TSB to introduce iris scan authentication in September 2017

Mobile banking customers of TSB using the latest Samsung mobile devices will be able to access their accounts though an iris scanner from September 2017.

In April, the bank launched a mobile app for Android and iOS devices, which was the first technology developed using the Proteo IT platform (Proteo4UK), which was inherited through Spanish bank owner Sabadell.

Iris scanning is seen as the most secure biometric authentication available with 266 unique characteristics, whereas fingerprints only have 40.

Carlos Abarca, CIO at the bank, said the technology “allows you to unlock your TSB mobile app with a simple glance, meaning all of those IDs, passwords and memorable information become a thing of the past”.

“As well as a more customer-friendly approach to identification, iris recognition is also the most secure method of authentication available today. We want our mobile app customers to continue to have a fast, easy-to-use experience; iris recognition delivers that and, when combined with our other security measures, an unparalleled level of cyber security.”

In April, Abarca said the Proteo IT platform is the start of a whole new era for TSB and will allow it to become more agile. “The new app is just the starting point; we will be bringing updates every month from now on, and we look forward to further improving the service we provide to customers,” he added.

The app launched with fingerprint authentication and services from financial technology (fintech) startups, and Abarca said there would be more functionality added to make things easier for customers.