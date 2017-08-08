WannaCry hero due in court on malware charges

Briton Marcus Hutchins is due in court on 8 August 2017 to face charges of helping to develop and maintain the password-stealing malware Kronos between July 2014 and July 2015.

The six-count indictment against Hutchins was filed on 12 July 2017, but made public only after his arrest, which comes after a two-year FBI investigation.

The 23-year-old from Ilfracombe in Devon, who is also known by his online handle of “MalwareTech”, was arrested on 4 August 2017 as he prepared to return to the UK from a security conference in Las Vegas.

The arrest came just weeks after Hutchins was hailed as a hero for discovering that WannaCry was connecting to an unregistered domain, which he then registered and took control of to stop the ransomware worm from spreading.

Although granted bail of $30,000, the security researcher who works for cyber security supplier Kryptos Logic, was forced to spend the weekend in jail because bail could not be paid before the court closed.

He was released on 7 August under strict bail conditions, including that he have no access to the internet, surrender his passport, and be place under 24-hour GPS monitoring.

At the weekend, Hutchins’s lawyer Adrian Lobo said her client would plead not guilty to all charges, although prosecutors reportedly claimed he had admitted to writing the Kronos code.

According to the prosector Dan Cowhig, Hutchins and his unnamed co-defendant were caught in a sting operation by undercover officers, according to the Telegraph.

Cohig said other evidence includes chat logs between Hutchins and his co-defendant, who is reportedly still at large.

After his arrest, the cyber security research community rallied in support of Hutchins. His mother said his guilt was “highly unlikely” considering the “enormous amounts of time” he spent stopping cyber attacks.

Some supporters said the fact Hutchins asked on Twitter if anyone could provide a sample of Kronos, shortly after it was reported publicly in July 2014, also made his guilt seem unlikely.