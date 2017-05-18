Analytics, automation and AI critical to Cisco’s growth

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins has called out analytics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as crucial to the future of the company’s networking business.

Download this free guide How to mitigate the threats from the IoT Find out how to draw up a battle plan for securing connected devices and the key areas to target. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

On an analyst conference call transcribed by Seeking Alpha marking the end of Cisco’s fiscal third quarter, Robbins reiterated the supplier’s focus on delivering value through secure, software-defined, automated and intelligent networks.

“As our customers add billions of new connections in the years ahead, the network will become more critical than ever,” he said. “They will be looking for intelligent networks that deliver automation, security and analytics that help them derive meaningful business value from these connections.

“These will be delivered through a combination of new platforms as well as software and subscription-based services, which we’ve been focused on accelerating over the last 18 months.

“My vision for this company is to be the most relevant and most important partner for our customers as they enable their digital businesses – and we will deliver on that vision.”

Robbins referred back to a number of acquisitions Cisco has made in recent months, notably AppDynamics in January, which it is using to give customers more visibility across networking, datacentre, security and applications; and MindMeld, bought earlier this month, which brings Cisco an AI platform to build new conversational interfaces between humans, applications and devices.

During the third quarter, total sales at the networking sector kingpin dropped by 1% year on year to $11.9bn because of a 2% decline in its Asia Pacific, Japan and China region – the Americas and EMEA were flat. Net income rose by 7% to $2.5bn.

Read more about network automation SDN and DevOps may both have a role in automated network device management, but compared to SDN, DevOps has a completely different mission, our expert explains.

You might not always see it, but that doesn’t mean network automation isn’t there... and as its footprint grows, the command line interface could disappear.

Product sales at Cisco were flat and services sales down 2%. Wireless, security and switching products sold best during the quarter, while next-generation routing, collaboration, datacentre and service provider video sales were all down.

Robbins said that overall, he was pleased with the progress being made on Cisco’s multi-year transformation.

But he also highlighted some weak spots, notably in US federal spending, which is currently heavily disrupted by budget uncertainty under the Trump administration, and the UK, where he described the post-Brexit referendum fall in sterling as “real and impactful” on Cisco’s local business.