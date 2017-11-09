Embrace the new normal – re-platform your cloud services

Cloud technology has moved on – and so should its early adopters. They reaped significant benefits from scalability, lower costs and faster service, but now risk losing out on the wider range of choice and specialisms offered by today’s cloud market services.

Huge improvements in cloud technology are opening up markets and solutions that previously did not exist and because of the maturity of the cloud marketplace, the risk of being tied into a supplier has reduced significantly. However, complacent suppliers often don’t offer these innovations to long-established customers.

As a result, even though big suppliers such as Microsoft and Amazon are now offering a wide range of niche cloud choices, many organisations are still based on old – and potentially outdated – cloud platforms that are no longer best for their specific needs. New applications include those being introduced to the US telecoms industry where, instead of setting up new physical networks, they are starting to move those networks to the cloud.

AT&T aims to have more than 70% of its network coverage in the cloud by the end of 2017. If others in the market do not do the same, they risk losing competitive edge.

Although transitioning to a different cloud platform is the best option for many companies, a lot of them are hesitating about taking this route. In particular, they are scared of damaging their everyday business services, or fear downtimes and loss of data. These concerns are valid – a poorly planned transition can have a severe business impact. But these risks can be mitigated by careful analysis and planning; effective communication; and a focus on the key activities around integration and migration.

This should start with an evaluation of every part of the transition process, from the outset of the project to delivery. That should include an examination of the operational acceptance criteria of the project, which can then be used to check its progress. If there is a clear view of what success looks like, this will reduce the chance of the project going off course and will minimise the risk of incorrect governance. A feasibility assessment can highlight further areas of risk and focus, enabling the creation of a comprehensive project plan and avoiding a company tying itself to a particular technology too early in the lifecycle.

Strong communication is critical, regardless of the scale of change. High levels of engagement with the business teams, stakeholders and third parties involved in the transition should start early. A command centre can ensure that core transition activity is co-ordinated centrally and can provide a single source of truth to business stakeholders, including the executive leadership team and third parties. This also enables a rapid and informed response to changes.