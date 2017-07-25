BP broadens public cloud strategy by adopting Microsoft Azure for data analytics

BP appears to be broadening its public cloud adoption strategy to include Microsoft Azure, as its quest to ditch its on-premise datacentres continues apace.

The oil and gas giant is in the midst of a multi-year public cloud push as it works its way towards the full-scale closure of all its on-premise datacentres.

This process has previously seen BP name-checked as a reference customer by Amazon Web Services (AWS), having started to use the firm’s cloud infrastructure services to host its corporate website in 2013.

However, BP seems to be broadening out the pool of public cloud providers it uses by confirming details of the role Microsoft Azure is now playing in managing its data analytics workloads.

In a Microsoft blog post, BP said it is in the process of moving its proprietary data lake to Azure so it can take full advantage of the public cloud platform’s data visualisation, analytics and prediction tools.

Steve Fortune, group CIO at BP, said: “We have been impressed with Microsoft Azure platform as a service, and its building-block approach, particularly for our advanced workload requirements.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft UK CEO Cindy Rose said Azure is proving popular with firms such as BP, which require global access to hyperscale cloud resources.

“Microsoft Azure will help BP unlock the power of its data to deliver actionable insights in support of their business,” she said.

BP’s cloud journey has seen it experiment with a variety of IT consumption models over the years, with the firm outlining plans in 2013 to adopt the hybrid cloud model, so it could make use of a mix of private cloud, public cloud and on-premise environments.

In November 2016, at the AWS Re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, the company opened up about how its earlier cloud strategy has evolved as it strives to cushion itself against the volatility of oil prices by increasing the efficiency of its operations.