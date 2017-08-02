Fruit firm W B Chambers uses IFS suite to grow business

W B Chambers, a Kentish grower, importer and packer of soft fruit, has chosen IFS Applications 9 to support business growth and to future-proof its operations against the uncertainties of Brexit.

The company operates over 125 hectares of fruit production in Kent, along with packing facilities for both UK and imported soft fruit. It provides fruit, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, to major supermarkets, wholesale markets and retail markets throughout the country.

Its fruit-growing business has grown by 40% in sales over the past three years. Recently, it has added a new dimension to its business, importing soft fruit internationally, along with the packing of produce from other importers. Partly, this is to support a year-round business of supply to supermarkets, since the UK growing season is precisely that – a season.

IT consultant Jamie Feaver has been working at W B Chambers since August 2016 to help direct its transition from spreadsheets and printouts to more sophisticated business software.

“W B Chambers needed to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the numbers,” he says. “The volume of information was such that it couldn’t keep up, and had different numbers on different spreadsheets. It also wanted a full ERP [enterprise resource planning] system to support growth, and to add modules for HRM [human resource management], maintenance, engineering, and so on.”

W B Chambers employs 600-700 people across three business streams of packing, importing and production, with seasonal variation. “The soft fruit market has been growing year on year. The retailers want a 24/7 offering, so if you only offer UK fruit then you are only in the market for six months of the year,” says Feaver.

The company sells direct to supermarkets, such as Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons. “In the supermarket industry there has been a push to source directly, cutting out the middlemen, who take margin, and going direct to farmers. W B Chambers is well placed there because it has invested in growing and importing,” he adds.