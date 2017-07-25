Security Think Tank: Avoiding the blame game

Conventional wisdom is that users are one of the biggest risk factors in cyber security – whether it is the malicious insider who intends to steal or compromise data, or the unwitting email recipient who clicks on a link and triggers a network-wide malware infection.

The reality, however, is more subtle, meaning the control environment cannot simply rely on annual security awareness computer-based training or a policy compliance tick box quiz. Modern targeted threats are often geared towards a specific organisation or even an individual user.

The traditional wisdom of “don’t open suspicious links or attachments” does not prevent a user clicking on an email that has been specifically designed and crafted not to be suspicious.

We have also seen attacks that exploit web pages people are known to browse or access, forums they use and other aspects of what could be described as “normal use of corporate and personal IT systems”.

This extends to the use of cloud based-applications and file storage/sharing systems, travel booking services, tech support and chat applications – not reckless or naive behaviour, just normal. The reliance on users as a defensive line is only a part of the picture that security teams need to paint.

If you assume that some users are going to fall for these scams and that not all systems are going to have patches applied, then there is a need for better controls that can filter this use/exploitation and detect/prevent the inevitable people/process/technology security failures. Otherwise, we leave security teams either inundated trying to check everything that happens or helpless in the face of a constant barrage of security issues and incidents.

Email and web content filtering needs to look beyond filtering malware and black-white listing of sites and become more content and context aware.

Having the ability to unpack and scrutinise content in a sandbox has been around for a while, but there are now moves to couple this with the possibility to open attachments in the cloud rather than locally to prevent the workstation/user being the place where this attack vector emerges.