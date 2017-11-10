Why Europe’s GDPR privacy regulation is good for business

There’s a lack of understanding that 25 May 2018 is when the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect; the onboarding period started two years ago in May 2016, and it has been on the horizon for three years.

Download this free guide Infographic: Future-proofing UK technology The current potential of the UK technology industry is restricted by the lack of tech and digital talent available. Read through this challenge for the future of UK business and our economy. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

There’s also a misconception among businesses that when GDPR is introduced there will be a grace period, but the reality is that organisations need to be preparing now.

The scaremongering following the announcement of the UK government’s Data Protection Bill, with talk of colossal fines of £17m or 4% of annual global turnover for non-compliance, may make for interesting headlines, but it does not reflect the reality of the situation.

Out of the 17,300 cases brought before the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in 2016, only 16 resulted in fines against an organisation.

Although increased fines will certainly sharpen the focus of many organisations, there is a suite of sanctions that may be imposed, such as reprimands and corrective orders, which will be more common punishments.

The ICO has backed up its positive position on the upcoming legislation with advice and freely available content to help support businesses through the process.

This shows the ICO not as a legislative attack dog, but as a supportive agency trying to protect UK citizens’ personal information and help businesses implement better data protection practices.

Organisations need to change their ‘corporate psyche’ The Data Protection Bill reinforces GDPR and the importance of protecting data among UK businesses. If you read into GDPR, it essentially builds on data privacy and security principles that organisations should already be abiding by – the Data Protection Act has been in force since 1998, after all. For organisations to be prepared for its implementation, there needs to be a change in corporate psyche regarding how they handle personal information. Organisations need to look after their information assets with the utmost care because they are responsible for its safe keeping as custodians. GDPR is a great reminder to businesses that people lend their information and organisations have a responsibility to look after it. It’s not just about confidentiality, it’s about integrity, accuracy and availability – and it’s just plain good business practice. If you’re managing customer information in a fit and proper way, then requests for that information – known as subject access requests – are nothing to fear. GDPR is expected to lead to a significant increase in consumers submitting subject access requests, which require businesses to disclose copies of the data they hold on individuals. If a company has done all the right work, finding and disclosing information for a subject access request will be easy to do, and there should be a streamlined approach in place for this. There needs to be a culture change throughout whole businesses too. Data protection needs to be treated in the same manner as health and safety, and managers need to care about protecting their data as much as they care about protecting their employees.

A call for transparency Organisations have played fast and loose with people’s information for too long. As citizens, we own this information and it is highly valuable and affects our wellbeing. Due to previous laxity in the law, businesses have found loopholes to misuse it for their own gain, ultimately exploiting the people who trusted them with it. Some large corporations have purposefully harvested information from their own staff or customers, and included in small print their right to reuse that information for purposes not originally intended – and this is not OK. If businesses are going to misuse information for something outside of its original purpose, they should at least be transparent about it and let people know. People have a right to know that information concerning them is being properly managed. They also have a right to request that information is deleted or returned. This piece of legislation does nothing more than put the control back in the hands of UK citizens.