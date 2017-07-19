Digital takes aim at the professions – disrupting doctors, lawyers, academics and accountants

The work of doctors, lawyers, professors and accountants has been only moderately affected by IT so far. But the digital innovations of the 2020s – deep learning, expert systems, software agents, speech and image processing, algorithmic operations, shared ledgers, smart contracts, digital cash, neuro-imaging and the internet of things (IoT) – are aimed directly at knowledge, learning and trust, the very traits that have defined the professions for centuries.

Over the past year, we have sought to understand the likely impact of these innovations on the big four professions, which are the embodiment of some the most advanced forms of human achievement while often being among the least open to digital change. We have concluded that significant professional disruption is now under way.

One thing all four professions have in common is the growing need for change. Whether we are looking at healthcare, law, education or high-end accounting/auditing services, the pattern is the same – high costs, limited citizen access, often crushing workloads, the inability to keep up with their fields, and a priesthood-like culture that often leaves professionals blind to their biases and prone to error. In this sense, professional disruption should be seen primarily as an important form of societal progress.

Although technology can, in theory, address all of the above pressures, until recently progress has been disappointingly slow, to the point where professional scepticism has become well entrenched, with a prevailing “we’ve heard these claims before” mindset. And although it is true that dramatic changes will not happen overnight, the signs of potentially seismic shifts are clear. Consider the following five scenarios:

Machine-based medical image analysis is either already, or will soon be, superior to human judgement in a wide range of diagnostic areas. Industry insiders are now asking whether medical schools should even be training new generations of radiologists.

The combination of fMRI, biometrics and traditional polygraphs may soon be able to tell, with very high levels of accuracy, whether someone is telling the truth or not. The potential impact on juries, trials and the law itself is hard to over-estimate.

Many educators now expect Google Translate or similar services to steadily supplant the introductory levels of school-based language learning because they will be so much more interactive, available and less expensive.

Recent research suggests that by scanning people’s vital organs and other signs, machines will be able to predict individual mortality rates much more accurately than human actuaries, with potentially fundamental effects on insurance pricing.

Don’t be surprised if Walmart and/or Amazon deploy blockchain, shared ledger and cryptocurrency technologies across their vast supply chains. Shared ledgers are likely to be the biggest change in accounting since the advent of double-entry bookkeeping.