers.apply(this.clustering,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getSeed=function(){return this.layoutEngine.getSeed.apply(this.layoutEngine,arguments)},Rv.prototype.enableEditMode=function(){return this.manipulation.enableEditMode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.disableEditMode=function(){return this.manipulation.disableEditMode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.addNodeMode=function(){return this.manipulation.addNodeMode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.editNode=function(){return this.manipulation.editNode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.editNodeMode=function(){return console.warn("Deprecated: Please use editNode instead of editNodeMode."),this.manipulation.editNode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.addEdgeMode=function(){return this.manipulation.addEdgeMode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.editEdgeMode=function(){return this.manipulation.editEdgeMode.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.deleteSelected=function(){return this.manipulation.deleteSelected.apply(this.manipulation,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getPositions=function(){return this.nodesHandler.getPositions.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getPosition=function(){return this.nodesHandler.getPosition.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.storePositions=function(){return this.nodesHandler.storePositions.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.moveNode=function(){return this.nodesHandler.moveNode.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getBoundingBox=function(){return this.nodesHandler.getBoundingBox.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getConnectedNodes=function(t){return void 0!==this.body.nodes[t]?this.nodesHandler.getConnectedNodes.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments):this.edgesHandler.getConnectedNodes.apply(this.edgesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getConnectedEdges=function(){return this.nodesHandler.getConnectedEdges.apply(this.nodesHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.startSimulation=function(){return this.physics.startSimulation.apply(this.physics,arguments)},Rv.prototype.stopSimulation=function(){return this.physics.stopSimulation.apply(this.physics,arguments)},Rv.prototype.stabilize=function(){return this.physics.stabilize.apply(this.physics,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getSelection=function(){return this.selectionHandler.getSelection.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.setSelection=function(){return this.selectionHandler.setSelection.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getSelectedNodes=function(){return this.selectionHandler.getSelectedNodeIds.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getSelectedEdges=function(){return this.selectionHandler.getSelectedEdgeIds.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getNodeAt=function(){var t=this.selectionHandler.getNodeAt.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments);return void 0!==t&&void 0!==t.id?t.id:t},Rv.prototype.getEdgeAt=function(){var t=this.selectionHandler.getEdgeAt.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments);return void 0!==t&&void 0!==t.id?t.id:t},Rv.prototype.selectNodes=function(){return this.selectionHandler.selectNodes.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.selectEdges=function(){return this.selectionHandler.selectEdges.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments)},Rv.prototype.unselectAll=function(){this.selectionHandler.unselectAll.apply(this.selectionHandler,arguments),this.selectionHandler.commitWithoutEmitting.apply(this.selectionHandler),this.redraw()},Rv.prototype.redraw=function(){return this.renderer.redraw.apply(this.renderer,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getScale=function(){return this.view.getScale.apply(this.view,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getViewPosition=function(){return this.view.getViewPosition.apply(this.view,arguments)},Rv.prototype.fit=function(){return this.view.fit.apply(this.view,arguments)},Rv.prototype.moveTo=function(){return this.view.moveTo.apply(this.view,arguments)},Rv.prototype.focus=function(){return this.view.focus.apply(this.view,arguments)},Rv.prototype.releaseNode=function(){return this.view.releaseNode.apply(this.view,arguments)},Rv.prototype.getOptionsFromConfigurator=function(){var t={};return this.configurator&&(t=this.configurator.getOptions.apply(this.configurator)),t};var qv=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,prepareElements:Lv,cleanupElements:Hv,resetElements:function(t){Lv(t),Hv(t),Lv(t)},getSVGElement:Wv,getDOMElement:function(t,e,i,n){var o;return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(e,t)?e[t].redundant.length>0?(o=e[t].redundant[0],e[t].redundant.shift()):(o=document.createElement(t),void 0!==n?i.insertBefore(o,n):i.appendChild(o)):(o=document.createElement(t),e[t]={used:[],redundant:[]},void 0!==n?i.insertBefore(o,n):i.appendChild(o)),e[t].used.push(o),o},drawPoint:function(t,e,i,n,o,r){var s;if("circle"==i.style?((s=Wv("circle",n,o)).setAttributeNS(null,"cx",t),s.setAttributeNS(null,"cy",e),s.setAttributeNS(null,"r",.5*i.size)):((s=Wv("rect",n,o)).setAttributeNS(null,"x",t-.5*i.size),s.setAttributeNS(null,"y",e-.5*i.size),s.setAttributeNS(null,"width",i.size),s.setAttributeNS(null,"height",i.size)),void 0!==i.styles&&s.setAttributeNS(null,"style",i.styles),s.setAttributeNS(null,"class",i.className+" vis-point"),r){var a=Wv("text",n,o);r.xOffset&&(t+=r.xOffset),r.yOffset&&(e+=r.yOffset),r.content&&(a.textContent=r.content),r.className&&a.setAttributeNS(null,"class",r.className+" vis-label"),a.setAttributeNS(null,"x",t),a.setAttributeNS(null,"y",e)}return s},drawBar:function(t,e,i,n,o,r,s,a){if(0!=n){n<0&&(e-=n*=-1);var h=Wv("rect",r,s);h.setAttributeNS(null,"x",t-.5*i),h.setAttributeNS(null,"y",e),h.setAttributeNS(null,"width",i),h.setAttributeNS(null,"height",n),h.setAttributeNS(null,"class",o),a&&h.setAttributeNS(null,"style",a)}}}),Vv={Images:Zl,dotparser:Yl,gephiParser:Gl,allOptions:Av,convertDot:Ul,convertGephi:Xl},Uv=Object.freeze({__proto__:null,network:Vv,DOMutil:qv,util:fl,data:ou,Hammer:ll,keycharm:Tp,DataSet:tu,DataView:eu,Queue:Zc,Network:Rv});t.DOMutil=qv,t.DataSet=tu,t.DataView=eu,t.Hammer=ll,t.Network=Rv,t.Queue=Zc,t.data=ou,t.default=Uv,t.keycharm=Tp,t.network=Vv,t.util=fl,Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0})})); //# sourceMappingURL=vis-network.min.js.map </script> <script>// Production steps of ECMA-262, Edition 6, 22.1.2.1 // Référence : https://people.mozilla.org/~jorendorff/es6-draft.html#sec-array.from if (!Array.from) { Array.from = (function () { var toStr = Object.prototype.toString; var isCallable = function (fn) { return typeof fn === 'function' || toStr.call(fn) === '[object Function]'; }; var toInteger = function (value) { var number = Number(value); if (isNaN(number)) { return 0; } if (number === 0 || !isFinite(number)) { return number; } return (number > 0 ? 1 : -1) * Math.floor(Math.abs(number)); }; var maxSafeInteger = Math.pow(2, 53) - 1; var toLength = function (value) { var len = toInteger(value); return Math.min(Math.max(len, 0), maxSafeInteger); }; // La propriété length de la méthode vaut 1. return function from(arrayLike/*, mapFn, thisArg */) { // 1. Soit C, la valeur this var C = this; // 2. Soit items le ToObject(arrayLike). var items = Object(arrayLike); // 3. ReturnIfAbrupt(items). if (arrayLike == null) { throw new TypeError("Array.from doit utiliser un objet semblable à un tableau - null ou undefined ne peuvent pas être utilisés"); } // 4. Si mapfn est undefined, le mapping sera false. var mapFn = arguments.length > 1 ? arguments[1] : void undefined; var T; if (typeof mapFn !== 'undefined') { // 5. sinon // 5. a. si IsCallable(mapfn) est false, on lève une TypeError. if (!isCallable(mapFn)) { throw new TypeError('Array.from: lorsqu il est utilisé le deuxième argument doit être une fonction'); } // 5. b. si thisArg a été fourni, T sera thisArg ; sinon T sera undefined. if (arguments.length > 2) { T = arguments[2]; } } // 10. Soit lenValue pour Get(items, "length"). // 11. Soit len pour ToLength(lenValue). var len = toLength(items.length); // 13. Si IsConstructor(C) vaut true, alors // 13. a. Soit A le résultat de l'appel à la méthode interne [[Construct]] avec une liste en argument qui contient l'élément len. // 14. a. Sinon, soit A le résultat de ArrayCreate(len). var A = isCallable(C) ? Object(new C(len)) : new Array(len); // 16. Soit k égal à 0. var k = 0; // 17. On répète tant que k < len… var kValue; while (k < len) { kValue = items[k]; if (mapFn) { A[k] = typeof T === 'undefined' ? mapFn(kValue, k) : mapFn.call(T, kValue, k); } else { A[k] = kValue; } k += 1; } // 18. Soit putStatus égal à Put(A, "length", len, true). A.length = len; // 20. On renvoie A. return A; }; }()); }; // https://tc39.github.io/ecma262/#sec-array.prototype.includes if (!Array.prototype.includes) { Object.defineProperty(Array.prototype, 'includes', { value: function(searchElement, fromIndex) { if (this == null) { throw new TypeError('"this" est nul ou non défini'); } // 1. Soit o égal à ? Object(cette valeur). var o = Object(this); // 2. Soit len égal à ? Length(? Get(o, "length")). var len = o.length >>> 0; // 3. Si len = 0, renvoyer "false". if (len === 0) { return false; } // 4. Soit n = ? ToInteger(fromIndex). // Pour la cohérence du code, on gardera le nom anglais "fromIndex" pour la variable auparavant appelée "indiceDépart" // (Si fromIndex n'est pas défini, cette étape produit la valeur 0.) var n = fromIndex | 0; // 5. Si n ≥ 0, // a. Alors k = n. // 6. Sinon, si n < 0, // a. Alors k = len + n. // b. Si k < 0, alors k = 0. var k = Math.max(n >= 0 ? n : len - Math.abs(n), 0); function sameValueZero(x, y) { return x === y || (typeof x === 'number' && typeof y === 'number' && isNaN(x) && isNaN(y)); } // 7. Répéter tant que k < len while (k < len) { // a. Soit elementK le résultat de ? Get(O, ! ToString(k)). // b. Si SameValueZero(searchElement, elementK) est vrai, renvoyer "true". if (sameValueZero(o[k], searchElement)) { return true; } // c. Augmenter la valeur de k de 1. k++; } // 8. Renvoyer "false" return false; } }); } // Add shim for Function.prototype.bind() from: // https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Function/bind#Compatibility // for fix some RStudio viewer bug (Desktop / windows) if (!Function.prototype.bind) { Function.prototype.bind = function (oThis) { if (typeof this !== "function") { // closest thing possible to the ECMAScript 5 internal IsCallable function throw new TypeError("Function.prototype.bind - what is trying to be bound is not callable"); } var aArgs = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments, 1), fToBind = this, fNOP = function () {}, fBound = function () { return fToBind.apply(this instanceof fNOP && oThis ? this : oThis, aArgs.concat(Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments))); }; fNOP.prototype = this.prototype; fBound.prototype = new fNOP(); return fBound; }; } //-------------------------------------------- // functions to reset edges after hard to read //-------------------------------------------- // for edges function edgeAsHardToRead(edge, hideColor1, hideColor2, network, type){ //console.info("edgeAsHardToRead") if(type === "edge"){ //console.info("edge") //console.info(edge.id) // saving color information (if we have) if (edge.hiddenColor === undefined && edge.color !== hideColor1 && edge.color !== hideColor2) { edge.hiddenColor = edge.color; } // set "hard to read" color edge.color = hideColor1; // reset and save label if (edge.hiddenLabel === undefined) { edge.hiddenLabel = edge.label; edge.label = undefined; } edge.isHardToRead = true; } else { //console.info("cluster") //console.info(edge.id) //console.info(edge) // saving color information (if we have) if (edge.hiddenColor === undefined && edge.color !== hideColor1 && edge.color !== hideColor2) { //network.clustering.updateEdge(edge.id, {hiddenColor : edge.color}); edge.hiddenColor = edge.color; } // set "hard to read" color edge.color = hideColor1; //network.clustering.updateEdge(edge.id, {color : hideColor1}); //edge.color = hideColor1; // reset and save label if (edge.hiddenLabel === undefined) { edge.hiddenLabel = edge.label; edge.label = undefined; } edge.isHardToRead = true; } } function resetOneEdge(edge, hideColor1, hideColor2, type){ /*console.info("resetOneEdge") console.info(type) console.info(edge.id) console.info(edge) console.info("edge.hiddenColor") console.info(edge.hiddenColor)*/ var treat_egde = false; if(type === "cluster"){ if(edge.isHardToRead !== undefined){ // we have to reset this node if(edge.isHardToRead){ treat_egde = true; } else if(edge.isHardToRead === false && (edge.color.color === hideColor1 || edge.color.color === hideColor2)){ treat_egde = true; } } else if(edge.color.color === hideColor1 || edge.color.color === hideColor2){ treat_egde = true; } if(treat_egde){ // get back color if (edge.hiddenColor !== undefined) { edge.color = edge.hiddenColor; edge.hiddenColor = undefined; }else{ delete edge.color; } // finally, get back label if (edge.hiddenLabel !== undefined) { edge.label = edge.hiddenLabel; edge.hiddenLabel = undefined; } edge.isHardToRead = false; } } else { // get back color if (edge.hiddenColor !== undefined) { edge.color = edge.hiddenColor; edge.hiddenColor = undefined; }else{ edge.color = null; } // finally, get back label if (edge.hiddenLabel !== undefined) { edge.label = edge.hiddenLabel; edge.hiddenLabel = undefined; } edge.isHardToRead = false; } } function resetAllEdges(edges, hideColor1, hideColor2, network){ var edgesToReset = edges.get({ fields: ['id', 'color', 'hiddenColor', 'label', 'hiddenLabel'], filter: function (item) { return item.isHardToRead === true; }, returnType :'Array' }); var is_cluster_edges = false; var edges_in_clusters; if(network !== undefined){ edges_in_clusters = network.body.modules.clustering.clusteredEdges; if(Object.keys(edges_in_clusters).length > 0){ is_cluster_edges = true; edges_in_clusters = Object.keys(edges_in_clusters); } else { edges_in_clusters = []; } } var treat_edges_in_clusters = []; // all edges get their own color and their label back for (var i = 0; i < edgesToReset.length; i++) { resetOneEdge(edgesToReset[i], hideColor1, hideColor2,type = "edge"); if(is_cluster_edges){ if(indexOf.call(edges_in_clusters, edgesToReset[i].id, true) > -1){ var tmp_cluster_id = network.clustering.getClusteredEdges(edgesToReset[i].id); if(tmp_cluster_id.length > 1){ tmp_cluster_id = tmp_cluster_id[0]; treat_edges_in_clusters.push(tmp_cluster_id); resetOneEdge(network.body.edges[tmp_cluster_id].options, hideColor1, hideColor2, type = "cluster"); } } } } // some misunderstood bug on some cluster edges... so have a (bad) fix... var edges_in_clusters_ctrl = edges_in_clusters.filter(function(word,index){ if(word.match(/^clusterEdge/i)){ if(indexOf.call(treat_edges_in_clusters, word, true) === -1){ return true; } else { return false; } }else{ return false; } }); if(is_cluster_edges){ if(edges_in_clusters_ctrl.length > 0){ for (var j = 0; j < edges_in_clusters_ctrl.length; j++) { if(network.body.edges[edges_in_clusters_ctrl[j]] !== undefined){ resetOneEdge(network.body.edges[edges_in_clusters_ctrl[j]].options, hideColor1, hideColor2, type = "cluster"); } } } } edges.update(edgesToReset); } //-------------------------------------------- // functions to reset nodes after hard to read //-------------------------------------------- // for classic node function simpleResetNode(node, type){ if(type === "node"){ // get back color if (node.hiddenColor !== undefined) { node.color = node.hiddenColor; node.hiddenColor = undefined; }else{ if(node.group !== undefined){ node.color = undefined; } else { node.color = null; } } } else { if (Object.keys(node.options.hiddenColor).length > 2){ node.setOptions({color : node.options.hiddenColor, hiddenColor : undefined}); }else{ if(node.options.group !== undefined){ node.setOptions({color : undefined}); } else { node.setOptions({color : null}); } } } } // for icon node function simpleIconResetNode(node, type){ if(type === "node"){ // icon color node.icon.color = node.hiddenColor; node.hiddenColor = undefined; // get back color if (node.hiddenColorForLabel !== undefined) { node.color = node.hiddenColorForLabel; node.hiddenColorForLabel = undefined; }else{ if(node.group !== undefined){ node.color = undefined; } else { node.color = null; } } } else { node.setOptions({icon : { color : node.options.hiddenColor}, hiddenColor : undefined}); if (node.options.hiddenColorForLabel !== undefined) { node.setOptions({color : node.options.hiddenColorForLabel, hiddenColorForLabel : undefined}); }else{ if(node.options.group !== undefined){ node.setOptions({color : undefined}); } else { node.setOptions({color : null}); } } } } // for image node function simpleImageResetNode(node, imageType, type){ if(type === "node"){ // get back color if (node.hiddenColor !== undefined) { node.color = node.hiddenColor; node.hiddenColor = undefined; }else{ if(node.group !== undefined){ node.color = undefined; } else { node.color = null; } } // and set shape as image/circularImage node.shape = imageType; } else { if (Object.keys(node.options.hiddenColor).length > 2) { node.setOptions({color : node.options.hiddenColor, hiddenColor : undefined}); }else{ if(node.options.group !== undefined){ node.setOptions({color : undefined}); } else { node.setOptions({color : null}); } } node.setOptions({shape : imageType}); } } // Global function to reset one cluster function resetOneCluster(node, options, network){ if(node !== undefined){ if(node.options.isHardToRead !== undefined){ // we have to reset this node if(node.options.isHardToRead){ var final_shape; var shape_group = false; var is_group = false; // have a group information & a shape defined in group ? if(node.options.group !== undefined && options.groups !== undefined){ if(options.groups[node.options.group] !== undefined){ is_group = true; if(options.groups[node.options.group].shape !== undefined){ shape_group = true; } } } // have a global shape in nodes options ? var shape_options = false; if(options.nodes !== undefined){ if(options.nodes.shape !== undefined){ shape_options = true; } } // set final shape (individual > group > global) if(node.options.hiddenImage !== undefined){ final_shape = node.options.hiddenImage; } else if(node.options.shape !== undefined){ final_shape = node.options.shape; } else if(shape_group){ final_shape = options.groups[node.options.group].shape; } else if(shape_options){ final_shape = options.nodes.shape; } node.setOptions({bodyHiddenColor : network.body.nodes[node.id].options.color}); // and call good reset function if(final_shape === "icon"){ simpleIconResetNode(node, "cluster"); } else if(final_shape === "image"){ simpleImageResetNode(node, "image", "cluster"); } else if(final_shape === "circularImage"){ simpleImageResetNode(node, "circularImage", "cluster"); } else { simpleResetNode(node, "cluster"); } // finally, get back label if (node.options.hiddenLabel !== undefined) { node.setOptions({label : node.options.hiddenLabel, hiddenLabel : undefined}); } node.options.isHardToRead = false; } } } } // Global function to reset one node function resetOneNode(node, options, network){ if(node !== undefined){ if(node.isHardToRead !== undefined){ // we have to reset this node if(node.isHardToRead){ var final_shape; var shape_group = false; var is_group = false; // have a group information & a shape defined in group ? if(node.group !== undefined && options.groups !== undefined){ if(options.groups[node.group] !== undefined){ is_group = true; if(options.groups[node.group].shape !== undefined){ shape_group = true; } } } // have a global shape in nodes options ? var shape_options = false; if(options.nodes !== undefined){ if(options.nodes.shape !== undefined){ shape_options = true; } } // set final shape (individual > group > global) if(node.hiddenImage !== undefined){ final_shape = node.hiddenImage; } else if(node.shape !== undefined){ final_shape = node.shape; } else if(shape_group){ final_shape = options.groups[node.group].shape; } else if(shape_options){ final_shape = options.nodes.shape; } // reset body information network.body.nodes[node.id].options.color = node.bodyHiddenColor; // and call good reset function if(final_shape === "icon"){ simpleIconResetNode(node, "node"); } else if(final_shape === "image"){ simpleImageResetNode(node, "image", "node"); } else if(final_shape === "circularImage"){ simpleImageResetNode(node, "circularImage", "node"); } else { simpleResetNode(node, "node"); } // finally, get back label if (node.hiddenLabel !== undefined) { node.label = node.hiddenLabel; node.hiddenLabel = undefined; } node.isHardToRead = false; } } } } // Global function to reset all node function resetAllNodes(nodes, update, options, network, all){ if(all === false){ var nodesToReset = nodes.get({ filter: function (item) { return item.isHardToRead === true; }, returnType :'Array' }); } else { var nodesToReset = nodes.get({returnType :'Array'}); } var have_cluster_nodes = false; var nodes_in_clusters; if(network !== undefined){ nodes_in_clusters = network.body.modules.clustering.clusteredNodes; if(Object.keys(nodes_in_clusters).length > 0){ have_cluster_nodes = true; nodes_in_clusters = Object.keys(nodes_in_clusters); } else { nodes_in_clusters = []; } } for (var i = 0; i < nodesToReset.length; i++) { resetOneNode(nodesToReset[i], options, network, type = "node"); // reset coordinates nodesToReset[i].x = undefined; nodesToReset[i].y = undefined; if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(nodes_in_clusters, nodesToReset[i].id, true) > -1){ var tmp_cluster_id = network.clustering.findNode(nodesToReset[i].id); // in case of multiple cluster... for(var j = 0; j < (tmp_cluster_id.length-1); j++) { resetOneCluster(network.body.nodes[tmp_cluster_id[j]], options, network); } } } } if(update){ nodes.update(nodesToReset); } } //-------------------------------------------- // functions to set nodes as hard to read //-------------------------------------------- // for classic node function simpleNodeAsHardToRead(node, hideColor1, hideColor2, type){ // classic nodes if(type === "node"){ // saving color information (if we have) if (node.hiddenColor === undefined && node.color !== hideColor1 && node.color !== hideColor2) { node.hiddenColor = node.color; } // set "hard to read" color node.color = hideColor1; // reset and save label if (node.hiddenLabel === undefined) { node.hiddenLabel = node.label; node.label = undefined; } // cluster } else { // saving color information (if we have) if (node.options.hiddenColor === undefined && node.options.color !== hideColor1 && node.options.color !== hideColor2) { node.setOptions({hiddenColor : node.options.color}); } // set "hard to read" color node.setOptions({color : hideColor1}); // reset and save label if (node.options.hiddenLabel === undefined) { node.setOptions({hiddenLabel : node.options.label}); node.setOptions({label : undefined}); } } } // for icon node function iconsNodeAsHardToRead(node, hideColor1, hideColor2, icon_color, type){ // classic nodes if(type === "node"){ // individual information if(node.icon !== undefined && node.icon !== null && node.icon !== {}){ node.iconDefined = true; } else { // information in group : have to as individual node.icon = {}; node.iconDefined = false; } // set "hard to read" color node.icon.color = hideColor1; node.hiddenColor = icon_color; // for edges....saving color information (if we have) if (node.hiddenColorForLabel === undefined && node.color !== hideColor1 && node.color !== hideColor2) { node.hiddenColorForLabel = node.color; } // set "hard to read" color node.color = hideColor1; // reset and save label if (node.hiddenLabel === undefined) { node.hiddenLabel = node.label; node.label = undefined; } } else { // individual information if(node.options.icon !== undefined && node.options.icon !== null && node.options.icon !== {}){ node.setOptions({iconDefined : true}); } else { // information in group : have to as individual node.setOptions({iconDefined : false, icon:{}}); } // set "hard to read" color node.setOptions({hiddenColor : icon_color, icon:{color : hideColor1}}); // for edges....saving color information (if we have) if (node.options.hiddenColorForLabel === undefined && node.options.color !== hideColor1 && node.options.color !== hideColor2) { node.setOptions({hiddenColorForLabel : node.options.color}); } // set "hard to read" color node.setOptions({color : hideColor1}); // reset and save label if (node.options.hiddenLabel === undefined) { node.setOptions({hiddenLabel : node.options.label, label : undefined}); } } } // for image node function imageNodeAsHardToRead(node, imageType, hideColor1, hideColor2, type){ // classic nodes if(type === "node"){ // saving color information (if we have) if (node.hiddenColor === undefined && node.color !== hideColor1 && node.color !== hideColor2) { node.hiddenColor = node.color; } // set "hard to read" color node.color = hideColor1; // reset and save label if (node.hiddenLabel === undefined) { node.hiddenLabel = node.label; node.label = undefined; } // keep shape information, and set a new if(imageType === "image"){ node.hiddenImage = imageType; node.shape = "square"; }else if(imageType === "circularImage"){ node.hiddenImage = imageType; node.shape = "dot"; } } else { // saving color information (if we have) if (node.options.hiddenColor === undefined && node.options.color !== hideColor1 && node.options.color !== hideColor2) { node.setOptions({hiddenColor : node.options.color}); } // set "hard to read" color node.setOptions({color : hideColor1}); // reset and save label if (node.options.hiddenLabel === undefined) { node.setOptions({hiddenLabel : node.options.label, label : undefined}); } if(imageType === "image"){ node.setOptions({hiddenImage : "image", shape : "square"}); } else if(imageType === "circularImage"){ node.setOptions({hiddenImage : "circularImage", shape : "dot"}); } node.hiddenImage = imageType; } } // Global function to set one node as hard to read function nodeAsHardToRead(node, options, hideColor1, hideColor2, network, type){ var final_shape; var shape_group = false; var is_group = false; if(node.isHardToRead === false || node.isHardToRead === undefined){ // have a group information & a shape defined in group ? if(node.group !== undefined && options.groups !== undefined){ if(options.groups[node.group] !== undefined){ is_group = true; if(options.groups[node.group].shape !== undefined){ shape_group = true; } } } // have a group information & a shape defined in group ? var shape_options = false; if(options.nodes !== undefined){ if(options.nodes.shape !== undefined){ shape_options = true; } } // set final shape (individual > group > global) if(node.shape !== undefined){ final_shape = node.shape; } else if(shape_group){ final_shape = options.groups[node.group].shape; } else if(shape_options){ final_shape = options.nodes.shape; } // information save in body nodes if(type === "node"){ node.bodyHiddenColor = clone(network.body.nodes[node.id].options.color); } else { node.setOptions({bodyHiddenColor : clone(network.body.nodes[node.id].options.color)}); } // and call good function if(final_shape === "icon"){ // find color for icon var icon_color = "#2B7CE9"; var find_color = false; // in nodes ? if(node.icon !== undefined){ if(node.icon.color !== undefined){ icon_color = node.icon.color; find_color = true; } } // or in group ? if(find_color === false && is_group && options.groups !== undefined && options.groups[node.group].icon !== undefined){ if(options.groups[node.group].icon.color !== undefined){ icon_color = options.groups[node.group].icon.color; find_color = true; } } // in global node ? if(find_color === false && options.nodes.icon !== undefined){ if(options.nodes.icon.color !== undefined){ icon_color = options.nodes.icon.color; } } iconsNodeAsHardToRead(node, hideColor1, hideColor2, icon_color, type); } else if(final_shape === "image"){ imageNodeAsHardToRead(node, "image", hideColor1, hideColor2, type); } else if(final_shape === "circularImage"){ imageNodeAsHardToRead(node, "circularImage", hideColor1, hideColor2, type); } else { simpleNodeAsHardToRead(node, hideColor1, hideColor2, type); } // finally set isHardToRead if(type === "node"){ node.isHardToRead = true; } else { node.setOptions({isHardToRead : true}); } // special case of just to label } else if(node.isHardToRead === true && node.label !== undefined){ if(type === "node"){ node.hiddenLabel = node.label; node.label = undefined; } else { node.setOptions({hiddenLabel : node.options.label, label : undefined}) } } } //---------------------------------------------------------------- // Revrite HTMLWidgets.dataframeToD3() for passing custom // properties directly in data.frame (color.background) for example //---------------------------------------------------------------- function visNetworkdataframeToD3(df, type) { // variables we have specially to control /*var nodesctrl = ["color", "fixed", "font", "icon", "shadow", "scaling", "shapeProperties", "chosen", "heightConstraint", "image", "margin", "widthConstraint"]; var edgesctrl = ["color", "font", "arrows", "shadow", "smooth", "scaling", "chosen", "widthConstraint"];*/ var names = []; var colnames = []; var length; var toctrl; var ctrlname; for (var name in df) { if (df.hasOwnProperty(name)) colnames.push(name); ctrlname = name.split("."); if(ctrlname.length === 1){ names.push( new Array(name)); } else { /*if(type === "nodes"){ toctrl = indexOf.call(nodesctrl, ctrlname[0], true); } else if(type === "edges"){ toctrl = indexOf.call(edgesctrl, ctrlname[0], true); } if(toctrl > -1){*/ names.push(ctrlname); /*} else { names.push(new Array(name)); }*/ } if (typeof(df[name]) !== "object" || typeof(df[name].length) === "undefined") { throw new Error("All fields must be arrays"); } else if (typeof(length) !== "undefined" && length !== df[name].length) { throw new Error("All fields must be arrays of the same length"); } length = df[name].length; } var results = []; var item; for (var row = 0; row < length; row++) { item = {}; for (var col = 0; col < names.length; col++) { if(df[colnames[col]][row] !== null){ if(names[col].length === 1){ if(names[col][0] === "dashes"){ item[names[col]] = eval(df[colnames[col]][row]); } else { item[names[col]] = df[colnames[col]][row]; } } else if(names[col].length === 2){ if(item[names[col][0]] === undefined){ item[names[col][0]] = {}; } if(names[col][0] === "icon" && names[col][1] === "code"){ item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] = JSON.parse( '"'+'\\u' + df[colnames[col]][row] + '"'); } else if(names[col][0] === "icon" && names[col][1] === "color"){ item.color = df[colnames[col]][row]; item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] = df[colnames[col]][row]; } else if(names[col][0] === "icon" && names[col][1] === "face"){ if(df[colnames[col]][row] === "'Font Awesome 5 Free'"){ item.icon.weight = "bold"; } item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] = df[colnames[col]][row]; } else{ item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] = df[colnames[col]][row]; } } else if(names[col].length === 3){ if(item[names[col][0]] === undefined){ item[names[col][0]] = {}; } if(item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] === undefined){ item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] = {}; } item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]][names[col][2]] = df[colnames[col]][row]; } else if(names[col].length === 4){ if(item[names[col][0]] === undefined){ item[names[col][0]] = {}; } if(item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] === undefined){ item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]] = {}; } if(item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]][names[col][2]] === undefined){ item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]][names[col][2]] = {}; } item[names[col][0]][names[col][1]][names[col][2]][names[col][3]] = df[colnames[col]][row]; } } } results.push(item); } return results; } //---------------------------------------------------------------- // Some utils functions //---------------------------------------------------------------- //unique element in array function uniqueArray(arr, exclude_cluster, network) { var a = []; for (var i=0, l=arr.length; i<l; i++){ if (a.indexOf(arr[i]) === -1 && arr[i] !== ''){ if(exclude_cluster === false){ a.push(arr[i]); } else if(network.isCluster(arr[i]) === false){ a.push(arr[i]); } } } return a; } function uniqueShiny(arr) { return arr.filter(function (value, index, self) { return self.indexOf(value) === index; }); }; // clone an object function clone(obj) { if(obj === null || typeof(obj) != 'object') return obj; var temp = new obj.constructor(); for(var key in obj) temp[key] = clone(obj[key]); return temp; } // update a list function update(source, target) { Object.keys(target).forEach(function (k) { if (typeof target[k] === 'object' && k !== "container") { source[k] = source[k] || {}; update(source[k], target[k]); } else { source[k] = target[k]; } }); } // for find element function indexOf(needle, str) { indexOf = function(needle, str) { var i = -1, index = -1; if(str){ needle = ''+needle; } for(i = 0; i < this.length; i++) { var val = this[i]; if(str){ val = ''+val; } if(val === needle) { index = i; break; } } return index; }; return indexOf.call(this, needle, str); }; // reset a html list function resetList(list_name, id, shiny_input_name) { var list = document.getElementById(list_name + id); list.value = ""; if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(id + '_' + shiny_input_name, ""); } } // id node list selection init function setNodeIdList(selectList, params, nodes){ if(params.style !== undefined){ selectList.setAttribute('style', params.style); } selectList.style.display = 'inline'; option = document.createElement("option"); option.value = ""; if(params.main === undefined){ option.text = "Select by id"; } else { option.text = params.main; } selectList.appendChild(option); // have to set for all nodes ? if(params.values === undefined){ var info_node_list = nodes.get({ fields: ['id', 'label'], returnType :'Array' }); for (var i = 0; i < info_node_list.length; i++) { option = document.createElement("option"); option.value = info_node_list[i].id; if(info_node_list[i].label && params.useLabels){ option.text = info_node_list[i].label; }else{ option.text = info_node_list[i].id; } selectList.appendChild(option); } } else { var tmp_node; for(var tmp_id = 0 ; tmp_id < params.values.length; tmp_id++){ tmp_node = nodes.get({ fields: ['id', 'label'], filter: function (item) { return (item.id === params.values[tmp_id]) ; }, returnType :'Array' }); if(tmp_node !== undefined){ option = document.createElement("option"); option.value = tmp_node[0].id; if(tmp_node[0].label && params.useLabels){ option.text = tmp_node[0].label; }else{ option.text = tmp_node[0].id; } selectList.appendChild(option); } } } } //---------------------------------------------------------------- // Collapsed function //---------------------------------------------------------------- function networkOpenCluster(params){ if (params.nodes.length === 1) { if (this.isCluster(params.nodes[0]) === true) { var elid = this.body.container.id.substring(5); var fit = document.getElementById(elid).collapseFit; var resetHighlight = document.getElementById(elid).collapseResetHighlight; if(document.getElementById(elid).collapseKeepCoord){ this.openCluster(params.nodes[0], {releaseFunction : function(clusterPosition, containedNodesPositions) { return containedNodesPositions; } }); } else { this.openCluster(params.nodes[0]); } if(resetHighlight){ document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+elid).value = ""; document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+elid).onchange(); } if(fit){ this.fit(); } } } } function collapsedNetwork(nodes, fit, resetHighlight, clusterParams, labelSuffix, treeParams, network, elid) { var set_position = true; var selectedNode; var j; if(nodes[0] !== undefined){ for (var inodes = 0; inodes < nodes.length; inodes++) { selectedNode = nodes[inodes]; if(selectedNode !== undefined){ if(network.isCluster(selectedNode)){ //network.openCluster(selectedNode) /*instance.network.openCluster(selectedNode, {releaseFunction : function(clusterPosition, containedNodesPositions) { return tmp_position; }})*/ //networkOpenCluster(selectedNode) } else { var firstLevelNodes = []; var otherLevelNodes = []; var connectedToNodes = []; item = network.body.data.nodes.get({ filter: function (item) { return item.id == selectedNode; } }); connectedToNodes = network.body.data.edges.get({ fields: ['id','to'], filter: function (item) { return item.from == selectedNode; }, returnType :'Array' }); for (j = 0; j < connectedToNodes.length; j++) { firstLevelNodes = firstLevelNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to); } var currentConnectedToNodes = firstLevelNodes; while(currentConnectedToNodes.length !== 0){ connectedToNodes = network.body.data.edges.get({ fields: ['id', 'to'], filter: function (item) { return indexOf.call(currentConnectedToNodes, item.from, true) > -1; }, returnType :'Array' }); currentConnectedToNodes = []; var currentlength = otherLevelNodes.length; for (j = 0; j < connectedToNodes.length; j++) { otherLevelNodes = uniqueArray(otherLevelNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to), false, network); currentConnectedToNodes = uniqueArray(currentConnectedToNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to), false, network); } if (otherLevelNodes.length === currentlength) { break; } } var finalFirstLevelNodes = []; for (j = 0; j < firstLevelNodes.length; j++) { var findnode = network.clustering.findNode(firstLevelNodes[j]) if(findnode.length === 1){ finalFirstLevelNodes = finalFirstLevelNodes.concat(firstLevelNodes[j]); } else { finalFirstLevelNodes = finalFirstLevelNodes.concat(findnode[0]); } } var finalClusterNodes = []; for (j = 0; j < otherLevelNodes.length; j++) { var findnode = network.clustering.findNode(otherLevelNodes[j]) if(findnode.length === 1){ finalClusterNodes = finalClusterNodes.concat(otherLevelNodes[j]); } else { finalClusterNodes = finalClusterNodes.concat(findnode[0]); } } if(set_position){ network.storePositions(); } var clusterOptions = { joinCondition: function (nodesOptions) { return nodesOptions.id === selectedNode || indexOf.call(finalFirstLevelNodes, nodesOptions.id, true) > -1 || indexOf.call(finalClusterNodes, nodesOptions.id, true) > -1; }, processProperties: function(clusterOptions, childNodes) { var click_node = network.body.data.nodes.get({ filter: function (item) { return item.id == selectedNode; }, returnType :'Array' }); var is_hard_to_read = false; if(click_node[0].isHardToRead !== undefined){ is_hard_to_read = click_node[0].isHardToRead; } for (var i in click_node[0]) { if(i !== "id" && i !== "isHardToRead"){ if(i === "label" && is_hard_to_read){ clusterOptions[i]= click_node[0]["hiddenLabel"]; } else if(i === "color" && is_hard_to_read) { clusterOptions[i]= click_node[0]["hiddenColor"]; } else { clusterOptions[i]= click_node[0][i]; } } } // gestion des tree if(treeParams !== undefined){ if(treeParams.updateShape){ clusterOptions.label = clusterOptions.labelClust clusterOptions.color = clusterOptions.colorClust clusterOptions.shape = treeParams.shapeY } } if(clusterOptions.label !== undefined){ clusterOptions.label = clusterOptions.label + " " + labelSuffix; } else { clusterOptions.label = labelSuffix; } if(clusterOptions.borderWidth !== undefined){ clusterOptions.borderWidth = clusterOptions.borderWidth * 3; } else { clusterOptions.borderWidth = 3; } if(set_position){ if(click_node[0].x !== undefined){ clusterOptions.x = click_node[0].x; } if(click_node[0].y !== undefined){ clusterOptions.y = click_node[0].y; } } if(clusterParams !== undefined){ for (var j in clusterParams) { clusterOptions[j]= clusterParams[j]; } } return clusterOptions; }, clusterNodeProperties: { allowSingleNodeCluster: false } } network.cluster(clusterOptions); } } } if(resetHighlight){ document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+elid).value = ""; document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+elid).onchange(); } if(fit){ network.fit(); } } }; function uncollapsedNetwork(nodes, fit, resetHighlight, keepCoord, network, elid) { var selectedNode; var j; var arr_nodes = []; var cluster_node; var nodes_in_clusters = network.body.modules.clustering.clusteredNodes; if(Object.keys(nodes_in_clusters).length > 0){ nodes_in_clusters = Object.keys(nodes_in_clusters); } else { nodes_in_clusters = [] } if(nodes !== undefined && nodes !== null){ arr_nodes = nodes } else { arr_nodes = nodes_in_clusters; } for (var inodes = 0; inodes < arr_nodes.length; inodes++) { selectedNode = '' + arr_nodes[inodes]; if(selectedNode !== undefined){ if(network.isCluster(selectedNode)){ if(keepCoord){ network.openCluster(selectedNode, {releaseFunction : function(clusterPosition, containedNodesPositions) { return containedNodesPositions; } }); } else { network.openCluster(selectedNode) } } else { if(indexOf.call(nodes_in_clusters, selectedNode, true) > -1){ // not a cluster into a cluster... if(selectedNode.search(/^cluster/i) === -1){ cluster_node = network.clustering.findNode(selectedNode)[0]; if(network.isCluster(cluster_node)){ if(keepCoord){ network.openCluster(cluster_node, {releaseFunction : function(clusterPosition, containedNodesPositions) { return containedNodesPositions; } }); } else { network.openCluster(cluster_node) } } } } } } } if(resetHighlight){ document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+elid).value = ""; document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+elid).onchange(); } if(fit){ network.fit(); } }; //---------------------------------------------------------------- // All available functions/methods with visNetworkProxy //--------------------------------------------------------------- if (HTMLWidgets.shinyMode){ // collapsed method Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyCollapse', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ collapsedNetwork(data.nodes, data.fit, data.resetHighlight, data.clusterOptions, data.labelSuffix, undefined, el.chart, data.id) } }); // uncollapsed method Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyUncollapse', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ uncollapsedNetwork(data.nodes, data.fit, data.resetHighlight, data.keepCoord, el.chart, data.id) } }); // event method Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyEvents', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; if(data.type === "once"){ for (var key in data.events) { eval('network.once("' + key + '",' + data.events[key] + ')'); } } else if(data.type === "on"){ for (var key in data.events) { eval('network.on("' + key + '",' + data.events[key] + ')'); } } else if(data.type === "off"){ for (var key in data.events) { eval('network.off("' + key + '",' + data.events[key] + ')'); } } } }); // moveNode method Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyMoveNode', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.moveNode(data.nodeId, data.x, data.y); } }); // unselectAll method Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyUnselectAll', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; // reset selection document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).value = ""; document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).onchange(); if(document.getElementById(data.id).selectActive === true){ document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).value = ""; document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).onchange(); } network.unselectAll(); } }); // updateOptions in the network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyOptions', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var options = el.options; // configure if(data.options.configure !== undefined){ if(data.options.configure.container !== undefined){ var dom_conf = document.getElementById(data.options.configure.container); if(dom_conf !== null){ data.options.configure.container = dom_conf; } else { data.options.configure.container = undefined; } } } //************************* // pre-treatment for icons (unicode) //************************* if(data.options.groups){ for (var gr in data.options.groups){ if(data.options.groups[gr].icon){ if(data.options.groups[gr].icon.code){ data.options.groups[gr].icon.code = JSON.parse( '"'+'\\u' + data.options.groups[gr].icon.code + '"'); } if(data.options.groups[gr].icon.face){ if(data.options.groups[gr].icon.face === "'Font Awesome 5 Free'"){ data.options.groups[gr].icon.weight = "bold" } } if(data.options.groups[gr].icon.color){ data.options.groups[gr].color = data.options.groups[gr].icon.color; } } } } if(data.options.nodes){ if(data.options.nodes.icon){ if(data.options.nodes.icon.code){ data.options.nodes.icon.code = JSON.parse( '"'+'\\u' + data.options.nodes.icon.code + '"'); } if(data.options.nodes.icon.face){ if(data.options.nodes.icon.face === "'Font Awesome 5 Free'"){ data.options.nodes.icon.weight = "bold" } } if(data.options.nodes.icon.color){ data.options.nodes.color = data.options.nodes.icon.color; } } } update(options, data.options); network.setOptions(options); } }); // setData the network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinySetData', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var newnodes = new vis.DataSet(); var newedges = new vis.DataSet(); newnodes.add(visNetworkdataframeToD3(data.nodes, "nodes")); newedges.add(visNetworkdataframeToD3(data.edges, "edges")); var newdata = { nodes: newnodes, edges: newedges }; network.setData(newdata); } }); // fit to a specific node Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyFit', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.fit(data.options); } }); // focus on a node in the network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyFocus', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.focus(data.focusId, data.options); } }); // stabilize the network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyStabilize', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.stabilize(data.options); } }); // startSimulation on network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyStartSimulation', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.startSimulation(); } }); // stopSimulation on network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyStopSimulation', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.stopSimulation(); } }); // get positions of the network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetPositions', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos; if(data.nodes !== undefined){ pos = network.getPositions(data.nodes); }else{ pos = network.getPositions(); } // return positions in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // get edges data Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetEdges', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ // return data in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, el.edges.get({returnType:"Object"})); } }); // get nodes data Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetNodes', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ if(data.addCoordinates){ el.chart.storePositions(); } // return data in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, el.nodes.get({returnType:"Object"})); } }); // get selected edges Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetSelectedEdges', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos = network.getSelectedEdges(); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // get selected nodes Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetSelectedNodes', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos = network.getSelectedNodes(); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // getConnectedEdges Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetConnectedEdges', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos = network.getConnectedEdges(data.nodeId); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // getConnectedNodes Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetConnectedNodes', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos = network.getConnectedNodes(data.nodeId); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // getBoundingBox Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetBoundingBox', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos = network.getBoundingBox(data.nodeId); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // get selection Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetSelection', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos; pos = network.getSelection(); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // get scale Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetScale', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos; pos = network.getScale(); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // store positions Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyStorePositions', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; network.storePositions(); } }); // get view position Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetViewPosition', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; var pos; pos = network.getViewPosition(); // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, pos); } }); // get view position Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyGetOptionsFromConfigurator', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; // return in shiny Shiny.onInputChange(data.input, network.getOptionsFromConfigurator()); } }); // Redraw the network Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyRedraw', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ el.chart.redraw(); } }); // select nodes Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinySelectNodes', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; if(data.selid !== null){ network.selectNodes(data.selid, data.highlightEdges); if(data.clickEvent){ el.myclick({nodes : data.selid}); } }else{ if(data.clickEvent){ el.myclick({nodes : []}); } } } }); // select edges Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinySelectEdges', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; if(data.selid !== null){ network.selectEdges(data.selid); } } }); // set selection Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinySetSelection', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(el){ var network = el.chart; if(data.selection.nodes !== null || data.selection.edges !== null){ network.setSelection(data.selection, data.options); } if(data.clickEvent){ if(data.selection.nodes !== null){ el.myclick({nodes : data.selection.nodes}); } else { el.myclick({nodes : []}); } } } }); function updateVisOptions(data){ // get container id var graph = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); var el = document.getElementById(data.id); var do_loop_by = false; var option2; var selectList2; var selectList; var reset = false; if(graph){ // reset nodes before ? if(document.getElementById(el.id).highlight){ // need reset nodes if(document.getElementById(el.id).highlightActive === true){ reset = true; } } if(reset){ document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).value = ""; document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).onchange(); } // collapse init if(data.options.collapse !== undefined){ el.collapse = data.options.collapse.enabled; el.collapseFit = data.options.collapse.fit; el.collapseResetHighlight = data.options.collapse.resetHighlight; el.collapseKeepCoord = data.options.collapse.keepCoord; el.collapseLabelSuffix = data.options.collapse.labelSuffix; el.clusterOptions = data.options.collapse.clusterOptions; } // highlight init if(data.options.highlight !== undefined){ el.highlight = data.options.highlight.enabled; el.degree = data.options.highlight.degree; el.hoverNearest = data.options.highlight.hoverNearest; el.highlightColor = data.options.highlight.hideColor; el.highlightAlgorithm = data.options.highlight.algorithm; el.highlightLabelOnly = data.options.labelOnly; } // byselection init if(data.options.byselection !== undefined){ if(data.options.byselection.selected !== undefined){ document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).value = data.options.byselection.selected; document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).onchange(); } if(data.options.byselection.hideColor){ el.byselectionColor = data.options.byselection.hideColor; } if(data.options.byselection.highlight !== undefined){ el.byselectionHighlight = data.options.byselection.highlight; } } if(data.options.byselection !== undefined){ selectList2 = document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id) selectList2.options.length = 0; if(data.options.byselection.enabled === true){ option2 = document.createElement("option"); option2.value = ""; if(data.options.byselection.main === undefined){ option2.text = "Select by " + data.options.byselection.variable; } else { option2.text = data.options.byselection.main; } selectList2.appendChild(option2); if(data.options.byselection.values !== undefined){ for (var i = 0; i < data.options.byselection.values.length; i++) { option2 = document.createElement("option"); option2.value = data.options.byselection.values[i]; option2.text = data.options.byselection.values[i]; selectList2.appendChild(option2); } }else{ do_loop_by = true; } el.byselection_variable = data.options.byselection.variable; el.byselection_multiple = data.options.byselection.multiple; selectList2.style.display = 'inline'; if(data.options.byselection.style !== undefined){ selectList2.setAttribute('style', data.options.byselection.style); } el.byselection = true; } else { selectList2.style.display = 'none'; el.byselection = false; // reset selection if(el.selectActive === true){ document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).value = ""; document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).onchange(); } } }else{ // reset selection if(el.selectActive === true){ document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).value = ""; document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).onchange(); } } if(do_loop_by){ var allNodes = graph.nodes.get({returnType:"Object"}); var byselection_values = []; for (var nodeId in allNodes) { if(do_loop_by){ var current_sel_value = allNodes[nodeId][data.options.byselection.variable]; if(data.options.byselection.multiple){ current_sel_value = current_sel_value.split(",").map(Function.prototype.call, String.prototype.trim); }else{ current_sel_value = [current_sel_value]; } for(var ind_c in current_sel_value){ if(indexOf.call(byselection_values, current_sel_value[ind_c], false) === -1){ option2 = document.createElement("option"); option2.value = current_sel_value[ind_c]; option2.text = current_sel_value[ind_c]; selectList2.appendChild(option2); byselection_values.push(current_sel_value[ind_c]); } } } } } // node id selection init if(data.options.idselection !== undefined){ selectList = document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id) selectList.options.length = 0; if(data.options.idselection.enabled === true){ setNodeIdList(selectList, data.options.idselection, graph.nodes) el.idselection = true; } else { selectList.style.display = 'none'; el.idselection = false; } if(data.options.idselection.useLabels !== undefined){ el.idselection_useLabels = data.options.idselection.useLabels } } if(data.options.idselection !== undefined){ if(data.options.idselection.enabled === true && data.options.idselection.selected !== undefined){ document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).value = data.options.idselection.selected; document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).onchange(); } } } }; Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyCustomOptions', updateVisOptions); // udpate nodes data Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyUpdateNodes', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); var main_el = document.getElementById(data.id); if(data.legend === false){ if(el){ // get & transform nodes object var tmpnodes = visNetworkdataframeToD3(data.nodes, "nodes"); // reset some parameters / data before if (main_el.selectActive === true | main_el.highlightActive === true) { //reset nodes resetAllEdges(el.edges, el.highlightColor, el.byselectionColor, el.chart); resetAllNodes(el.nodes, true, el.options, el.chart, false); if (main_el.selectActive === true){ main_el.selectActive = false; resetList('selectedBy', data.id, 'selectedBy'); } if (main_el.highlightActive === true){ main_el.highlightActive = false; resetList('nodeSelect', data.id, 'selected'); } } // update nodes el.nodes.update(tmpnodes); // update options ? if(data.updateOptions){ var dataOptions = {}; dataOptions.options = {}; var updateOpts = false; if(document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).style.display === 'inline'){ updateOpts = true; dataOptions.id = data.id; dataOptions.options.idselection = {enabled : true, useLabels : main_el.idselection_useLabels}; } if(document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).style.display === 'inline'){ updateOpts = true; dataOptions.id = data.id; dataOptions.options.byselection = {enabled : true, variable : main_el.byselection_variable, multiple : main_el.byselection_multiple}; } if(updateOpts){ updateVisOptions(dataOptions); } } } } else if(data.legend === true){ var legend_network = document.getElementById("legend"+data.id); if(legend_network){ // get & transform nodes object var tmpnodes = visNetworkdataframeToD3(data.nodes, "nodes"); // update nodes legend_network.network.body.data.nodes.update(tmpnodes); // fit legend_network.network.fit(); } } }); // udpate edges data Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyUpdateEdges', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(data.legend === false){ if(el){ // get edges object var tmpedges = visNetworkdataframeToD3(data.edges, "edges"); // reset edges resetAllEdges(el.edges, el.highlightColor, el.byselectionColor, el.chart) el.edges.update(tmpedges); } } else if(data.legend === true){ var legend_network = document.getElementById("legend"+data.id); if(legend_network){ // get & transform nodes object var tmpedges = visNetworkdataframeToD3(data.edges, "edges"); // update edges legend_network.network.body.data.edges.update(tmpedges); // fit legend_network.network.fit(); } } }); // remove nodes Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyRemoveNodes', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); var main_el = document.getElementById(data.id); if(data.legend === false){ if(el){ // reset some parameters / date before if (main_el.selectActive === true | main_el.highlightActive === true) { //reset nodes resetAllNodes(el.nodes, true, el.options, el.chart, false); if (main_el.selectActive === true){ main_el.selectActive = false; resetList('selectedBy', data.id, 'selectedBy'); } if (main_el.highlightActive === true){ main_el.highlightActive = false; resetList('nodeSelect', data.id, 'selected'); } } // remove nodes el.nodes.remove(data.rmid); // update options ? if(data.updateOptions){ var dataOptions = {}; dataOptions.options = {}; var updateOpts = false; if(document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+data.id).style.display === 'inline'){ updateOpts = true; dataOptions.id = data.id; dataOptions.options.idselection = {enabled : true, useLabels : main_el.idselection_useLabels}; } if(document.getElementById("selectedBy"+data.id).style.display === 'inline'){ updateOpts = true; dataOptions.id = data.id; dataOptions.options.byselection = {enabled : true, variable : main_el.byselection_variable, multiple : main_el.byselection_multiple}; } if(updateOpts){ updateVisOptions(dataOptions); } } } } else if(data.legend === true){ var legend_network = document.getElementById("legend"+data.id); if(legend_network){ // remove nodes legend_network.network.body.data.nodes.remove(data.rmid); // fit legend_network.network.fit(); } } }); // remove edges Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyRemoveEdges', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById("graph"+data.id); if(data.legend === false){ if(el){ // reset edges resetAllEdges(el.edges, el.highlightColor, el.byselectionColor, el.chart) el.edges.remove(data.rmid); } } else if(data.legend === true){ var legend_network = document.getElementById("legend"+data.id); if(legend_network){ // remove edges legend_network.network.body.data.edges.remove(data.rmid); // fit legend_network.network.fit(); } } }); // remove edges Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinySetTitle', function(data){ if(data.main !== null){ var div_title = document.getElementById("title" + data.id); if(div_title !== null){ if(data.main.hidden === true){ div_title.style.display = 'none'; } else { if(data.main.text !== undefined){ if(data.main.text !== null){ if(data.main.text.length > 0){ div_title.innerHTML = data.main.text; } else { div_title.innerHTML = ""; } } } if(data.main.style !== undefined){ if(data.main.style !== null){ if(data.main.style.length > 0){ div_title.setAttribute('style', data.main.style); } } } div_title.style.display = 'block'; } } } if(data.submain !== null){ var div_subtitle = document.getElementById("subtitle" + data.id); if(div_subtitle !== null){ if(data.submain.hidden === true){ div_subtitle.style.display = 'none'; } else { if(data.submain.text !== undefined){ if(data.submain.text !== null){ if(data.submain.text.length > 0){ div_subtitle.innerHTML = data.submain.text; } else { div_subtitle.innerHTML = ""; } } } if(data.submain.style !== undefined){ if(data.submain.style !== null){ if(data.submain.style.length > 0){ div_subtitle.setAttribute('style', data.submain.style); } } } div_subtitle.style.display = 'block'; } } } if(data.footer !== null){ var div_footer = document.getElementById("footer" + data.id); if(div_footer !== null){ if(data.footer.hidden === true){ div_footer.style.display = 'none'; } else { if(data.footer.text !== undefined){ if(data.footer.text !== null){ if(data.footer.text.length > 0){ div_footer.innerHTML = data.footer.text; } else { div_footer.innerHTML = ""; } } } if(data.footer.style !== undefined){ if(data.footer.style !== null){ if(data.footer.style.length > 0){ div_footer.setAttribute('style', data.footer.style); } } } div_footer.style.display = 'block'; } } } }); // updateTree Shiny.addCustomMessageHandler('visShinyUpdateTree', function(data){ // get container id var el = document.getElementById(data.id); if(el){ if(el.tree){ if(data.tree.updateShape != undefined){ el.tree.updateShape = data.tree.updateShape } if(data.tree.shapeVar != undefined){ el.tree.shapeVar = data.tree.shapeVar } if(data.tree.shapeY != undefined){ el.tree.shapeY = data.tree.shapeY } } } }); } //---------------------------------------------------------------- // HTMLWidgets.widget Definition //--------------------------------------------------------------- HTMLWidgets.widget({ name: 'visNetwork', type: 'output', initialize: function(el, width, height) { return { }; }, renderValue: function(el, x, instance) { var data; var nodes; var edges; // clustergin by zoom variables var clusterIndex = 0; var clusters = []; var lastClusterZoomLevel = 0; var clusterFactor; var ctrlwait = 0; // legend control var addlegend = false; // main div el.id var el_id = document.getElementById(el.id); // test background el_id.style.background = x.background; // clear el.id (for shiny...) el_id.innerHTML = ""; // shared control with proxy function (is there a better way ?) el_id.highlightActive = false; el_id.selectActive = false; el_id.idselection = x.idselection.enabled; el_id.byselection = x.byselection.enabled; if(x.highlight !== undefined){ el_id.highlight = x.highlight.enabled; el_id.highlightColor = x.highlight.hideColor; el_id.hoverNearest = x.highlight.hoverNearest; el_id.degree = x.highlight.degree; el_id.highlightAlgorithm = x.highlight.algorithm; el_id.highlightLabelOnly = x.highlight.labelOnly; } else { el_id.highlight = false; el_id.hoverNearest = false; el_id.highlightColor = 'rgba(200,200,200,0.5)'; el_id.degree = 1; el_id.highlightAlgorithm = "all"; el_id.highlightLabelOnly = true; } if(x.byselection.enabled){ el_id.byselectionColor = x.byselection.hideColor; el_id.byselectionHighlight = x.byselection.highlight; } else { el_id.byselectionColor = 'rgba(200,200,200,0.5)'; el_id.byselectionHighlight = false; } if(x.idselection.enabled){ el_id.idselection_useLabels = true; } else { el_id.idselection_useLabels = false; } if(x.collapse !== undefined){ if(x.collapse.enabled){ el_id.collapse = true; el_id.collapseFit = x.collapse.fit; el_id.collapseResetHighlight = x.collapse.resetHighlight; el_id.collapseKeepCoord = x.collapse.keepCoord; el_id.collapseLabelSuffix = x.collapse.labelSuffix; el_id.clusterOptions = x.collapse.clusterOptions; } } else { el_id.collapse = false; el_id.collapseFit = false; el_id.collapseResetHighlight = false; el_id.collapseKeepCoord = true; el_id.collapseLabelSuffix = " (cluster)"; el_id.clusterOptions = undefined; } if(x.tree !== undefined){ el_id.tree = x.tree; } // configure if(x.options.configure !== undefined){ if(x.options.configure.container !== undefined){ var dom_conf = document.getElementById(x.options.configure.container); if(dom_conf !== null){ x.options.configure.container = dom_conf; } else { x.options.configure.container = undefined; } } } var changeInput = function(id, data) { Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_' + id, data); }; //************************* //title //************************* var div_title = document.createElement('div'); div_title.id = "title"+el.id; div_title.setAttribute('style','font-family:Georgia, Times New Roman, Times, serif;font-weight:bold;font-size:20px;text-align:center;'); div_title.style.display = 'none'; el_id.appendChild(div_title); if(x.main !== null){ div_title.innerHTML = x.main.text; div_title.setAttribute('style', x.main.style + ";background-color: inherit;"); div_title.style.display = 'block'; } //************************* //subtitle //************************* var div_subtitle = document.createElement('div'); div_subtitle.id = "subtitle"+el.id; div_subtitle.setAttribute('style', 'font-family:Georgia, Times New Roman, Times, serif;font-size:12px;text-align:center;'); div_subtitle.style.display = 'none'; el_id.appendChild(div_subtitle); if(x.submain !== null){ div_subtitle.innerHTML = x.submain.text; div_subtitle.setAttribute('style', x.submain.style + ";background-color: inherit;"); div_title.style.display = 'block'; } //************************* //init idselection //************************* function onIdChange(id, init) { if(id === ""){ instance.network.selectNodes([]); }else{ instance.network.selectNodes([id]); } if(el_id.highlight){ neighbourhoodHighlight(instance.network.getSelection().nodes, "click", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, true); }else{ if(init){ selectNode = document.getElementById('nodeSelect'+el.id); if(x.idselection.values !== undefined){ if(indexOf.call(x.idselection.values, id, true) > -1){ selectNode.value = id; }else{ selectNode.value = ""; } }else{ selectNode.value = id; } } } if (window.Shiny){ changeInput('selected', document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+el.id).value); } if(el_id.byselection){ resetList('selectedBy', el.id, 'selectedBy'); } } // id nodes selection : add a list on top left // actually only with nodes + edges data (not dot and gephi) var idList = document.createElement("select"); idList.setAttribute('class', 'dropdown'); idList.style.display = 'none'; idList.id = "nodeSelect"+el.id; el_id.appendChild(idList); idList.onchange = function(){ if(instance.network){ onIdChange(document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+el.id).value, false); } }; var hr = document.createElement("hr"); hr.setAttribute('style', 'height:0px; visibility:hidden; margin-bottom:-1px;'); el_id.appendChild(hr); //************************* //selectedBy //************************* function onByChange(value) { if(instance.network){ selectedHighlight(value); } if (window.Shiny){ changeInput('selectedBy', value); } if(el_id.idselection){ resetList('nodeSelect', el.id, 'selected'); } } // selectedBy : add a list on top left // actually only with nodes + edges data (not dot and gephi) //Create and append select list var byList = document.createElement("select"); byList.setAttribute('class', 'dropdown'); byList.style.display = 'none'; byList.id = "selectedBy"+el.id; el_id.appendChild(byList); byList.onchange = function(){ onByChange(document.getElementById("selectedBy"+el.id).value); }; if(el_id.byselection){ el_id.byselection_values = x.byselection.values; el_id.byselection_variable = x.byselection.variable; el_id.byselection_multiple = x.byselection.multiple; var option2; //Create and append select list var selectList2 = document.getElementById("selectedBy"+el.id); selectList2.setAttribute('style', x.byselection.style); selectList2.style.display = 'inline'; option2 = document.createElement("option"); option2.value = ""; if(x.byselection.main === undefined){ option2.text = "Select by " + x.byselection.variable; } else { option2.text = x.byselection.main; } selectList2.appendChild(option2); //Create and append the options for (var i2 = 0; i2 < x.byselection.values.length; i2++) { option2 = document.createElement("option"); option2.value = x.byselection.values[i2]; option2.text = x.byselection.values[i2]; selectList2.appendChild(option2); } if (window.Shiny){ changeInput('selectedBy', document.getElementById("selectedBy"+el.id).value); } } //************************* // pre-treatment for icons (unicode) //************************* if(x.options.groups){ for (var gr in x.options.groups){ if(x.options.groups[gr].icon){ if(x.options.groups[gr].icon.code){ x.options.groups[gr].icon.code = JSON.parse( '"'+'\\u' + x.options.groups[gr].icon.code + '"'); } if(x.options.groups[gr].icon.face){ if(x.options.groups[gr].icon.face === "'Font Awesome 5 Free'"){ x.options.groups[gr].icon.weight = "bold" } } if(x.options.groups[gr].icon.color){ x.options.groups[gr].color = x.options.groups[gr].icon.color; } } } } if(x.options.nodes.icon){ if(x.options.nodes.icon.code){ x.options.nodes.icon.code = JSON.parse( '"'+'\\u' + x.options.nodes.icon.code + '"'); } if(x.options.nodes.icon.face){ if(x.options.nodes.icon.face === "'Font Awesome 5 Free'"){ x.options.nodes.icon.weight = "bold" } } if(x.options.nodes.icon.color){ x.options.nodes.color = x.options.nodes.icon.color; } } //************************* //page structure //************************* // divide page var maindiv = document.createElement('div'); maindiv.id = "maindiv"+el.id; maindiv.setAttribute('style', 'height:95%;background-color: inherit;'); el_id.appendChild(maindiv); var graph = document.createElement('div'); graph.id = "graph"+el.id; if(x.legend !== undefined){ if((x.groups && x.legend.useGroups) || (x.legend.nodes !== undefined) || (x.legend.edges !== undefined)){ addlegend = true; } } //legend if(addlegend){ var legendwidth = x.legend.width*100; var legend = document.createElement('div'); var pos = x.legend.position; var pos2 = "right"; if(pos == "right"){ pos2 = "left"; } legend.id = "legend"+el.id; legend.setAttribute('style', 'float:' + pos + '; width:'+legendwidth+'%;height:100%'); //legend title if(x.legend.main !== undefined){ var legend_title = document.createElement('div'); legend_title.innerHTML = x.legend.main.text; legend_title.setAttribute('style', x.legend.main.style); legend.appendChild(legend_title); legend.id = "legend_main"+el.id; var legend_network = document.createElement('div'); legend_network.id = "legend"+el.id; legend_network.setAttribute('style', 'height:100%'); legend.appendChild(legend_network); } document.getElementById("maindiv"+el.id).appendChild(legend); graph.setAttribute('style', 'float:' + pos2 + '; width:'+(100-legendwidth)+'%;height:100%;background-color: inherit;'); }else{ graph.setAttribute('style', 'float:right; width:100%;height:100%;background-color: inherit;'); } document.getElementById("maindiv"+el.id).appendChild(graph); //************************* //legend definition //************************* if(addlegend){ var legendnodes = new vis.DataSet(); var legendedges = null; var datalegend; var tmpnodes; // set some options var optionslegend = { interaction:{ dragNodes: false, dragView: false, selectable: false, zoomView: x.legend.zoom }, physics:{ stabilization: false } }; function range(start, length, step, rep){ var a=[], b=start; while(a.length < length){ for (var i = 0; i < rep; i++){ a.push(b); if(a.length === length){ break; } } b+=step; } return a; }; var mynetwork = document.getElementById('legend'+el.id); var lx = mynetwork.clientWidth / 2 + 50; var ly = mynetwork.clientHeight / 2 + 50; var edge_ly = ly; var ncol = x.legend.ncol; var step_x = x.legend.stepX; var step_y = x.legend.stepY; var tmp_ly; var tmp_lx = lx; var tmp_lx2; var all_tmp_y = []; if(tmp_lx === 0){ tmp_lx = 1 } // construct nodes data if needed if(x.legend.nodes !== undefined){ if(x.legend.nodesToDataframe){ // data in data.frame tmpnodes = visNetworkdataframeToD3(x.legend.nodes, "nodes") } else { // data in list tmpnodes = x.legend.nodes; } // only one element if(tmpnodes.length === undefined){ tmpnodes = new Array(tmpnodes); } } // array of y position if(x.groups && x.legend.useGroups && x.legend.nodes !== undefined){ all_tmp_y = range(ly, x.groups.length + tmpnodes.length, step_y, ncol); } else if(x.groups && x.legend.useGroups && x.legend.nodes === undefined){ all_tmp_y = range(ly, x.groups.length, step_y, ncol); } else if(x.legend.useGroups === false && x.legend.nodes !== undefined){ all_tmp_y = range(ly, tmpnodes.length, step_y, ncol); } // want to view groups in legend if(x.groups && x.legend.useGroups){ // create data for (var g1 = 0; g1 < x.groups.length; g1++){ if(g1 === 0){ tmp_lx = lx; } else { tmp_lx = lx + g1%ncol * step_x; } tmp_ly = all_tmp_y[g1]; if(tmp_ly === 0){ tmp_ly = 1 } legendnodes.add({id: null, x : tmp_lx, y : tmp_ly, label: x.groups[g1], group: x.groups[g1], value: 1, mass:1}); edge_ly = tmp_ly; } // control icon size if(x.options.groups){ optionslegend.groups = clone(x.options.groups); for (var grp in optionslegend.groups) { if(optionslegend.groups[grp].shape === "icon"){ optionslegend.groups[grp].icon.size = 50; } } } } // want to add custom nodes if(x.legend.nodes !== undefined){ // control icon for (var nd in tmpnodes){ if(tmpnodes[nd].icon && !x.legend.nodesToDataframe){ tmpnodes[nd].icon.code = JSON.parse( '"'+'\\u' + tmpnodes[nd].icon.code + '"'); } if(tmpnodes[nd].icon && tmpnodes[nd].icon.face){ if(tmpnodes[nd].icon.face === "'Font Awesome 5 Free'"){ tmpnodes[nd].icon.weight = "bold" } } } // group control for y var add_gr_y = 0; if(x.groups && x.legend.useGroups){ add_gr_y = x.groups.length; } // set coordinates for (var g = 0; g < tmpnodes.length; g++){ if((g+legendnodes.length) === 0){ tmp_lx = lx; } else { tmp_lx = lx + (g+legendnodes.length)%ncol * step_x; } tmp_ly = all_tmp_y[add_gr_y + g]; if(tmp_lx === 0){ tmp_lx = 1 } if(tmp_ly === 0){ tmp_ly = 1 } tmpnodes[g].x = tmp_lx; tmpnodes[g].y = tmp_ly; if(tmpnodes[g].value === undefined && tmpnodes[g].size === undefined){ tmpnodes[g].value = 1; } /*if(tmpnodes[g].id !== undefined){ tmpnodes[g].id = null; }*/ tmpnodes[g].mass = 1; edge_ly = tmp_ly; } legendnodes.add(tmpnodes); } // want to add custom edges if(x.legend.edges !== undefined){ if(x.legend.edgesToDataframe){ // data in data.frame legendedges = visNetworkdataframeToD3(x.legend.edges, "edges") } else { // data in list legendedges = x.legend.edges; } // only one element if(legendedges.length === undefined){ legendedges = new Array(legendedges); } // set coordinates and options for (var edg = 0; edg < (legendedges.length); edg++){ var tmp_int = Math.floor(Math.random() * 1001); legendedges[edg].from = edg + "tmp_leg_edges_" + tmp_int + "_1"; legendedges[edg].to = edg + "tmp_leg_edges_" + tmp_int + "_2"; legendedges[edg].physics = false; legendedges[edg].smooth = false; legendedges[edg].value = undefined; if(legendedges[edg].arrows === undefined){ legendedges[edg].arrows = 'to'; } if(legendedges[edg].width === undefined){ legendedges[edg].width = 1; } tmp_ly = edge_ly + (edg+1)*step_y; if(tmp_ly === 0){ tmp_ly = 1 } if(ncol === 1){ tmp_lx = lx - mynetwork.clientWidth/3; tmp_lx2 = lx + mynetwork.clientWidth/3; } else { tmp_lx = lx; tmp_lx2 = lx + (ncol-1) * step_x; } if(tmp_lx === 0){ tmp_lx = 1 } if(tmp_lx2 === 0){ tmp_lx2 = 1 } legendnodes.add({id: edg + "tmp_leg_edges_" + tmp_int + "_1", x : tmp_lx, y : tmp_ly, size : 0.0001, hidden : false, shape : "square", mass:1}); legendnodes.add({id: edg + "tmp_leg_edges_" + tmp_int + "_2", x : tmp_lx2, y : tmp_ly, size : 0.0001, hidden : false, shape : "square", mass:1}); } } // render legend network datalegend = { nodes: legendnodes, edges: legendedges }; instance.legend = new vis.Network(document.getElementById("legend"+el.id), datalegend, optionslegend); //link network for update for re-use and update document.getElementById("legend"+el.id).network = instance.legend; } //************************* // Main Network rendering //************************* if(x.nodes){ // network nodes = new vis.DataSet(); edges = new vis.DataSet(); var tmpnodes; if(x.nodesToDataframe){ // data in data.frame tmpnodes = visNetworkdataframeToD3(x.nodes, "nodes") } else { // data in list tmpnodes = x.nodes; } // only one element if(tmpnodes.length === undefined){ tmpnodes = new Array(tmpnodes); } // update coordinates if igraph if(x.igraphlayout !== undefined){ // to improved var zoomLevel = -232.622349 / (tmpnodes.length + 91.165919) +2.516861; var igclientWidth = document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).clientWidth; var scalex = 100; var scaley = 100; // current div visibled if(igclientWidth !== 0){ var factor = igclientWidth / 1890; zoomLevel = zoomLevel/factor; var scalex = (igclientWidth / 2) * zoomLevel; var scaley = scalex; if(x.igraphlayout.type !== "square"){ scaley = (document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).clientHeight / 2) * zoomLevel; } } else { // current div not visibled.... igclientWidth = parseInt(el_id.style.width); if(igclientWidth !== 0){ var factor = igclientWidth / 1890; zoomLevel = zoomLevel/factor; var scalex = (igclientWidth / 2) * zoomLevel; var scaley = scalex; if(x.igraphlayout.type !== "square"){ scaley = (parseInt(el_id.style.height) / 2) * zoomLevel; } } } for (var nd in tmpnodes) { tmpnodes[nd].x = tmpnodes[nd].x * scalex; tmpnodes[nd].y = tmpnodes[nd].y * scaley; } } nodes.add(tmpnodes); var tmpedges; if(x.edgesToDataframe){ // data in data.frame tmpedges = visNetworkdataframeToD3(x.edges, "edges") } else { // data in list tmpedges = x.edges; } // only one element if(tmpedges !== null){ if(tmpedges.length === undefined){ tmpedges = new Array(tmpedges); } edges.add(tmpedges); } // reset tmpnodes tmpnodes = null; data = { nodes: nodes, edges: edges }; //save data for re-use and update document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).nodes = nodes; document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).edges = edges; }else if(x.dot){ data = { dot: x.dot }; }else if(x.gephi){ data = { gephi: x.gephi }; } var options = x.options; //************************* //manipulation //************************* if(x.options.manipulation.enabled){ var style = document.createElement('style'); style.type = 'text/css'; style.appendChild(document.createTextNode(x.opts_manipulation.datacss)); document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(style); var div_addnode = document.createElement('div'); div_addnode.id = 'addnode-popUp'; div_addnode.classList.add('network-popUp'); div_addnode.innerHTML = x.opts_manipulation.tab_add_node; el_id.appendChild(div_addnode); var div_editnode = document.createElement('div'); div_editnode.id = 'editnode-popUp'; div_editnode.classList.add('network-popUp'); div_editnode.innerHTML = x.opts_manipulation.tab_edit_node; el_id.appendChild(div_editnode); var div_editedge = document.createElement('div'); div_editedge.id = 'editedge-popUp'; div_editedge.classList.add('network-popUp'); div_editedge.innerHTML = x.opts_manipulation.tab_edit_edge; el_id.appendChild(div_editedge); if(x.options.manipulation.addNode === undefined){ options.manipulation.addNode = function(data, callback) { document.getElementById('addnode-operation').innerHTML = "Add Node"; for (var nodecol = 0; nodecol < x.opts_manipulation.addNodeCols.length; nodecol++){ document.getElementById('addnode-' + x.opts_manipulation.addNodeCols[nodecol]).value = data[x.opts_manipulation.addNodeCols[nodecol]]; } document.getElementById('addnode-saveButton').onclick = saveNode.bind(this, data, callback, "addNode"); document.getElementById('addnode-cancelButton').onclick = clearPopUp.bind(); document.getElementById('addnode-popUp').style.display = 'block'; }; } else if(typeof(x.options.manipulation.addNode) === typeof(true)){ if(x.options.manipulation.addNode){ options.manipulation.addNode = function(data, callback) { document.getElementById('addnode-operation').innerHTML = "Add Node"; for (var nodecol = 0; nodecol < x.opts_manipulation.addNodeCols.length; nodecol++){ document.getElementById('addnode-' + x.opts_manipulation.addNodeCols[nodecol]).value = data[x.opts_manipulation.addNodeCols[nodecol]]; } document.getElementById('addnode-saveButton').onclick = saveNode.bind(this, data, callback, "addNode"); document.getElementById('addnode-cancelButton').onclick = clearPopUp.bind(); document.getElementById('addnode-popUp').style.display = 'block'; }; } else { options.manipulation.addNode = false; } } else { options.manipulation.addNode = x.options.manipulation.addNode; } if(x.options.manipulation.editNode === undefined){ options.manipulation.editNode = function(data, callback) { var node_data = nodes.get(data.id); document.getElementById('editnode-operation').innerHTML = "Edit Node"; for (var nodecol = 0; nodecol < x.opts_manipulation.editNodeCols.length; nodecol++){ document.getElementById('editnode-' + x.opts_manipulation.editNodeCols[nodecol]).value = node_data[x.opts_manipulation.editNodeCols[nodecol]]; } document.getElementById('editnode-saveButton').onclick = saveNode.bind(this, data, callback, "editNode"); document.getElementById('editnode-cancelButton').onclick = cancelEdit.bind(this,callback); document.getElementById('editnode-popUp').style.display = 'block'; }; } else if(typeof(x.options.manipulation.editNode) === typeof(true)){ if(x.options.manipulation.editNode){ options.manipulation.editNode = function(data, callback) { var node_data = nodes.get(data.id); document.getElementById('editnode-operation').innerHTML = "Edit Node"; for (var nodecol = 0; nodecol < x.opts_manipulation.editNodeCols.length; nodecol++){ document.getElementById('editnode-' + x.opts_manipulation.editNodeCols[nodecol]).value = node_data[x.opts_manipulation.editNodeCols[nodecol]]; } document.getElementById('editnode-saveButton').onclick = saveNode.bind(this, data, callback, "editNode"); document.getElementById('editnode-cancelButton').onclick = cancelEdit.bind(this,callback); document.getElementById('editnode-popUp').style.display = 'block'; }; } else { options.manipulation.editNode = false; } } else { options.manipulation.editNode = x.options.manipulation.editNode; } if(x.options.manipulation.deleteNode === undefined){ options.manipulation.deleteNode = function(data, callback) { var r = confirm("Do you want to delete " + data.nodes.length + " node(s) and " + data.edges.length + " edges ?"); if (r === true) { deleteSubGraph(data, callback); } else { clearPopUp(); callback(null); } }; } else if(typeof(x.options.manipulation.deleteNode) === typeof(true)){ if(x.options.manipulation.deleteNode){ options.manipulation.deleteNode = function(data, callback) { var r = confirm("Do you want to delete " + data.nodes.length + " node(s) and " + data.edges.length + " edges ?"); if (r === true) { deleteSubGraph(data, callback); } else { clearPopUp(); callback(null); } }; } else { options.manipulation.deleteNode = false; } } else { options.manipulation.deleteNode = x.options.manipulation.deleteNode; } if(x.options.manipulation.deleteEdge === undefined){ options.manipulation.deleteEdge = function(data, callback) { var r = confirm("Do you want to delete " + data.edges.length + " edges ?"); if (r === true) { deleteSubGraph(data, callback); } else { clearPopUp(); callback(null); } }; } else if(typeof(x.options.manipulation.deleteEdge) === typeof(true)){ if(x.options.manipulation.deleteEdge){ options.manipulation.deleteEdge = function(data, callback) { var r = confirm("Do you want to delete " + data.edges.length + " edges ?"); if (r === true) { deleteSubGraph(data, callback); } else { clearPopUp(); callback(null); } }; } else { options.manipulation.deleteEdge = false; } } else { options.manipulation.deleteEdge = x.options.manipulation.deleteEdge; } if(x.options.manipulation.addEdge === undefined){ options.manipulation.addEdge = function(data, callback) { if (data.from == data.to) { var r = confirm("Do you want to connect the node to itself?"); if (r === true) { saveEdge(data, callback, "addEdge"); } } else { saveEdge(data, callback, "addEdge"); } }; } else if(typeof(x.options.manipulation.addEdge) === typeof(true)){ if(x.options.manipulation.addEdge){ options.manipulation.addEdge = function(data, callback) { if (data.from == data.to) { var r = confirm("Do you want to connect the node to itself?"); if (r === true) { saveEdge(data, callback, "addEdge"); } } else { saveEdge(data, callback, "addEdge"); } }; } else { options.manipulation.addEdge = false; } } else { options.manipulation.addEdge = x.options.manipulation.addEdge; } if(x.options.manipulation.editEdge === undefined){ if(x.opts_manipulation.tab_edit_edge){ options.manipulation.editEdge = {editWithoutDrag : function(data, callback) { var edge_data = edges.get(data.id); document.getElementById('editedge-operation').innerHTML = "Edit Edge"; for (var edgecol = 0; edgecol < x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols.length; edgecol++){ document.getElementById('editedge-' + x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]).value = edge_data[x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]]; } document.getElementById('editedge-saveButton').onclick = saveEdge.bind(this, data, callback, "editEdgeCols"); document.getElementById('editedge-cancelButton').onclick = cancelEdit.bind(this,callback); document.getElementById('editedge-popUp').style.display = 'block'; } } } else { options.manipulation.editEdge = function(data, callback) { if (data.from == data.to) { var r = confirm("Do you want to connect the node to itself?"); if (r === true) { saveEdge(data, callback, "editEdge"); } } else { saveEdge(data, callback, "editEdge"); } }; } } else if(typeof(x.options.manipulation.editEdge) === typeof(true)){ if(x.options.manipulation.editEdge){ if(x.opts_manipulation.tab_edit_edge){ options.manipulation.editEdge = {editWithoutDrag : function(data, callback) { var edge_data = edges.get(data.id); document.getElementById('editedge-operation').innerHTML = "Edit Edge"; for (var edgecol = 0; edgecol < x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols.length; edgecol++){ document.getElementById('editedge-' + x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]).value = edge_data[x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]]; } document.getElementById('editedge-saveButton').onclick = saveEdge.bind(this, data, callback, "editEdgeCols"); document.getElementById('editedge-cancelButton').onclick = cancelEdit.bind(this,callback); document.getElementById('editedge-popUp').style.display = 'block'; } } } else { options.manipulation.editEdge = function(data, callback) { if (data.from == data.to) { var r = confirm("Do you want to connect the node to itself?"); if (r === true) { saveEdge(data, callback, "editEdge"); } } else { saveEdge(data, callback, "editEdge"); } }; } } else { options.manipulation.editEdge = false; } } else { options.manipulation.editEdge = x.options.manipulation.editEdge; } } // create network instance.network = new vis.Network(document.getElementById("graph"+el.id), data, options); if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_initialized', true); } //************************* //add values to idselection //************************* if(el_id.idselection){ var selectList = document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+el.id) setNodeIdList(selectList, x.idselection, nodes) if (window.Shiny){ changeInput('selected', document.getElementById("nodeSelect"+el.id).value); } } //console.info(instance.network) //save data for re-use and update document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).chart = instance.network; document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).options = options; ///////// // popup ///////// // Temporary variables to hold mouse x-y pos.s var tempX = 0 var tempY = 0 // Main function to retrieve mouse x-y pos.s function getMouseXY(e) { tempX = e.clientX tempY = e.clientY // catch possible negative values in NS if (tempX < 0){tempX = 0} if (tempY < 0){tempY = 0} } document.addEventListener('mousemove', getMouseXY); //this.body.emitter.emit("showPopup",{id:this.popupObj.id,x:t.x+3,y:t.y-5})) // popup for title var popupState = false; var popupTimeout = null; var vispopup = document.createElement("div"); // disable vis.js tooltip var style = document.createElement('style'); style.type = 'text/css'; style.innerHTML = 'div.vis-tooltip {display : none}'; document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(style); var popupStyle = 'position: fixed;visibility:hidden;padding: 5px;font-family: verdana;font-size:14px;font-color:#000000;background-color: #f5f4ed;-moz-border-radius: 3px;-webkit-border-radius: 3px;border-radius: 3px;border: 1px solid #808074;box-shadow: 3px 3px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);max-width:400px;word-break: break-all' if(x.tooltipStyle !== undefined){ popupStyle = x.tooltipStyle } var popupStay = 300; if(x.tooltipStay !== undefined){ popupStay = x.tooltipStay } vispopup.setAttribute('style', popupStyle) document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).appendChild(vispopup); // add some event listeners to avoid it disappearing when the mouse if over it. vispopup.addEventListener('mouseover',function () { if (popupTimeout !== null) { clearTimeout(popupTimeout); popupTimeout = null; } }); // set the timeout when the mouse leaves it. vispopup.addEventListener('mouseout',function () { if (popupTimeout === null) { myHidePopup(100); } }); // use the popup event to show instance.network.on("showPopup", function(params) { popupState = true; myShowPopup(params); }) // use the hide event to hide it instance.network.on("hidePopup", function(params) { // avoid double firing of this event, bug in 4.2.0 if (popupState === true) { popupState = false; myHidePopup(popupStay); } }) // hiding the popup through css and a timeout function myHidePopup(delay) { popupTimeout = setTimeout(function() {vispopup.style.visibility = 'hidden';}, delay); } // showing the popup function myShowPopup(id) { // get the data from the vis.DataSet var nodeData = nodes.get([id]); var edgeData = edges.get([id]); // a node ? if(nodeData[0] !== null && nodeData[0] !== undefined){ vispopup.innerHTML = nodeData[0].title; // show and place the tooltip. vispopup.style.visibility = 'visible'; vispopup.style.top = tempY - 20 + "px"; vispopup.style.left = tempX + 5 + "px"; } else if(edgeData[0] !== null && edgeData[0] !== undefined){ // so it's perhaps a edge ? vispopup.innerHTML = edgeData[0].title; // show and place the tooltip. vispopup.style.visibility = 'visible'; vispopup.style.top = tempY - 20 + "px"; vispopup.style.left = tempX + 5 + "px"; } else { // or a cluster ? var node_cluster = instance.network.body.nodes[id] if(node_cluster !== undefined){ vispopup.innerHTML = node_cluster.options.title; // show and place the tooltip. vispopup.style.visibility = 'visible'; vispopup.style.top = tempY - 20 + "px"; vispopup.style.left = tempX + 5 + "px"; } } // for sparkline. Eval script... var any_script= vispopup.getElementsByTagName('script') for (var n = 0; n < any_script.length; n++){ if(any_script[n].getAttribute("type") === "text/javascript"){ eval(any_script[n].innerHTML); } } } //************************* // Events //************************* if(x.events !== undefined){ for (var key in x.events) { instance.network.on(key, x.events[key]); } } if(x.OnceEvents !== undefined){ for (var key in x.OnceEvents) { instance.network.once(key, x.OnceEvents[key]); } } if(x.ResetEvents !== undefined){ for (var key in x.ResetEvents) { instance.network.off(key); } } //************************* // Selected Highlight //************************* function selectedHighlight(value) { // get current nodes var allNodes = nodes.get({returnType:"Object"}); // first resetEdges resetAllEdges(edges, el_id.byselectionColor, el_id.highlightColor, instance.network); var connectedNodes = []; // get variable var sel = el_id.byselection_variable; // need to make an update? var update = !(el_id.selectActive === false && value === ""); if (value !== "") { var updateArray = []; el_id.selectActive = true; // mark all nodes as hard to read. for (var nodeId in allNodes) { var value_in = false; // unique selection if(el_id.byselection_multiple === false){ if(sel == "label"){ value_in = ((allNodes[nodeId]["label"] + "") === value) || ((allNodes[nodeId]["hiddenLabel"] + "") === value); }else if(sel == "color"){ value_in = ((allNodes[nodeId]["color"] + "") === value) || ((allNodes[nodeId]["hiddenColor"] + "") === value); }else { value_in = (allNodes[nodeId][sel] + "") === value; } }else{ // multiple selection if(sel == "label"){ var current_value = allNodes[nodeId]["label"] + ""; var value_split = current_value.split(",").map(Function.prototype.call, String.prototype.trim); var current_value2 = allNodes[nodeId]["hiddenLabel"] + ""; var value_split2 = current_value.split(",").map(Function.prototype.call, String.prototype.trim); value_in = (value_split.indexOf(value) !== -1) || (value_split2.indexOf(value) !== -1); }else if(sel == "color"){ var current_value = allNodes[nodeId]["color"] + ""; var value_split = current_value.split(",").map(Function.prototype.call, String.prototype.trim); var current_value2 = allNodes[nodeId]["hiddenColor"] + ""; var value_split2 = current_value.split(",").map(Function.prototype.call, String.prototype.trim); value_in = (value_split.indexOf(value) !== -1) || (value_split2.indexOf(value) !== -1); }else { var current_value = allNodes[nodeId][sel] + ""; var value_split = current_value.split(",").map(Function.prototype.call, String.prototype.trim); value_in = value_split.indexOf(value) !== -1; } } if(value_in === false){ // not in selection, so as hard to read nodeAsHardToRead(allNodes[nodeId], options, el_id.byselectionColor, el_id.highlightColor, instance.network, "node"); } else { // in selection, so reset if needed connectedNodes = connectedNodes.concat(allNodes[nodeId].id); resetOneNode(allNodes[nodeId], options, instance.network); } allNodes[nodeId].x = undefined; allNodes[nodeId].y = undefined; // update data if (allNodes.hasOwnProperty(nodeId) && update) { updateArray.push(allNodes[nodeId]); } } if(update){ // set some edges as hard to read var edgesHardToRead = edges.get({ fields: ['id', 'color', 'hiddenColor', 'hiddenLabel', 'label'], filter: function (item) { return (indexOf.call(connectedNodes, item.from, true) === -1) ; }, returnType :'Array' }); // all in degree nodes get their own color and their label back for (i = 0; i < edgesHardToRead.length; i++) { edgeAsHardToRead(edgesHardToRead[i], el_id.byselectionColor, el_id.highlightColor, instance.network, type = "edge") } edges.update(edgesHardToRead); nodes.update(updateArray); // select for highlight if(el_id.highlight && x.nodes && el_id.byselectionHighlight){ neighbourhoodHighlight(connectedNodes, "click", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, false); instance.network.selectNodes(connectedNodes) } } } else if (el_id.selectActive === true) { //reset nodes resetAllNodes(nodes, update, options, instance.network, false) el_id.selectActive = false } } //************************* //Highlight //************************* var is_hovered = false; var is_clicked = false; function neighbourhoodHighlight(params, action_type, algorithm, reset_selectedBy) { var nodes_in_clusters = instance.network.body.modules.clustering.clusteredNodes; var have_cluster_nodes = false; if(Object.keys(nodes_in_clusters).length > 0){ have_cluster_nodes = true; nodes_in_clusters = Object.keys(nodes_in_clusters); edges_in_clusters = Object.keys(instance.network.body.modules.clustering.clusteredEdges); } else { nodes_in_clusters = []; edges_in_clusters = []; } var selectNode; // get nodes data var allNodes = nodes.get({returnType:"Object"}); // cluster var array_cluster_id; // update var update = !(el_id.highlightActive === false && params.length === 0) | (el_id.selectActive === true && params.length === 0); if(!(action_type == "hover" && is_clicked)){ // first resetEdges resetAllEdges(edges, el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network); if (params.length > 0) { var is_cluster = instance.network.isCluster(params[0]); var selectedNode; if(is_cluster){ selectedNode = instance.network.getNodesInCluster(params[0]); } else { selectedNode = params; } var updateArray = []; if(el_id.idselection){ selectNode = document.getElementById('nodeSelect'+el.id); if(is_cluster === false){ if(x.idselection.values !== undefined){ if(indexOf.call(x.idselection.values, selectedNode[0], true) > -1){ selectNode.value = selectedNode[0]; }else{ selectNode.value = ""; } }else{ selectNode.value = selectedNode[0]; } if (window.Shiny){ changeInput('selected', selectNode.value); } } } el_id.highlightActive = true; var i,j; var degrees = el_id.degree; // mark all nodes as hard to read. for (var nodeId in instance.network.body.nodes) { if(instance.network.isCluster(nodeId)){ nodeAsHardToRead(instance.network.body.nodes[nodeId], options, el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network, "cluster"); }else { var tmp_node = allNodes[nodeId]; if(tmp_node !== undefined){ nodeAsHardToRead(tmp_node, options, el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network, "node"); tmp_node.x = undefined; tmp_node.y = undefined; } } } if(algorithm === "all"){ var connectedNodes; if(degrees > 0){ connectedNodes = []; for (j = 0; j < selectedNode.length; j++) { connectedNodes = connectedNodes.concat(instance.network.getConnectedNodes(selectedNode[j], true)); } connectedNodes = uniqueArray(connectedNodes, true, instance.network); }else{ connectedNodes = selectedNode; } var allConnectedNodes = []; // get the nodes to color if(degrees >= 2){ for (i = 2; i <= degrees; i++) { var previous_connectedNodes = connectedNodes; var currentlength = connectedNodes.length; for (j = 0; j < currentlength; j++) { connectedNodes = uniqueArray(connectedNodes.concat(instance.network.getConnectedNodes(connectedNodes[j])), true, instance.network); } if (connectedNodes.length === previous_connectedNodes.length) { break; } } } // nodes to just label for (j = 0; j < connectedNodes.length; j++) { allConnectedNodes = allConnectedNodes.concat(instance.network.getConnectedNodes(connectedNodes[j])); } allConnectedNodes = uniqueArray(allConnectedNodes, true, instance.network); if(el_id.highlightLabelOnly === true){ // all higher degree nodes get a different color and their label back array_cluster_id = []; for (i = 0; i < allConnectedNodes.length; i++) { if (allNodes[allConnectedNodes[i]].hiddenLabel !== undefined) { allNodes[allConnectedNodes[i]].label = allNodes[allConnectedNodes[i]].hiddenLabel; allNodes[allConnectedNodes[i]].hiddenLabel = undefined; if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(nodes_in_clusters, allConnectedNodes[i], true) > -1){ array_cluster_id = array_cluster_id.concat(instance.network.clustering.findNode(allConnectedNodes[i])[0]); } } } } if(array_cluster_id.length > 0){ array_cluster_id = uniqueArray(array_cluster_id, false, instance.network); for (i = 0; i < array_cluster_id.length; i++) { instance.network.body.nodes[array_cluster_id[i]].setOptions({label : instance.network.body.nodes[array_cluster_id[i]].options.hiddenLabel, hiddenLabel:undefined}) } } } // all in degree nodes get their own color and their label back + main nodes connectedNodes = connectedNodes.concat(selectedNode); if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_highlight_color_id', uniqueShiny(connectedNodes)); } if(el_id.highlightLabelOnly === true){ if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_highlight_label_id', allConnectedNodes.filter(function(x){ return !connectedNodes.includes(x)})); } } array_cluster_id = []; for (i = 0; i < connectedNodes.length; i++) { resetOneNode(allNodes[connectedNodes[i]], options, instance.network); if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(nodes_in_clusters, connectedNodes[i], true) > -1){ array_cluster_id = array_cluster_id.concat(instance.network.clustering.findNode(connectedNodes[i])[0]); } } } if(array_cluster_id.length > 0){ array_cluster_id = uniqueArray(array_cluster_id, false, instance.network); for (i = 0; i < array_cluster_id.length; i++) { resetOneCluster(instance.network.body.nodes[array_cluster_id[i]], options, instance.network); } } // set some edges as hard to read var edgesHardToRead = edges.get({ fields: ['id', 'color', 'hiddenColor', 'hiddenLabel', 'label'], filter: function (item) { return ((indexOf.call(connectedNodes, item.from, true) === -1)) ; }, returnType :'Array' }); // all in degree nodes get their own color and their label back array_cluster_id = []; var tmp_cluster_id; for (i = 0; i < edgesHardToRead.length; i++) { edgeAsHardToRead(edgesHardToRead[i], el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network, type = "edge") if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(edges_in_clusters, edgesHardToRead[i].id, true) > -1){ tmp_cluster_id = instance.network.clustering.getClusteredEdges(edgesHardToRead[i].id); if(tmp_cluster_id.length > 1){ array_cluster_id = array_cluster_id.concat(tmp_cluster_id[0]); } } } } if(array_cluster_id.length > 0){ array_cluster_id = uniqueArray(array_cluster_id, false, instance.network); for (i = 0; i < array_cluster_id.length; i++) { edgeAsHardToRead(instance.network.body.edges[array_cluster_id[i]].options, el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network, type = "cluster") } } edges.update(edgesHardToRead); } else if(algorithm === "hierarchical"){ var degree_from = degrees.from; var degree_to = degrees.to; degrees = Math.max(degree_from, degree_to); var allConnectedNodes = []; var currentConnectedFromNodes = []; var currentConnectedToNodes = []; var connectedFromNodes = []; var connectedToNodes = []; if(degree_from > 0){ connectedFromNodes = edges.get({ fields: ['from'], filter: function (item) { return ((indexOf.call(selectedNode, item.to, true) !== -1)) ; }, returnType :'Array' }); } if(degree_to > 0){ connectedToNodes = edges.get({ fields: ['to'], filter: function (item) { return ((indexOf.call(selectedNode, item.from, true) !== -1)) ; }, returnType :'Array' }); } for (j = 0; j < connectedFromNodes.length; j++) { allConnectedNodes = allConnectedNodes.concat(connectedFromNodes[j].from); currentConnectedFromNodes = currentConnectedFromNodes.concat(connectedFromNodes[j].from); } for (j = 0; j < connectedToNodes.length; j++) { allConnectedNodes = allConnectedNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to); currentConnectedToNodes = currentConnectedToNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to); } var go_from; var go_to; if(degrees > 1){ for (i = 2; i <= degrees; i++) { go_from = false; go_to = false; if(currentConnectedFromNodes.length > 0 && i <= degree_from){ connectedFromNodes = edges.get({ fields: ['from'], filter: function (item) { return indexOf.call(currentConnectedFromNodes, item.to, true) > -1; }, returnType :'Array' }); go_from = true; } if(currentConnectedToNodes.length > 0 && i <= degree_to){ connectedToNodes = edges.get({ fields: ['to'], filter: function (item) { return indexOf.call(currentConnectedToNodes, item.from, true) > -1; }, returnType :'Array' }); go_to = true; } if(go_from === true){ currentConnectedFromNodes = []; for (j = 0; j < connectedFromNodes.length; j++) { allConnectedNodes = allConnectedNodes.concat(connectedFromNodes[j].from); currentConnectedFromNodes = currentConnectedFromNodes.concat(connectedFromNodes[j].from); } } if(go_to === true){ currentConnectedToNodes = []; for (j = 0; j < connectedToNodes.length; j++) { allConnectedNodes = allConnectedNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to); currentConnectedToNodes = currentConnectedToNodes.concat(connectedToNodes[j].to); } } if (go_from === false && go_to === false) { break;} } } allConnectedNodes = uniqueArray(allConnectedNodes, true, instance.network).concat(selectedNode); var nodesWithLabel = []; if(el_id.highlightLabelOnly === true){ if(degrees > 0){ // nodes to just label for (j = 0; j < currentConnectedToNodes.length; j++) { nodesWithLabel = nodesWithLabel.concat(instance.network.getConnectedNodes(currentConnectedToNodes[j])); } for (j = 0; j < currentConnectedFromNodes.length; j++) { nodesWithLabel = nodesWithLabel.concat(instance.network.getConnectedNodes(currentConnectedFromNodes[j])); } nodesWithLabel = uniqueArray(nodesWithLabel, true, instance.network); } else{ nodesWithLabel = currentConnectedToNodes; nodesWithLabel = nodesWithLabel.concat(currentConnectedFromNodes); nodesWithLabel = uniqueArray(nodesWithLabel, true, instance.network); } } // all higher degree nodes get a different color and their label back array_cluster_id = []; for (i = 0; i < nodesWithLabel.length; i++) { if (allNodes[nodesWithLabel[i]].hiddenLabel !== undefined) { allNodes[nodesWithLabel[i]].label = allNodes[nodesWithLabel[i]].hiddenLabel; allNodes[nodesWithLabel[i]].hiddenLabel = undefined; if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(nodes_in_clusters, nodesWithLabel[i], true) > -1){ array_cluster_id = array_cluster_id.concat(instance.network.clustering.findNode(nodesWithLabel[i])[0]); } } } } if(array_cluster_id.length > 0){ array_cluster_id = uniqueArray(array_cluster_id, false, instance.network); for (i = 0; i < array_cluster_id.length; i++) { instance.network.body.nodes[array_cluster_id[i]].setOptions({label : instance.network.body.nodes[array_cluster_id[i]].options.hiddenLabel, hiddenLabel:undefined}) } } // all in degree nodes get their own color and their label back array_cluster_id = []; for (i = 0; i < allConnectedNodes.length; i++) { resetOneNode(allNodes[allConnectedNodes[i]], options, instance.network); if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(nodes_in_clusters, allConnectedNodes[i], true) > -1){ array_cluster_id = array_cluster_id.concat(instance.network.clustering.findNode(allConnectedNodes[i])[0]); } } } if(array_cluster_id.length > 0){ array_cluster_id = uniqueArray(array_cluster_id, false, instance.network); for (i = 0; i < array_cluster_id.length; i++) { resetOneCluster(instance.network.body.nodes[array_cluster_id[i]], options, instance.network); } } if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_highlight_color_id', uniqueShiny(allConnectedNodes)); } if(el_id.highlightLabelOnly === true){ if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_highlight_label_id', nodesWithLabel.filter(function(x) {return !allConnectedNodes.includes(x)})); } } // set some edges as hard to read var edgesHardToRead = edges.get({ fields: ['id', 'color', 'hiddenColor', 'hiddenLabel', 'label'], filter: function (item) { return ((indexOf.call(allConnectedNodes, item.from, true) === -1) || (indexOf.call(allConnectedNodes, item.to, true) === -1)) ; }, returnType :'Array' }); array_cluster_id = []; for (i = 0; i < edgesHardToRead.length; i++) { edgeAsHardToRead(edgesHardToRead[i], el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network, type = "edge") if(have_cluster_nodes){ if(indexOf.call(edges_in_clusters, edgesHardToRead[i].id, true) > -1){ var tmp_cluster_id = instance.network.clustering.getClusteredEdges(edgesHardToRead[i].id); if(tmp_cluster_id.length > 1){ array_cluster_id = array_cluster_id.concat(tmp_cluster_id[0]); } } } } if(array_cluster_id.length > 0){ array_cluster_id = uniqueArray(array_cluster_id, false, instance.network); for (i = 0; i < array_cluster_id.length; i++) { edgeAsHardToRead(instance.network.body.edges[array_cluster_id[i]].options, el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network, type = "cluster"); } } edges.update(edgesHardToRead); } if(update){ if(!(action_type == "hover")){ is_clicked = true; } // transform the object into an array var updateArray = []; for (nodeId in allNodes) { if (allNodes.hasOwnProperty(nodeId)) { updateArray.push(allNodes[nodeId]); } } nodes.update(updateArray); }else{ is_clicked = false; } } else if (el_id.highlightActive === true | el_id.selectActive === true) { // reset nodeSelect list if actived if(el_id.idselection){ resetList("nodeSelect", el.id, 'selected'); } //reset nodes resetAllNodes(nodes, update, options, instance.network, false) el_id.highlightActive = false; is_clicked = false; if (window.Shiny){ Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_highlight_label_id', null) Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_highlight_color_id', null) } } } // reset selectedBy list if actived if(el_id.byselection && reset_selectedBy){ resetList("selectedBy", el.id, 'selectedBy'); } } function onClickIDSelection(selectedItems) { var selectNode; if(el_id.idselection){ if (selectedItems.nodes.length !== 0) { selectNode = document.getElementById('nodeSelect'+el.id); if(x.idselection.values !== undefined){ if(indexOf.call(x.idselection.values, selectedItems.nodes[0], true) > -1){ selectNode.value = selectedItems.nodes; }else{ selectNode.value = ""; } }else{ selectNode.value = selectedItems.nodes; } if (window.Shiny){ changeInput('selected', selectNode.value); } }else{ resetList("nodeSelect", el.id, 'selected'); } } if(el_id.byselection){ // reset selectedBy list if actived if (selectedItems.nodes.length === 0) { resetList("selectedBy", el.id, 'selectedBy'); selectedHighlight(""); } } } // shared click function (selectedNodes) document.getElementById("graph"+el.id).myclick = function(params){ if(el_id.highlight && x.nodes){ neighbourhoodHighlight(params.nodes, "click", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, true); }else if((el_id.idselection || el_id.byselection) && x.nodes){ onClickIDSelection(params) } }; // Set event in relation with highlightNearest instance.network.on("click", function(params){ if(el_id.highlight && x.nodes){ neighbourhoodHighlight(params.nodes, "click", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, true); }else if((el_id.idselection || el_id.byselection) && x.nodes){ onClickIDSelection(params) } }); instance.network.on("hoverNode", function(params){ if(el_id.hoverNearest && x.nodes){ neighbourhoodHighlight([params.node], "hover", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, true); } }); instance.network.on("blurNode", function(params){ if(el_id.hoverNearest && x.nodes){ neighbourhoodHighlight([], "hover", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, true); } }); //************************* //collapse //************************* instance.network.on("doubleClick", function(params){ if(el_id.collapse){ collapsedNetwork(params.nodes, el_id.collapseFit, el_id.collapseResetHighlight, el_id.clusterOptions, el_id.collapseLabelSuffix, el_id.tree, instance.network, el.id) } }); if(el_id.collapse){ instance.network.on("doubleClick", networkOpenCluster); } //************************* //footer //************************* var div_footer = document.createElement('div'); div_footer.id = "footer"+el.id; div_footer.setAttribute('style', 'font-family:Georgia, Times New Roman, Times, serif;font-size:12px;text-align:center;background-color: inherit;'); div_footer.style.display = 'none'; document.getElementById("graph" + el.id).appendChild(div_footer); if(x.footer !== null){ div_footer.innerHTML = x.footer.text; div_footer.setAttribute('style', x.footer.style + ';background-color: inherit;'); div_footer.style.display = 'block'; } //************************* // export //************************* if(x.export !== undefined){ var downloaddiv = document.createElement('div'); downloaddiv.setAttribute('style', 'float:right; width:100%;background-color: inherit;'); var downloadbutton = document.createElement("button"); downloadbutton.setAttribute('style', x.export.css); downloadbutton.style.position = "relative"; downloadbutton.id = "download"+el.id; downloadbutton.appendChild(document.createTextNode(x.export.label)); downloaddiv.appendChild(downloadbutton); var hr = document.createElement("hr"); hr.setAttribute('style', 'height:5px; visibility:hidden; margin-bottom:-1px;'); downloaddiv.appendChild(hr); document.getElementById("maindiv"+el.id).appendChild(downloaddiv); document.getElementById("download"+el.id).onclick = function() { // height control for export var addHeightExport = document.getElementById("graph" + el.id).offsetHeight + idList.offsetHeight + byList.offsetHeight + downloaddiv.offsetHeight; if(div_title.style.display !== 'none'){ addHeightExport = addHeightExport + div_title.offsetHeight; } if(div_subtitle.style.display !== 'none'){ addHeightExport = addHeightExport + div_subtitle.offsetHeight; } if(div_footer.style.display !== 'none'){ addHeightExport = addHeightExport + div_footer.offsetHeight; } else { addHeightExport = addHeightExport + 15; } downloadbutton.style.display = 'none'; var export_background = x.export.background; if(x.background !== "transparent" && x.background !== "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)"){ export_background = x.background } if(x.export.type !== "pdf"){ html2canvas(el_id, { background: export_background, height : addHeightExport, onrendered: function(canvas) { canvas.toBlobHD(function(blob) { saveAs(blob, x.export.name); }, "image/"+x.export.type); } }); } else { html2canvas(el_id, { background: export_background, height : addHeightExport, onrendered: function(canvas) { var myImage = canvas.toDataURL("image/png", 1.0); //var imgWidth = (canvas.width * 25.4) / 24; //var imgHeight = (canvas.height * 25.4) / 24; var table = new jsPDF('l', 'pt', [canvas.width, canvas.height]); table.addImage(myImage, 'JPEG', 0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height); table.save(x.export.name); } }); } downloadbutton.style.display = 'block'; }; } //************************* // dataManipulation //************************* function clearPopUp() { if(x.opts_manipulation.tab_add_node){ document.getElementById('addnode-saveButton').onclick = null; document.getElementById('addnode-cancelButton').onclick = null; document.getElementById('addnode-popUp').style.display = 'none'; } if(x.opts_manipulation.tab_edit_node){ document.getElementById('editnode-saveButton').onclick = null; document.getElementById('editnode-cancelButton').onclick = null; document.getElementById('editnode-popUp').style.display = 'none'; } if(x.opts_manipulation.tab_edit_edge){ document.getElementById('editedge-saveButton').onclick = null; document.getElementById('editedge-cancelButton').onclick = null; document.getElementById('editedge-popUp').style.display = 'none'; } } function saveNode(data, callback, cmd) { var iname; var prediv; if(cmd === "addNode"){ iname = "addNodeCols"; prediv = 'addnode-'; } else { iname = "editNodeCols"; prediv = 'editnode-'; } var obj = {id : data.id} for (var nodecol = 0; nodecol < x.opts_manipulation[iname].length; nodecol++){ var add_node_val = document.getElementById(prediv + x.opts_manipulation[iname][nodecol]).value; var add_node_type = document.getElementById(prediv + x.opts_manipulation[iname][nodecol]).type; if(add_node_type && add_node_type === "number"){ add_node_val = parseFloat(add_node_val) } if(add_node_val !== "undefined"){ obj[x.opts_manipulation[iname][nodecol]] = add_node_val } } var update_obj = clone(obj); update_obj.x = data.x; update_obj.y = data.y; nodes.update(update_obj); if (window.Shiny){ obj.cmd = cmd; Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_graphChange', obj); } clearPopUp(); callback(null); } function saveEdge(data, callback, cmd) { if(cmd === "editEdge"){ callback(data); //must be first called for egde id ! if (window.Shiny){ var obj = {cmd: cmd, id: data.id, from: data.from, to: data.to}; Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_graphChange', obj); } } else if(cmd === "addEdge"){ callback(data); //must be first called for egde id ! if (window.Shiny){ var obj = {cmd: cmd, id: data.id, from: data.from, to: data.to}; Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_graphChange', obj); } } else if(cmd === "editEdgeCols"){ for (var edgecol = 0; edgecol < x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols.length; edgecol++){ var add_edge_val = document.getElementById("editedge-" + x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]).value; var add_edge_type = document.getElementById("editedge-" + x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]).type; if(add_edge_type && add_edge_type === "number"){ add_edge_val = parseFloat(add_edge_val) } if(add_edge_val !== "undefined"){ data[x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]] = add_edge_val } } if (window.Shiny){ var obj = {cmd: "editEdge", id : data.id} for (var edgecol = 0; edgecol < x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols.length; edgecol++){ if(data[x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]] !== "undefined"){ obj[x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]] = data[x.opts_manipulation.editEdgeCols[edgecol]]; } } Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_graphChange', obj); } callback(data); clearPopUp(); } } function deleteSubGraph(data, callback) { if (window.Shiny){ var obj = {cmd: "deleteElements", nodes: data.nodes, edges: data.edges} Shiny.onInputChange(el.id + '_graphChange', obj); } callback(data); } function cancelEdit(callback) { clearPopUp(); callback(null); } //************************* // CLUSTERING //************************* if(x.clusteringGroup || x.clusteringColor || x.clusteringHubsize || x.clusteringConnection){ var clusterbutton = document.createElement("input"); clusterbutton.id = "backbtn"+el.id; clusterbutton.setAttribute('type', 'button'); clusterbutton.setAttribute('value', 'Reinitialize clustering'); clusterbutton.setAttribute('style', 'background-color:#FFFFFF;border: none'); el_id.appendChild(clusterbutton); clusterbutton.onclick = function(){ // reset some parameters / data before if (el_id.selectActive === true | el_id.highlightActive === true) { //reset nodes neighbourhoodHighlight([], "click", el_id.highlightAlgorithm, true); if (el_id.selectActive === true){ el_id.selectActive = false; resetList('selectedBy',el.id, 'selectedBy'); } if (el_id.highlightActive === true){ el_id.highlightActive = false; resetList('nodeSelect', el.id, 'selected'); } } //instance.network.setData(data); if(x.clusteringColor){ clusterByColor(); } if(x.clusteringGroup){ clusterByGroup(x.clusteringGroup.groups); } if(x.clusteringHubsize){ clusterByHubsize(); } if(x.clusteringConnection){ clusterByConnection(); } instance.network.fit(); } } if(x.clusteringGroup || x.clusteringColor || x.clusteringOutliers || x.clusteringHubsize || x.clusteringConnection){ // if we click on a node, we want to open it up! instance.network.on("doubleClick", function (params){ if (params.nodes.length === 1) { if (instance.network.isCluster(params.nodes[0]) === true) { is_clicked = false; instance.network.openCluster(params.nodes[0], {releaseFunction : function(clusterPosition, containedNodesPositions) { return containedNodesPositions; }}); // must be better... resetAllEdges(edges, el_id.highlightColor, el_id.byselectionColor, instance.network); resetAllNodes(nodes, true, options, instance.network, true); } else { if(x.clusteringGroup){ var array_group = nodes.get({ fields: ['group'], filter: function (item) { return item.id === params.nodes[0] ; }, returnType :'Array' }); clusterByGroup([array_group[0].group]); } } } }); } //************************* //clustering Connection //************************* if(x.clusteringConnection){ function clusterByConnection() { for (var i = 0; i < x.clusteringConnection.nodes.length; i++) { instance.network.clusterByConnection(x.clusteringConnection.nodes[i]) } } clusterByConnection(); } //************************* //clustering hubsize //************************* if(x.clusteringHubsize){ function clusterByHubsize() { var clusterOptionsByData = { processProperties: function(clusterOptions, childNodes) { var cluster_level = 9999999 for (var i = 0; i < childNodes.length; i++) { //totalMass += childNodes[i].mass; if(childNodes[i].level){ cluster_level = Math.min(cluster_level, childNodes[i].level) } if(i === 0){ //clusterOptions.shape = childNodes[i].shape; clusterOptions.color = childNodes[i].color.background; }else{ //if(childNodes[i].shape !== clusterOptions.shape){ //clusterOptions.shape = 'database'; //} if(childNodes[i].color.background !== clusterOptions.color){ clusterOptions.color = 'grey'; } } } clusterOptions.label = "[" + childNodes.length + "]"; if(cluster_level !== 9999999){ clusterOptions.level = cluster_level } return clusterOptions; }, clusterNodeProperties: {borderWidth:3, shape:'box', font:{size:30}} } if(x.clusteringHubsize.size > 0){ instance.network.clusterByHubsize(x.clusteringHubsize.size, clusterOptionsByData); }else{ instance.network.clusterByHubsize(undefined, clusterOptionsByData); } } clusterByHubsize(); } if(x.clusteringColor){ //************************* //clustering color //************************* function clusterByColor() { var colors = x.clusteringColor.colors var clusterOptionsByData; for (var i = 0; i < colors.length; i++) { var color = colors[i]; var sh = x.clusteringColor.shape[i]; var force = x.clusteringColor.force[i]; clusterOptionsByData = { joinCondition: function (childOptions) { return childOptions.color.background == color; // the color is fully defined in the node. }, processProperties: function (clusterOptions, childNodes, childEdges) { var totalMass = 0; var cluster_level = 9999999; for (var i = 0; i < childNodes.length; i++) { totalMass += childNodes[i].mass; if(childNodes[i].level){ cluster_level = Math.min(cluster_level, childNodes[i].level) } if(force === false){ if(i === 0){ clusterOptions.shape = childNodes[i].shape; }else{ if(childNodes[i].shape !== clusterOptions.shape){ clusterOptions.shape = sh; } } } else { clusterOptions.shape = sh; } } clusterOptions.value = totalMass; if(cluster_level !== 9999999){ clusterOptions.level = cluster_level } return clusterOptions; }, clusterNodeProperties: {id: 'cluster:' + color, borderWidth: 3, color:color, label: x.clusteringColor.label + color} } instance.network.cluster(clusterOptionsByData); } } clusterByColor(); } //************************* //clustering groups //************************* if(x.clusteringGroup){ function clusterByGroup(groups) { var clusterOptionsByData; for (var i = 0; i < groups.length; i++) { var group = groups[i]; var j = x.clusteringGroup.groups.indexOf(group); if(j !== -1) { var col = x.clusteringGroup.color[j]; var sh = x.clusteringGroup.shape[j]; var force = x.clusteringGroup.force[j]; var sc_size = x.clusteringGroup.scale_size[j]; clusterOptionsByData = { joinCondition: function (childOptions) { return childOptions.group == group; // }, processProperties: function (clusterOptions, childNodes, childEdges) { var totalMass = 0; var cluster_level = 9999999; for (var i = 0; i < childNodes.length; i++) { totalMass += childNodes[i].mass; if(childNodes[i].level){ cluster_level = Math.min(cluster_level, childNodes[i].level) } if(force === false){ if(i === 0){ clusterOptions.shape = childNodes[i].shape; clusterOptions.color = childNodes[i].color.background; }else{ if(childNodes[i].shape !== clusterOptions.shape){ clusterOptions.shape = sh; } if(childNodes[i].color.background !== clusterOptions.color){ clusterOptions.color = col; } } } else { clusterOptions.shape = sh; clusterOptions.color = col; } } if(sc_size){ clusterOptions.value = totalMass; } if(cluster_level !== 9999999){ clusterOptions.level = cluster_level } return clusterOptions; }, clusterNodeProperties: {id: 'cluster:' + group, borderWidth: 3, label:x.clusteringGroup.label + group} } instance.network.cluster(clusterOptionsByData); } } } clusterByGroup(x.clusteringGroup.groups); } //************************* //clustering by zoom //************************* if(x.clusteringOutliers){ clusterFactor = x.clusteringOutliers.clusterFactor; // set the first initial zoom level instance.network.on('initRedraw', function() { if (lastClusterZoomLevel === 0) { lastClusterZoomLevel = instance.network.getScale(); } }); // we use the zoom event for our clustering instance.network.on('zoom', function (params) { if(ctrlwait === 0){ if (params.direction == '-') { if (params.scale < lastClusterZoomLevel*clusterFactor) { makeClusters(params.scale); lastClusterZoomLevel = params.scale; } } else { openClusters(params.scale); } } }); } // make the clusters function makeClusters(scale) { ctrlwait = 1; var clusterOptionsByData = { processProperties: function (clusterOptions, childNodes) { clusterIndex = clusterIndex + 1; var childrenCount = 0; var cluster_level = 9999999; for (var i = 0; i < childNodes.length; i++) { childrenCount += childNodes[i].childrenCount || 1; if(childNodes[i].level){ cluster_level = Math.min(cluster_level, childNodes[i].level) } } clusterOptions.childrenCount = childrenCount; clusterOptions.label = "# " + childrenCount + ""; clusterOptions.font = {size: childrenCount*5+30} clusterOptions.id = 'cluster:' + clusterIndex; clusters.push({id:'cluster:' + clusterIndex, scale:scale}); if(cluster_level !== 9999999){ clusterOptions.level = cluster_level } return clusterOptions; }, clusterNodeProperties: {borderWidth: 3, shape: 'database', font: {size: 30}} } instance.network.clusterOutliers(clusterOptionsByData); if (x.clusteringOutliers.stabilize) { instance.network.stabilize(); }; ctrlwait = 0; } // open them back up! function openClusters(scale) { ctrlwait = 1; var newClusters = []; var declustered = false; for (var i = 0; i < clusters.length; i++) { if (clusters[i].scale < scale) { instance.network.openCluster(clusters[i].id); lastClusterZoomLevel = scale; declustered = true; } else { newClusters.push(clusters[i]) } } clusters = newClusters; if (x.clusteringOutliers.stabilize) { instance.network.stabilize(); }; ctrlwait = 0; } //****************** // init selection //****************** if(el_id.idselection && x.nodes && x.idselection.selected !== undefined){ onIdChange(''+ x.idselection.selected, true); } if(el_id.byselection && x.nodes && x.byselection.selected !== undefined){ onByChange(x.byselection.selected); selectNode = document.getElementById('selectedBy'+el.id); selectNode.value = x.byselection.selected; } // try to fix icons loading css bug... function iconsRedraw() { setTimeout(function(){ if(instance.network) instance.network.redraw(); if(instance.legend) instance.legend.redraw(); }, 250); }; if(x.iconsRedraw !== undefined){ if(x.iconsRedraw){ iconsRedraw(); instance.network.once("stabilized", function(){iconsRedraw();}) } } }, resize: function(el, width, height, instance) { if(instance.network) instance.network.fit(); if(instance.legend) instance.legend.fit(); } }); </script> <p></p> <div id="htmlwidget_container"> <div id="htmlwidget-eb2fbf8c1c521f5e8c6e" style="width: 600px; height: 600px;" class="visNetwork html-widget "></div> </div> <script type="application/json" data-for="htmlwidget-eb2fbf8c1c521f5e8c6e">{"x":{"nodes":{"id":["ASIS","Australia","BioVacc-19","Birger Sørensen","Bob Gallo","Boris Johnson","Brexit","Briefings for Brexit","Charles Moore","CIA","CIRO","Covid Hunters","CTU-J","Daily Telegraph","Dominic Cummings","Efraim Halevy","Ex-Foreign Office official","Gus Dalgleish","GWPF","Gwythian Prins","Immunor AS","Israel","Japan","John Constable","Leave Means Leave","MI6","Michael Gove","Michael Shamberg","Mossad","Nature Medicine","Nick Warner","Porton Down","Richard Dearlove","Shigenobu Fukumoto","Springer Nature","UK","UKIP","USA","Vote Leave","Weizmann Institute of Science","White House"],"type":["intelligence","country","healthcare","person","person","person","campaign group","campaign group","person","intelligence","intelligence","group","intelligence","media","person","person","intelligence","person","think tank","person","healthcare","country","country","person","campaign group","intelligence","person","movie","intelligence","journal","person","military","person","person","building","country","party","country","campaign group","academia","parliament"],"desc":["The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) is Australia's foreign intelligence agency.","Australia","BioVacc-19 was a candidate vaccine for Covid-19 developed by Birger Sørensen and others.","Birger Sørensen is a Norwegian virologist.","Bob Gallo is an American biomedical researcher.","Boris Johnson was Prime Minister from 2019 – 2022.","The Brexit campaign.","Briefings for Brexit (later renamed \"Briefings for Britain\") produces pro-Brexit expert commentary.","Charles Moore is a journalist and former editor of the Daily Telegraph.","The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the USA's foreign intelligence agency.","The Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) is a Japanese intelligence agency.","In his movie proposal for a Hollywood producer, Gwythian Prins called the group promoting BioVacc-19 the \"Covid Hunters\".","The Counter-Terrorism Unit Japan (CTU-J) is a Japanese intelligence agency.","The Daily Telegraph is a conservative daily broadsheet newspaper.","Dominic Cummings was Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister.","Efraim Halevy was Director of Mossad from 1998 – 2002.","An unnamed ex-Foreign Office official.","Professor Angus (\"Gus\") Dalgleish is an oncologist and former UKIP parliamentary candidate.","The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) is a privately funded climate change denial group.","Gwythian Prins is a retired academic historian.","Immunor AS is a small Oslo pharma company.","Israel","Japan","John Constable is an energy policy lobbyist.","Leave Means Leave was a pro-Brexit campaign group set up after the 2016 referendum.","The Secret Intelligence Service (known as \"MI6\") is the UK's foreign intelligence agency.","Michael Gove was Minister for the Cabinet Office in 2020.","Michael Shamberg is a Hollywood producer best known for his 2011 film, <i>Contagion<\/i>.","Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel.","Nature Medicine is a peer-reviewed scientific journal.","Nick Warner was head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service from 2009 – 2017.","Porton Down is the site of the UK's bio-warfare defence centre.","Sir Richard Dearlove was head of MI6 from 1999 – 2004.","Shigenobu Fukumoto is the Director General of Japan's Counter-Terrorism Unit.","Springer Nature is an academic publishing company.","UK","The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) is a Eurosceptic right-wing populist party.","USA","Vote Leave was the official pro-Brexit campaign group during the 2016 referendum.","The Weizmann Institute of Science is a research institute in Israel.","White House"],"icon_code":["f21b",null,"f0f8","f007","f007","f007","f0a1","f0a1","f007","f21b","f21b","f0c0","f21b","f1ea","f007","f007","f21b","f007","f0a1","f007","f0f8",null,null,"f007","f0a1","f21b","f007","f008","f21b","f02d","f007","f024","f007","f007","f1ad",null,"f0c0",null,"f0a1","f19d","f19c"],"icon.size":[30,30,30,40,30,40,40,30,40,30,30,75,30,40,40,30,30,50,30,50,30,30,30,50,30,30,40,30,30,50,30,30,50,30,50,30,30,30,30,30,30],"shape":["icon","image","icon","circularImage","icon","circularImage","image","icon","circularImage","icon","icon","icon","icon","icon","circularImage","icon","icon","circularImage","icon","circularImage","icon","image","image","circularImage","icon","icon","circularImage","icon","icon","icon","icon","icon","circularImage","icon","icon","image","icon","image","icon","icon","icon"],"image":[null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/australia-min.jpeg",null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/birger_sørensen-min.jpeg",null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/boris_johnson-min.jpeg","https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/brexit-min.jpeg",null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/charles_moore-min.jpeg",null,null,null,null,null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/dominic_cummings-min.jpeg",null,null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/gus_dalgleish-min.jpeg",null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/gwythian_prins-min.jpeg",null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/israel-min.jpeg","https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/japan-min.jpeg","https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/john_constable-min.jpeg",null,null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/michael_gove-min.jpeg",null,null,null,null,null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/richard_dearlove-min.jpeg",null,null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/uk-min.jpeg",null,"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sophieehill/dark-ullen/main/usa-min.jpeg",null,null,null],"size":[30,30,30,40,30,40,40,30,40,30,30,75,30,40,40,30,30,50,30,50,30,30,30,50,30,30,40,30,30,50,30,30,50,30,50,30,30,30,30,30,30],"icon.code":["f21b",null,"f0f8",null,"f007",null,null,"f0a1",null,"f21b","f21b","f0c0","f21b","f1ea",null,"f007","f21b",null,"f0a1",null,"f0f8",null,null,null,"f0a1","f21b",null,"f008","f21b","f02d","f007","f024",null,"f007","f1ad",null,"f0c0",null,"f0a1","f19d","f19c"],"icon.color":["steelblue",null,"steelblue",null,"steelblue",null,null,"steelblue",null,"steelblue","steelblue","steelblue","steelblue","steelblue",null,"steelblue","steelblue",null,"steelblue",null,"steelblue",null,null,null,"steelblue","steelblue",null,"steelblue","steelblue","steelblue","steelblue","steelblue",null,"steelblue","steelblue",null,"steelblue",null,"steelblue","steelblue","steelblue"],"icon.face":["FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome","FontAwesome"],"borderWidth":[0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0],"borderColor":["black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black","black"],"label":["ASIS","Australia","BioVacc-19","Birger Sørensen","Bob Gallo","Boris Johnson","Brexit","Briefings for Brexit","Charles Moore","CIA","CIRO","Covid Hunters","CTU-J","Daily Telegraph","Dominic Cummings","Efraim Halevy","Ex-Foreign Office official","Gus Dalgleish","GWPF","Gwythian Prins","Immunor AS","Israel","Japan","John Constable","Leave Means Leave","MI6","Michael Gove","Michael Shamberg","Mossad","Nature Medicine","Nick Warner","Porton Down","Richard Dearlove","Shigenobu Fukumoto","Springer Nature","UK","UKIP","USA","Vote Leave","Weizmann Institute of Science","White House"],"title":["<p>The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) is Australia's foreign intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>Australia<\/p>","<p>BioVacc-19 was a candidate vaccine for Covid-19 developed by Birger Sørensen and others.<\/p>","<p>Birger Sørensen is a Norwegian virologist.<\/p>","<p>Bob Gallo is an American biomedical researcher.<\/p>","<p>Boris Johnson was Prime Minister from 2019 – 2022.<\/p>","<p>The Brexit campaign.<\/p>","<p>Briefings for Brexit (later renamed \"Briefings for Britain\") produces pro-Brexit expert commentary.<\/p>","<p>Charles Moore is a journalist and former editor of the Daily Telegraph.<\/p>","<p>The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the USA's foreign intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>The Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) is a Japanese intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>In his movie proposal for a Hollywood producer, Gwythian Prins called the group promoting BioVacc-19 the \"Covid Hunters\".<\/p>","<p>The Counter-Terrorism Unit Japan (CTU-J) is a Japanese intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>The Daily Telegraph is a conservative daily broadsheet newspaper.<\/p>","<p>Dominic Cummings was Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister.<\/p>","<p>Efraim Halevy was Director of Mossad from 1998 – 2002.<\/p>","<p>An unnamed ex-Foreign Office official.<\/p>","<p>Professor Angus (\"Gus\") Dalgleish is an oncologist and former UKIP parliamentary candidate.<\/p>","<p>The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) is a privately funded climate change denial group.<\/p>","<p>Gwythian Prins is a retired academic historian.<\/p>","<p>Immunor AS is a small Oslo pharma company.<\/p>","<p>Israel<\/p>","<p>Japan<\/p>","<p>John Constable is an energy policy lobbyist.<\/p>","<p>Leave Means Leave was a pro-Brexit campaign group set up after the 2016 referendum.<\/p>","<p>The Secret Intelligence Service (known as \"MI6\") is the UK's foreign intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>Michael Gove was Minister for the Cabinet Office in 2020.<\/p>","<p>Michael Shamberg is a Hollywood producer best known for his 2011 film, <i>Contagion<\/i>.<\/p>","<p>Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel.<\/p>","<p>Nature Medicine is a peer-reviewed scientific journal.<\/p>","<p>Nick Warner was head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service from 2009 – 2017.<\/p>","<p>Porton Down is the site of the UK's bio-warfare defence centre.<\/p>","<p>Sir Richard Dearlove was head of MI6 from 1999 – 2004.<\/p>","<p>Shigenobu Fukumoto is the Director General of Japan's Counter-Terrorism Unit.<\/p>","<p>Springer Nature is an academic publishing company.<\/p>","<p>UK<\/p>","<p>The United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) is a Eurosceptic right-wing populist party.<\/p>","<p>USA<\/p>","<p>Vote Leave was the official pro-Brexit campaign group during the 2016 referendum.<\/p>","<p>The Weizmann Institute of Science is a research institute in Israel.<\/p>","<p>White House<\/p>"],"font.size":[15,15,15,20,15,20,20,15,20,15,15,37.5,15,20,20,15,15,25,15,25,15,15,15,25,15,15,20,15,15,25,15,15,25,15,25,15,15,15,15,15,15],"level":[2,2,2,1,1,1,2,2,1,2,2,2,2,2,1,1,2,1,2,1,2,2,2,1,2,2,1,2,2,2,1,2,1,1,2,2,2,2,2,2,2]},"edges":{"from":["Springer Nature","MI6","John Constable","Gus Dalgleish","Immunor AS","Immunor AS","Immunor AS","Gus Dalgleish","Immunor AS","Gwythian Prins","Richard Dearlove","Ex-Foreign Office official","Richard Dearlove","Shigenobu Fukumoto","Shigenobu Fukumoto","Gwythian Prins","Nick Warner","Richard Dearlove","Efraim Halevy","Efraim Halevy","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Gus Dalgleish","Bob Gallo","Charles Moore","Daily Telegraph","Richard Dearlove","Richard Dearlove","Gwythian Prins","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Covid Hunters","Australia","Israel","USA","USA","Dominic Cummings","UK","UK","Japan","Japan","Charles Moore","Leave Means Leave","Leave Means Leave","Vote Leave","Vote Leave","Vote Leave","Vote Leave","Briefings for Brexit","Briefings for Brexit","Briefings for Brexit","Briefings for Brexit"],"to":["Nature Medicine","Richard Dearlove","GWPF","UKIP","Birger Sørensen","Gus Dalgleish","Gwythian Prins","Boris Johnson","BioVacc-19","Michael Gove","Ex-Foreign Office official","MI6","Shigenobu Fukumoto","CTU-J","CIRO","Nick Warner","ASIS","Efraim Halevy","Mossad","Weizmann Institute of Science","Boris Johnson","Michael Gove","Dominic Cummings","Porton Down","CIA","Bob Gallo","White House","Daily Telegraph","Richard Dearlove","Springer Nature","Michael Shamberg","Michael Shamberg","Nature Medicine","Richard Dearlove","John Constable","Gwythian Prins","Gus Dalgleish","Birger Sørensen","ASIS","Mossad","White House","CIA","Boris Johnson","MI6","Porton Down","CTU-J","CIRO","GWPF","Gus Dalgleish","Brexit","Dominic Cummings","Brexit","Michael Gove","Boris Johnson","Gwythian Prins","Richard Dearlove","John Constable","Brexit"],"detail":["Nature Medicine is a subsidiary of Springer Nature.","Sir Richard Dearlove was head of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) from 1999 - 2004.","John Constable is on the academic advisory council of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF).","Gus Dalgleish stood unsuccessfully as a UKIP parliamentary candidate in the 2015 election.","Sørensen ran Immunor AS, a small Oslo pharma company.","Dalgleish held a financial interest in Immunor.","Prins held a financial interest in Immunor.","Professor Dalgleish wrote a briefing for the PM in March 2020, claiming that the Covid virus \"is very probably the result of laboratory intervention\".","The BioVacc-19 vaccine was to be manufactured by Immunor AS.","Prins delivered briefings from the \"Covid Hunters\" to Michael Gove, and asked Gove to implement MI5 surveillance against staff at the scientific journal, <i>Nature<\/i>.","Richard Dearlove emailed a former senior Foreign Office official (who is not being named) asking for MI6 to conduct electronic surveillance to reveal the supposed Chinese influence at <i>Nature<\/i>. There is no record of an email reply from the official, who did not respond to enquiries from <i>Computer Weekly<\/i>.","Dearlove's email suggests that he thought the ex-Foreign Office official had ties to MI6.","Sir Richard Dearlove emailed Shigenobu Fukumoto, the Director General of Japan's Counter-Terrorism Unit, with briefings written by the \"Covid Hunters\".","Shigenobu Fukumoto is the Director General of Japan's Counter-Terrorism Unit.","Shigenobu Fukumoto wrote in an email to Dearlove that he would pass on briefings from the \"Covid Hunters\" to Japan's Director of Cabinet Intelligence. There is no evidence in the emails that Japan acted on these briefings.","Prins contacted former head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), Nick Warner, with briefings written by the \"Covid Hunters\".","Nick Warner was head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service from 2009 – 2017.","Dearlove contacted former head of Mossad, Efraim Halevy, with a briefing alleging that \"non-Chinese Agents of Influence\" at <i>Nature<\/i> were helping China to control the debate of the origins of Covid-19.","Efraim Halevy was Director of Mossad from 1998 – 2002.","Efraim Halevy passed the briefings he received from Dearlove on to researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science.","The \"Covid Hunters\" sent multiple briefings to Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the early months of the pandemic.","The \"Covid Hunters\" sent multiple briefings to Minister of the Cabinet Office Michael Gove during the early months of the pandemic.","The \"Covid Hunters\" sent multiple briefings to Dominic Cummings, then Chief Adviser to the PM, during the early months of the pandemic.","Prins wrote that briefings by the \"Covid Hunters\" had been shared with the Porton Down Science and Technology Laboratory, Britain's bio-warfare defence centre. There is no direct evidence in the emails of any contact with Porton Down.","Prins wrote that briefings by the \"Covid Hunters\" had been shared with the CIA. There is no direct evidence in the emails of any contact with the CIA.","Gus Dalgleish contacted Bob Gallo, a US researcher, to share his paper (co-authored with Birger Sørensen) on the BioVacc-19 candidate vaccine.","Dalgleish asked Gallo to share the BioVacc-19 paper with White House staff. There is no evidence in the emails that he did so.","Charles Moore is a journalist (and former editor) at the <i>Daily Telegraph<\/i>.","Sir Richard Dearlove aired his views of the origins of the pandemic in an interview on a <i>Daily Telegraph<\/i> podcast in June 2020. Charles Moore then reported on his claims in a subsequent article for the <i>Telegraph<\/i>.","When <i>Nature Medicine<\/i> rejected a paper written by the \"Covid Hunters\", Richard Dearlove emailed senior publishing executives at <i>Springer Nature<\/i> demanding a response. An executive wrote back to explain that the article was \"written a a stream of conciousness rather than as a scholarly/scientific paper\".","Dearlove sent a movie proposal written by Prins about the \"Covid Hunters\" to Hollywood producer Michael Shamberg.","Dearlove sent a movie proposal written by Prins about the \"Covid Hunters\" to Hollywood producer Michael Shamberg.","The \"Covid Hunters\" accused staff at <i>Nature Medicine<\/i> of being Chinese \"agents of influence\" after the journal rejected their paper on the origins of Covid-19.","Richard Dearlove was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.","John Constable was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.","Gwythian Prins was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.","Gus Dalgleish was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.","Birger Sørensen was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.","The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) is Australia's foreign intelligence agency.","Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel.","The White House is the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States.","The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the USA's foreign intelligence agency.","Dominic Cummings was Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.","The Secret Intelligence Service (known as \"MI6\") is the UK's foreign intelligence agency.","Porton Down is the site of the UK's bio-warfare defence centre.","The Counter-Terrorism Unit Japan (CTU-J) is a Japanese intelligence agency.","The Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) is a Japanese intelligence agency.","Charles Moore was a trustee of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF).","Gus Dalgleish is listed as an official \"supporter\" of Leave Means Leave on the group's website.","Leave Means Leave was a pro-Brexit campaign group set up after the 2016 referendum.","Dominic Cummings was director of Vote Leave.","Vote Leave was the official pro-Brexit campaign group during the 2016 referendum.","Michael Gove was Co-Convenor of Vote Leave.","Boris Johnson was on the campaign committee for Vote Leave.","Gwythian Prins is on the Advisory Committee of Briefings for Britain.","Richard Dearlove is a contributor to Briefings for Britain.","John Constable is a contributor to Briefings for Britain.","Briefings for Brexit (later renamed \"Briefings for Britain\") produces pro-Brexit expert commentary."],"title":["<p>Nature Medicine is a subsidiary of Springer Nature.<\/p>","<p>Sir Richard Dearlove was head of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) from 1999 - 2004.<\/p>","<p>John Constable is on the academic advisory council of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF).<\/p>","<p>Gus Dalgleish stood unsuccessfully as a UKIP parliamentary candidate in the 2015 election.<\/p>","<p>Sørensen ran Immunor AS, a small Oslo pharma company.<\/p>","<p>Dalgleish held a financial interest in Immunor.<\/p>","<p>Prins held a financial interest in Immunor.<\/p>","<p>Professor Dalgleish wrote a briefing for the PM in March 2020, claiming that the Covid virus \"is very probably the result of laboratory intervention\".<\/p>","<p>The BioVacc-19 vaccine was to be manufactured by Immunor AS.<\/p>","<p>Prins delivered briefings from the \"Covid Hunters\" to Michael Gove, and asked Gove to implement MI5 surveillance against staff at the scientific journal, <i>Nature<\/i>.<\/p>","<p>Richard Dearlove emailed a former senior Foreign Office official (who is not being named) asking for MI6 to conduct electronic surveillance to reveal the supposed Chinese influence at <i>Nature<\/i>. There is no record of an email reply from the official, who did not respond to enquiries from <i>Computer Weekly<\/i>.<\/p>","<p>Dearlove's email suggests that he thought the ex-Foreign Office official had ties to MI6.<\/p>","<p>Sir Richard Dearlove emailed Shigenobu Fukumoto, the Director General of Japan's Counter-Terrorism Unit, with briefings written by the \"Covid Hunters\".<\/p>","<p>Shigenobu Fukumoto is the Director General of Japan's Counter-Terrorism Unit.<\/p>","<p>Shigenobu Fukumoto wrote in an email to Dearlove that he would pass on briefings from the \"Covid Hunters\" to Japan's Director of Cabinet Intelligence. There is no evidence in the emails that Japan acted on these briefings.<\/p>","<p>Prins contacted former head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), Nick Warner, with briefings written by the \"Covid Hunters\".<\/p>","<p>Nick Warner was head of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service from 2009 – 2017.<\/p>","<p>Dearlove contacted former head of Mossad, Efraim Halevy, with a briefing alleging that \"non-Chinese Agents of Influence\" at <i>Nature<\/i> were helping China to control the debate of the origins of Covid-19.<\/p>","<p>Efraim Halevy was Director of Mossad from 1998 – 2002.<\/p>","<p>Efraim Halevy passed the briefings he received from Dearlove on to researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science.<\/p>","<p>The \"Covid Hunters\" sent multiple briefings to Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the early months of the pandemic.<\/p>","<p>The \"Covid Hunters\" sent multiple briefings to Minister of the Cabinet Office Michael Gove during the early months of the pandemic.<\/p>","<p>The \"Covid Hunters\" sent multiple briefings to Dominic Cummings, then Chief Adviser to the PM, during the early months of the pandemic.<\/p>","<p>Prins wrote that briefings by the \"Covid Hunters\" had been shared with the Porton Down Science and Technology Laboratory, Britain's bio-warfare defence centre. There is no direct evidence in the emails of any contact with Porton Down.<\/p>","<p>Prins wrote that briefings by the \"Covid Hunters\" had been shared with the CIA. There is no direct evidence in the emails of any contact with the CIA.<\/p>","<p>Gus Dalgleish contacted Bob Gallo, a US researcher, to share his paper (co-authored with Birger Sørensen) on the BioVacc-19 candidate vaccine.<\/p>","<p>Dalgleish asked Gallo to share the BioVacc-19 paper with White House staff. There is no evidence in the emails that he did so.<\/p>","<p>Charles Moore is a journalist (and former editor) at the <i>Daily Telegraph<\/i>.<\/p>","<p>Sir Richard Dearlove aired his views of the origins of the pandemic in an interview on a <i>Daily Telegraph<\/i> podcast in June 2020. Charles Moore then reported on his claims in a subsequent article for the <i>Telegraph<\/i>.<\/p>","<p>When <i>Nature Medicine<\/i> rejected a paper written by the \"Covid Hunters\", Richard Dearlove emailed senior publishing executives at <i>Springer Nature<\/i> demanding a response. An executive wrote back to explain that the article was \"written a a stream of conciousness rather than as a scholarly/scientific paper\".<\/p>","<p>Dearlove sent a movie proposal written by Prins about the \"Covid Hunters\" to Hollywood producer Michael Shamberg.<\/p>","<p>Dearlove sent a movie proposal written by Prins about the \"Covid Hunters\" to Hollywood producer Michael Shamberg.<\/p>","<p>The \"Covid Hunters\" accused staff at <i>Nature Medicine<\/i> of being Chinese \"agents of influence\" after the journal rejected their paper on the origins of Covid-19.<\/p>","<p>Richard Dearlove was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.<\/p>","<p>John Constable was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.<\/p>","<p>Gwythian Prins was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.<\/p>","<p>Gus Dalgleish was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.<\/p>","<p>Birger Sørensen was described as one of the \"Covid Hunters\" in Prins' movie proposal.<\/p>","<p>The Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) is Australia's foreign intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel.<\/p>","<p>The White House is the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States.<\/p>","<p>The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the USA's foreign intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>Dominic Cummings was Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.<\/p>","<p>The Secret Intelligence Service (known as \"MI6\") is the UK's foreign intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>Porton Down is the site of the UK's bio-warfare defence centre.<\/p>","<p>The Counter-Terrorism Unit Japan (CTU-J) is a Japanese intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>The Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office (CIRO) is a Japanese intelligence agency.<\/p>","<p>Charles Moore was a trustee of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF).<\/p>","<p>Gus Dalgleish is listed as an official \"supporter\" of Leave Means Leave on the group's website.<\/p>","<p>Leave Means Leave was a pro-Brexit campaign group set up after the 2016 referendum.<\/p>","<p>Dominic Cummings was director of Vote Leave.<\/p>","<p>Vote Leave was the official pro-Brexit campaign group during the 2016 referendum.<\/p>","<p>Michael Gove was Co-Convenor of Vote Leave.<\/p>","<p>Boris Johnson was on the campaign committee for Vote Leave.<\/p>","<p>Gwythian Prins is on the Advisory Committee of Briefings for Britain.<\/p>","<p>Richard Dearlove is a contributor to Briefings for Britain.<\/p>","<p>John Constable is a contributor to Briefings for Britain.<\/p>","<p>Briefings for Brexit (later renamed \"Briefings for Britain\") produces pro-Brexit expert commentary.<\/p>"],"color.highlight":["yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow"],"color.hover":["yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow","yellow"],"value":[1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1]},"nodesToDataframe":true,"edgesToDataframe":true,"options":{"width":"100%","height":"100%","nodes":{"shape":"dot","color":{"background":"white"},"font":{"color":"black","background":"white"},"shapeProperties":{"useBorderWithImage":false},"scaling":{"min":1,"max":20}},"manipulation":{"enabled":false},"edges":{"smooth":true,"scaling":{"min":1,"max":5}},"interaction":{"dragNodes":true,"dragView":true,"hover":true,"navigationButtons":true,"zoomView":true,"zoomSpeed":1},"physics":{"solver":"forceAtlas2Based","stabilization":true,"forceAtlas2Based":{"gravitationalConstant":-180,"centralGravity":0.03}},"layout":{"randomSeed":10,"improvedLayout":true}},"groups":null,"width":"600px","height":"600px","idselection":{"enabled":true,"style":"width: 150px; height: 26px","useLabels":true,"main":"Select by id"},"byselection":{"enabled":false,"style":"width: 150px; height: 26px","multiple":false,"hideColor":"rgba(200,200,200,0.5)","highlight":false},"main":{"text":"The Covid Hunters","style":"font-family:Courier, Courier New, monospace;font-weight:bold;font-size:30px;text-align:left;"},"submain":null,"footer":null,"background":"rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)","highlight":{"enabled":false,"hoverNearest":true,"degree":10,"algorithm":"all","hideColor":"rgba(200,200,200,0.5)","labelOnly":false},"collapse":{"enabled":false,"fit":false,"resetHighlight":true,"clusterOptions":null,"keepCoord":true,"labelSuffix":"(cluster)"},"tooltipStay":300,"tooltipStyle":"position: fixed;visibility:hidden;padding: 5px;

font-family: verdana;font-size:10px;font-color:#000000;background-color: #f5f4ed;

-moz-border-radius: 3px;-webkit-border-radius: 3px;border-radius: 3px;

border: 1px solid #808074;box-shadow: 3px 3px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);

max-width:250px;","iconsRedraw":true},"evals":[],"jsHooks":[]}</script> <script type="application/htmlwidget-sizing" data-for="htmlwidget-eb2fbf8c1c521f5e8c6e">{"viewer":{"width":"600px","height":"600px","padding":15,"fill":false},"browser":{"width":"600px","height":"600px","padding":40,"fill":false}}</script>