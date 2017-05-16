Five steps for business after WannaCry cyber attack

The global WannaCry ransomware attack has highlighted that cyber attacks are not the responsibility of the chief information security officer (Ciso) but of the organisation and its leaders, who must actively gauge their IT dependence and invest in the risk treatment options that best match their business.

Download this free guide Jargon-buster guide to GDPR The 10 most important things you need to know about GDPR, and a jargon-buster explanation for some of the key terminology. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Stakeholders must now assess the short-term effects to profits or margins to pay for risk treatment and resilience, which are vital investments for the overall longevity and health of the organisation.

There is a misguided view that information risk is a technology problem to be managed by the information security and IT functions.

There are many extremely talented people and professionals working on the front lines of cyber and information security who consistently give of their best, not only day-to-day, but also in times of crisis. Their efforts should be applauded and recognised.

The challenge of securing organisations and societies goes beyond the resources of these professionals, their governments and the small pockets of deeply technical experts that analyse the threats. Everyone must respond to this growing threat.

The indiscriminate nature of the WannaCry attack demonstrates that every individual can be a target whatever their sector or organisation. Well-publicised breaches of shopping, email and other providers have given criminals easy access to current email addresses, often the gateway for attacks, including WannaCry.

Further, the sheer number and variety of systems used in any industry means that an attack will always be likely to succeed at some level. The presence of unsupported applications, operating systems and other software – often required for valid operational reasons – only raises the probability of success for an attacker.

Security education essential to business Digital-savvy, cyber awareness – call it what you will – is a societal and educational requirement and should be taught to as many individuals as possible as often as possible. Business leaders and boards, who currently struggle to assess and manage information security and cyber risk, must recognise that their organisations need to be more resilient. This means investing in both stopping attacks and the necessary redundancy to keep going. All businesses, their customers and their employees rely on the information, systems and software that underpin the products, services and processes now driving our economy. Information risk must be recognised as anything that contributes to undermining, interrupting or stopping operations. In the current landscape, business must anticipate interruption from cyber attack and develop the ability to keep the lights on, customers served and essential activities going in the event of an incident, whether caused by malicious intent, accidental activity or force of nature.