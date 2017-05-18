TechTarget

Network testing group builds new playground with Juniper NFV tech


Coloclue, an independent network testing association, is building out its next-generation product network on Juniper’s NFV technology

Coloclue, a non-profit association of network specialists, is to deploy Juniper Networks’ network functions virtualisation (NFV) technology at the heart of its next-generation production network, which will support a risk-free service testing environment for the organisation’s members.

Coloclue will be using Juniper’s vMX carrier-grade virtual router on its NFX250 network services platform, and the automation features of the supplier’s Junos operating system (OS) to build what it terms a “self-driving network” that it hopes will cut testing time and costs, and give its people more time to concentrate on higher-value development activities.

The organisation is staffed and run entirely by volunteers from internet service providers (ISPs) and web hosting companies.

In line with its non-profit status, it was looking to take the most cost-effective approach possible to its new AS8283 network, which will connect into multiple transit providers.

Coloclue said Juniper’s NFV tech fits this need well.

“The two significant objectives are to minimise our expenditure and maximise our investment in line with our non-profit organisation objectives, and to meet the rigorous technical requirements of the engineers who will operate the network,” said Coloclue chair Paul de Weerd.

“Running the vMX on the NFX250 is exactly the right mix for us. It is a cost-effective solution that we believe provides the most advanced networking and automation functionality on the market.”

The vMX will offer it a comprehensive set of advanced routing functions alongside an open network automation platform, which will let its volunteers build realistic network environments and get to grips with network automation and virtualisation tools.

“Coloclue’s use of Juniper’s vMX to create a complete new production network is an ingenious way to cost-effectively replicate their existing setting and provide a comprehensive environment that empowers continuous innovation,” said Denise Shiffman, Juniper’s senior vice-president of product management.

