Security Think Tank: Approaches to effective web security

My approach to keeping the web security of any enterprise up to an appropriate security level is to consider it akin to herding cats. In this scenario, the cats are my enterprise people: the employees, the consultants and the suppliers. I might think I have a good idea about their general web behaviour, but I can guarantee I will not be able to accurately predict their exact actions.

If I were to block a webmail service from the main network of a company and tell users what they should use instead, I would hope employees would do as advised. The reality, however, is that:

Some employees will follow the rules.

Some employees will navigate the rules. For example, they might use an alternative, more exotic webmail service that was not blocked (and is probably even less secure) – or simply jump off the network on to a public internet connection – perhaps even using their own device.

Some employees will ignore the rules and find a way to bypass the security.

Therefore the main web security challenge is how to “herd the cats” and ensure employees follow recommended security procedures. I would recommend organisations take the following approach:

Respond to employee needs. Provide a secure environment. Track corporate technology use.

Provide a secure environment Bad Rabbit was one of the latest instances of the never-ending gift that is malware. This time, many of the infections were due to people simply visiting websites that had themselves been compromised with a fake flash update file. This was a drive-by attack. A vulnerable device could be infected simply by visiting a uniform resource locator (URL) that might have been previously safe. While some organisations were still scrambling to enhance their defences, an increasing number of organisations were not worried at all because they were: Taking a regular and automatic backup (copy) of any information of value.

Identifying and blocking the infection with anti-malware solutions in place (especially with those anti-malware products which use forms of artificial intelligence).

If devices were securely configured, with no administrative privileges, the infection would not be able to fully install or spread. In 2017, the reality is that you can take a few effective steps to ensure that there is almost no risk from general surfing of the internet. There are processes and technologies that can enable blacklisting (blocking sites), whitelisting (allowing only certain sites to be visited) and even subscription services that can help verify each and every URL request. These can be useful, but when all is said and done, it is better to know that if you hit a compromised site, your employee and their device will still be safe... Or in the worst case scenario, will be easy to restore and recover. The internet is a big place. It is hard to predict what people might do and where they might go. By having the right security already in place, the chances of employee web surfing practices causing a problem can be reduced to an acceptable level.

Track corporate technology use Hands up if you have one or more mobile devices. Keep them up if you have ever used them for work purposes. The fact is we do not do everything on desktop PCs or inside the corporate network anymore. Often, information of very high value to enterprises has been unexpectedly found in public internet services. Training everyone who handles any information of value to think carefully about where they allow it to go is a positive, proactive step. Data loss prevention (DLP) software can also be useful to help identify or block information from oozing out where you don’t want it to. However, there are also instances where information can be uniquely created in an insecure location, such as the cloud. For example, an employee with privileged company performance information could create a presentation for a shareholder meeting in a public folder or a presentation service like Prezi before it is announced to the stock market. This information could be leaked early due to its insecure creation location. The good news is that there are also now plenty of services that will help automatically trawl the internet to help find any rogue corporate or enterprise information out there. Reminding employees of this in staff security training will help them think carefully before storing data in any potentially vulnerable online locations.