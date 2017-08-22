Strategy in business and learning to map – should you take the blue pill or the red pill?

What matters more to business – speed of change, commoditisation, focusing on user needs, innovation, dealing with inertia or building an ecosystem? The answer to that question is far from simple. To unpack this, we need to start by introducing a simple device known as the strategy cycle.

The strategy cycle combines OODA (observe, orient, decide and act), the decision process devised by military strategist John Boyd with Art of War author Sun Tzu in an easy-to-understand form that masks a world of complexity. On the surface, the strategy cycle is all about the “game” and then:

Observing the environment – that is, the landscape and climatic patterns that impact it.

Orientating around the environment – the doctrine or principles we might use to organise ourselves.

Deciding where to attack including the sorts of gameplay that can be deployed and our capabilities.

Acting – getting stuff done; the execution part.

Figure 1 – The strategy cycle

Observing the environment However, dig beneath the surface and you start to discover layers of complexity. To understand the landscape, you need to map it and there are as many maps as there are industrial landscapes. The map of the self-driving car industry is not the same as the map of the retail industry any more than a map of France is the same as a map of England. However, maps of a competitive landscape are not static, but dynamic. There are many climatic patterns that alter the maps. For example, supply and demand competition drives the evolution of the once innovative to more of a commodity. At the same time, another pattern known as componentisation describes how we can rapidly develop innovative systems based on commodity components. Getting to grips with the various patterns – of which there are at least 27 – is useful for anticipation.

Orientating around the environment However, beyond observing the landscape and how it might change, you quickly encounter more complexity when considering how to orientate your company around a landscape. There is not just one principle (or doctrine) for any organisation to follow, but at least 40 universally useful patterns, ranging from focusing on user needs to a bias towards data. Once you get beyond understanding the landscape and orientating around this, you will start to discover there are ways in which you can change the game. In fact, there are more than 70 different forms of context-specific gameplay, from open source plays to centres of gravity to specific ecosystem models. This multitude of gameplays, combined with an understanding of landscape and anticipation of change, is extremely useful in scenario planning and deciding where you need to attack. Alas, the cycle does not stop because it is a cycle. Not only do your actions change the game for yourself and your competitors, but you have the speed at which you loop around the cycle. If we take our original list – speed of change, commoditisation, focusing on user needs, innovation, dealing with inertia or building an ecosystem – then we have a cauldron of climatic patterns, doctrine and context-specific gameplay. There is no simple list saying “this is more important than that” because they are different things. It’s like saying which is more important, a car or an orange? It depends upon whether you are trying to get from A to B or avoid scurvy.

Getting stuff done Of course, without the priority order, it becomes difficult to say which you should adopt first. Using experience and inductive reasoning, I can make an educated guess about which should be implemented in what order, but it is only a guess. For example, when it comes to creating an organisation that can cope with constant change – that is, which shows what ecologist CS Holling would describe as engineering and ecological resilience – then the discrete steps needed include: Start by understanding your user needs. Improve your understanding of the detail by describing the value chain needed to support your user needs. Increase your situational awareness by creating a map of the environment. This is achieved by taking your value chain (step 2) and adding in evolution (how things change). Use your map to apply appropriate methods, to constrain the system into small contracts and to remove bias and duplication. Convert the small contracts into a cell-based structure with autonomous teams. Apply appropriate attitudes to the teams, such as pioneer, settler and town planner, and introduce a system of theft to enable a system that copes with constant change. Depending on how far you are down this journey will determine how many of the above steps make sense to you. There is an order to these things and a journey of learning.